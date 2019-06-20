Mindtree : Recognized for its Digital Excellence by ISG

ISG book highlights Mindtree's digital capabilities for work with Lufthansa Airlines and a major consumer products company

Warren (NJ) and Bangalore (India)- June 20, 2019 - Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in two of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2019, as featured in the newly published ISG book Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships.

Mindtree is recognized for its work with Lufthansa Airlines and a global consumer packaged goods brand. The ISG book details how Mindtree successfully led both enterprises on their digital journeys. Winning implementations include:

Lufthansa: Many airlines struggle to be price-competitive while also retaining profit margins in a business that has significant fixed costs. To solve this challenge, Lufthansa partnered with Mindtree to design and develop a predictive analytics solution that forecasts future demand and optimal seat prices to offer consumers. It uses a tailored machine learning model to analyze historical sales and compute marginal revenue.

'At Mindtree, we are implementing innovative AI-based solutions, leveraging machine learning and deep learning models, to deliver real business results for our clients, across different functions and customer segments,' said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, SVP and global head of digital business, Mindtree. 'This recognition by ISG acknowledges how our digital innovation methodologies, data science and AI expertise and industry domain knowledge enables our clients to create differentiated customer experiences and maintain competitive advantage.'

ISG's Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships is the product of a rigorous examination of a significant number of digital case studies submitted by the provider community. ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing ISG's evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies that would be published in the book.

'We have selected Mindtree as among the best of the best because their recent work with two leading industry brands has demonstrated a deep and practical understanding of what it truly means to digitally transform an enterprise,' said Paul Reynolds, partner and chief research officer, ISG. 'Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, Mindtree has helped its customers achieve impressive, tangible business results.'

Each of the digital transformation case studies published in the book was evaluated on the basis of the following criteria:

Toview Mindtree's digital case study in ISG's Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships book visit this link.

