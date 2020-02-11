Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 1H20 Results Information Pack

Koolyanobbing - will reach 11Mtpa by end February - 15Mtpa by end CY2020
Parker Range to start production - April 2020
Lithium
Created a lithium business in the world's top 5 - will deliver long-term results to business for 30+ years
Mt Marion running at steady state, costs continued to decline
Wodgina in care & maintenance
50ktpa Kemerton hydroxide plant - 40% ownership
Notes:
3
1. (1H20 tonnes annualised / FY19 tonnes) - 1.
Safety Performance Summary
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate Mining Services Workforce
(TRIFR)
3,023
1.32
14.52
2,558
3.73
0
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
20 Jan 31
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
20 Jan 31
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20 H1
4,193,122
3,000+
0.00
3.73
Hours worked in FYTD
People as at 31 Dec 2019
LTIFR - FYTD
TRIFR - FYTD
2,700+ Site-based
Per million man hours worked
Per million man hours worked
Notes:
1.
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate calculations measure the total number of injuries (excluding first aid) per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020.
2.
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate calculation measure the number of lost time injuries per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020.
4
3.
Total Hours worked for the financial year to date (FYTD) , ending 31 January 2020.
1H20 Financial
Performance
Summary
$987m $161m
Revenue
Operating Cash
Flow
$1,575m
$192m
EBITDA
Capex &
(statutory)
Investments
$330m
ROIC
52%
EBITDA
Return on
(underlying)
Invested Capital1
Notes:
5
1. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.
1H20
Dividends Declared
23cps
Financial performance since listing in 2006
19%121%2
EPS
ROIC
Av. ROIC
growth p.a.
26%3
99%4
TSR
Av. Cash
growth p.a.
Conversion
Notes:
Average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 EPS is calculated on a rolling 12 month underlying basis.
Average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 ROIC is calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.
CAGR in gain from a change in share price plus dividends paid (Total Shareholder Return (TSR)) since listing at $0.90/share in July 2006 to 31 December 2020.
4. Average conversion of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to operating cash flow before interest and taxation from FY07 to
6
1H20. In 1H20, EBITDA excludes Wodgina disposal profit, as related cash inflow does not form part of operating cash flow.
Financial Performance
Mark Wilson
7
1H20 Financial Performance
Metric
1H20 Result
Comparison to pcp1
Revenue
$987m
Up 78%
EBITDA (statutory)
$1,575m
Up 2,088%
EBITDA (underlying)2
$330m
Up 224%
NPAT (statutory)
$884m
Up 6,700%
NPAT (underlying)2
$129m
Up 279%
Diluted EPS
470.1cps
Up 6,429%
Dividends declared
23cps
Up 77%
Operating cash flow
$161m
Up $174m
Capex and investments
$192m
Down $302m
Net cash
$79m
Up $951m
Net assets
$2,210m
Up $830m
Return on invested capital3
52%
Up 430%
Notes:
1. Comparison to prior corresponding period (pcp) being 1H19 for P&L and cash flow data and 2H19 for balance sheet data.
2.
See Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information.
8
3.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.
Underlying Profit & Loss
Revenue of $987m up 78% on prior corresponding period (pcp) and EBITDA of $330m up 224% on pcp
1H20 Revenue and EBITDA driven by:
Mining Services growth from Koolyanobbing ramp-up, higher tonnes in existing external contracts, and new external contracts won in FY19
Record Iron Ore sales of 6.7Mt due to ramp-up of Koolyanobbing (1H20 3.2Mt compared to 1H19 0.3Mt)
Strong achieved Iron Ore price (1H20 $103/t compared to 1H19 $65/t)
Partially offset by lower Lithium revenue from adverse pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate
Depreciation and amortisation increase due to higher production in external Mining Services contracts, and increased production and higher strip ratio at Koolyanobbing
Net finance costs in 1H20 reflect the impact of a full six months of US$ bond costs
Effective tax rate of 33% in the half. We expect the rate to revert to 30% or below in future periods
Underlying Profit & Loss
1H19
1H20
Variance
($ million)
Revenue
555
987
432
Operating costs
(453)
(656)
(203)
EBITDA
102
330
228
EBITDA margin (%)
18%
33%
15%
Depreciation and amortisation
(46)
(92)
(46)
EBIT
56
238
182
EBIT margin (%)
10%
24%
14%
Net finance costs
(7)
(46)
(39)
PBT
49
191
142
Tax
(15)
(62)
(47)
Effective tax rate (%)
31%
33%
2%
NPAT
34
129
95
NPAT margin (%)
6%
13%
7%
Notes:
9
1. Refer Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information.
Underlying EBITDA Movement (pcp)
Notes:
10
1. Mining Services - Construction reflects construction team overhead costs not capitalised to projects.
Impairments
Impairments
1H20
($ million)
Exploration and mine development expenditure
(50)
Idle plant and equipment
(56)
Ore stockpiles and other
(8)
Total post-tax impairment
(114)
11
Cash Flow
Working capital outflow of $13m in 1H20 as a result of:
Build up of inventory levels (both current and non-current):
Wodgina - pre care & maintenance
Koolyanobbing - ramping up to 11Mt per annum run rate
Partially offset by decrease in Iron Valley Fines and Wodgina DSO holdings
Decrease in trade receivables due to the timing of Iron Ore shipment invoicing
Capex and investment of $192m in 1H20 includes:
Completion of Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and related infrastructure
Acquisition of Parker Range from Cazaly Resources Limited1
Mining assets and pre-stripping to support the Group's commodity projects
Driven by strong underlying profit and Wodgina proceeds, MRL increased its cash balance by over $1.0bn in the half
Cash Flow
1H19
1H20
Variance
($ million)
Underlying EBITDA
102
330
228
Movement in working capital
(80)
(13)
67
Net cash flow from operating activities
22
317
295
before financing and tax
Maintenance capex
(26)
(30)
(4)
Growth capex and investment
(468)
(162)
306
Net free cash flow (before financing and tax)
(473)
125
598
Tax paid
(29)
(113)
(84)
Net interest paid
(6)
(44)
(38)
Dividends paid
(71)
(54)
17
Amounts advanced to joint operations
(3)
(6)
(3)
Net change in borrowings
480
(27)
(507)
Disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina
-
1,174
1,174
Other
(3)
(14)
(11)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(105)
1,041
1,146
Notes:
12
1. Refer to MRL ASX announcement "CAZ: Cazaly to Sell Parker Range to Mineral Resources Ltd" on 21 August 2019.
Summary Balance Sheet
Inventories decreased $20m from reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles to non- current assets following the decision to put the project into care and maintenance, sale of remaining Wodgina DSO stock and sale of Iron Valley fines stock. Reductions were partially offset by increased Koolyanobbing inventories from the ramp-up activity
Trade and other receivables decreased $11m due to timing of iron ore shipment invoicing partially offset by recognition of the Wodgina disposal completion adjustment
Other working capital decreased $396m primarily from the recognition of tax payable on Wodgina proceeds. This liability will be settled in December 2020
Non-currentreceivables and inventory increase of $643m reflects accounting for MRL's interest in the Kemerton hydroxide facility and reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles
Financial assets reduced $24m from the fair value adjustment of MRL's holding in Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) net of acquisitions in the half
Driven by the strong underlying profit in the period and Wodgina proceeds, MRL ended the half in a net cash positive position
Summary Balance Sheet
FY19
1H20
Variance
($ million)
Inventories
180
160
(20)
Trade and other receivables
167
156
(11)
Trade and other payables
(259)
(267)
(8)
Other
43
(353)
(396)
Net working capital
131
(304)
(435)
Non-current receivables and inventory
40
683
643
Financial assets
75
51
(24)
Property, plant and equipment
1,301
1,329
28
Intangibles
85
89
4
Exploration and mine development
409
416
8
Provisions
(89)
(101)
(12)
Net deferred tax liability
(140)
(33)
107
Capital employed
1,811
2,131
320
Net assets held for sale
441
-
(441)
Cash and cash equivalents
265
1,307
1,041
Borrowings
(1,137)
(1,228)
(91)
Net (debt) / cash
(872)
79
951
Total net assets
1,380
2,210
830
13
Net Debt Waterfall
Cash Flow ($m)
Pre-investment +$94m
Capital Expenditure
20
Deferred strip
5
10
50
Iron Valley extension
Wodgina construction
20
Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn
25
Iron ore expansion - Pilbara
Innovation
60
Other
Notes:
1.
Net Debt as at 30 June 2019 ($871.6m + $25.6m held for sale), less HP liabilities disposed of as part of Wodgina transaction ($13.3m), plus debt from introduction on AASB 16 (leases) ($11.7m).
14
2.
Other comprises: proceeds from disposal of PPE (+$5.8m); amounts advanced to joint operations (-$5.9m); and effects of exchange rate changes on cash (-$11.4m).
3.
HP & Other includes HP drawdowns in the period.
Operational Performance
Chris Ellison
15
Our Business
Mining Services
Leading provider of mining services
Deliver contracted earnings through:
Open pit mining
Contract crushing
Mineral processing
Road & rail bulk haulage
Site services
Commodities
Lithium
Wodgina (40%), Pilbara - 259Mt resource
Mt Marion (50%), Goldfields - 71Mt resource
Kemerton, Bunbury - 50ktpa hydroxide plant (40%) - under construction
Iron Ore
Koolyanobbing, Yilgarn - 11Mtpa run rate
Iron Valley, Pilbara - 8Mtpa run rate
Profit Share Projects
Take an equity position in the ore body
Prove up the commodity resource
JV owners granted a life-of-mine contract to build, own, operate service
10 to 30 year life-of-mine mining services contracts
• Average cost $505/t CFR below guidance - lower than planned
strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit
Koolyanobbing
Wodgina
•
3.2Mt shipped
• Placed in care and maintenance Nov-19
•
Average revenue $109/t
• All construction complete
Average cost $74/t CFR
1. Volumes presented as 100% for the Mt Marion project. MRL operates 100% of the Mt Marion project, in which it owns a 50% interest
18
Where our growth will come from
Operations 2H20 outlook
Project pipeline
19
FY20 Guidance
Profit & Loss
Previous expected growth looks set to continue
Hard to predict the impact the Novel Coronavirus may have on parts of our business
Staying with guidance released November 2019 and will provide an update if foresee any material changes
COMMODITIES
Koolyanobbing
Iron Valley
Mt Marion
Wodgina
Commodity
Iron ore
Iron ore
Spodumene
Spodumene
concentrate
concentrate
Ownership
100%
100%
50%
40%
Exports1
8.5 - 9.0Mt
6.0 - 6.5Mt
360 - 380Kt
Care &
40% Lump product
40% Lump product
70% SC6 product
maintenance
Operating costs2
In line with 2H19
15% up on FY19
In line with 1H19
Not material
(2H19 $75/wmt)
(FY19 $68/wmt)
(1H19 $594/wmt)
MINING SERVICES
Mining Services EBITDA expected to be $280 - $300 million
Notes:
1.
Wet metric tonnes for 100% of project output.
20
2.
MRL has assumed a AUD:USD foreign exchange rate of 0.680 in estimating Commodity Project operating costs.
2H20 Mining Services Outlook
Crushing
Expect 2H growth to continue at same pace as 1H
Koolyanobbing ramp up to 11Mtpa run rate
Replacement NextGen plant (15Mtpa capacity) expected to net an additional 5Mtpa
Range of high quality opportunities being worked through in 2H
Processing
Contract Mining
• Growth steady - in line with 1H
• Expect to continue to grow at same rate
of 1H, up by approximately 30%
21
2H20 Commodities Outlook
Iron Valley
Koolyanobbing
•
Export: 2.5 - 3.0Mt
• Export: 5.4 - 5.9Mt
• 50% Lump product
• 50% Lump product
•
Year end run rate: 8Mtpa
• Year end run rate: 11Mtpa
Mt Marion
Run at steady state
Export 170-190Kt made up of
70% of 6% product
Wodgina
Placed into care and maintenance until market demand improves
22
Iron Ore Operations
Yilgarn - Koolyanobbing
Current resource of 108Mt in region with 87Mt of measured indicated resource
Expect to bring Parker Range into production profile in April
Mt Richardson - exploration drilling to commence end March
From an initial run rate of 6Mtpa at end of 2018; increased to 10Mtpa by end Jan 2020; increasing to11Mtpa by end Feb 2020; planning and approvals commenced for 15Mtpa in FY21
Project will directly employ 800 people across the mine, rail & port
Pilbara - Iron Valley
Iron Valley is a high cost mine with a low grade ore body
Continue to operate at 8Mtpa as long as reasonable prices prevail
23
Iron Ore Development Projects
Marillana
Drilling programme to verify a 20-25 year operation at 15- 20Mtpa with grades in excess of 60% Fe
Expect to complete study by June 2020
West Pilbara
Significant study for West Pilbara including drilling, feasibility on mine planning, infrastructure assets - rail and port
Expect preliminary results within next 6 months
24
Lithium Hydroxide
50Ktpa two-train lithium hydroxide plant being constructed by Albemarle at Kemerton, Western Australia
MRL 40% free carry in the plant
First train
Expected commissioning 2021
Full production expected 2022
25
Perth Basin
6,600 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage
Adjacent to 3 of the largest onshore conventional gas discoveries within Australia in the last 5 years (2 in the past 12 months)
In 2020 we are planning:
250 kilometres of seismic survey
one conventional gas exploration well
Acquired 17.3%1 interest in Norwest Energy
Notes:
26
1. 19.9% at time of ASX Announcement: 20 December 2019.
Investment philosophy
Capability and track record
28 year history has created a strong culture of accountability and focus on detail
Strong, proven track record in identifying investment opportunities and generating outstanding returns from them
In-houseexpertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly
Averaged 21% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) since listing in 2006
Investment philosophy
Every dollar spent is valued
Target opportunities that allow us to utilise our expertise in Mining Services and generate recurring earnings
Focus is on opportunities that will be robust regardless of movements in commodity prices
Target minimum rate of return of 20% on capital invested
27
Innovation & Infrastructure
28
Innovation & Infrastructure
Crushing & Processing
MRL has designed a 15Mt NextGen crushing and screening plant
MRL and Metso have partnered to develop and market the plant
Quick to market - rapid mobilisation & commissioning
15Mtpa plant fabrication underway. Operational by mid 2020
Carbon Fibre Technology
Developed a carbon fibre manufacturing facility producing structural members
Field testing 150T dump truck trays
Commenced manufacturing of the 200T dump truck trays - aiming for first unit end CY20
Carbon fibre trays will increase dump truck payloads by 10- 15%
Synthetic Graphite
Bulk Ore Shuttle System
•
Developed a successful
• Project is on hold
synthetic graphite pilot plant
• Looking to overcome some
• Produced 96% Total Graphitic
technically challenging issues
Content
• Engaged external experts to
•
Product certification process
assist in finding solutions
underway
Study to determine most economic size plant to build for commercial production
Hydrogen gas by-product
29
Supplementary Information
30
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information ($ million)
1H19
2H19
FY19
1H20
Statutory Revenue
555
957
1,512
987
Statutory EBITDA
72
314
386
1,575
Less: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina1
-
-
-
(1,290)
Less: fair value loss on investments2
30
12
42
32
Less: FX translation loss on US Bond2
-
4
4
1
Less: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents2
-
-
-
12
Underlying EBITDA
102
331
433
330
Less: depreciation and amortization
(46)
(63)
(109)
(92)
Underlying EBIT
56
268
324
238
Add: interest income
1
2
3
4
Less: finance costs3
(8)
(26)
(34)
(51)
Underlying PBT
49
244
293
191
Less: adjusted tax
(15)
(73)
(88)
(62)
Underlying NPAT
34
171
205
129
Add: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina (net of tax)
-
-
-
901
Add: fair value loss on investments (net of tax at 30%)
(21)
(9)
(30)
(22)
Add: FX translation loss on US Bond (net of tax at 30%)
-
(3)
(3)
(1)
Add: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents (net of tax at 30%)
-
-
-
(8)
Add: impairments (net of tax at 30%)
-
(7)
(7)
(114)
Statutory NPAT
13
152
165
884
1.
Adjustment attributable to Commodities operating segment.
2.
Adjustment attributable to Central operating segment.
31
3.
Finance costs does not include interest capitalized on the Wodgina Lithium Project of 1H19
$12m, 2H19
$10m and 1H20 nil.
Operating Segments
Mining Services provides pit-to-port infrastructure services across mining supply chain to Australia's blue chip mining companies and MRL's own and joint venture projects
Mining Services contracts are paid per unit of production and are not subject to commodity price movements. Sliding scale contractual rates provide downside protection in event client requires lower production
Mining Services growth in 1H20 driven by ramp-up of Koolyanobbing, higher tonnes in existing external contracts and new external contracts won in FY19
Commodities growth driven by record Iron Ore exports and higher Iron Ore revenues per tonne
MRL has centralised majority of corporate and support functions. Costs for centralised services are allocated to projects monthly and are included in Mining Services and Commodities segments
Inter-segmentEBITDA represents Mining Services EBITDA earned on MRL's Commodity projects where underlying commodity has not yet been sold
Operating Segments
1H19
1H19
1H19
1H20
1H20
1H20
($ million)
Revenue
Underlying
Margin
Revenue
Underlying
Margin
EBITDA
EBITDA
Mining Services
467
88
19%
613
172
28%
Commodities
408
45
11%
770
184
24%
Central
-
(2)
-
(11)
Inter-segment
(320)
(29)
(396)
(14)
MRL Group
555
102
18%
987
330
33%
32
Mining Services Revenue
Major external contract win / renewal metrics
Metrics
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
New contracts commenced
-
-
3
1
3
-
Ore bodies exhausted early, contracts ended due to end of life-of-mine
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
-
Existing contracts renewed
7
1
3
4
7
1
Existing contracts lost on renewal to alternative provider
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
Retention rate of existing contracts on renewal
100%
100%
100%
80%
100%
100%
Revenue1,2 by end user
Revenue1 by length of contract
Iron ore
Lithium
Gold
< 3 yrs
3-5 yrs
5-10 yrs
>10 yrs
Notes:
1. 1H20 Mining Services Segment Revenue (external and intersegment).
33
2. MRL's Mining Services contract rates are not linked to commodity prices. There are no commodity price related revenues in the Mining Services segment.
Mining Services Growth
Mining Services contract volumes and margins
Mining Services less construction EBITDA2
Contract volumes
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Contract volumes (tonnes - rebased to 100 in 1H15)
EBITDA ($'000/index unit)
900
CAGR 19%
251
800
700
600
unit)
175
178
($'000/index
160
500
133
137
124
400
116
109
EBITDA
100
105
300
200
100
0
1H15
2H15
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
200
CAGR 20%
182
180
160
140
131
127
122
($m)
120
99
EBITDA
100
89
80
78
69
62
63
68
60
40
20
0
1H15
2H15
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Contract volumes include production-related mining, crushing, processing and other mining services where MRL owns the underlying assets delivering the production-related service
Volumes have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%1 since 1H15
Margins per contract volume have been maintained through the period
Mining Services less construction EBITDA reflects MRL's annuity- style production-related earnings
Construction projects for external customers are not currently part of
MRL's core business offering as the construction team is employed on internal construction/development projects
Annuity-styleEBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 20%1 since 1H15
Notes:
1. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 1H15 calculated as the CAGR for the successive 6-month periods from 1H15 to 1H20 multiplied by 2.
34
2. Mining Services Segment Underlying EBITDA of $172m before $10m of Construction overheads. All direct Construction costs are allocated to internal projects.
Commodities Segment
Iron Ore
Record exports of 6.7Mt up 70% pcp from Koolyanobbing ramp-up
Further increase forecast for 2H20 as Koolyanobbing increases to 11Mtpa run-rate
Material increase in market prices pcp has driven higher Revenue and EBITDA per tonne
Spodumene Concentrate
EBITDA of $4m in 1H20, down $45m pcp
At Mt Marion, cost control offset by further deterioration of market price
Wodgina placed into care and maintenance in period incurring costs of $12m
Commodities Segment
1H19
1H19
1H19
1H20
1H20
1H20
($ million)
Revenue
Underlying
Margin
Revenue
Underlying
Margin
EBITDA
EBITDA
Iron Ore
259
2
1%
696
185
27%
Spodumene Concentrate
96
49
51%
74
4
6%
Lithium Direct Ship Ore
53
(5)
(9%)
-
-
Other
-
(1)
-
(6)
Commodities
408
45
11%
770
184
24%
Commodity Exports
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
(Kwmt)
Iron Ore
5,556
4,835
4,514
3,965
6,597
6,748
Spodumene Concentrate
116
202
181
186
192
198
Lithium Direct Ship Ore
720
1,772
1,710
422
-
-
Commodities
6,392
6,809
6,404
4,573
6,789
6,945
35
Commodities - Koolyanobbing Iron Ore
3.2Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY20 guidance
Lump contribution of exports at 36% for the period, but is expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20
Lump and Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened
CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 in line with FY20 guidance
Koolyanobbing Iron Ore
1H18
2H18
FY18
1H19
2H19
FY19
1H20
Lump
Exports (Kwmt)
-
-
-
55
1,216
1,271
1,135
Fe grade (%)
-
-
-
59.7%
59.3%
59.3%
59.7%
Moisture (%)
-
-
-
2.8%
3.1%
3.1%
3.2%
Revenue ($/wmt)
-
-
-
102.8
143.0
141.3
117.0
Realisation1 (%)
-
-
-
114.7%
122.5%
122.2%
102.3%
Fines
Exports (Kwmt)
-
-
-
237
1,648
1,885
2,023
Fe grade (%)
-
-
-
58.4%
58.1%
58.2%
59.0%
Moisture (%)
-
-
-
4.3%
4.0%
4.1%
4.5%
Revenue ($/wmt)
-
-
-
76.0
110.9
106.5
104.1
Realisation1 (%)
-
-
-
88.2%
97.4%
96.3%
92.4%
Weighted Average
Exports (Kwmt)
-
-
-
292
2,864
3,156
3,158
Revenue ($/wmt)
-
-
-
81.1
124.5
120.5
108.8
CFR cost ($/wmt)
-
-
-
83.5
74.6
75.5
73.6
EBITDA ($/wmt)
-
-
-
(2.4)
49.9
45.0
35.2
Notes:
36
1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture).
Commodities - Iron Valley Iron Ore
3.6Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY19 and up on FY20 guidance
Lump contribution to exports of 36%, down from 42% in FY19, but expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20
Lump realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened
Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 increased in 1H20, mainly due to a fixed price contract reducing 2H19 realisation
Increase in CFR Cost per tonne exported in 1H20 was in line with FY20 guidance and due to higher mining and shipping costs during the period
Iron Valley Iron Ore
1H18
2H18
FY18
1H19
2H19
FY19
1H20
Lump
Exports (Kwmt)
2,024
2,178
4,202
1,926
1,187
3,113
1,305
Fe grade (%)
60.2%
59.6%
59.9%
60.1%
60.0%
60.1%
59.6%
Moisture (%)
4.7%
5.1%
4.9%
5.4%
6.7%
5.9%
6.0%
Revenue ($/wmt)
84.3
67.1
75.4
80.5
129.8
99.3
111.5
Realisation1 (%)
104.8%
81.8%
92.7%
92.8%
116.2%
101.7%
100.6%
Fines
Exports (Kwmt)
1,035
957
1,992
1,747
2,546
4,293
2,285
Fe grade (%)
58.0%
57.6%
57.8%
58.3%
58.5%
58.4%
58.3%
Moisture (%)
8.0%
7.9%
7.9%
8.5%
9.2%
8.9%
9.0%
Revenue ($/wmt)
51.7
46.3
49.1
45.7
72.6
61.7
90.7
Realisation1 (%)
69.1%
60.1%
64.7%
56.1%
66.5%
62.3%
84.7%
Weighted Average
Exports (Kwmt)
3,058
3,136
6,194
3,673
3,733
7,406
3,590
Revenue ($/wmt)
73.3
60.7
66.9
64.0
90.8
77.5
98.2
CFR cost ($/wmt)
59.3
63.9
61.6
63.2
72.7
68.0
77.3
EBITDA ($/wmt)
14.0
(3.1)
5.3
0.7
18.9
9.8
20.9
Notes:
37
1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture).
Commodities - Mt Marion Lithium
1H20 Spodumene Concentrate exports in line with FY20 guidance and previous periods
6% Product contribution of exports at 66% for the half
Prevailing Lithium market conditions have resulted in a reduction in Revenue per tonne in the half
CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 below guidance, primarily due to lower than plan strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit, while North Pit mining continued at a high strip ratio with majority of North Pit deferred stripping costs capitalised
Mt Marion Lithium
1H18
2H18
FY18
1H19
2H19
FY19
1H20
6% Spodumene Concentrate
Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)
109
101
209
138
134
272
127
Moisture (%)
2.7%
3.5%
3.1%
3.1%
2.8%
2.9%
2.9%
Revenue ($/wmt)
1,050.1
1,168.4
1,107.0
1,341.0
1,014.2
1,181.8
805.6
4% Spodumene Concentrate
Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)
93
80
173
48
58
106
67
Moisture (%)
3.7%
4.7%
4.1%
4.4%
3.5%
3.9%
3.6%
Revenue ($/wmt)
537.2
650.5
539.1
753.0
582.2
682.9
405.4
Weighted Average
Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)
202
181
382
185
192
378
194
6% Product contribution (%)
54.0%
55.8%
54.7%
74.6%
69.8%
72.0%
65.4%
Revenue ($/wmt)
808.9
956.3
878.6
1,204.9
888.6
1,043.9
673.7
CFR Cost ($/wmt)
559.8
593.6
575.8
594.2
646.4
620.8
504.7
EBITDA ($/wmt)
249.1
362.7
302.8
610.7
242.2
423.1
169.0
38
Depreciation & Amortisation
Depreciation
Depreciation increased due to higher physical volumes during 1H20, including increases at Koolyanobbing as it ramps up to a 11Mtpa project, after having commenced operations in September 2018
Amortisation
Depreciation and Amortisation
1H19
2H19
FY19
1H20
($ million)
Depreciation
(42)
(49)
(91)
(78)
Amortisation
(4)
(13)
(17)
(14)
MRL Group
(46)
(63)
(109)
(92)
Amortisation increased in line with higher deferred stripping at Koolyanobbing, in line with current mine plans
39
Credit Metrics and Debt Maturity Profile
Credit Metrics1
FY192,3
1H204
Net gearing
39%
(4%)
Gross gearing
45%
36%
Net debt/(cash) to Underlying EBITDA
2.0x
(0.1x)
Gross debt to Underlying EBITDA
2.6x
1.9x
Underlying EBITDA to net interest
8.2x
8.2x
Underlying EBITDA to gross interest
7.7x
7.6x
Debt Maturity Profile5
1200
999
1000
$ million
800
600
400
250
200
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
FY26
FY27
Undrawn $250m Secured Revolving Credit Facility
Drawn US$700m Senior Unsecured Notes
Notes:
Credit Metrics calculated on rolling 12 month basis.
Net debt and gross debt at end FY19 excludes $26m of Hire Purchase liabilities held within net assets held for sale.
Net interest and gross interest for FY19 includes $22m of capitalised interest.
4.
Net interest and gross interest for the rolling 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 includes $10m of capitalised interest.
40
5.
Excluding capital repayments on Hire Purchase arrangements.
FY20 Guidance
Capital Expenditure1
CAPEX
FY20
FY20
($ million)
Deferred strip and other
60
Iron Valley extension (to maintain operations to March 2021)
50
Total sustaining capex
110
Completion of Wodgina construction
50
Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn
120
Iron ore expansion - Pilbara (drilling and feasibility work)
20
Innovation
30
Gas
30
Other (including office fit out)
50
Total growth capex
300
TOTAL CAPEX
410
Notes:
41
1. Partial sale of Wodgina has released US$820m for reinvestment. MRL is evaluating a number of investment opportunities to underpin expansionary activities and these would be additional to current plans.
Koolyanobbing
Project Overview
Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia
Located immediately adjacent to MRL's Carina Iron
Ore Project (now in care and maintenance)
MRL acquired 100% of the project in June 2018 for an undisclosed sum
Fixed plant, mobile equipment and rail rolling stock from Carina Project transferred to Koolyanobbing
Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 11Mt (wet) in Q3 FY20
Ore hauled 580kms by rail to Port of Esperance, then exported via Capesize carriers to customers in China
Project has subcontracted mining, crushing, camp and logistics management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract
Koolyanobbings's operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins
RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019)
Category
Ore (Mt)
Fe grade (%)
Proven
13.8
57.1%
Probable
27.0
58.8%
Total reserves
40.8
58.2%
Measured
25.7
55.7%
Indicated
61.7
57.5%
Inferred
21.2
56.2%
Total resources (inc. reserves)
108.6
56.8%
42
Iron Valley
Project Overview
Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia
Iron Valley held on tenements owned by BCI Minerals Ltd (BCI)
MRL operates mine at cost and has exclusive right to purchase actual production tonnes at mine gate for life-of-mine
BCI entitled to sliding scale mine gate payment, linked to achieved sales price for product sold
Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 8Mt (wet) by end FY20. The levels of impurities in the ore have increased over time
Ore is delivered 350kms by road train to Utah Point in Port Hedland, then exported via Minicape and Post-Panamax carriers to customers in China
Project has subcontracted crushing and camp management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract
Iron Valley operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins
RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019)
Category
Ore (Mt)
Fe grade (%)
Proved
56.9
58.2%
Probable
32.2
58.6%
Total reserves
89.0
58.3%
Measured
86.4
57.7%
Indicated
77.4
58.5%
Inferred
26.1
57.8%
Total resources (inc. reserves)
189.9
58.0%
43
Mt Marion
Project Overview
Open pit Lithium hard rock operation, located in Western Australia
Structured as a 50:50 incorporated JV with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. ("Ganfeng"), with an expected mine life of 20+ years
Project produces 6% and 4% Spodumene Concentrate products at an annual run-rate of approximately 380Kt (wet)
All products produced currently sold to Ganfeng under life-of-mine offtake priced on a formula applied to market prices of Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide in previous calendar quarter
Post February 2020, MRL has option to take up to 51% of total project production under an offtake agreement in any one year
MRL manages and operates the project under a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contact
Mt Marion operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins
Product is hauled 350kms by road train to Port of Esperance, where it is exported via Handysize carriers to Ganfeng facilities in China
RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018)
Category
Ore (Mt)
Li20 grade (%)
Indicated
22.7
1.34%
Inferred
48.7
1.38%
Total resources
71.3
1.37%
44
Wodgina
Project Overview
Lithium hard rock operation located in Western Australia
Project structured as a 40:60 unincorporated JV with
Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle")
World's largest known hard rock Lithium resource on total tonnes basis, with an expected mine life of 30+ years
Lithium Direct Ship Ore (DSO) operations commenced in April 2017, with ore hauled 110km by road train to Utah Port in Port Hedland where it was exported to customers in China
DSO export voluntarily ceased in October 2018 to retain ore for higher value Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide
Construction of Spodumene Concentrate plant complete with name plate capacity of 750Ktpa (dry) of 6% Spodumene Concentrate (based on 5.65Mt (wet) of ore feed and 65% recovery)
Plant comprises 3 parallel trains each with a capacity of 250Ktpa. Infrastructure capable of supporting fourth 250Ktpa train
Project has subcontracted crushing, camp and logistics management services to MRL on a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contract
Project currently in care and maintenance
RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018)
Category
Ore (Mt)
Li20 grade (%)
Probable
151.9
1.17%
Total reserves
152
1.17%
Indicated
196.9
1.17%
Inferred
62.2
1.16%
Total resources (inc. reserves)
259.2
1.17%
45
Definitions
1H
First half
2H
Second half
$
Australian dollar
US$
United States dollar
CFR
Cost and freight rate
CFR cost
Operating costs of mining, processing, rail/road haulage, port,
freight and royalties, including mining infrastructure service
agreements with MRL Group entities, direct administration costs,
and an apportionment of corporate and centralised overheads
DMT
Dry metric tonnes
EBIT
Earnings before interest and tax
EBITDA
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
FY
Full year
Gross debt
Total borrowings and finance lease liabilities
Gross gearing
Gross debt / (gross debt + equity)
K
Thousand
M
Million
Net debt / (cash)
Gross debt less cash and cash equivalents
NPAT
Net profit after tax
PBT
Profit before tax
pcp
Prior corresponding period
T or t
Wet metric tonnes unless otherwise stated
TRIFR
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate per million hours
worked
Underlying EBIT
EBIT adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or
losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale
Underlying
EBITDA adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or
EBITDA
losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale
Underlying NPAT
NPAT adjusted for the after tax impact of one-off,non-cash gains
or losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale
WMT
Wet metric tonnes
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Mineral Resources Limited ("MRL" or "the Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.
This presentation contains forecasts and forward looking information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance, involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region.
You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of MRL does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information
which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your
own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.
To the fullest extent permitted by law, MRL and its affiliates and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided in this presentation, including any forward looking information and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this. In addition, MRL accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.
