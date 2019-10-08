Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/08
13.58 AUD   +1.88%
07:11pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
07:06pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
10/01MINERAL RESOURCES : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mineral Resources : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

Mineral Resources Limited

Sustainability Report

2019

Who We Are

Mineral Resources is an innovative and leading mining services company, with a growing world-class portfolio of mining operations across multiple commodities, including iron ore and lithium.

Vision

To be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services.

Purpose

To provide innovative and low-cost solutions across the mining infrastructure supply chain, by operating with integrity and respect, working in partnership with our clients, our customers, our people and our community.

The Way We Work

We are One Team

  • The safety and wellbeing of our people is at the forefront of all that we do
  • We work together to achieve the best results for our people, clients and stakeholders
  • We care for, respect and invest in our people, the environment and the communities in which we operate.

We are High Performing

  • We achieve exceptional results through a disciplined and professional approach
  • We plan and take ownership of our areas of responsibility
  • We always deliver and that sets us apart.

We are Entrepreneurial

  • We empower our people to challenge the status quo and actively explore new ideas and opportunities
  • We look for better ways to mitigate risk, deliver on commitments and create long-term value
  • We recognise, support and harness the diverse talents of our people and partners.

Contents

Chairman's Letter

1

MRL at a Glance: FY19 Performance Summary

3

MRL at a Glance: What we do

4

MRL at a Glance: Where we operate

5

Our Sustainability Approach

6

Health and Safety

12

Material Topic 1: Maintaining a safe working environment that

promotes health and wellbeing

13

Our People

18

Material Topic 2: Attracting and retaining talent

19

Material Topic 3: Developing a diverse, inclusive and non-discriminatory

workplace

20

Environment

22

Material Topic 4: Managing our resource use and environmental

impacts while innovating towards a low-carbon economy

23

Social

28

Material Topic 5: Supporting communities

29

Material Topic 6: Creating opportunities for skills development and

managing our relationships with communities

31

GRI Content Index

33

External Assurance Statement

37

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This Sustainability Report is a summary of Mineral Resources Limited's material sustainability topics and performance for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. All references to 'MRL', 'the Company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Mineral Resources Limited (ABN 33 118 549 910) and the entities it controlled, unless otherwise stated.

References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated. All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Any questions about this report can be sent to investorrelations@mrl.com.au

Front cover image: Mt Marion Drone

Chairman's Review

On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to present the Sustainability Report for the 2019 financial year.

Last year, we released our first Environmental, Social and Governance Report and committed to releasing a more comprehensive report this year.

I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress during FY19, applying the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and engaging the services of Ernst & Young to obtain external assurance for the six key sustainability performance indicators we identified for the first time.

We undertook a detailed materiality review to assess what matters to our business, our investors and our wider stakeholders. Through this process we defined six material sustainability topics that could influence our ability to create or sustain value, and our broader social licence to operate. Each of our material sustainability topics is described in this report, including why it matters, what we are doing to manage it, our performance and our future-looking initiatives.

As we continue to work towards our vision to be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services, we regularly assess our portfolio to ensure that it remains relevant in a changing global landscape. We continue to focus on innovation and the opportunities associated with the transition to a lower-carbon economy. For example, our significant lithium portfolio allows us to meet the growing demand for lithium products, largely driven by the electric vehicle market and other lithium- ion battery applications.

We achieve nothing if we do not do it safely and I am pleased to report that our LTIFR improved from 0.17 to 0.12. However, we did see an increase in TRIFR from 2.49 to 3.99. This is largely attributed to the increase in new people who joined our business as we ramped up our construction projects. We are determined to bring our TRIFR down and have implemented behaviour workshops and increased our on-site leadership presence to reinforce our dedication to safety.

During the next year, we will be developing a sustainable procurement program, with a focus on enhancing our sustainability screening criteria, improving local and Indigenous supplier engagement, and screening our supply chain for risks associated with modern slavery and human rights abuses. We will also be working on enhancing our climate-related risk and opportunity identification, assessment and management using the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures.

We are committed to understanding and managing our material sustainability topics and, thereby, enhancing our sustainability performance. While we recognise that there is still work to

be done, we are excited about our sustainability journey and the value that this creates for our business and all of our stakeholders.

Our progress would not be possible without the dedication of our people. They play an important role in helping us create a safer and more sustainable future and, on behalf of the Board, I thank them for their efforts.

Peter Wade

Chairman

Limited Resources Mineral2019 Report Sustainability

| 1

Sustainability Report 2019Mineral Resources Limited

2 |

MRL at a Glance: FY19 Performance Summary

MRL's consistently

The health and safety

strong performance

of our people is a key driver for us

is a testament

to the hard work

and dedication of

3.99

0.12

our team.

Total Recordable Injury

Lost Time Injury

Frequency Rate

Frequency Rate

per million hours worked

per million hours worked

Creating

We contributed

We continue to

measure our

value

$1.99m

greenhouse gas

for our

to our local

emissions

communites

community

Scope 1 emissions:

218,432tCO2e

Creating

We employ

jobs for

3,700+

employees

Western

& contractors

Scope 2 emissions:

Australia

2,373tCO2e

Limited Resources Mineral2019 Report Sustainability

| 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 23:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
07:11pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
07:06pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
10/01MINERAL RESOURCES : 02/10/2019 McIntosh Joint Venture Termination
PU
10/0102/10/2019 HXG : McIntosh Project Update
PU
09/24MINERAL RESOURCES : Hosting Kwinana Industries Council's iWomen Project at our K..
PU
09/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 19/09/2019 Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
09/17MINERAL RESOURCES : Providing development opportunities for future talent
PU
09/17S.Africa's Transnet signs manganese export deal with Kalagadi
RE
09/15MINERAL RESOURCES : A celebration of Coolgardie's mining past and present
PU
09/14South Africa's deputy mines minister dies in car accident
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 188 M
EBIT 2020 495 M
Net income 2020 292 M
Finance 2020 393 M
Yield 2020 6,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 2 544 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,94  AUD
Last Close Price 13,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-14.67%1 684
CENTAMIN PLC6.25%1 646
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED29.01%1 331
AUSDRILL LIMITED81.51%1 009
FAMUR S.A.-34.63%515
IMDEX LIMITED26.64%363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group