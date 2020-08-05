Mindtree : Appoints Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets

Veteran technology services executive will focus on accelerating revenue growth

Warren (NJ) and Bangalore (India) - August 05, 2020 - Mindtree , the leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets, a role strategically oriented towards accelerating Mindtree's revenue growth. Based in London, Venu will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments.

'Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy, and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business,' said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree. 'He has a track record of accelerating revenue streams, helping businesses transition to digital and managing high performance teams which makes him a great fit for Mindtree.'

'It has been impressive to watch Mindtree establish itself as a digital transformation leader, with a client-focused approach,' said Venu. 'I'm excited for the opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives with clients and continue the company's leadership in technology innovation.'

In the past Venu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. Venu earned his bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business.

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital', in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 290+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of continuous delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds.'

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

