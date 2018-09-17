Mindtree : partners with IIT Madras to establish an endowed faculty fellow position in Data…

Bangalore (India), September 17, 2018: Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to set up a dedicated Faculty Fellow position in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. This endowment empowers the renowned academic institution, which has been at the forefront of developing the next-generation Digital Technology and Talent, with industry specific knowledge and resources to help create solutions to accelerate the growth and adoption of Data Science and AI globally.

Organizations across industries are continually striving to keep pace with the rapid technological transformation driven by AI, data analytics, and machine learning. Through this endowment, Mindtree will help accelerate the development of technology innovation in these fields.

IIT Madras has formalized a process to identify the faculty member who will be named to the Mindtree Faculty Fellow Position.

'Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are key priorities for our clients as these technologies offer immense potential to create new business opportunities' said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. 'IIT Madras is one of the global leaders in this field and the collaboration between Mindtree and IIT Madras will help accelerate innovationand push the boundaries of knowledge.'

'Considering the speed with which technology is evolving, such partnerships are vital for the business ecosphere', IIT Madras Director, Bhaskar Ramamurthi said stressing on the importance of such collaborations. He further added, 'AI, Data Sciences, and Machine Learning are new territory for a majority of organizations, and a deep association with Mindtree will give our students and teachers valuable exposure to the industry's needs.'

Mindtree will further extend the partnership with IIT Madras to include research projects focusing on related topics such as personalization, conversational interfaces and natural language generation.

