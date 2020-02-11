Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 1H20 Results Information Pack 0 02/11/2020 | 06:54pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1H20 Financial Results February 2020 This announcement dated 12 February 2020 has been authorised for release to the ASX by Mineral Resources Ltd's Board of Directors 01 Key Headlines 3 02 1H20 Performance Summary 4 03 1H20 Financial Performance 7 CONTENTS 04 1H20 Operational Performance 15 05 Where our growth will come from 19 06 Innovation & Infrastructure 28 07 Supplementary Information 30 08 Disclaimer 47 2 Key Headlines Best first half result to date:

Statutory EBITDA $1.6bn, including $1.3bn gain on 60% Wodgina sale Underlying EBITDA $330m, up 224% pcp

Revenue of $987m, up 78% pcp

Mining Services EBITDA $172m

Iron Ore EBITDA $185m

Cash at bank $1.3bn

Dividend declared 23cps

Innovation projects delivering successful outcomes Mining Services Crushing & Processing tonnes run-rate up by 11% 1

run-rate up by 11% Total Mining Services tonnes run rate up by 59% 1

Revenue up 31% Iron Ore Koolyanobbing - will reach 11Mtpa by end February - 15Mtpa by end CY2020

Parker Range to start production - April 2020 Lithium Created a lithium business in the world's top 5 - will deliver long-term results to business for 30+ years

long-term results to business for 30+ years Mt Marion running at steady state, costs continued to decline

Wodgina in care & maintenance

50ktpa Kemerton hydroxide plant - 40% ownership Notes: 3 1. (1H20 tonnes annualised / FY19 tonnes) - 1. Safety Performance Summary Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate Mining Services Workforce (TRIFR) 3,023 1.32 14.52 2,558 3.73 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 20 Jan 31 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 20 Jan 31 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 H1 4,193,122 3,000+ 0.00 3.73 Hours worked in FYTD People as at 31 Dec 2019 LTIFR - FYTD TRIFR - FYTD 2,700+ Site-based Per million man hours worked Per million man hours worked Notes: 1. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate calculations measure the total number of injuries (excluding first aid) per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020. 2. Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate calculation measure the number of lost time injuries per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020. 4 3. Total Hours worked for the financial year to date (FYTD) , ending 31 January 2020. 1H20 Financial Performance Summary $987m $161m Revenue Operating Cash Flow $1,575m $192m EBITDA Capex & (statutory) Investments $330m ROIC 52% EBITDA Return on (underlying) Invested Capital1 Notes: 5 1. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis. 1H20 Dividends Declared 23cps Financial performance since listing in 2006 19% 1 21% 2 EPS ROIC Av. ROIC 19% growth p.a. 26%3 99%4 TSR Av. Cash growth p.a. Conversion Notes: Average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 EPS is calculated on a rolling 12 month underlying basis. Average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 ROIC is calculated on a rolling 12 month basis. CAGR in gain from a change in share price plus dividends paid (Total Shareholder Return (TSR)) since listing at $0.90/share in July 2006 to 31 December 2020. 4. Average conversion of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to operating cash flow before interest and taxation from FY07 to 6 1H20. In 1H20, EBITDA excludes Wodgina disposal profit, as related cash inflow does not form part of operating cash flow. Financial Performance Mark Wilson 7 1H20 Financial Performance Metric 1H20 Result Comparison to pcp1 Revenue $987m Up 78% EBITDA (statutory) $1,575m Up 2,088% EBITDA (underlying)2 $330m Up 224% NPAT (statutory) $884m Up 6,700% NPAT (underlying)2 $129m Up 279% Diluted EPS 470.1cps Up 6,429% Dividends declared 23cps Up 77% Operating cash flow $161m Up $174m Capex and investments $192m Down $302m Net cash $79m Up $951m Net assets $2,210m Up $830m Return on invested capital3 52% Up 430% Notes: 1. Comparison to prior corresponding period (pcp) being 1H19 for P&L and cash flow data and 2H19 for balance sheet data. 2. See Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information. 8 3. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis. Underlying Profit & Loss Revenue of $987m up 78% on prior corresponding period (pcp) and EBITDA of $330m up 224% on pcp

1H20 Revenue and EBITDA driven by:

Mining Services growth from Koolyanobbing ramp-up, higher tonnes in existing external contracts, and new external contracts won in FY19 Record Iron Ore sales of 6.7Mt due to ramp-up of Koolyanobbing (1H20 3.2Mt compared to 1H19 0.3Mt) Strong achieved Iron Ore price (1H20 $103/t compared to 1H19 $65/t) Partially offset by lower Lithium revenue from adverse pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate

Depreciation and amortisation increase due to higher production in external Mining Services contracts, and increased production and higher strip ratio at Koolyanobbing

Net finance costs in 1H20 reflect the impact of a full six months of US$ bond costs

Effective tax rate of 33% in the half. We expect the rate to revert to 30% or below in future periods Underlying Profit & Loss 1H19 1H20 Variance ($ million) Revenue 555 987 432 Operating costs (453) (656) (203) EBITDA 102 330 228 EBITDA margin (%) 18% 33% 15% Depreciation and amortisation (46) (92) (46) EBIT 56 238 182 EBIT margin (%) 10% 24% 14% Net finance costs (7) (46) (39) PBT 49 191 142 Tax (15) (62) (47) Effective tax rate (%) 31% 33% 2% NPAT 34 129 95 NPAT margin (%) 6% 13% 7% Notes: 9 1. Refer Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information. Underlying EBITDA Movement (pcp) Notes: 10 1. Mining Services - Construction reflects construction team overhead costs not capitalised to projects. Impairments Impairments 1H20 ($ million) Exploration and mine development expenditure (50) Idle plant and equipment (56) Ore stockpiles and other (8) Total post-tax impairment (114) 11 Cash Flow Working capital outflow of $13m in 1H20 as a result of:

Build up of inventory levels (both current and non-current): Wodgina - pre care & maintenance Koolyanobbing - ramping up to 11Mt per annum run rate Partially offset by decrease in Iron Valley Fines and Wodgina DSO holdings Decrease in trade receivables due to the timing of Iron Ore shipment invoicing

Capex and investment of $192m in 1H20 includes:

Completion of Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and related infrastructure Acquisition of Parker Range from Cazaly Resources Limited 1 Mining assets and pre-stripping to support the Group's commodity projects

Driven by strong underlying profit and Wodgina proceeds, MRL increased its cash balance by over $1.0bn in the half Cash Flow 1H19 1H20 Variance ($ million) Underlying EBITDA 102 330 228 Movement in working capital (80) (13) 67 Net cash flow from operating activities 22 317 295 before financing and tax Maintenance capex (26) (30) (4) Growth capex and investment (468) (162) 306 Net free cash flow (before financing and tax) (473) 125 598 Tax paid (29) (113) (84) Net interest paid (6) (44) (38) Dividends paid (71) (54) 17 Amounts advanced to joint operations (3) (6) (3) Net change in borrowings 480 (27) (507) Disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina - 1,174 1,174 Other (3) (14) (11) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (105) 1,041 1,146 Notes: 12 1. Refer to MRL ASX announcement "CAZ: Cazaly to Sell Parker Range to Mineral Resources Ltd" on 21 August 2019. Summary Balance Sheet Inventories decreased $20m from reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles to non- current assets following the decision to put the project into care and maintenance, sale of remaining Wodgina DSO stock and sale of Iron Valley fines stock. Reductions were partially offset by increased Koolyanobbing inventories from the ramp-up activity

ramp-up activity Trade and other receivables decreased $11m due to timing of iron ore shipment invoicing partially offset by recognition of the Wodgina disposal completion adjustment

Other working capital decreased $396m primarily from the recognition of tax payable on Wodgina proceeds. This liability will be settled in December 2020

Non-current receivables and inventory increase of $643m reflects accounting for MRL's interest in the Kemerton hydroxide facility and reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles

receivables and inventory increase of $643m reflects accounting for MRL's interest in the Kemerton hydroxide facility and reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles Financial assets reduced $24m from the fair value adjustment of MRL's holding in Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) net of acquisitions in the half

Driven by the strong underlying profit in the period and Wodgina proceeds, MRL ended the half in a net cash positive position Summary Balance Sheet FY19 1H20 Variance ($ million) Inventories 180 160 (20) Trade and other receivables 167 156 (11) Trade and other payables (259) (267) (8) Other 43 (353) (396) Net working capital 131 (304) (435) Non-current receivables and inventory 40 683 643 Financial assets 75 51 (24) Property, plant and equipment 1,301 1,329 28 Intangibles 85 89 4 Exploration and mine development 409 416 8 Provisions (89) (101) (12) Net deferred tax liability (140) (33) 107 Capital employed 1,811 2,131 320 Net assets held for sale 441 - (441) Cash and cash equivalents 265 1,307 1,041 Borrowings (1,137) (1,228) (91) Net (debt) / cash (872) 79 951 Total net assets 1,380 2,210 830 13 Net Debt Waterfall Cash Flow ($m) Pre-investment +$94m Capital Expenditure 20 Deferred strip 5 10 50 Iron Valley extension Wodgina construction 20 Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn 25 Iron ore expansion - Pilbara Innovation 60 Other Notes: 1. Net Debt as at 30 June 2019 ($871.6m + $25.6m held for sale), less HP liabilities disposed of as part of Wodgina transaction ($13.3m), plus debt from introduction on AASB 16 (leases) ($11.7m). 14 2. Other comprises: proceeds from disposal of PPE (+$5.8m); amounts advanced to joint operations (-$5.9m); and effects of exchange rate changes on cash (-$11.4m). 3. HP & Other includes HP drawdowns in the period. Operational Performance Chris Ellison 15 Our Business Mining Services Leading provider of mining services

Deliver contracted earnings through:

Open pit mining Contract crushing Mineral processing Road & rail bulk haulage Site services

Commodities Lithium Wodgina (40%), Pilbara - 259Mt resource

Mt Marion (50%), Goldfields - 71Mt resource

Kemerton, Bunbury - 50ktpa hydroxide plant (40%) - under construction Iron Ore Koolyanobbing, Yilgarn - 11Mtpa run rate

Iron Valley, Pilbara - 8 Mtpa run rate Profit Share Projects Take an equity position in the ore body

Prove up the commodity resource

JV owners granted a life-of-mine contract to build, own, operate service

life-of-mine contract to build, own, operate service 10 to 30 year life-of-mine mining services contracts Innovation & Infrastructure Extensive supply chain

Strategic port allocations Road train and rail networks

Innovative solutions for the mining industry:

NextGen crushing plants Carbon fibre technology Synthetic graphite pilot plant

16 1H20 Mining Services Performance Crushing Processing Construction • Total tonnes crushed run-rate increased • Mt Marion production run-rate up 13%1 • Wodgina construction completed by 11%1 • Wodgina in care & maintenance • Commenced fabrication of first 15Mtpa • 2 NextGen crushing plant contracts NextGen plant - site commissioning secured - 15Mtpa capacity expected June 2020 • Crushing and processing on 16 sites Contract Mining Supply Chain Logistics Energy • Total Material Moved run-rate increased • 7.1Mt ore hauled in the half • Feasibility study for solar power at Yilgarn by 104%1 • 3.2Mt by rail underway • 57.9Mt moved in the half • 3.9Mt by road train (ex-mine) • Perth Basin: preparation for • 6.9Mt shipped • 250km onshore seismic survey • One conventional gas exploration well Notes: 17 1. (1H20 performance annualised / FY19 performance) - 1. 1H20 Commodities Performance Iron Valley Mt Marion • 3.6Mt shipped • 194Kt spodumene concentrate shipped1 • Average revenue $98/t • 127Kt of 6% • 67Kt of 4% • Average cost $77/t CFR • Average revenue $674/t • $806/t for 6% • $405/t for 4% • Average cost $505/t CFR below guidance - lower than planned strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit Koolyanobbing Wodgina • 3.2Mt shipped • Placed in care and maintenance Nov-19 • Average revenue $109/t • All construction complete Average cost $74/t CFR 1. Volumes presented as 100% for the Mt Marion project. MRL operates 100% of the Mt Marion project, in which it owns a 50% interest 18 Where our growth will come from Operations 2H20 outlook

Project pipeline 19 FY20 Guidance Profit & Loss Previous expected growth looks set to continue

Hard to predict the impact the Novel Coronavirus may have on parts of our business

Staying with guidance released November 2019 and will provide an update if foresee any material changes COMMODITIES Koolyanobbing Iron Valley Mt Marion Wodgina Commodity Iron ore Iron ore Spodumene Spodumene concentrate concentrate Ownership 100% 100% 50% 40% Exports1 8.5 - 9.0Mt 6.0 - 6.5Mt 360 - 380Kt Care & 40% Lump product 40% Lump product 70% SC6 product maintenance Operating costs2 In line with 2H19 15% up on FY19 In line with 1H19 Not material (2H19 $75/wmt) (FY19 $68/wmt) (1H19 $594/wmt) MINING SERVICES Mining Services EBITDA expected to be $280 - $300 million Notes: 1. Wet metric tonnes for 100% of project output. 20 2. MRL has assumed a AUD:USD foreign exchange rate of 0.680 in estimating Commodity Project operating costs. 2H20 Mining Services Outlook Crushing Expect 2H growth to continue at same pace as 1H

Koolyanobbing ramp up to 11Mtpa run rate Replacement NextGen plant (15Mtpa capacity) expected to net an additional 5Mtpa

Range of high quality opportunities being worked through in 2H Processing Contract Mining • Growth steady - in line with 1H • Expect to continue to grow at same rate of 1H, up by approximately 30% 21 2H20 Commodities Outlook Iron Valley Koolyanobbing • Export: 2.5 - 3.0Mt • Export: 5.4 - 5.9Mt • 50% Lump product • 50% Lump product • Year end run rate: 8Mtpa • Year end run rate: 11Mtpa Mt Marion Run at steady state

Export 170-190Kt made up of

170-190Kt made up of 70% of 6% product

Wodgina Placed into care and maintenance until market demand improves 22 Iron Ore Operations Yilgarn - Koolyanobbing Current resource of 108Mt in region with 87Mt of measured indicated resource

Expect to bring Parker Range into production profile in April

Mt Richardson - exploration drilling to commence end March

From an initial run rate of 6Mtpa at end of 2018; increased to 10Mtpa by end Jan 2020; increasing to11Mtpa by end Feb 2020; planning and approvals commenced for 15Mtpa in FY21

Project will directly employ 800 people across the mine, rail & port Pilbara - Iron Valley Iron Valley is a high cost mine with a low grade ore body

Continue to operate at 8Mtpa as long as reasonable prices prevail 23 Iron Ore Development Projects Marillana Drilling programme to verify a 20-25 year operation at 15- 20Mtpa with grades in excess of 60% Fe

20-25 year operation at 15- 20Mtpa with grades in excess of 60% Fe Expect to complete study by June 2020 West Pilbara Significant study for West Pilbara including drilling, feasibility on mine planning, infrastructure assets - rail and port

Expect preliminary results within next 6 months 24 Lithium Hydroxide 50Ktpa two-train lithium hydroxide plant being constructed by Albemarle at Kemerton, Western Australia

two-train lithium hydroxide plant being constructed by Albemarle at Kemerton, Western Australia MRL 40% free carry in the plant

First train

Expected commissioning 2021 Full production expected 2022

25 Perth Basin 6,600 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage

Adjacent to 3 of the largest onshore conventional gas discoveries within Australia in the last 5 years (2 in the past 12 months)

In 2020 we are planning:

250 kilometres of seismic survey one conventional gas exploration well

Acquired 17.3% 1 interest in Norwest Energy Notes: 26 1. 19.9% at time of ASX Announcement: 20 December 2019. Investment philosophy Capability and track record 28 year history has created a strong culture of accountability and focus on detail

Strong, proven track record in identifying investment opportunities and generating outstanding returns from them

In-house expertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly

expertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly Averaged 21% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) since listing in 2006 Investment philosophy Every dollar spent is valued

Target opportunities that allow us to utilise our expertise in Mining Services and generate recurring earnings

Focus is on opportunities that will be robust regardless of movements in commodity prices

Target minimum rate of return of 20% on capital invested 27 Innovation & Infrastructure 28 Innovation & Infrastructure Crushing & Processing MRL has designed a 15Mt NextGen crushing and screening plant

MRL and Metso have partnered to develop and market the plant

Quick to market - rapid mobilisation & commissioning

15Mtpa plant fabrication underway. Operational by mid 2020 Carbon Fibre Technology Developed a carbon fibre manufacturing facility producing structural members

Field testing 150T dump truck trays

Commenced manufacturing of the 200T dump truck trays - aiming for first unit end CY20

Carbon fibre trays will increase dump truck payloads by 10- 15% Synthetic Graphite Bulk Ore Shuttle System • Developed a successful • Project is on hold synthetic graphite pilot plant • Looking to overcome some • Produced 96% Total Graphitic technically challenging issues Content • Engaged external experts to • Product certification process assist in finding solutions underway Study to determine most economic size plant to build for commercial production

Hydrogen gas by-product 29 Supplementary Information 30 Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information ($ million) 1H19 2H19 FY19 1H20 Statutory Revenue 555 957 1,512 987 Statutory EBITDA 72 314 386 1,575 Less: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina1 - - - (1,290) Less: fair value loss on investments2 30 12 42 32 Less: FX translation loss on US Bond2 - 4 4 1 Less: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents2 - - - 12 Underlying EBITDA 102 331 433 330 Less: depreciation and amortization (46) (63) (109) (92) Underlying EBIT 56 268 324 238 Add: interest income 1 2 3 4 Less: finance costs3 (8) (26) (34) (51) Underlying PBT 49 244 293 191 Less: adjusted tax (15) (73) (88) (62) Underlying NPAT 34 171 205 129 Add: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina (net of tax) - - - 901 Add: fair value loss on investments (net of tax at 30%) (21) (9) (30) (22) Add: FX translation loss on US Bond (net of tax at 30%) - (3) (3) (1) Add: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents (net of tax at 30%) - - - (8) Add: impairments (net of tax at 30%) - (7) (7) (114) Statutory NPAT 13 152 165 884 1. Adjustment attributable to Commodities operating segment. 2. Adjustment attributable to Central operating segment. 31 3. Finance costs does not include interest capitalized on the Wodgina Lithium Project of 1H19 $12m, 2H19 $10m and 1H20 nil. Operating Segments Mining Services provides pit-to-port infrastructure services across mining supply chain to Australia's blue chip mining companies and MRL's own and joint venture projects

pit-to-port infrastructure services across mining supply chain to Australia's blue chip mining companies and MRL's own and joint venture projects Mining Services contracts are paid per unit of production and are not subject to commodity price movements. Sliding scale contractual rates provide downside protection in event client requires lower production

Mining Services growth in 1H20 driven by ramp-up of Koolyanobbing, higher tonnes in existing external contracts and new external contracts won in FY19

ramp-up of Koolyanobbing, higher tonnes in existing external contracts and new external contracts won in FY19 Commodities growth driven by record Iron Ore exports and higher Iron Ore revenues per tonne

MRL has centralised majority of corporate and support functions. Costs for centralised services are allocated to projects monthly and are included in Mining Services and Commodities segments

Inter-segment EBITDA represents Mining Services EBITDA earned on MRL's Commodity projects where underlying commodity has not yet been sold Operating Segments 1H19 1H19 1H19 1H20 1H20 1H20 ($ million) Revenue Underlying Margin Revenue Underlying Margin EBITDA EBITDA Mining Services 467 88 19% 613 172 28% Commodities 408 45 11% 770 184 24% Central - (2) - (11) Inter-segment (320) (29) (396) (14) MRL Group 555 102 18% 987 330 33% 32 Mining Services Revenue Major external contract win / renewal metrics Metrics FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 New contracts commenced - - 3 1 3 - Ore bodies exhausted early, contracts ended due to end of life-of-mine - (1) - (1) - - Existing contracts renewed 7 1 3 4 7 1 Existing contracts lost on renewal to alternative provider - - - (1) - - Retention rate of existing contracts on renewal 100% 100% 100% 80% 100% 100% Revenue1,2 by end user Revenue1 by length of contract Iron ore Lithium Gold < 3 yrs 3-5 yrs 5-10 yrs >10 yrs Notes: 1. 1H20 Mining Services Segment Revenue (external and intersegment). 33 2. MRL's Mining Services contract rates are not linked to commodity prices. There are no commodity price related revenues in the Mining Services segment. Mining Services Growth Mining Services contract volumes and margins Mining Services less construction EBITDA2 Contract volumes 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Contract volumes (tonnes - rebased to 100 in 1H15) EBITDA ($'000/index unit) 900 CAGR 19% 251 800 700 600 unit) 175 178 ($'000/index 160 500 133 137 124 400 116 109 EBITDA 100 105 300 200 100 0 1H15 2H15 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 200 CAGR 20% 182 180 160 140 131 127 122 ($m) 120 99 EBITDA 100 89 80 78 69 62 63 68 60 40 20 0 1H15 2H15 1H16 2H16 1H17 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 Contract volumes include production-related mining, crushing, processing and other mining services where MRL owns the underlying assets delivering the production-related service

production-related mining, crushing, processing and other mining services where MRL owns the underlying assets delivering the production-related service Volumes have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% 1 since 1H15

since 1H15 Margins per contract volume have been maintained through the period Mining Services less construction EBITDA reflects MRL's annuity- style production-related earnings

production-related earnings Construction projects for external customers are not currently part of

MRL's core business offering as the construction team is employed on internal construction/development projects

MRL's core business offering as the construction team is employed on internal construction/development projects Annuity-style EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 20% 1 since 1H15 Notes: 1. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 1H15 calculated as the CAGR for the successive 6-month periods from 1H15 to 1H20 multiplied by 2. 34 2. Mining Services Segment Underlying EBITDA of $172m before $10m of Construction overheads. All direct Construction costs are allocated to internal projects. Commodities Segment Iron Ore Record exports of 6.7Mt up 70% pcp from Koolyanobbing ramp-up

ramp-up Further increase forecast for 2H20 as Koolyanobbing increases to 11Mtpa run-rate

run-rate Material increase in market prices pcp has driven higher Revenue and EBITDA per tonne Spodumene Concentrate EBITDA of $4m in 1H20, down $45m pcp

At Mt Marion, cost control offset by further deterioration of market price

Wodgina placed into care and maintenance in period incurring costs of $12m Commodities Segment 1H19 1H19 1H19 1H20 1H20 1H20 ($ million) Revenue Underlying Margin Revenue Underlying Margin EBITDA EBITDA Iron Ore 259 2 1% 696 185 27% Spodumene Concentrate 96 49 51% 74 4 6% Lithium Direct Ship Ore 53 (5) (9%) - - Other - (1) - (6) Commodities 408 45 11% 770 184 24% Commodity Exports 2H17 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 1H20 (Kwmt) Iron Ore 5,556 4,835 4,514 3,965 6,597 6,748 Spodumene Concentrate 116 202 181 186 192 198 Lithium Direct Ship Ore 720 1,772 1,710 422 - - Commodities 6,392 6,809 6,404 4,573 6,789 6,945 35 Commodities - Koolyanobbing Iron Ore 3.2Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY20 guidance

Lump contribution of exports at 36% for the period, but is expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20

Lump and Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index 1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened

decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 in line with FY20 guidance Koolyanobbing Iron Ore 1H18 2H18 FY18 1H19 2H19 FY19 1H20 Lump Exports (Kwmt) - - - 55 1,216 1,271 1,135 Fe grade (%) - - - 59.7% 59.3% 59.3% 59.7% Moisture (%) - - - 2.8% 3.1% 3.1% 3.2% Revenue ($/wmt) - - - 102.8 143.0 141.3 117.0 Realisation1 (%) - - - 114.7% 122.5% 122.2% 102.3% Fines Exports (Kwmt) - - - 237 1,648 1,885 2,023 Fe grade (%) - - - 58.4% 58.1% 58.2% 59.0% Moisture (%) - - - 4.3% 4.0% 4.1% 4.5% Revenue ($/wmt) - - - 76.0 110.9 106.5 104.1 Realisation1 (%) - - - 88.2% 97.4% 96.3% 92.4% Weighted Average Exports (Kwmt) - - - 292 2,864 3,156 3,158 Revenue ($/wmt) - - - 81.1 124.5 120.5 108.8 CFR cost ($/wmt) - - - 83.5 74.6 75.5 73.6 EBITDA ($/wmt) - - - (2.4) 49.9 45.0 35.2 Notes: 36 1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture). Commodities - Iron Valley Iron Ore 3.6Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY19 and up on FY20 guidance

Lump contribution to exports of 36%, down from 42% in FY19, but expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20

Lump realisation of Adjusted Platts Index 1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened

decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index 1 increased in 1H20, mainly due to a fixed price contract reducing 2H19 realisation

increased in 1H20, mainly due to a fixed price contract reducing 2H19 realisation Increase in CFR Cost per tonne exported in 1H20 was in line with FY20 guidance and due to higher mining and shipping costs during the period Iron Valley Iron Ore 1H18 2H18 FY18 1H19 2H19 FY19 1H20 Lump Exports (Kwmt) 2,024 2,178 4,202 1,926 1,187 3,113 1,305 Fe grade (%) 60.2% 59.6% 59.9% 60.1% 60.0% 60.1% 59.6% Moisture (%) 4.7% 5.1% 4.9% 5.4% 6.7% 5.9% 6.0% Revenue ($/wmt) 84.3 67.1 75.4 80.5 129.8 99.3 111.5 Realisation1 (%) 104.8% 81.8% 92.7% 92.8% 116.2% 101.7% 100.6% Fines Exports (Kwmt) 1,035 957 1,992 1,747 2,546 4,293 2,285 Fe grade (%) 58.0% 57.6% 57.8% 58.3% 58.5% 58.4% 58.3% Moisture (%) 8.0% 7.9% 7.9% 8.5% 9.2% 8.9% 9.0% Revenue ($/wmt) 51.7 46.3 49.1 45.7 72.6 61.7 90.7 Realisation1 (%) 69.1% 60.1% 64.7% 56.1% 66.5% 62.3% 84.7% Weighted Average Exports (Kwmt) 3,058 3,136 6,194 3,673 3,733 7,406 3,590 Revenue ($/wmt) 73.3 60.7 66.9 64.0 90.8 77.5 98.2 CFR cost ($/wmt) 59.3 63.9 61.6 63.2 72.7 68.0 77.3 EBITDA ($/wmt) 14.0 (3.1) 5.3 0.7 18.9 9.8 20.9 Notes: 37 1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture). Commodities - Mt Marion Lithium 1H20 Spodumene Concentrate exports in line with FY20 guidance and previous periods

6% Product contribution of exports at 66% for the half

Prevailing Lithium market conditions have resulted in a reduction in Revenue per tonne in the half

CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 below guidance, primarily due to lower than plan strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit, while North Pit mining continued at a high strip ratio with majority of North Pit deferred stripping costs capitalised Mt Marion Lithium 1H18 2H18 FY18 1H19 2H19 FY19 1H20 6% Spodumene Concentrate Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt) 109 101 209 138 134 272 127 Moisture (%) 2.7% 3.5% 3.1% 3.1% 2.8% 2.9% 2.9% Revenue ($/wmt) 1,050.1 1,168.4 1,107.0 1,341.0 1,014.2 1,181.8 805.6 4% Spodumene Concentrate Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt) 93 80 173 48 58 106 67 Moisture (%) 3.7% 4.7% 4.1% 4.4% 3.5% 3.9% 3.6% Revenue ($/wmt) 537.2 650.5 539.1 753.0 582.2 682.9 405.4 Weighted Average Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt) 202 181 382 185 192 378 194 6% Product contribution (%) 54.0% 55.8% 54.7% 74.6% 69.8% 72.0% 65.4% Revenue ($/wmt) 808.9 956.3 878.6 1,204.9 888.6 1,043.9 673.7 CFR Cost ($/wmt) 559.8 593.6 575.8 594.2 646.4 620.8 504.7 EBITDA ($/wmt) 249.1 362.7 302.8 610.7 242.2 423.1 169.0 38 Depreciation & Amortisation Depreciation Depreciation increased due to higher physical volumes during 1H20, including increases at Koolyanobbing as it ramps up to a 11Mtpa project, after having commenced operations in September 2018 Amortisation Depreciation and Amortisation 1H19 2H19 FY19 1H20 ($ million) Depreciation (42) (49) (91) (78) Amortisation (4) (13) (17) (14) MRL Group (46) (63) (109) (92) Amortisation increased in line with higher deferred stripping at Koolyanobbing, in line with current mine plans 39 Credit Metrics and Debt Maturity Profile Credit Metrics1 FY192,3 1H204 Net gearing 39% (4%) Gross gearing 45% 36% Net debt/(cash) to Underlying EBITDA 2.0x (0.1x) Gross debt to Underlying EBITDA 2.6x 1.9x Underlying EBITDA to net interest 8.2x 8.2x Underlying EBITDA to gross interest 7.7x 7.6x Debt Maturity Profile5 1200 999 1000 $ million 800 600 400 250 200 0 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 FY27 Undrawn $250m Secured Revolving Credit Facility Drawn US$700m Senior Unsecured Notes Notes: Credit Metrics calculated on rolling 12 month basis. Net debt and gross debt at end FY19 excludes $26m of Hire Purchase liabilities held within net assets held for sale. Net interest and gross interest for FY19 includes $22m of capitalised interest. 4. Net interest and gross interest for the rolling 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 includes $10m of capitalised interest. 40 5. Excluding capital repayments on Hire Purchase arrangements. FY20 Guidance Capital Expenditure1 CAPEX FY20 FY20 ($ million) Deferred strip and other 60 Iron Valley extension (to maintain operations to March 2021) 50 Total sustaining capex 110 Completion of Wodgina construction 50 Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn 120 Iron ore expansion - Pilbara (drilling and feasibility work) 20 Innovation 30 Gas 30 Other (including office fit out) 50 Total growth capex 300 TOTAL CAPEX 410 Notes: 41 1. Partial sale of Wodgina has released US$820m for reinvestment. MRL is evaluating a number of investment opportunities to underpin expansionary activities and these would be additional to current plans. Koolyanobbing Project Overview Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia

Located immediately adjacent to MRL's Carina Iron

Ore Project (now in care and maintenance)

Ore Project (now in care and maintenance) MRL acquired 100% of the project in June 2018 for an undisclosed sum

Fixed plant, mobile equipment and rail rolling stock from Carina Project transferred to Koolyanobbing

Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 11Mt (wet) in Q3 FY20

run-rate of 11Mt (wet) in Q3 FY20 Ore hauled 580kms by rail to Port of Esperance, then exported via Capesize carriers to customers in China

Project has subcontracted mining, crushing, camp and logistics management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract

life-of-mine contract Koolyanobbings's operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019) Category Ore (Mt) Fe grade (%) Proven 13.8 57.1% Probable 27.0 58.8% Total reserves 40.8 58.2% Measured 25.7 55.7% Indicated 61.7 57.5% Inferred 21.2 56.2% Total resources (inc. reserves) 108.6 56.8% 42 Iron Valley Project Overview Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia

Iron Valley held on tenements owned by BCI Minerals Ltd (BCI)

MRL operates mine at cost and has exclusive right to purchase actual production tonnes at mine gate for life-of-mine

life-of-mine BCI entitled to sliding scale mine gate payment, linked to achieved sales price for product sold

Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 8Mt (wet) by end FY20. The levels of impurities in the ore have increased over time

run-rate of 8Mt (wet) by end FY20. The levels of impurities in the ore have increased over time Ore is delivered 350kms by road train to Utah Point in Port Hedland, then exported via Minicape and Post-Panamax carriers to customers in China

Post-Panamax carriers to customers in China Project has subcontracted crushing and camp management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract

life-of-mine contract Iron Valley operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019) Category Ore (Mt) Fe grade (%) Proved 56.9 58.2% Probable 32.2 58.6% Total reserves 89.0 58.3% Measured 86.4 57.7% Indicated 77.4 58.5% Inferred 26.1 57.8% Total resources (inc. reserves) 189.9 58.0% 43 Mt Marion Project Overview Open pit Lithium hard rock operation, located in Western Australia

Structured as a 50:50 incorporated JV with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. ("Ganfeng"), with an expected mine life of 20+ years

Project produces 6% and 4% Spodumene Concentrate products at an annual run-rate of approximately 380Kt (wet)

run-rate of approximately 380Kt (wet) All products produced currently sold to Ganfeng under life-of-mine offtake priced on a formula applied to market prices of Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide in previous calendar quarter

life-of-mine offtake priced on a formula applied to market prices of Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide in previous calendar quarter Post February 2020, MRL has option to take up to 51% of total project production under an offtake agreement in any one year

MRL manages and operates the project under a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contact

life-of-mine Mining Services contact Mt Marion operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins

Product is hauled 350kms by road train to Port of Esperance, where it is exported via Handysize carriers to Ganfeng facilities in China RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018) Category Ore (Mt) Li20 grade (%) Indicated 22.7 1.34% Inferred 48.7 1.38% Total resources 71.3 1.37% 44 Wodgina Project Overview Lithium hard rock operation located in Western Australia

Project structured as a 40:60 unincorporated JV with

Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle")

Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle") World's largest known hard rock Lithium resource on total tonnes basis, with an expected mine life of 30+ years

Lithium Direct Ship Ore (DSO) operations commenced in April 2017, with ore hauled 110km by road train to Utah Port in Port Hedland where it was exported to customers in China

DSO export voluntarily ceased in October 2018 to retain ore for higher value Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide

Construction of Spodumene Concentrate plant complete with name plate capacity of 750Ktpa (dry) of 6% Spodumene Concentrate (based on 5.65Mt (wet) of ore feed and 65% recovery)

Plant comprises 3 parallel trains each with a capacity of 250Ktpa. Infrastructure capable of supporting fourth 250Ktpa train

Project has subcontracted crushing, camp and logistics management services to MRL on a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contract

life-of-mine Mining Services contract Project currently in care and maintenance RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018) Category Ore (Mt) Li20 grade (%) Probable 151.9 1.17% Total reserves 152 1.17% Indicated 196.9 1.17% Inferred 62.2 1.16% Total resources (inc. reserves) 259.2 1.17% 45 Definitions 1H First half 2H Second half $ Australian dollar US$ United States dollar CFR Cost and freight rate CFR cost Operating costs of mining, processing, rail/road haulage, port, freight and royalties, including mining infrastructure service agreements with MRL Group entities, direct administration costs, and an apportionment of corporate and centralised overheads DMT Dry metric tonnes EBIT Earnings before interest and tax EBITDA Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization FY Full year Gross debt Total borrowings and finance lease liabilities Gross gearing Gross debt / (gross debt + equity) K Thousand M Million Net debt / (cash) Gross debt less cash and cash equivalents NPAT Net profit after tax PBT Profit before tax pcp Prior corresponding period T or t Wet metric tonnes unless otherwise stated TRIFR Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate per million hours worked Underlying EBIT EBIT adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale Underlying EBITDA adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or EBITDA losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale Underlying NPAT NPAT adjusted for the after tax impact of one-off,non-cash gains or losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale WMT Wet metric tonnes 46 Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Mineral Resources Limited ("MRL" or "the Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation. This presentation contains forecasts and forward looking information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance, involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region. You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of MRL does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision. To the fullest extent permitted by law, MRL and its affiliates and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided in this presentation, including any forward looking information and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this. In addition, MRL accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. 47 OFFICE: 1 SleatRoad, Applecross, WA 6153 POSTAL: PO Locked Bag 3, Canning Bridge LPO, Applecross, WA 6153 P +61 8 93293600 F +61 8 93293601 www.mrl.com.au Attachments Original document

