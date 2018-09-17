Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

BCK: Delay in Despatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BROCKMAN MINING LIMITED ̺ഺдຬᘤุϞࠢʮ̡ *

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(SEHK Stock Code: 159)

(ASX Stock Code: BCK)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Brockman Mining Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to Brockman Iron (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entering into a Farm-in and Joint Venture (FJV) Agreement with Polaris (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited) pursuant to which subject to Polaris meeting the Farm-in Obligations, the parties agree to establish the Joint Venture to develop the Marillana Project, and the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2018. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement, unless stated otherwise.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2018, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Transactions; (ii) financial information of the Group; (iii) further information on the Marillana Project including a competent person's report and an independent expert valuation report on the mineral assets of the Marillana Project as required under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules; (iv) unaudited pro-forma financial information of the Group following the Transactions; and (v) the notice convening the SGM to seek the approval of the Shareholders for the FJV Agreement and the Transactions was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 17 September 2018. As more time is required to prepare and finalise the information contained in the Circular, in particular the independent expert valuation report on the mineral assets of the Marillana Project and the pro-forma financial information of the Group following the Transactions, dispatch of the circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 8 October 2018.

By order of the Board Brockman Mining Limited Chan Kam Kwan, Jason

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Kwai Sze Hoi (Chairman), Mr. Liu Zhengui (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Ross Stewart Norgard as non-executive directors; Mr. Chan Kam Kwan, Jason (Company Secretary), Mr. Kwai Kwun, Lawrence and Mr. Colin Paterson as executive directors; and Mr. Yap Fat Suan, Henry, Mr. Uwe Henke Von Parpart and Mr. Choi Yue Chun, Eugene as independent non-executive directors.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 22:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
12:48aBCK : Delay in Despatch of Circular
PU
09/14Macarthur Minerals appoints Capstan Capital Partners as Exclusive Advisers to..
AQ
09/13MACARTHUR MINERALS : Appoints Major UK Corporate Advisor, Capstan Capital Partne..
AQ
09/13BARRA RESOURCES : Mineral resources ltd injects $2 million into barra for a 10.8..
AQ
09/12HEXAGON RESOURCES : Chief Commercial Officer Appointed to Build Implementation T..
AQ
09/10BAR : Mineral Resources Ltd takes $2M Placement in Barra
PU
09/06CLEVELAND CLIFFS : Completes the Sale of its Asia Pacific Iron Ore Assets
AQ
09/03CLEVELAND CLIFFS : sale of Australia assets
AQ
08/31ATLAS IRON LIMITED : - Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at 30 June 2018
AQ
08/31MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
01/12Three Brine Lithium Developers Picked Following A Relative Value Analysis 
2017Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 575 M
EBIT 2019 385 M
Net income 2019 233 M
Debt 2019 279 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
P/E ratio 2020 9,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 2 851 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,5  AUD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Danny McCarthy Chief Operating Officer
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-28.15%2 039
HARSCO CORPORATION56.57%2 389
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO0.30%1 547
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD56.57%1 058
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%892
FAMUR SA-19.81%779
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.