Mineral Resources : 11/03/2020 Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIN

Entity name
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
MIN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 11, 2020
Reason for the Update
Update to advise the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the five trading days ending Tuesday 10th March 2020, for security holders who elected to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP).
Additional Information
N/A
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
33118549910
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
MIN
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to advise the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the five trading days ending Tuesday 10th March 2020, for security holders who elected to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP).
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday February 13, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday March 11, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
MIN
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday March 2, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday February 28, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday March 26, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.23000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
No
$
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
$ 0.23000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.23000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Tuesday March 3, 2020 20:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
%
End Date
Wednesday March 4, 2020
Tuesday March 10, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
Volume Weighted Average Price for the five business days up to and including the 10th March
4A.6
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
$ 15.58440
Monday March 30, 2020
4A.8
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
date?
|
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
Refer Mineral Resources Ltd website About Us/Corporate Governance/Dividend Reinvestment
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Refer Dividend Re-investment Plan Terms and Conditions, Mineral Resources Ltd website/ About us/Corporate Governance/Dividend Reinvestment
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
N/A
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
N/A
