Mineral Resources : 10/10/2019 Change of Director's Interest Notice
10/09/2019 | 06:36pm EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Mineral Resources Limited
ABN
33 118 549 910
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Chris Ellison
Date of last notice
24/4/2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
1. Fully paid ordinary shares
∙
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,278,267
∙ Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)
89,910
∙
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
∙
Ellison Superannuation Fund
432,012
Total
21,855,939
2. Share performance rights granted but unvested:
FY17 Long Term Incentive (LTI) Scheme: Share performance rights granted in June 2017 with future vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to continuous employment and the Company achieving specific Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) targets in FY18 and FY19.
179,820 Share performance rights under the FY17 LTI Scheme remain, of which 89,910 are currently due to be vest, as the required ROIC target, when averaged over FY18 and FY19, has been achieved.
The vesting of these rights and conversion to 89,910 Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares has been delayed as the Company is currently establishing a new platform to hold and manage Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares. This platform will be in place prior to the end of November 2019 at which stage the 89,910 Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares will be issued to Chris Ellison, and an updated 3Y provided to the market.
The remaining 89,910 Share performance rights under the FY17 LTI Scheme are eligible for vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in September 2020 subject to continuous employment and requisite ROIC conditions having been met.
For further details of the FY17 LTI Scheme, refer to the Company's FY19 Remuneration Report.
MIN share performance rights eligible to vest and convert to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:
November 2019 89,910
September 202089,910 179,820
FY18 Long Term Incentive Scheme:
Share performance rights granted in June 2018 with future vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to continuous employment and the Company achieving specific ROIC targets in FY19, FY20 and FY21.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
As FY19's ROIC target was not met, 168,156 Share
performance rights under the FY18 LTI Scheme
remain eligible for vesting and conversion to
Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to the
conditions mentioned above.
For further details of the FY18 LTI Scheme, refer to
the Company's FY19 Remuneration Report.
MIN share performance rights eligible to vest and
convert to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in
the future:
-
September 2020 112,104
-
September 2021
56,052
168,156
Date of change
11 September 2019:
47,796 fully paid ordinary shares issued under
the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme
4 October 2019:
9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the
Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan
No. of securities held prior to change
Fully paid ordinary shares:
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,230,471
Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted shares)
89,910
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
Ellison Superannuation Fund
422,777
Total
21,798,908
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
11 September 2019:
47,796 fully paid ordinary shares issued under
the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme.
4 October 2019:
9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the
Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.
Number disposed
Nil disposed.
Value/Consideration
11 September 2019: 47,796 fully paid ordinary shares
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
issued under the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme - nil
and estimated valuation
consideration.
4 October 2019: 9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued
under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan at
$14,19110 each, based on the Volume Weighted
Average Price of Mineral Resources Ltd ordinary shares
for the five days up to and including 18 September 2019.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
1. Fully paid ordinary shares
∙
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,278,267
∙ Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)
89,910
∙
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
∙
Ellison Superannuation Fund
432,012
Total
21,855,939
2. Share performance rights granted but unvested:
a) FY17 LTI Scheme:
Refer details above for MIN share performance rights eligible to vest for conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:
- November 2019 89,910
- September 2020 89,910 179,820
b) FY18 Long Term Incentive Scheme:
Refer details above for MIN share performance rights eligible to vest for conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:
- September 2020 112,104
- September 2021 56,052 168,156
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
11 September 2019: 47,796 fully paid ordinary shares
