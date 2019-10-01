Mineral Resources : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 October 2019

McIntosh Joint Venture Termination

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes, ASX; MIN) wishes to advise that it has notified Hexagon Resources Limited (Hexagon, ASX: HXG) that MinRes is withdrawing from the McIntosh Joint Venture (MJV) terminating the MJV with effect from 31 October 2019. The MJV tenements, covering the McIntosh project in northern Western Australia, will now revert 100% to Hexagon.

MinRes originally entered into the MJV to increase its exposure to battery materials with the inclusion of graphite, as well as to create additional WA contracting opportunities. However, MinRes has determined that any future investment in the McIntosh project will not meet its minimum investment return threshold set with regard to its other significant planned projects requiring development capital. MinRes will write off its investment in the MJV of less than $5 million this financial year.

