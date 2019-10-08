Mineral Resources : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report

On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to present the Sustainability Report for the 2019 financial year.

Last year, we released our first Environmental, Social and Governance Report and committed to releasing a more comprehensive report this year.

I am pleased to report that we have made significant progress during FY19, applying the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and engaging the services of Ernst & Young to obtain external assurance for the six key sustainability performance indicators we identified for the first time.

We undertook a detailed materiality review to assess what matters to our business, our investors and our wider stakeholders. Through this process we defined six material sustainability topics that could influence our ability to create or sustain value, and our broader social licence to operate. Each of our material sustainability topics is described in this report, including why it matters, what we are doing to manage it, our performance and our future-looking initiatives.

As we continue to work towards our vision to be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services, we regularly assess our portfolio to ensure that it remains relevant in a changing global landscape. We continue to focus on innovation and the opportunities associated with the transition to a lower-carbon economy. For example, our significant lithium portfolio allows us to meet the growing demand for lithium products, largely driven by the electric vehicle market and other lithium- ion battery applications.

We achieve nothing if we do not do it safely and I am pleased to report that our LTIFR improved from 0.17 to 0.12. However, we did see an increase in TRIFR from 2.49 to 3.99. This is largely attributed to the increase in new people who joined our business as we ramped up our construction projects. We are determined to bring our TRIFR down and have implemented behaviour workshops and increased our on-site leadership presence to reinforce our dedication to safety.