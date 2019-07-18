Log in
MINDTREE : Named a Preferred Partner for Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service
PU
MINDTREE : reports 10.3% y-o-y Revenue growth
PU
MINDTREE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Mindtree : Named a Preferred Partner for Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

07/18/2019 | 01:35am EDT

Recognition bolsters ability to deliver application modernization for enterprises customers

Warren (NJ) and Bangalore (India) - July 18, 2019 - Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced today that the company has achieved preferred partner status within Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) program. Mindtree offers its enterprise customers specialized expertise and experience with large-scale client work within the open source modernization ecosystem. The AKS Program is part of the new Azure Advanced Specialization Partner umbrella announced at Inspire.

Kubernetes is an open source platform to manage containerized workloads and services. AKS makes it simple to deploy a managed Kubernetes cluster in Azure, handling critical tasks like monitoring and maintenance. Enterprises are increasingly exploring containers and Kubernetes for cloud-native applications and application modernization. However, navigating these products is challenging for many enterprises, especially deploying and scaling the solution across an organization.

'Our enterprise customers are realizing their digital transformation objectives through core modernization. This requires an evolution to a product operating model that is best engineered in a modular micro-services-based approach leveraging the container orchestration services provided by Azure Kubernetes Service,' said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, SVP and global head of digital business at Mindtree. 'As a Microsoft Gold Partner we have an extensive background in Azure services and this recognition allows us to expand our offering to more enterprises backed by our platform enabled services like Minimum Viable Cloud for AKS.'

Microsoft has made major investments in application container infrastructure to increase scalability and flexibility due to rapid adoption of containers and Kubernetes within cloud native applications and application modernization. Partners working with AKS are required to have a clear understanding of core system transformations as well as specialization to ensure successful outcomes. They must also have a strong background in continuous planning, execution excellence, strong governance, and robust change management. Mindtree has deep expertise in these areas across several industries, including global travel, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, retail and finance.

'Application modernization is an important initiative for Microsoft and many customers are choosing Azure Kubernetes Service to achieve their goals,' said Gabe Monroy, Lead PM for Containers at Microsoft Azure. 'While AKS provides a great cloud hosting solution, succeeding with application modernization often requires partners who are well-versed in digital transformation, open source ecosystem, and all things Microsoft. Mindtree continues to prove it is a solid partner with a commitment to providing solutions and insights on today's latest technologies.'

Mindtree's Kubernetes and ecosystem expertise includes Kubernetes infrastructure, application development, scaling, and deployment. Additionally, Mindtree has strong horizontal capabilities for custom development, data science, analytics, DevOps, and O365. The company's centers of excellence support AKS, DevOps, and engineering capabilities in application modernization, presales consulting, accelerator development, and repeatable services.

Clients seeking additional details on Mindtree's Azure Kubernetes Service offerings, please visit www.mindtree.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital' in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 20,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds.'

Azure Kubernetes Service and other Microsoft products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft (or a Microsoft affiliate company) in the USA and other countries. See Microsoft.com for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:34:01 UTC
