MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/01
13.34 AUD   -0.30%
09:48pMINERAL RESOURCES : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination
PU
09:23p02/10/2019 HXG : McIntosh Project Update
PU
09/24MINERAL RESOURCES : Hosting Kwinana Industries Council's iWomen Project at our Kwinana Workshop
PU
News 
Mineral Resources : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination

Mineral Resources : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination

0
10/01/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 October 2019

McIntosh Joint Venture Termination

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes, ASX; MIN) wishes to advise that it has notified Hexagon Resources Limited (Hexagon, ASX: HXG) that MinRes is withdrawing from the McIntosh Joint Venture (MJV) terminating the MJV with effect from 31 October 2019. The MJV tenements, covering the McIntosh project in northern Western Australia, will now revert 100% to Hexagon.

MinRes originally entered into the MJV to increase its exposure to battery materials with the inclusion of graphite, as well as to create additional WA contracting opportunities. However, MinRes has determined that any future investment in the McIntosh project will not meet its minimum investment return threshold set with regard to its other significant planned projects requiring development capital. MinRes will write off its investment in the MJV of less than $5 million this financial year.

Ends

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media

Mark Wilson

Peter Klinger

CFO/Company Secretary

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3600

T: +61 411 251 540

E: mark.wilson@mrl.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best- performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mineralresources.com.au.

Follow us on:

1

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:47:05 UTC
