Mineral Mountain Obtains a $5 Million Equity Line

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Company (“Mineral Mountain"), symbol “MMMM” on the OTCQB, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement with Crown Bridge Partners, LLC (“Crown Bridge”). Crown Bridge is a family held company headquartered in New York, New York. Its sophisticated professionals provide short-term and long-term strategic capital solutions to public entities. Its portfolio of investments are industry agnostic, including but not limited to mining, oil and gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.



The Agreements provide Mineral Mountain with up to five million dollars for general corporate and working capital purposes. Pursuant thereto, Mineral Mountain will file a Registration Statement with the SEC to register 15,000,000 shares of Common Stock. Mineral Mountain has the right but not the obligation to direct Crown Bridge, by periodically delivering a Notice, to purchase shares in a minimum amount of $5,000 and in a maximum amount up to the lesser of $100,000 or 150% of the respective average daily trading value.



Sheldon Karasik, CEO and Chairman of Mineral Mountain commented: “I am very pleased to have entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement with Crown Bridge Partners. I believe that they have both financial expertise and unquestioned integrity. I look forward to a long term and mutually beneficial business relationship with them. The equity line allows us to begin development of our gold mining properties, stake additional claims adjacent thereto and consider possible acquisitions. Mineral Mountain remains on target to meet its business objectives."



Further details regarding the Agreements are in Mineral Mountain’s Form 8-K, which is being filed with the SEC and will appear on Mineral Mountain’s website: mineralmtnminingmilling.com . All inquiries should be directed to Nancy Martin, Head, Investor Relations: nancy@mineralmtnminingmilling.com or at (201)724-3337.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements for any reason. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC.