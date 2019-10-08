Mineral Resources : 09/10/2019 Annual Report to shareholders 0 10/08/2019 | 07:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Mineral Resources Limited Annual Report 2019 Who We Are Mineral Resources is an innovative and leading mining services company, with a growing world-class portfolio of mining operations across multiple commodities, including iron ore and lithium. Vision To be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovative and sustainable mining services. Purpose To provide innovative and low-cost solutions across the mining infrastructure supply chain, by operating with integrity and respect, working in partnership with our clients, our customers, our people and our community. The Way We Work We are One Team The safety and wellbeing of our people is at the forefront of all that we do

We work together to achieve the best results for our people, clients and stakeholders

We care for, respect and invest in our people, the environment and the communities in which we operate. We are High Performing We achieve exceptional results through a disciplined and professional approach

We plan and take ownership of our areas of responsibility

We always deliver and that sets us apart. We are Entrepreneurial We empower our people to challenge the status quo and actively explore new ideas and opportunities

We look for better ways to mitigate risk, deliver on commitments and create long-term value

long-term value We recognise, support and harness the diverse talents of our people and partners. Contents Chairman's Review 1 Managing Director's Report 2 Financial History at a Glance 3 Mineral Resources at a Glance 5 Operational Review 9 Mining Services 10 Commodities 13 Innovation 16 Acquisitions & Profit Share Projects 17 Financial Review 18 Sustainability 20 Health and Safety 21 People 22 Environment 23 Social 24 Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2019 26 Directors' Report 27 Remuneration Report 31 Financial Statements 56 Shareholder Information 114 Corporate Directory 116 Front cover image: Koolyanobbing iron ore operations ABOUT THIS REPORT This annual report is a summary of Mineral Resources Limited's operations and financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. All references to 'Mineral Resources', 'MRL', 'the Company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Mineral Resources Limited (ABN 33 118 549 910) and the entities it controlled, unless otherwise stated. References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2019 unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated. All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people. Chairman's Review On behalf of the Board, it gives me great pleasure to present the Annual Report for the 2019 financial year. This year has been the most significant in our Company's history, as we set MRL up for sustainable long-term growth. I have spoken in the past of MRL's focus on 30 to 50-year business horizons, which underpins our daily business decisions. I am pleased to report that we have made great progress during the past year, notwithstanding the backdrop of significant global turbulence across capital and commodities markets. MRL has achieved another year of strong profits and dividends despite volatility in the Company's key markets. Since listing on the ASX in 2006, we have delivered cumulative pre-tax profits of more than $2.1 billion, including $236 million per Income Statement this year, maintained our 50 per cent dividend policy, distributed over $802 million to our shareholders, and averaged earnings per share growth of 15 per cent per year. With our lithium expansion nearing completion, gross debt at year end was around $1.1 billion, or about 2.6 times normalised EBITDA, a level we are comfortable with. Your Company reported a normalised Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) of $205 million, on revenue of $1.51 billion. Directors declared a fully-franked final dividend of 31 cents per share, for a full-year return of 44 cents per share. Since listing, the Company's consistently strong financial performance has delivered a cumulative dividend payout of $4.50 per share fully franked. The dividend payments and share price growth have delivered shareholders a Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of $18.58 since 2006. This type of market outperformance can only be achieved through the combination of a first-rate team that puts the safety of its workforce first, a long-term strategy to drive shareholder returns, and a steadfast conviction to pursue our strategy when the going gets tough. Notwithstanding, a capital investment programme of almost $900 million - the largest in MRL's history - that included building world-class lithium concentrate plants at Wodgina and Mt Marion and required a 21% increase in total employees and contractors to 3,746, MRL's Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) dropped to 0.12 per million hours worked. Every incident that endangers the safety of our workforce is one incident too many. I am pleased to confirm that our employees' wellbeing remains central to everything we do. Taking a long-term view is not always easy, particularly in a capital markets world that relentlessly demands instant success. However, I am proud of the MRL leadership team's efforts to set up the foundations for the next phase in our Company's growth, based on our foundation competency of providing industry-leading mining services. Operating in the resources sector comes with the inevitable challenges of the cyclical highs and lows of commodity prices. The past year proved no exception as lithium prices fell sharply after a flurry of new lithium concentrate supply overwhelmed the processing capacity of the world's battery makers. This was not unexpected and mirrored some of the hype - and then financial pain - that the iron ore market experienced earlier this decade. As lithium prices fell, the iron ore price rallied. This enabled MRL to prioritise bringing more volumes from our WA operations into the market and we were able to capitalise on our decision the previous year to expand the Company's iron ore presence in the Yilgarn region. One of MRL's core strengths has been our ability and agility to deal with the shifting sands of the resources sector. The landmark Wodgina transaction MRL entered into with Albemarle Corporation, a global leader in lithium products, is a case in point. In short, following constructive discussions and factoring in changing market conditions, Albemarle has agreed to become a 60 per cent partner in our largest lithium project, Wodgina. MRL will continue to provide various life-of-mine services contracts, while our Company will become a 40 per cent partner in Albemarle's under- construction, two-train Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Project. On completion of the agreement, Albemarle will pay the Company US$820 million. This arrangement with Albemarle, which remains subject to final regulatory approval, is an example of the pragmatic approach that MRL takes to fulfil its long-term vision and strategy - MRL gains fast-tracked access to high-priced lithium hydroxide volumes and retains the optionality of fully optimising Wodgina's potential when market conditions encourage us to do so. Most importantly, MRL has formed a close relationship with a company with strength in the marketing of lithium products. This year, we continued our journey to understand and manage our material sustainability topics and enhance our sustainability performance. We undertook a thorough materiality review, assessing what matters to our business, our investors and our wider stakeholders, to determine what factors could influence our ability to create or sustain value. Each material topic is described in this report and outlines why the topic is important to MRL, what we are doing to manage it, our performance and future-looking initiatives. MRL's leadership team, led by Managing Director Chris Ellison, has again worked tirelessly during the past year to deliver another tremendous outcome for shareholders. We are proud of the quality of our team and it is important for MRL's future success that we retain and build upon it. We recognise that the issue of remuneration is important to our investors and, during the course of the year, have undertaken a comprehensive review of our remuneration practices. We have consulted externally with key stakeholders, including engagement with a number of investors, to ensure our pay practices are well understood but also reflect their views. One of the results was a decision by Managing Director Chris Ellison to reduce his base salary by 20 per cent from 1 July 2019. MRL is fortunate to have a committed and fully-aligned group of Non-Executive Directors from diverse backgrounds, which makes for robust and value-adding discussions around the boardroom table. I speak on behalf of the Board when I say that we treat the guardianship of shareholders funds with the utmost seriousness. Finally, I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their support during the past year. It has been challenging, but also exciting, and I am optimistic about our future. We look forward to meeting with you at the AGM in November and to answer any questions you may have about performance, opportunities and our future growth strategies. Yours Sincerely, Peter Wade Chairman Limited Resources Mineral 2019 Report Annual | 1 Managing Director's Report Limited Resources Mineral 2019 Report Annual | 2 This year's results reflect our strategic decisions and a record capital investment of almost $900 million to lay the foundations for a business that will sustain us through the next 30 to 50 years with an industry-leading mining services division, world-class lithium assets and a regenerated iron ore business. We have a very dedicated workforce of more than 3,700 employees and contractors. Their safety and wellbeing are at the heart of MRL's existence. Our Company can only prosper if our workforce is healthy and safe, which is why we continue to invest heavily in our workplace practices and the oneMRL culture. This year, as we added 642 new people to the business, our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) increased from 2.49 to 3.99 - still a good level for our industry and one any business would be proud of, though we are not, and remain very focussed on reducing it back to the levels of the past two years. It was pleasing, however, to see our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) fall by 24 per cent to 0.12. Our safety performance remains a work in progress and a commitment by our leadership team. MRL's core mining services business is performing probably at its best levels ever. Our current order book is the strongest it has been and we have further diversified in terms of geography, client base and commodities. Our client retention remains extremely high and we have not lost a contract during the past 12 months. The outlook is strong and we are confident of continuing the 15 per cent year-on-year growth we have been achieving on a regular basis. Our track record allowed us to tap the North American debt markets for the first time this year with a successful US$700 million unsecured notes issue, which provides us with significant balance sheet flexibility over the next eight years. Our record capital investment this year was focussed primarily on the Wodgina and Mt Marion lithium projects. Our strategy has been to invest to drive long-term income streams for the Company, building on the high-quality portfolio of mining services contracts that have been at the heart of MRL over the past 25 years. We believe we have built one of the best and longest-life lithium portfolios in the world. The culmination was our deal with Albemarle Corporation to establish a Joint Venture at Wodgina and at Albemarle's Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Project, which is currently under construction. This deal introduces a global leader in lithium to Wodgina and provides MRL with fast-tracked access to hydroxide production. MRL will own 40 per cent of this Joint Venture and receive US$820 million cash from Albemarle upon completion of the deal, which is expected by the end of 2019. Importantly, the deal upholds MRL's life-of-mine services contracts at Wodgina. We are expecting to ship the first trial cargo of spodumene concentrate from Wodgina while we complete commissioning of the three processing trains. Mt Marion, which we operate in 50:50 partnership with our life-of-mine offtake customer Ganfeng, has been steady and consistent. Following the upgrade project, we will continue to work with Ganfeng to supply product that will meet customer requirements. Our iron ore business faced challenges early on in the year as a result of heavy discounting, which impacted the financial performance due to lower realised sales revenue, before prices picked up in the second half. During the year, we re-established iron ore operations in the Yilgarn, in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, by working with the State Government and a range of other parties to re-open the Koolyanobbing project. Our first shipment of Koolyanobbing iron ore left Esperance Port in December 2018 and the project went on to perform well, with 3.2 million wet tonnes exported by year end. Koolyanobbing's run rate of 7.5 million tonnes a year is being increased to 11.5 million tonnes due to our confidence in the iron ore market. Iron Valley was again a solid performer and we progressed work on two new projects in the Pilbara - Marillana and Kumina. Since year end, we announced the acquisition of the Parker Range project in the Yilgarn to add to our iron ore growth pipeline. It has been a busy year in our innovation division. We have begun work on a 15 million tonne per annum NextGen portable crusher, in partnership with Metso Minerals. Two 150-tonne dump trucks with our carbon fibre trays are operating at Koolyanobbing and performing well. The synthetic graphite pilot plant we developed at Kwinana successfully produced a trial run of 96% pure graphite, exceeding initial expectations. Our next step is to build a commercial-scale plant. Final design work on our Pilbara light rail continues and third-party verification and approvals are nearing completion. In oil and gas, we are engaging with stakeholders in the Perth Basin, where we have an extensive onshore acreage position, ahead of plans to carry out seismic testing and then drilling activity. We remain committed to reducing our environmental footprint by lowering our carbon emissions and, where possible, we are focussed on displacing diesel with natural gas, LNG and utilising battery storage. We are exploring options for further use of solar. We continued our work towards creating a more diverse workplace with the establishment of a Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The Committee is charged with focussing on identifying opportunities and practical solutions to ensure we provide equal opportunities for all to improve our employee attraction and retention efforts in areas where we are underrepresented. The Company's consistently strong financial and operational performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of the MRL team. It has been an extremely busy, and in some ways a tough year, but our workforce has dealt with all challenges extremely well. I thank them for their commitment and dedication to MRL and look forward to another year of strong performance. Chris Ellison Managing Director Financial History at a Glance Delivering a Decade of Strong Financial Returns Financial Summary 2009 2010 2011 2012(1) 2013 2014 2015(2) 2016 2017 2018 2019 ($millions unless otherwise stated) Earnings Revenue 257 313 610 926 1,097 1,899 1,299 1,178 1,458 1,624 1,512 EBITDA 74 104 236 297 383 554 283 278 473 575 386 NPAT 44 97 150 177 180 231 78 (26) 201 272 165 Return on Revenue % 17% 31% 25% 19% 16% 12% 6% (2%) 14% 17% 11% Return on Equity % 31% 20% 24% 19% 18% 20% 7% (3%) 18% 21% 12% Diluted EPS (cents/share) 35.10 66.90 86.50 95.82 97.37 124.10 41.52 (13.31) 107.66 145.30 87.09 Balance Sheet Total Assets 289 845 970 1,436 1,804 1,858 1,592 1,618 1,835 2,085 3,161 Total Equity 145 486 628 917 1,018 1,139 1,082 1,008 1,132 1,305 1,380 Net tangible assets per share 108.33 274.78 344.91 454.80 508.04 574.95 543.82 513.18 563.95 658.10 688.68 (cents/share) Cash generation Operating Cash Flow 46 151 117 243 329 567 52 316 296 411 186 Net (Debt)/Cash (12) 88 78 (111) (310) 81 118 188 104 1 (897) Market capitalisation Number of shares on issue (millions) 124 161 169 185 186 187 188 187 187 188 188 Share price at 30 June ($/share) 4.25 8.10 11.50 8.95 8.25 9.59 6.60 8.31 10.85 16.00 14.98 Market Capitalisation 528 1,306 1,945 1,654 1,534 1,789 1,238 1,553 2,033 3,003 2,818 Returns to shareholders Total Shareholder Return 3.71 7.74 11.43 9.31 9.07 11.03 8.44 10.38 13.34 19.07 18.58 (cumulative) ($/share)(3) Dividends declared (cents/share) 19.35 20.00 42.00 46.00 48.00 62.00 22.50 29.50 54.00 65.00 44.00 Notes: 2012 Financial Year NPAT and Earnings Per Share exclude the Deferred Tax Asset arising on the introduction of Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT). NPAT for the 2012 Financial Year would be $242,239,000 and Diluted EPS 131.1c/share if the impact of MRRT were to be included. 2015 Financial Year NPAT and Earnings Per Share exclude the impact of the reversal of Deferred Tax Asset on the abolition of the Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT). NPAT for the 2015 Financial Year would be $12,814,000 and Diluted EPS 6.85c/share if the impact of MRRT were to be included. Total Shareholder Return is calculated as the cumulative share price appreciation and dividends paid per share since listing. Return on Equity (%) 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -5% Return on Equity Average Limited Resources Mineral 2019 Report Annual | 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

