Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Co

MINERAL MOUNTAIN MINING & MILLING CO

(MMMM)
Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Company Staffing Announcement

04/03/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

DALLAS, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Company (“Mineral Mountain"), symbol “MMMM” on the OTCQB, is pleased to announce that it has started a new staffing division and entered into a contract to be the staffing partner for Interactive Artists Group (IAG). Interactive Artists Group, founded by veteran TV and film writer producer Chris Case, is a global premium content studio that democratizes content creation across all platforms by identifying, incubating, and accelerating story-tellers' ability to turn their ideas into viable businesses. IAG’s mission is to break down barriers to entry and disrupt the traditional Hollywood talent development by finding voices with stories to tell and providing them with expertise, resources, and connections necessary in today’s exploding premium content marketplace. A data-driven approach will be taken to creating high-end Hollywood style content for emerging markets, allowing creators to quickly and efficiently create compelling content that transcends culture and connects with audiences.

Derrick Chambers, Director of Mineral Mountain, stated, “We are looking forward to working with IAG. The various demands of the marketplace require IAG to be nimble. We are excited they have chosen us to help them meet their staffing needs. We believe in the leadership of Chris Case, and are confident this will be a great opportunity for all parties.”

IAG’s current slate consists of a scripted half-hour set in the world of golf with the PGA Tour producing set up at 20th Century Fox, a scripted cable half hour starring Jason Biggs set at studio 3311, The Wall, a scripted comedy about the building of the wall with Mexico set up at Warner Brothers, a scripted half hour In Theory starring Indian comedian Vir Das at Hulu, an Eddie Murphy starring vehicle Murray Murray set up at Netflix and over a dozen more projects in active development with various writers, show runners, and producers. IAG is projected to gross $3.7 million in gross revenue over the year. 

Pat Dileo
732-423-5520

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Sheldon Karasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Miller Independent Director
Felix Keller Independent Director
Peter M. Papasavas General Counsel
Nancy Martin Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL MOUNTAIN MINING & MILLING CO-21.05%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD46.79%14 519
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 468
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 872
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.34.55%6 388
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED69.08%3 371
