MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
12.88 AUD   -5.15%
MINERAL RESOURCES : 10/10/2019 Change of Director's Interest Notice
MINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 Annual Report to shareholders
MINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 2019 Sustainability Report
Mineral Resources : 10/10/2019 Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/09/2019 | 06:36pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mineral Resources Limited

ABN

33 118 549 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Chris Ellison

Date of last notice

24/4/2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

1. Fully paid ordinary shares

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,278,267

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)

89,910

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

432,012

Total

21,855,939

2. Share performance rights granted but unvested:

  1. FY17 Long Term Incentive (LTI) Scheme: Share performance rights granted in June 2017 with future vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to continuous employment and the Company achieving specific Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) targets in FY18 and FY19.

179,820 Share performance rights under the FY17 LTI Scheme remain, of which 89,910 are currently due to be vest, as the required ROIC target, when averaged over FY18 and FY19, has been achieved.

The vesting of these rights and conversion to 89,910 Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares has been delayed as the Company is currently establishing a new platform to hold and manage Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares. This platform will be in place prior to the end of November 2019 at which stage the 89,910 Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares will be issued to Chris Ellison, and an updated 3Y provided to the market.

The remaining 89,910 Share performance rights under the FY17 LTI Scheme are eligible for vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in September 2020 subject to continuous employment and requisite ROIC conditions having been met.

For further details of the FY17 LTI Scheme, refer to the Company's FY19 Remuneration Report.

MIN share performance rights eligible to vest and convert to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:

    • November 2019 89,910
    • September 2020 89,910 179,820
  2. FY18 Long Term Incentive Scheme:

Share performance rights granted in June 2018 with future vesting and conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to continuous employment and the Company achieving specific ROIC targets in FY19, FY20 and FY21.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

As FY19's ROIC target was not met, 168,156 Share

performance rights under the FY18 LTI Scheme

remain eligible for vesting and conversion to

Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares subject to the

conditions mentioned above.

For further details of the FY18 LTI Scheme, refer to

the Company's FY19 Remuneration Report.

MIN share performance rights eligible to vest and

convert to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in

the future:

-

September 2020 112,104

-

September 2021

56,052

168,156

Date of change

11 September 2019:

47,796 fully paid ordinary shares issued under

the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme

4 October 2019:

9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the

Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan

No. of securities held prior to change

Fully paid ordinary shares:

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,230,471

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted shares)

89,910

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

422,777

Total

21,798,908

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

11 September 2019:

47,796 fully paid ordinary shares issued under

the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme.

4 October 2019:

9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued under the

Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan.

Number disposed

Nil disposed.

Value/Consideration

11 September 2019: 47,796 fully paid ordinary shares

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

issued under the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme - nil

and estimated valuation

consideration.

4 October 2019: 9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued

under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan at

$14,19110 each, based on the Volume Weighted

Average Price of Mineral Resources Ltd ordinary shares

for the five days up to and including 18 September 2019.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1. Fully paid ordinary shares

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,278,267

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)

89,910

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

432,012

Total

21,855,939

2. Share performance rights granted but unvested:

a) FY17 LTI Scheme:

Refer details above for MIN share performance rights eligible to vest for conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:

- November 2019 89,910

- September 2020 89,910 179,820

b) FY18 Long Term Incentive Scheme:

Refer details above for MIN share performance rights eligible to vest for conversion to Restricted Trading Ordinary Shares in the future:

- September 2020 112,104

- September 2021 56,052 168,156

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

11 September 2019: 47,796 fully paid ordinary shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

issued under the Company's FY16 LTI Scheme - nil

of options, issue of securities under dividend

consideration.

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

4 October 2019: 9,235 fully paid ordinary shares issued

under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan at

$14,19110 each, based on the Volume Weighted

Average Price of Mineral Resources Ltd ordinary shares

for the five days up to and including 18 September 2019.

.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 5

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:35:07 UTC
