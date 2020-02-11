Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11

17.14 AUD   +1.72%
17.14 AUD   +1.72%
MINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
MINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 1H20 Results Information Pack
PU
MINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 1H20 Results Information Pack

02/11/2020 | 06:54pm EST

1H20

Financial Results

February 2020

This announcement dated 12 February 2020 has been authorised for release to the ASX by Mineral Resources Ltd's Board of Directors

01

Key Headlines

3

02

1H20 Performance Summary

4

03

1H20

Financial Performance

7

CONTENTS

04

1H20

Operational Performance

15

05

Where our growth will come from

19

06

Innovation & Infrastructure

28

07

Supplementary Information

30

08

Disclaimer

47

2

Key Headlines

  • Best first half result to date:
    • Statutory EBITDA $1.6bn, including $1.3bn gain on 60% Wodgina sale
    • Underlying EBITDA $330m, up 224% pcp
  • Revenue of $987m, up 78% pcp
  • Mining Services EBITDA $172m
  • Iron Ore EBITDA $185m
  • Cash at bank $1.3bn
  • Dividend declared 23cps
  • Innovation projects delivering successful outcomes

Mining Services

  • Crushing & Processing tonnes run-rate up by 11%1
  • Total Mining Services tonnes run rate up by 59%1
  • Revenue up 31%

Iron Ore

  • Koolyanobbing - will reach 11Mtpa by end February - 15Mtpa by end CY2020
  • Parker Range to start production - April 2020

Lithium

  • Created a lithium business in the world's top 5 - will deliver long-term results to business for 30+ years
  • Mt Marion running at steady state, costs continued to decline
  • Wodgina in care & maintenance
  • 50ktpa Kemerton hydroxide plant - 40% ownership

Notes:

3

1. (1H20 tonnes annualised / FY19 tonnes) - 1.

Safety Performance Summary

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate Mining Services Workforce

(TRIFR)

3,023

1.32

14.52

2,558

3.73

0

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

20 Jan 31

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

20 Jan 31

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20 H1

4,193,122

3,000+

0.00

3.73

Hours worked in FYTD

People as at 31 Dec 2019

LTIFR - FYTD

TRIFR - FYTD

2,700+ Site-based

Per million man hours worked

Per million man hours worked

Notes:

1.

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate calculations measure the total number of injuries (excluding first aid) per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020.

2.

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate calculation measure the number of lost time injuries per million hours worked, financial year to date (FYTD), as at 31 January 2020.

4

3.

Total Hours worked for the financial year to date (FYTD) , ending 31 January 2020.

1H20 Financial

Performance

Summary

$987m $161m

Revenue

Operating Cash

Flow

$1,575m

$192m

EBITDA

Capex &

(statutory)

Investments

$330m

ROIC

52%

EBITDA

Return on

(underlying)

Invested Capital1

Notes:

5

1. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.

1H20

Dividends Declared

23cps

Financial performance since listing in 2006

19%121%2

EPS

ROIC

Av. ROIC

growth p.a.

26%3

99%4

TSR

Av. Cash

growth p.a.

Conversion

Notes:

  1. Average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 EPS is calculated on a rolling 12 month underlying basis.
  2. Average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) from FY07 to 1H20 where 1H20 ROIC is calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.
  3. CAGR in gain from a change in share price plus dividends paid (Total Shareholder Return (TSR)) since listing at $0.90/share in July 2006 to 31 December 2020.

4. Average conversion of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to operating cash flow before interest and taxation from FY07 to

6

1H20. In 1H20, EBITDA excludes Wodgina disposal profit, as related cash inflow does not form part of operating cash flow.

Financial Performance

Mark Wilson

7

1H20 Financial Performance

Metric

1H20 Result

Comparison to pcp1

Revenue

$987m

Up 78%

EBITDA (statutory)

$1,575m

Up 2,088%

EBITDA (underlying)2

$330m

Up 224%

NPAT (statutory)

$884m

Up 6,700%

NPAT (underlying)2

$129m

Up 279%

Diluted EPS

470.1cps

Up 6,429%

Dividends declared

23cps

Up 77%

Operating cash flow

$161m

Up $174m

Capex and investments

$192m

Down $302m

Net cash

$79m

Up $951m

Net assets

$2,210m

Up $830m

Return on invested capital3

52%

Up 430%

Notes:

1. Comparison to prior corresponding period (pcp) being 1H19 for P&L and cash flow data and 2H19 for balance sheet data.

2.

See Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information.

8

3.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated on a rolling 12 month basis.

Underlying Profit & Loss

  • Revenue of $987m up 78% on prior corresponding period (pcp) and EBITDA of $330m up 224% on pcp
  • 1H20 Revenue and EBITDA driven by:
    • Mining Services growth from Koolyanobbing ramp-up, higher tonnes in existing external contracts, and new external contracts won in FY19
    • Record Iron Ore sales of 6.7Mt due to ramp-up of Koolyanobbing (1H20 3.2Mt compared to 1H19 0.3Mt)
    • Strong achieved Iron Ore price (1H20 $103/t compared to 1H19 $65/t)
    • Partially offset by lower Lithium revenue from adverse pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate
  • Depreciation and amortisation increase due to higher production in external Mining Services contracts, and increased production and higher strip ratio at Koolyanobbing
  • Net finance costs in 1H20 reflect the impact of a full six months of US$ bond costs
  • Effective tax rate of 33% in the half. We expect the rate to revert to 30% or below in future periods

Underlying Profit & Loss

1H19

1H20

Variance

($ million)

Revenue

555

987

432

Operating costs

(453)

(656)

(203)

EBITDA

102

330

228

EBITDA margin (%)

18%

33%

15%

Depreciation and amortisation

(46)

(92)

(46)

EBIT

56

238

182

EBIT margin (%)

10%

24%

14%

Net finance costs

(7)

(46)

(39)

PBT

49

191

142

Tax

(15)

(62)

(47)

Effective tax rate (%)

31%

33%

2%

NPAT

34

129

95

NPAT margin (%)

6%

13%

7%

Notes:

9

1. Refer Supplementary Information for reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial information.

Underlying EBITDA Movement (pcp)

Notes:

10

1. Mining Services - Construction reflects construction team overhead costs not capitalised to projects.

Impairments

Impairments

1H20

($ million)

Exploration and mine development expenditure

(50)

Idle plant and equipment

(56)

Ore stockpiles and other

(8)

Total post-tax impairment

(114)

11

Cash Flow

  • Working capital outflow of $13m in 1H20 as a result of:
    • Build up of inventory levels (both current and non-current):
      • Wodgina - pre care & maintenance
      • Koolyanobbing - ramping up to 11Mt per annum run rate
      • Partially offset by decrease in Iron Valley Fines and Wodgina DSO holdings
    • Decrease in trade receivables due to the timing of Iron Ore shipment invoicing
  • Capex and investment of $192m in 1H20 includes:
    • Completion of Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and related infrastructure
    • Acquisition of Parker Range from Cazaly Resources Limited1
    • Mining assets and pre-stripping to support the Group's commodity projects
  • Driven by strong underlying profit and Wodgina proceeds, MRL increased its cash balance by over $1.0bn in the half

Cash Flow

1H19

1H20

Variance

($ million)

Underlying EBITDA

102

330

228

Movement in working capital

(80)

(13)

67

Net cash flow from operating activities

22

317

295

before financing and tax

Maintenance capex

(26)

(30)

(4)

Growth capex and investment

(468)

(162)

306

Net free cash flow (before financing and tax)

(473)

125

598

Tax paid

(29)

(113)

(84)

Net interest paid

(6)

(44)

(38)

Dividends paid

(71)

(54)

17

Amounts advanced to joint operations

(3)

(6)

(3)

Net change in borrowings

480

(27)

(507)

Disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina

-

1,174

1,174

Other

(3)

(14)

(11)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(105)

1,041

1,146

Notes:

12

1. Refer to MRL ASX announcement "CAZ: Cazaly to Sell Parker Range to Mineral Resources Ltd" on 21 August 2019.

Summary Balance Sheet

  • Inventories decreased $20m from reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles to non- current assets following the decision to put the project into care and maintenance, sale of remaining Wodgina DSO stock and sale of Iron Valley fines stock. Reductions were partially offset by increased Koolyanobbing inventories from the ramp-up activity
  • Trade and other receivables decreased $11m due to timing of iron ore shipment invoicing partially offset by recognition of the Wodgina disposal completion adjustment
  • Other working capital decreased $396m primarily from the recognition of tax payable on Wodgina proceeds. This liability will be settled in December 2020
  • Non-currentreceivables and inventory increase of $643m reflects accounting for MRL's interest in the Kemerton hydroxide facility and reallocation of Wodgina stockpiles
  • Financial assets reduced $24m from the fair value adjustment of MRL's holding in Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) net of acquisitions in the half
  • Driven by the strong underlying profit in the period and Wodgina proceeds, MRL ended the half in a net cash positive position

Summary Balance Sheet

FY19

1H20

Variance

($ million)

Inventories

180

160

(20)

Trade and other receivables

167

156

(11)

Trade and other payables

(259)

(267)

(8)

Other

43

(353)

(396)

Net working capital

131

(304)

(435)

Non-current receivables and inventory

40

683

643

Financial assets

75

51

(24)

Property, plant and equipment

1,301

1,329

28

Intangibles

85

89

4

Exploration and mine development

409

416

8

Provisions

(89)

(101)

(12)

Net deferred tax liability

(140)

(33)

107

Capital employed

1,811

2,131

320

Net assets held for sale

441

-

(441)

Cash and cash equivalents

265

1,307

1,041

Borrowings

(1,137)

(1,228)

(91)

Net (debt) / cash

(872)

79

951

Total net assets

1,380

2,210

830

13

Net Debt Waterfall

Cash Flow ($m)

Pre-investment +$94m

Capital Expenditure

20

Deferred strip

5

10

50

Iron Valley extension

Wodgina construction

20

Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn

25

Iron ore expansion - Pilbara

Innovation

60

Other

Notes:

1.

Net Debt as at 30 June 2019 ($871.6m + $25.6m held for sale), less HP liabilities disposed of as part of Wodgina transaction ($13.3m), plus debt from introduction on AASB 16 (leases) ($11.7m).

14

2.

Other comprises: proceeds from disposal of PPE (+$5.8m); amounts advanced to joint operations (-$5.9m); and effects of exchange rate changes on cash (-$11.4m).

3.

HP & Other includes HP drawdowns in the period.

Operational Performance

Chris Ellison

15

Our Business

Mining Services

  • Leading provider of mining services
  • Deliver contracted earnings through:
    • Open pit mining
    • Contract crushing
    • Mineral processing
    • Road & rail bulk haulage
    • Site services

Commodities

Lithium

  • Wodgina (40%), Pilbara - 259Mt resource
  • Mt Marion (50%), Goldfields - 71Mt resource
  • Kemerton, Bunbury - 50ktpa hydroxide plant (40%) - under construction

Iron Ore

  • Koolyanobbing, Yilgarn - 11Mtpa run rate
  • Iron Valley, Pilbara - 8Mtpa run rate

Profit Share Projects

  • Take an equity position in the ore body
  • Prove up the commodity resource
  • JV owners granted a life-of-mine contract to build, own, operate service
  • 10 to 30 year life-of-mine mining services contracts

Innovation & Infrastructure

  • Extensive supply chain
    • Strategic port allocations
    • Road train and rail networks
  • Innovative solutions for the mining industry:
    • NextGen crushing plants
    • Carbon fibre technology
    • Synthetic graphite pilot plant

16

1H20 Mining Services Performance

Crushing

Processing

Construction

• Total tonnes crushed run-rate increased

• Mt Marion production run-rate up 13%1

• Wodgina construction completed

by 11%1

• Wodgina in care & maintenance

• Commenced fabrication of first 15Mtpa

• 2 NextGen crushing plant contracts

NextGen plant - site commissioning

secured - 15Mtpa capacity

expected June 2020

• Crushing and processing on 16 sites

Contract Mining

Supply Chain Logistics

Energy

• Total Material Moved run-rate increased

• 7.1Mt ore hauled in the half

• Feasibility study for solar power at Yilgarn

by 104%1

• 3.2Mt by rail

underway

• 57.9Mt moved in the half

• 3.9Mt by road train (ex-mine)

• Perth Basin: preparation for

• 6.9Mt shipped

• 250km onshore seismic survey

• One conventional gas exploration well

Notes:

17

1. (1H20 performance annualised / FY19 performance) - 1.

1H20 Commodities Performance

Iron Valley

Mt Marion

3.6Mt shipped

• 194Kt spodumene concentrate shipped1

Average revenue $98/t

127Kt of 6%

67Kt of 4%

• Average cost $77/t CFR

• Average revenue $674/t

$806/t for 6%

$405/t for 4%

• Average cost $505/t CFR below guidance - lower than planned

strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit

Koolyanobbing

Wodgina

3.2Mt shipped

• Placed in care and maintenance Nov-19

Average revenue $109/t

• All construction complete

  • Average cost $74/t CFR

1. Volumes presented as 100% for the Mt Marion project. MRL operates 100% of the Mt Marion project, in which it owns a 50% interest

18

Where our growth will come from

  • Operations 2H20 outlook
  • Project pipeline

19

FY20 Guidance

Profit & Loss

  • Previous expected growth looks set to continue
  • Hard to predict the impact the Novel Coronavirus may have on parts of our business
  • Staying with guidance released November 2019 and will provide an update if foresee any material changes

COMMODITIES

Koolyanobbing

Iron Valley

Mt Marion

Wodgina

Commodity

Iron ore

Iron ore

Spodumene

Spodumene

concentrate

concentrate

Ownership

100%

100%

50%

40%

Exports1

8.5 - 9.0Mt

6.0 - 6.5Mt

360 - 380Kt

Care &

40% Lump product

40% Lump product

70% SC6 product

maintenance

Operating costs2

In line with 2H19

15% up on FY19

In line with 1H19

Not material

(2H19 $75/wmt)

(FY19 $68/wmt)

(1H19 $594/wmt)

MINING SERVICES

Mining Services EBITDA expected to be $280 - $300 million

Notes:

1.

Wet metric tonnes for 100% of project output.

20

2.

MRL has assumed a AUD:USD foreign exchange rate of 0.680 in estimating Commodity Project operating costs.

2H20 Mining Services Outlook

Crushing

  • Expect 2H growth to continue at same pace as 1H
    • Koolyanobbing ramp up to 11Mtpa run rate
    • Replacement NextGen plant (15Mtpa capacity) expected to net an additional 5Mtpa
  • Range of high quality opportunities being worked through in 2H

Processing

Contract Mining

• Growth steady - in line with 1H

• Expect to continue to grow at same rate

of 1H, up by approximately 30%

21

2H20 Commodities Outlook

Iron Valley

Koolyanobbing

Export: 2.5 - 3.0Mt

• Export: 5.4 - 5.9Mt

• 50% Lump product

• 50% Lump product

Year end run rate: 8Mtpa

• Year end run rate: 11Mtpa

Mt Marion

  • Run at steady state
  • Export 170-190Kt made up of
    • 70% of 6% product

Wodgina

  • Placed into care and maintenance until market demand improves

22

Iron Ore Operations

Yilgarn - Koolyanobbing

  • Current resource of 108Mt in region with 87Mt of measured indicated resource
  • Expect to bring Parker Range into production profile in April
  • Mt Richardson - exploration drilling to commence end March
  • From an initial run rate of 6Mtpa at end of 2018; increased to 10Mtpa by end Jan 2020; increasing to11Mtpa by end Feb 2020; planning and approvals commenced for 15Mtpa in FY21
  • Project will directly employ 800 people across the mine, rail & port

Pilbara - Iron Valley

  • Iron Valley is a high cost mine with a low grade ore body
  • Continue to operate at 8Mtpa as long as reasonable prices prevail

23

Iron Ore Development Projects

Marillana

  • Drilling programme to verify a 20-25 year operation at 15- 20Mtpa with grades in excess of 60% Fe
  • Expect to complete study by June 2020

West Pilbara

  • Significant study for West Pilbara including drilling, feasibility on mine planning, infrastructure assets - rail and port
  • Expect preliminary results within next 6 months

24

Lithium Hydroxide

  • 50Ktpa two-train lithium hydroxide plant being constructed by Albemarle at Kemerton, Western Australia
  • MRL 40% free carry in the plant
  • First train
    • Expected commissioning 2021
    • Full production expected 2022

25

Perth Basin

  • 6,600 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage
  • Adjacent to 3 of the largest onshore conventional gas discoveries within Australia in the last 5 years (2 in the past 12 months)
  • In 2020 we are planning:
    • 250 kilometres of seismic survey
    • one conventional gas exploration well
  • Acquired 17.3%1 interest in Norwest Energy

Notes:

26

1. 19.9% at time of ASX Announcement: 20 December 2019.

Investment philosophy

Capability and track record

  • 28 year history has created a strong culture of accountability and focus on detail
  • Strong, proven track record in identifying investment opportunities and generating outstanding returns from them
  • In-houseexpertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly
  • Averaged 21% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) since listing in 2006

Investment philosophy

  • Every dollar spent is valued
  • Target opportunities that allow us to utilise our expertise in Mining Services and generate recurring earnings
  • Focus is on opportunities that will be robust regardless of movements in commodity prices
  • Target minimum rate of return of 20% on capital invested

27

Innovation & Infrastructure

28

Innovation & Infrastructure

Crushing & Processing

  • MRL has designed a 15Mt NextGen crushing and screening plant
  • MRL and Metso have partnered to develop and market the plant
  • Quick to market - rapid mobilisation & commissioning
  • 15Mtpa plant fabrication underway. Operational by mid 2020

Carbon Fibre Technology

  • Developed a carbon fibre manufacturing facility producing structural members
  • Field testing 150T dump truck trays
  • Commenced manufacturing of the 200T dump truck trays - aiming for first unit end CY20
  • Carbon fibre trays will increase dump truck payloads by 10- 15%

Synthetic Graphite

Bulk Ore Shuttle System

Developed a successful

• Project is on hold

synthetic graphite pilot plant

• Looking to overcome some

• Produced 96% Total Graphitic

technically challenging issues

Content

• Engaged external experts to

Product certification process

assist in finding solutions

underway

  • Study to determine most economic size plant to build for commercial production
  • Hydrogen gas by-product

29

Supplementary Information

30

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Information ($ million)

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

Statutory Revenue

555

957

1,512

987

Statutory EBITDA

72

314

386

1,575

Less: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina1

-

-

-

(1,290)

Less: fair value loss on investments2

30

12

42

32

Less: FX translation loss on US Bond2

-

4

4

1

Less: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents2

-

-

-

12

Underlying EBITDA

102

331

433

330

Less: depreciation and amortization

(46)

(63)

(109)

(92)

Underlying EBIT

56

268

324

238

Add: interest income

1

2

3

4

Less: finance costs3

(8)

(26)

(34)

(51)

Underlying PBT

49

244

293

191

Less: adjusted tax

(15)

(73)

(88)

(62)

Underlying NPAT

34

171

205

129

Add: gain on disposal of 60% interest in Wodgina (net of tax)

-

-

-

901

Add: fair value loss on investments (net of tax at 30%)

(21)

(9)

(30)

(22)

Add: FX translation loss on US Bond (net of tax at 30%)

-

(3)

(3)

(1)

Add: FX translation loss on cash & cash equivalents (net of tax at 30%)

-

-

-

(8)

Add: impairments (net of tax at 30%)

-

(7)

(7)

(114)

Statutory NPAT

13

152

165

884

1.

Adjustment attributable to Commodities operating segment.

2.

Adjustment attributable to Central operating segment.

31

3.

Finance costs does not include interest capitalized on the Wodgina Lithium Project of 1H19

$12m, 2H19

$10m and 1H20 nil.

Operating Segments

  • Mining Services provides pit-to-port infrastructure services across mining supply chain to Australia's blue chip mining companies and MRL's own and joint venture projects
  • Mining Services contracts are paid per unit of production and are not subject to commodity price movements. Sliding scale contractual rates provide downside protection in event client requires lower production
  • Mining Services growth in 1H20 driven by ramp-up of Koolyanobbing, higher tonnes in existing external contracts and new external contracts won in FY19
  • Commodities growth driven by record Iron Ore exports and higher Iron Ore revenues per tonne
  • MRL has centralised majority of corporate and support functions. Costs for centralised services are allocated to projects monthly and are included in Mining Services and Commodities segments
  • Inter-segmentEBITDA represents Mining Services EBITDA earned on MRL's Commodity projects where underlying commodity has not yet been sold

Operating Segments

1H19

1H19

1H19

1H20

1H20

1H20

($ million)

Revenue

Underlying

Margin

Revenue

Underlying

Margin

EBITDA

EBITDA

Mining Services

467

88

19%

613

172

28%

Commodities

408

45

11%

770

184

24%

Central

-

(2)

-

(11)

Inter-segment

(320)

(29)

(396)

(14)

MRL Group

555

102

18%

987

330

33%

32

Mining Services Revenue

Major external contract win / renewal metrics

Metrics

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

New contracts commenced

-

-

3

1

3

-

Ore bodies exhausted early, contracts ended due to end of life-of-mine

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

Existing contracts renewed

7

1

3

4

7

1

Existing contracts lost on renewal to alternative provider

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

Retention rate of existing contracts on renewal

100%

100%

100%

80%

100%

100%

Revenue1,2 by end user

Revenue1 by length of contract

Iron ore

Lithium

Gold

< 3 yrs

3-5 yrs

5-10 yrs

>10 yrs

Notes:

1. 1H20 Mining Services Segment Revenue (external and intersegment).

33

2. MRL's Mining Services contract rates are not linked to commodity prices. There are no commodity price related revenues in the Mining Services segment.

Mining Services Growth

Mining Services contract volumes and margins

Mining Services less construction EBITDA2

Contract volumes

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Contract volumes (tonnes - rebased to 100 in 1H15)

EBITDA ($'000/index unit)

900

CAGR 19%

251

800

700

600

unit)

175

178

($'000/index

160

500

133

137

124

400

116

109

EBITDA

100

105

300

200

100

0

1H15

2H15

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

200

CAGR 20%

182

180

160

140

131

127

122

($m)

120

99

EBITDA

100

89

80

78

69

62

63

68

60

40

20

0

1H15

2H15

1H16

2H16

1H17

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

  • Contract volumes include production-related mining, crushing, processing and other mining services where MRL owns the underlying assets delivering the production-related service
  • Volumes have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%1 since 1H15
  • Margins per contract volume have been maintained through the period
  • Mining Services less construction EBITDA reflects MRL's annuity- style production-related earnings
  • Construction projects for external customers are not currently part of
    MRL's core business offering as the construction team is employed on internal construction/development projects
  • Annuity-styleEBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 20%1 since 1H15

Notes:

1. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 1H15 calculated as the CAGR for the successive 6-month periods from 1H15 to 1H20 multiplied by 2.

34

2. Mining Services Segment Underlying EBITDA of $172m before $10m of Construction overheads. All direct Construction costs are allocated to internal projects.

Commodities Segment

Iron Ore

  • Record exports of 6.7Mt up 70% pcp from Koolyanobbing ramp-up
  • Further increase forecast for 2H20 as Koolyanobbing increases to 11Mtpa run-rate
  • Material increase in market prices pcp has driven higher Revenue and EBITDA per tonne

Spodumene Concentrate

  • EBITDA of $4m in 1H20, down $45m pcp
  • At Mt Marion, cost control offset by further deterioration of market price
  • Wodgina placed into care and maintenance in period incurring costs of $12m

Commodities Segment

1H19

1H19

1H19

1H20

1H20

1H20

($ million)

Revenue

Underlying

Margin

Revenue

Underlying

Margin

EBITDA

EBITDA

Iron Ore

259

2

1%

696

185

27%

Spodumene Concentrate

96

49

51%

74

4

6%

Lithium Direct Ship Ore

53

(5)

(9%)

-

-

Other

-

(1)

-

(6)

Commodities

408

45

11%

770

184

24%

Commodity Exports

2H17

1H18

2H18

1H19

2H19

1H20

(Kwmt)

Iron Ore

5,556

4,835

4,514

3,965

6,597

6,748

Spodumene Concentrate

116

202

181

186

192

198

Lithium Direct Ship Ore

720

1,772

1,710

422

-

-

Commodities

6,392

6,809

6,404

4,573

6,789

6,945

35

Commodities - Koolyanobbing Iron Ore

  • 3.2Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY20 guidance
  • Lump contribution of exports at 36% for the period, but is expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20
  • Lump and Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened
  • CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 in line with FY20 guidance

Koolyanobbing Iron Ore

1H18

2H18

FY18

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

Lump

Exports (Kwmt)

-

-

-

55

1,216

1,271

1,135

Fe grade (%)

-

-

-

59.7%

59.3%

59.3%

59.7%

Moisture (%)

-

-

-

2.8%

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

Revenue ($/wmt)

-

-

-

102.8

143.0

141.3

117.0

Realisation1 (%)

-

-

-

114.7%

122.5%

122.2%

102.3%

Fines

Exports (Kwmt)

-

-

-

237

1,648

1,885

2,023

Fe grade (%)

-

-

-

58.4%

58.1%

58.2%

59.0%

Moisture (%)

-

-

-

4.3%

4.0%

4.1%

4.5%

Revenue ($/wmt)

-

-

-

76.0

110.9

106.5

104.1

Realisation1 (%)

-

-

-

88.2%

97.4%

96.3%

92.4%

Weighted Average

Exports (Kwmt)

-

-

-

292

2,864

3,156

3,158

Revenue ($/wmt)

-

-

-

81.1

124.5

120.5

108.8

CFR cost ($/wmt)

-

-

-

83.5

74.6

75.5

73.6

EBITDA ($/wmt)

-

-

-

(2.4)

49.9

45.0

35.2

Notes:

36

1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture).

Commodities - Iron Valley Iron Ore

  • 3.6Mt exported in 1H20, in line with FY19 and up on FY20 guidance
  • Lump contribution to exports of 36%, down from 42% in FY19, but expected to increase in 2H20 to achieve average of 40% for FY20
  • Lump realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 decreased during 1H20 as discounts for lower grade iron ore widened
  • Fines realisation of Adjusted Platts Index1 increased in 1H20, mainly due to a fixed price contract reducing 2H19 realisation
  • Increase in CFR Cost per tonne exported in 1H20 was in line with FY20 guidance and due to higher mining and shipping costs during the period

Iron Valley Iron Ore

1H18

2H18

FY18

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

Lump

Exports (Kwmt)

2,024

2,178

4,202

1,926

1,187

3,113

1,305

Fe grade (%)

60.2%

59.6%

59.9%

60.1%

60.0%

60.1%

59.6%

Moisture (%)

4.7%

5.1%

4.9%

5.4%

6.7%

5.9%

6.0%

Revenue ($/wmt)

84.3

67.1

75.4

80.5

129.8

99.3

111.5

Realisation1 (%)

104.8%

81.8%

92.7%

92.8%

116.2%

101.7%

100.6%

Fines

Exports (Kwmt)

1,035

957

1,992

1,747

2,546

4,293

2,285

Fe grade (%)

58.0%

57.6%

57.8%

58.3%

58.5%

58.4%

58.3%

Moisture (%)

8.0%

7.9%

7.9%

8.5%

9.2%

8.9%

9.0%

Revenue ($/wmt)

51.7

46.3

49.1

45.7

72.6

61.7

90.7

Realisation1 (%)

69.1%

60.1%

64.7%

56.1%

66.5%

62.3%

84.7%

Weighted Average

Exports (Kwmt)

3,058

3,136

6,194

3,673

3,733

7,406

3,590

Revenue ($/wmt)

73.3

60.7

66.9

64.0

90.8

77.5

98.2

CFR cost ($/wmt)

59.3

63.9

61.6

63.2

72.7

68.0

77.3

EBITDA ($/wmt)

14.0

(3.1)

5.3

0.7

18.9

9.8

20.9

Notes:

37

1. Revenue as a proportion of Adjusted Platts Index (being Platts 62% Iron Ore Index (Platts) expressed in Australian dollars and adjusted for Fe grade and moisture).

Commodities - Mt Marion Lithium

  • 1H20 Spodumene Concentrate exports in line with FY20 guidance and previous periods
  • 6% Product contribution of exports at 66% for the half
  • Prevailing Lithium market conditions have resulted in a reduction in Revenue per tonne in the half
  • CFR Cost per tonne in 1H20 below guidance, primarily due to lower than plan strip ratio mining last stage of Central Pit, while North Pit mining continued at a high strip ratio with majority of North Pit deferred stripping costs capitalised

Mt Marion Lithium

1H18

2H18

FY18

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

6% Spodumene Concentrate

Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)

109

101

209

138

134

272

127

Moisture (%)

2.7%

3.5%

3.1%

3.1%

2.8%

2.9%

2.9%

Revenue ($/wmt)

1,050.1

1,168.4

1,107.0

1,341.0

1,014.2

1,181.8

805.6

4% Spodumene Concentrate

Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)

93

80

173

48

58

106

67

Moisture (%)

3.7%

4.7%

4.1%

4.4%

3.5%

3.9%

3.6%

Revenue ($/wmt)

537.2

650.5

539.1

753.0

582.2

682.9

405.4

Weighted Average

Exports (at 100%) (Kwmt)

202

181

382

185

192

378

194

6% Product contribution (%)

54.0%

55.8%

54.7%

74.6%

69.8%

72.0%

65.4%

Revenue ($/wmt)

808.9

956.3

878.6

1,204.9

888.6

1,043.9

673.7

CFR Cost ($/wmt)

559.8

593.6

575.8

594.2

646.4

620.8

504.7

EBITDA ($/wmt)

249.1

362.7

302.8

610.7

242.2

423.1

169.0

38

Depreciation & Amortisation

Depreciation

  • Depreciation increased due to higher physical volumes during 1H20, including increases at Koolyanobbing as it ramps up to a 11Mtpa project, after having commenced operations in September 2018

Amortisation

Depreciation and Amortisation

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

($ million)

Depreciation

(42)

(49)

(91)

(78)

Amortisation

(4)

(13)

(17)

(14)

MRL Group

(46)

(63)

(109)

(92)

  • Amortisation increased in line with higher deferred stripping at Koolyanobbing, in line with current mine plans

39

Credit Metrics and Debt Maturity Profile

Credit Metrics1

FY192,3

1H204

Net gearing

39%

(4%)

Gross gearing

45%

36%

Net debt/(cash) to Underlying EBITDA

2.0x

(0.1x)

Gross debt to Underlying EBITDA

2.6x

1.9x

Underlying EBITDA to net interest

8.2x

8.2x

Underlying EBITDA to gross interest

7.7x

7.6x

Debt Maturity Profile5

1200

999

1000

$ million

800

600

400

250

200

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

FY26

FY27

Undrawn $250m Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Drawn US$700m Senior Unsecured Notes

Notes:

  1. Credit Metrics calculated on rolling 12 month basis.
  2. Net debt and gross debt at end FY19 excludes $26m of Hire Purchase liabilities held within net assets held for sale.
  3. Net interest and gross interest for FY19 includes $22m of capitalised interest.

4.

Net interest and gross interest for the rolling 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 includes $10m of capitalised interest.

40

5.

Excluding capital repayments on Hire Purchase arrangements.

FY20 Guidance

Capital Expenditure1

CAPEX

FY20

FY20

($ million)

Deferred strip and other

60

Iron Valley extension (to maintain operations to March 2021)

50

Total sustaining capex

110

Completion of Wodgina construction

50

Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn

120

Iron ore expansion - Pilbara (drilling and feasibility work)

20

Innovation

30

Gas

30

Other (including office fit out)

50

Total growth capex

300

TOTAL CAPEX

410

Notes:

41

1. Partial sale of Wodgina has released US$820m for reinvestment. MRL is evaluating a number of investment opportunities to underpin expansionary activities and these would be additional to current plans.

Koolyanobbing

Project Overview

  • Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia
  • Located immediately adjacent to MRL's Carina Iron
    Ore Project (now in care and maintenance)
  • MRL acquired 100% of the project in June 2018 for an undisclosed sum
  • Fixed plant, mobile equipment and rail rolling stock from Carina Project transferred to Koolyanobbing
  • Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 11Mt (wet) in Q3 FY20
  • Ore hauled 580kms by rail to Port of Esperance, then exported via Capesize carriers to customers in China
  • Project has subcontracted mining, crushing, camp and logistics management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract
  • Koolyanobbings's operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins

RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019)

Category

Ore (Mt)

Fe grade (%)

Proven

13.8

57.1%

Probable

27.0

58.8%

Total reserves

40.8

58.2%

Measured

25.7

55.7%

Indicated

61.7

57.5%

Inferred

21.2

56.2%

Total resources (inc. reserves)

108.6

56.8%

42

Iron Valley

Project Overview

  • Open pit Iron Ore operation, located in Western Australia
  • Iron Valley held on tenements owned by BCI Minerals Ltd (BCI)
  • MRL operates mine at cost and has exclusive right to purchase actual production tonnes at mine gate for life-of-mine
  • BCI entitled to sliding scale mine gate payment, linked to achieved sales price for product sold
  • Project produces Lump and Fines products and is currently targeting an annual production run-rate of 8Mt (wet) by end FY20. The levels of impurities in the ore have increased over time
  • Ore is delivered 350kms by road train to Utah Point in Port Hedland, then exported via Minicape and Post-Panamax carriers to customers in China
  • Project has subcontracted crushing and camp management to MRL Mining Services under a BOO life-of-mine contract
  • Iron Valley operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins

RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at June 2019)

Category

Ore (Mt)

Fe grade (%)

Proved

56.9

58.2%

Probable

32.2

58.6%

Total reserves

89.0

58.3%

Measured

86.4

57.7%

Indicated

77.4

58.5%

Inferred

26.1

57.8%

Total resources (inc. reserves)

189.9

58.0%

43

Mt Marion

Project Overview

  • Open pit Lithium hard rock operation, located in Western Australia
  • Structured as a 50:50 incorporated JV with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. ("Ganfeng"), with an expected mine life of 20+ years
  • Project produces 6% and 4% Spodumene Concentrate products at an annual run-rate of approximately 380Kt (wet)
  • All products produced currently sold to Ganfeng under life-of-mine offtake priced on a formula applied to market prices of Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide in previous calendar quarter
  • Post February 2020, MRL has option to take up to 51% of total project production under an offtake agreement in any one year
  • MRL manages and operates the project under a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contact
  • Mt Marion operating costs are inclusive of MRL Mining Services margins
  • Product is hauled 350kms by road train to Port of Esperance, where it is exported via Handysize carriers to Ganfeng facilities in China

RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018)

Category

Ore (Mt)

Li20 grade (%)

Indicated

22.7

1.34%

Inferred

48.7

1.38%

Total resources

71.3

1.37%

44

Wodgina

Project Overview

  • Lithium hard rock operation located in Western Australia
  • Project structured as a 40:60 unincorporated JV with
    Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle")
  • World's largest known hard rock Lithium resource on total tonnes basis, with an expected mine life of 30+ years
  • Lithium Direct Ship Ore (DSO) operations commenced in April 2017, with ore hauled 110km by road train to Utah Port in Port Hedland where it was exported to customers in China
  • DSO export voluntarily ceased in October 2018 to retain ore for higher value Spodumene Concentrate and Lithium Hydroxide
  • Construction of Spodumene Concentrate plant complete with name plate capacity of 750Ktpa (dry) of 6% Spodumene Concentrate (based on 5.65Mt (wet) of ore feed and 65% recovery)
  • Plant comprises 3 parallel trains each with a capacity of 250Ktpa. Infrastructure capable of supporting fourth 250Ktpa train
  • Project has subcontracted crushing, camp and logistics management services to MRL on a BOO life-of-mine Mining Services contract
  • Project currently in care and maintenance

RESERVES & RESOURCES (100% basis at October 2018)

Category

Ore (Mt)

Li20 grade (%)

Probable

151.9

1.17%

Total reserves

152

1.17%

Indicated

196.9

1.17%

Inferred

62.2

1.16%

Total resources (inc. reserves)

259.2

1.17%

45

Definitions

1H

First half

2H

Second half

$

Australian dollar

US$

United States dollar

CFR

Cost and freight rate

CFR cost

Operating costs of mining, processing, rail/road haulage, port,

freight and royalties, including mining infrastructure service

agreements with MRL Group entities, direct administration costs,

and an apportionment of corporate and centralised overheads

DMT

Dry metric tonnes

EBIT

Earnings before interest and tax

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization

FY

Full year

Gross debt

Total borrowings and finance lease liabilities

Gross gearing

Gross debt / (gross debt + equity)

K

Thousand

M

Million

Net debt / (cash)

Gross debt less cash and cash equivalents

NPAT

Net profit after tax

PBT

Profit before tax

pcp

Prior corresponding period

T or t

Wet metric tonnes unless otherwise stated

TRIFR

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate per million hours

worked

Underlying EBIT

EBIT adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or

losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale

Underlying

EBITDA adjusted for the impact of one-off,non-cash gains or

EBITDA

losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale

Underlying NPAT

NPAT adjusted for the after tax impact of one-off,non-cash gains

or losses, and the profit on the Wodgina sale

WMT

Wet metric tonnes

46

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Mineral Resources Limited ("MRL" or "the Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.

This presentation contains forecasts and forward looking information. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance, involve unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments will almost certainly differ materially from those expressed or implied. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource in the Yilgarn Region.

You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of MRL does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information

which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your

own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, MRL and its affiliates and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents, accept no responsibility for any information provided in this presentation, including any forward looking information and disclaim any liability whatsoever (including for negligence) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this. In addition, MRL accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person, nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

47

OFFICE: 1 SleatRoad, Applecross, WA 6153

POSTAL: PO Locked Bag 3, Canning Bridge LPO, Applecross, WA 6153

P +61 8 93293600

F +61 8 93293601

www.mrl.com.au

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:53:11 UTC
