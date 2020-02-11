Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
17.14 AUD   +1.72%
06:54pMINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
06:54pMINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 1H20 Results Information Pack
PU
06:54pMINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 Dividend/Distribution - MIN

02/11/2020 | 06:54pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MIN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 12, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.23000000

Ex Date

Friday February 28, 2020

Record Date

Monday March 2, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

DRP election date

Tuesday March 3, 2020 20:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

33118549910

1.3

ASX issuer code

MIN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 12, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MIN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 2, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday February 28, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.23000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.23000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.23000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Participation in DRP (i.e. +securities issued)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday March 3, 2020 20:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

%

End Date

Wednesday March 4, 2020

Tuesday March 10, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

Volume Weighted Average Price for the five business days up to and including the 10th March

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:53:13 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 112 M
EBIT 2020 517 M
Net income 2020 667 M
Finance 2020 368 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 3 215 M
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,15  AUD
Last Close Price 17,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.15%2 135
CENTAMIN PLC2.20%2 053
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.00%1 525
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-6.48%689
FAMUR S.A.5.14%468
IMDEX LIMITED-9.83%370
