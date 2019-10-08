Mineral Resources : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report
Mineral Resources Limited
Sustainability Report
2019
Who We Are
Mineral Resources is an innovative and leading mining services company, with a growing world-class portfolio of mining operations across multiple commodities, including iron ore and lithium.
Vision
To be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services.
Purpose
To provide innovative and low-cost solutions across the mining infrastructure supply chain, by operating with integrity and respect, working in partnership with our clients, our customers, our people and our community.
The Way We Work
We are One Team
The safety and wellbeing of our people is at the forefront of all that we do
We work together to achieve the best results for our people, clients and stakeholders
We care for, respect and invest in our people, the environment and the communities in which we operate.
We are High Performing
We achieve exceptional results through a disciplined and professional approach
We plan and take ownership of our areas of responsibility
We always deliver and that sets us apart.
We are Entrepreneurial
We empower our people to challenge the status quo and actively explore new ideas and opportunities
We look for better ways to mitigate risk, deliver on commitments and create long-term value
We recognise, support and harness the diverse talents of our people and partners.
Contents
Chairman's Letter
1
MRL at a Glance: FY19 Performance Summary
3
MRL at a Glance: What we do
4
MRL at a Glance: Where we operate
5
Our Sustainability Approach
6
Health and Safety
12
Material Topic 1: Maintaining a safe working environment that
promotes health and wellbeing
13
Our People
18
Material Topic 2: Attracting and retaining talent
19
Material Topic 3: Developing a diverse, inclusive and non-discriminatory
workplace
20
Environment
22
Material Topic 4: Managing our resource use and environmental
impacts while innovating towards a low-carbon economy
23
Social
28
Material Topic 5: Supporting communities
29
Material Topic 6: Creating opportunities for skills development and
managing our relationships with communities
31
GRI Content Index
33
External Assurance Statement
37
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This Sustainability Report is a summary of Mineral Resources Limited's material sustainability topics and performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. All references to 'MRL', 'the Company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Mineral Resources Limited (ABN 33 118 549 910) and the entities it controlled, unless otherwise stated.
References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated. All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
Any questions about this report can be sent to investorrelations@mrl.com.au
Front cover image: Mt Marion Drone
Chairman's Review
On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to present the Sustainability Report for the 2019 financial year.
Last year, we released our first Environmental, Social and Governance Report and committed to releasing a more comprehensive report this year.
I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress during FY19, applying the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and engaging the services of Ernst & Young to obtain external assurance for the six key sustainability performance indicators we identified for the first time.
We undertook a detailed materiality review to assess what matters to our business, our investors and our wider stakeholders. Through this process we defined six material sustainability topics that could influence our ability to create or sustain value, and our broader social licence to operate. Each of our material sustainability topics is described in this report, including why it matters, what we are doing to manage it, our performance and our future-looking initiatives.
As we continue to work towards our vision to be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services, we regularly assess our portfolio to ensure that it remains relevant in a changing global landscape. We continue to focus on innovation and the opportunities associated with the transition to a lower-carbon economy. For example, our significant lithium portfolio allows us to meet the growing demand for lithium products, largely driven by the electric vehicle market and other lithium- ion battery applications.
We achieve nothing if we do not do it safely and I am pleased to report that our LTIFR improved from 0.17 to 0.12. However, we did see an increase in TRIFR from 2.49 to 3.99. This is largely attributed to the increase in new people who joined our business as we ramped up our construction projects. We are determined to bring our TRIFR down and have implemented behaviour workshops and increased our on-site leadership presence to reinforce our dedication to safety.
During the next year, we will be developing a sustainable procurement program, with a focus on enhancing our sustainability screening criteria, improving local and Indigenous supplier engagement, and screening our supply chain for risks associated with modern slavery and human rights abuses. We will also be working on enhancing our climate-related risk and opportunity identification, assessment and management using the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures.
We are committed to understanding and managing our material sustainability topics and, thereby, enhancing our sustainability performance. While we recognise that there is still work to
be done, we are excited about our sustainability journey and the value that this creates for our business and all of our stakeholders.
Our progress would not be possible without the dedication of our people. They play an important role in helping us create a safer and more sustainable future and, on behalf of the Board, I thank them for their efforts.
