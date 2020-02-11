Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 Change in substantial holding for NWE

Log in
02/11/2020

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Norwest

Energy NL

ACN/ARSN

ACN: 078 301 505

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mineral Resources Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 118

549 910

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

13/01/2020

20/12/2019

20/12/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary

804,000,000

19.8825%

804,000,000

17.3483%

Shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

of securities

affected

changed

(7)

affected

Reduction in

voting power

resulting from

the issue of

additional

Mineral

fully paid

13/01/2020

Resources

ordinary

N/A

804,000,000

804,000,000

Limited

shares by the

company

(Norwest

Energy NL)

since the

prior notice

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

604

Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Fully paid

804,000,000

fully paid

Resources

Resources

Resources

ordinary

17.3483%

ordinary

Limited

Limited

Limited

shares

shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

Refer Appendix A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mineral Resources

1 Sleat Road, Applecross WA 6153

Limited

Signature

print name

DEREK OELOFSE

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

12/02/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

THIS IS ANNEXURE 'A' OF 2 PAGES REFERRED TO IN FORM 604 'NOTICE OF CHANGE

OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER' LODGED BY MINERAL RESOURCES

LIMITED IN RELATION TO NORWEST ENERGY NL ACN 078 301 505

Print Name

Derek Oelofse

Capacity: Company Secretary

___________________________________________________________________________

Sign Here

Date

12/2/2020

___________________________________________________________________________

ANNEXURE 'A'

Page 1 of 2

THIS IS ANNEXURE 'A' OF 2 PAGES REFERRED TO IN FORM 604 'NOTICE OF CHANGE

OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER' LODGED BY MINERAL RESOURCES

LIMITED IN RELATION TO NORWEST ENERGY NL ACN 078 301 505

3. Associates

The associates of the substantial holder at the time of purchase of shares and since are as listed belows:

Name and ACN/ABN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Date of Change

Crushing Services International Pty Ltd ( ACN 069 303

Related Body

377)

Corporate

P.I.H.A. Pty Ltd (ACN 061 356 812)

Related Body Corporate

Process Minerals International Pty Ltd (ACN 063 988

Related Body Corporate

894)

Polaris Metals Pty Ltd (ACN 085 223 570)

Related Body Corporate

Eclipse Minerals Pty Ltd (ACN 097 974 813)

Related Body Corporate

Auvex Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 129 087 832)

Related Body Corporate

Mineral Resources (Equipment) Pty Ltd (ACN 162 993

Related Body Corporate

080)

Everthere Pty Ltd (ACN 130 421 091)

Related Body Corporate

PIHA (Water) Pty Ltd (ACN 162 627 358)

Related Body Corporate

Steelpile Pty Ltd (ACN 169 849 987)

Related Body Corporate

Kumina Iron Pty Ltd (ACN 169 725 973)

Related Body Corporate

MRL Asset Management Pty Ltd (ACN 169 725 964)

Related Body Corporate

Vigor Materials Handling Pty Ltd (ACN 602 182 463)

Related Body Corporate

MRL Rail Pty Ltd (ACN 169 516 296)

Related Body Corporate

MIS. Carbonart Pty Ltd (ACN 160 456 922)

Related Body Corporate

Flotar Pty Ltd (ACN 608 310 014)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 611 495 268 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 611 494 912 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Wodgina Lithium Pty Ltd (ACN 611 488 932)

Related Body Corporate

Mineral Resources Transport Pty Ltd (ACN 158 718 195)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 616 667 442 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 616 677 797 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 616 678 249 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Reed Industrial Minerals Pty Ltd (ACN 138 805 722)

Related Body Corporate

Reed Advanced Minerals Pty Ltd (ACN 142 876 211)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 612 668 201 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Bulk Ore Shuttle Systems Pty Ltd (ACN 621 413 803)

Related Body Corporate

Cattamarra Farms Pty Ltd (ACN 158 097 431)

Related Body Corporate

Energy Resources Limited (ARBN 009 475 423)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 623 115 088 Pty Ltd (ACN 623 115 088)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 625 973 006 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Yilgarn Iron Pty ltd (ACN 626 035 078)

Related Body Corporate

Iron Resources Pty ltd (ACN 626 063 796)

Related Body Corporate

Graphite Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 627 948 332)

Related Body Corporate

Magnetite Mineral Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 627 948 832)

Related Body Corporate

Lithium Mineral Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 627 949 535)

Related Body Corporate

Bauxite Mineral Resources Pty Ltd (ACN 627 949 544)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 629 927 911 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 629 928 150 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 629 923 753 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 632 334 037 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 632 334 671 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 632 334 975 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 634 817 244 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

ACN 634 841 811 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

MARBL Lithium Operations Pty Ltd (ACN 637 077 608)

Related Body Corporate

ACN 638 643 919 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Since 22/1/2020

ACN 638 631 259 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Since 22/1/2020

ACN 638 657 486 Pty Ltd

Related Body Corporate

Since 23/1/2020

ANNEXURE 'A'

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:53:10 UTC
