MINDTREE LIMITED

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
News Summary 
News Summary

Mindtree : Appoints Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets

08/05/2020 | 03:12am EDT

Veteran technology services executive will focus on accelerating revenue growth

Warren (NJ) and Bangalore (India)- August 05, 2020 - Mindtree, the leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as President of Global Markets, a role strategically oriented towards accelerating Mindtree's revenue growth. Based in London, Venu will be responsible for formulating strategic direction and business development for Mindtree businesses across all industry segments.

'Venu has the ideal combination of leadership acumen, energy, and experience to help drive our aggressive plans to further scale the business,' said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree. 'He has a track record of accelerating revenue streams, helping businesses transition to digital and managing high performance teams which makes him a great fit for Mindtree.'

'It has been impressive to watch Mindtree establish itself as a digital transformation leader, with a client-focused approach,' said Venu. 'I'm excited for the opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives with clients and continue the company's leadership in technology innovation.'

In the past Venu has held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM. Venu earned his bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mysore and a general management certification from London School of Business.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital', in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 290+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of continuous delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds.'

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.comor follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:11:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 78 807 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Net income 2021 8 363 M 112 M 112 M
Net cash 2021 13 972 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 185 B 2 471 M 2 476 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 20 315
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart MINDTREE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 965,96 INR
Last Close Price 1 125,90 INR
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Dayapatra Nevatia Chief Operating Officer
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Ram Head-Communications, Media & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINDTREE LIMITED40.71%2 471
ACCENTURE7.87%144 531
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.07%112 461
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.12%110 708
VMWARE, INC.-5.61%59 995
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-21.14%57 138
