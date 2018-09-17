BCK: Delay in Despatch of Circular

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Brockman Mining Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to Brockman Iron (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entering into a Farm-in and Joint Venture (FJV) Agreement with Polaris (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited) pursuant to which subject to Polaris meeting the Farm-in Obligations, the parties agree to establish the Joint Venture to develop the Marillana Project, and the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2018. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement, unless stated otherwise.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2018, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Transactions; (ii) financial information of the Group; (iii) further information on the Marillana Project including a competent person's report and an independent expert valuation report on the mineral assets of the Marillana Project as required under Chapter 18 of the Listing Rules; (iv) unaudited pro-forma financial information of the Group following the Transactions; and (v) the notice convening the SGM to seek the approval of the Shareholders for the FJV Agreement and the Transactions was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 17 September 2018. As more time is required to prepare and finalise the information contained in the Circular, in particular the independent expert valuation report on the mineral assets of the Marillana Project and the pro-forma financial information of the Group following the Transactions, dispatch of the circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 8 October 2018.

