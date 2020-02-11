Log in
17.14 AUD   +1.72%
Mineral Resources : 12/02/2020 Half Yearly Report and Accounts

02/11/2020 | 06:54pm EST

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Half Year Profit Announcement

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ('MRL' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019 (1H20), and to provide an update on initiatives carried out during the period to advance the Company's strategy to become Australia's leading integrated mining services provider.

During the period, MRL generated statutory Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of $1,575 million. This result included a $1,290 million gain on the disposal of a 60% interest in the Wodgina Lithium Project (Wodgina). Underlying1 EBITDA was $330 million, up 224% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)2, underpinned by strong growth in the Mining Services segment and record iron ore sales.

Statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) amounted to $884 million and underlying NPAT was $129 million, up 279% on pcp. Statutory NPAT included $114 million of post-tax impairment charges ($164 million pre-tax) in relation to capitalised exploration and mine development expenditure, plant and equipment and stockpiles.

The Company's Directors have declared a fully franked interim dividend of 23.0 cents per share, an increase of 77% on the interim dividend for 1H19.

During 1H20, the Company delivered on a number of major initiatives including:

  • Completion of the sale of a 60% interest in Wodgina to Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB, Albemarle) and establishment of the 60:40 Albemarle/MRL unincorporated MARBL Lithium Joint Venture (MARBL JV)3. This transaction returned the Company to a net cash positive position;
  • Ramp up of Koolyanobbing iron ore production, with plans to further increase production to 11 million tonnes per annum from February 2020;
  • Acquisition of the Parker Range tenements from Cazaly Iron Pty Ltd4, which are scheduled to enter production in 2H20.

MRL's Managing Director Chris Ellison said, "The first half of this financial year has set MRL up to deliver another year of strong performance for all shareholders while delivering outcomes in line with our long-term goals. I am pleased to reaffirm the full-year guidance that we provided at our AGM in November.

  1. Underlying EBITDA has been derived from statutory EBITDA of $1,575 million by deducting $1,290 million gain on the Wodgina disposal, adding back a $32 million unrealised fair value loss on listed investments and a net $13 million unrealised foreign exchange loss on the Company's US$ denominated Bond and associated US$ cash holdings
  2. Comparison to pcp being the half year ended 31 December 2019 (H1 FY19) for profit and loss data and cash flow data, and to the balance as at 30 June 2019 for balance sheet data
  3. See ASX announcement 1 November 2019
  4. See ASX announcement 30 August 2019

Page 1 | 3

The Wodgina transaction with Albemarle enabled MRL to return to a net cash positive position, in line with our history of retaining a strong and healthy balance sheet through prudent and well-timed investments in long-term growth options. Our iron ore division, driven by the Koolyanobbing business, continues to outperform and we have had a very good half in our Mining Services business, including retaining existing contracts and winning new contracts, as we cement our position as the service provider of choice to Tier 1 mining companies.

The strength and quality of our workforce contributed to this very strong first-half performance. I thank them for their efforts and their focus on adhering to MRL's safety values. Notwithstanding an increase in our workforce, our overall safety performance continues to trend down and ranks us among the best in our sector.

I also want to acknowledge the impact on our workforce of the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture's decision during the half to place Wodgina on care and maintenance. This was a tough decision but the right one for MRL and our workforce in the long term, and I am pleased that we were able to find alternative employment for a majority of the affected team."

Financial performance

1H20 Result

Comparison to pcp

Revenue

$987m

Up 78%

EBITDA (statutory)

$1,575m

Up 2,088%

EBITDA (underlying)

$330m

Up 224%

Net Profit after tax (NPAT) (statutory)

$884m

Up 6,700%

NPAT (underlying)

$129m

Up 279%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

470.1cps

Up 6,429%

Dividends declared

23cps

Up 77%

Operating cash flow

$161m

Up $174m

Capex and investments

$192m

Down $302m

Net cash / (debt)

$79m

Up $951m

Net assets

$2,210m

Up $830m

Return on invested capital5

52%

Up 430%

Growth in both Revenue and EBITDA in 1H20 was driven by:

  • Mining Services achieving a 95% growth in underlying EBITDA driven by the ramp up of Koolyanobbing as well as growth in external contracts; and
  • Strong achieved iron ore prices coupled with record iron ore exports of 6.7 million wet tonnes (up 70% on pcp) due to the Koolyanobbing ramp up.

5 Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) calculated as per FY19 Remuneration Report definition on a rolling 12 month basis.

Page 2 | 3

This announcement dated 12 February 2020 has been authorised for release to the ASX by Mineral Resources Ltd's Board of Directors.

ENDS

For investor enquiries:

For media enquiries:

Mark Wilson

Peter Klinger

Chief Financial Officer/Company Secretary

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3600

T: +61 (0)411 251 540

E: mark.wilson@mrl.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best-performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mrl.com.au.

Follow us on:

Page 3 | 3

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2019

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 33 118 549 910

www.mrl.com.au

Mineral Resources Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

Mineral Resources Limited

ABN:

33 118 549 910

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

2. Results for announcement to the market

$'000

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

78%

to

986,646

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of

Mineral Resources Limited

up

6,442%

to

884,403

Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Mineral Resources

Limited

up

6,442%

to

884,403

Comments

Commentary on the results for the period is contained within the Financial Report as well as the Media Release that accompanies this announcement.

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting

Previous

period

period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

1,103.94

618.03

4. Dividends

Cents

Franked %

$'000

2020

Financial Year interim dividend - declared 12 February 2020

23.00

100%

43,174

2019

Financial Year final dividend - paid 4 October 2019

31.00

100%

58,099

2019

Financial Year interim dividend - paid 17 April 2019

13.00

100%

24,386

2018

Financial Year final dividend - paid 27 September 2018

40.00

100%

75,015

Record date for determining entitlements to the 2020 Financial Year interim dividend

2 March 2020

Payment date for the 2020 Financial Year interim dividend

26 March 2020

Mineral Resources Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

5. Dividend reinvestment plans

Shareholders are able to elect to participate in the following Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2020 Financial Year interim dividend:

Date of interim dividend declaration

12 February 2020

Record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend

2

March 2020

Closing date for election to participate in the DRP

3

March 2020

Closing date for calculation of DRP share issue price, based on the Volume Weighted

10

March 2020

Average Price (VWAP) for Mineral Resources Limited shares sold on the ASX in the

five business days following record date (rounded to the nearest whole cent)

DRP discount to be applied

None

DRP to be underwritten

No

Payment date for interim dividend/issue of shares under the DRP

26

March 2020

DRP share ranking with existing Mineral Resources Limited shares

Equally in all respects

Date by which DRP participant's holdings will be updated with additional shares

30 March 2020

issued under the DRP

Details of the DRP are available on the Mineral Resources Limited's website www.mrl.com.au

6. Audit qualification or review

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.

Mineral Resources Limited

ABN 33 118 549 910

Interim Report - 31 December 2019

Mineral Resources Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group') consisting of Mineral Resources Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'MRL') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of the Company during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Peter Wade

Chris Ellison

Kelvin Flynn

James McClements

Xi Xi

Principal activities

During the half-year, the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of the integrated supply of goods and services to the resources sector.

Dividends

Dividends paid during the financial half-year were as follows:

Cents

Franked %

$'000

2020

Financial Year interim dividend - declared 12 February 2020

23.00

100%

43,174

2019

Financial Year final dividend - paid 4 October 2019

31.00

100%

58,099

2019

Financial Year interim dividend - paid 17 April 2019

13.00

100%

24,386

2018

Financial Year final dividend - paid 27 September 2018

40.00

100%

75,015

On 12 February 2020, the Directors declared an interim fully franked dividend for the Financial Year ending 30 June 2020 (FY20) of 23 cents per ordinary share to be paid on 26 March 2020, a total estimated distribution of $43,174,000.

Review of operations

Financial performance

The Group generated statutory earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1,575 million for the financial half-year ended 31 December 2019 (1H20) and an underlying EBITDA of $330 million. The underlying result was 224% higher than prior corresponding period (pcp) of $228 million. Underlying EBITDA has been derived by excluding from statutory EBITDA a gain of $1,290 million generated on the disposal of a 60% interest in the Wodgina Lithium Project, a $32 million unrealised fair value loss on listed investments (pcp was a $30 million fair value loss), and a $13 million unrealised foreign exchange loss on the Group's US$ denominated bond and associated US$ cash holdings.

Statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) for 1H20 was $884 million and underlying NPAT was $129 million, an increase of 279% on pcp of $34 million. Statutory NPAT included $114 million of post-tax impairment charges ($164 million pre-tax) in relation to capitalised exploration and mine development expenditure, plant and equipment and stockpiles.

Depreciation and amortisation for 1H20 was $92 million, up $47 million (102%) on pcp. This was driven by an expanded fleet for increased production along with increased amortisation on capitalised strip activity at Koolyanobbing as a result of a revised mine plan.

On 1 November 2019, MRL successfully completed the sale of 60% of the Wodgina Lithium Project to Albemarle Corporation (Albemarle) and the establishment of the 60:40 Albemarle/MRL unincorporated MARBL Lithium Joint Venture (MARBL JV). As part of the transaction, MRL now also owns 40% of the lithium hydroxide modules being built by Albemarle in Kemerton. The net gain on disposal of this transaction was $1,290 million, with the net proceeds including a cash injection of $1,174 million. MARBL JV placed the Wodgina Lithium Project on care and maintenance on 1 November 2019, given the challenging global lithium market conditions currently being experienced and to preserve the value of the world-class Wodgina spodumene ore body.

1

Mineral Resources Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

Group revenue for 1H20 was $987 million, up $432 million (78%) on pcp. This strong start to the year was driven by continued Mining Services growth and increased iron ore exports in a favourable pricing environment with a strong Platts index.

Volatility in commodity prices saw lithium prices fall over 23% during the half, and over 44% from pcp, with the 1H20 6% spodumene price average at US$565 per dry tonne (1H19 6% spodumene price average US$1,001 per dry tonne).

The Platts 62% Fines Index remained strong, averaging US$95 per dry tonne over the period (1H19 Platts 62% Fines Index average US$69 per dry tonne). The Group capitalised on the strong iron ore pricing in 1H20 by shipping a record

6.7 million wet tonnes of iron ore. Following the commencement of iron ore operations at Koolyanobbing in September 2018, Koolyanobbing is on track to ramp up to an expected annual run rate of 11 million wet tonnes (Mt).

Operational performance

Mining Services

Mining Services EBITDA of $172 million was $84 million (95%) higher than pcp, and Mining Services revenue of $613 million (internal and external) was $146 million (31%) higher than pcp.

Growth in Mining Services revenue and EBITDA was primarily driven by:

  • Continued growth in operations at Koolyanobbing;
  • Growth in existing external contracts; and
  • Three new contracts won in the period.

With Wodgina Lithium Project being placed on care and maintenance, crushing volumes at that project reduced to 0.4 million wet tonnes, down 36% on pcp.

Commodities

Commodities in 1H20 performed strongly, largely driven by higher iron ore volumes and prices. During the period volumes from Mt Marion Lithium Project remained stable.

The Group's actual commodity export sales volumes in the period were as follows:

Commodity exports

1H19

2H19

FY19

1H20

('000 wet metric tonnes)

Utah Point

Iron Valley

3,673

3,733

7,406

3,590

Wodgina

422

-

422

3

Total Utah Point

4,095

3,733

7,828

3,593

KBT2

Yilgarn

-

-

-

-

Mt Marion1

185

192

377

194

Total KBT2

185

192

377

194

Esperance

Koolyanobbing

292

2,864

3,156

3,158

Total Esperance

292

2,864

3,156

3,158

Total Iron Ore

3,965

6,597

10,562

6,748

Total Lithium DSO

422

-

422

-

Total Spodumene

185

192

377

197

Total Commodity Exports

4,572

6,789

11,361

6,945

1 Volumes presented as 100% for Mt Marion. MRL operates 100% of the Mt Marion Lithium Project, in which it owns a 50% interest.

2

Mineral Resources Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

Iron Ore

The Group operates two iron ore projects being Iron Valley in the Pilbara and Koolyanobbing in the Yilgarn. Iron ore produced an EBITDA of $185 million, $183 million higher than pcp, reflecting increased tonnes shipped and higher prices following strong market conditions. Iron ore revenue of $696 million was $437 million (169%) higher than pcp.

Iron ore exports in 1H20 were higher than pcp at 6.7 million wet tonnes mainly as a result of the ramp up of Koolyanobbing following the commencement of operations in September 2018. Iron Valley exports were in line with pcp.

The Group's average iron ore price achieved for 1H20 was $103 per wet tonne, an increase of 58% on the pcp and a net 7% discount to Platts. This was driven by strong Platts pricing and a material narrowing of discounts during calendar year 2019 from 26% in pcp.

The Platts 62% Fines Index (adjusted for Fe grade) averaged $111 per wet tonne for 1H20, an increase of 25% on pcp, reflecting strong market conditions.

The Group is continuously looking at opportunities to sustain and develop its valued iron ore business.

  • On 30 August 2019, the Group finalised the acquisition of the assets that comprise the Parker Range Project in the Yilgarn, pursuant to an agreement with Cazaly Iron Pty Ltd.
  • On 20 November 2019, the Group announced an update on its Yilgarn operations with the reporting of Mineral Resources totalling 108.6Mt at 56.8% iron, including the Parker Range Project.

Mt Marion Lithium Project

The Mt Marion Lithium Project is operated by the Group under a life-of-mine Mining Services contract and is a joint project between the Group (50%) and one of the world's largest lithium producers, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (Ganfeng) (50%).

Mt Marion produced an EBITDA of $16 million for the Group, 67% down on pcp. This is due mainly to:

  • The achieved price for 6% and 4% spodumene products averaging A$674 per wet tonne for all tonnes exported, representing a decrease of 44% on pcp;
  • Yields from mining activities reducing in 1H20, resulting in a decreased proportion of the higher grade 6% spodumene exported at 65%, compared to 75% in pcp. This change in yields is due to temporary mining conditions experienced in 1H20; and

Total sales volumes in 1H20 of 194,000 wet tonnes were broadly consistent with pcp.

Spodumene concentrate is not exchange traded, and the pricing for Mt Marion is linked to Chinese domestic and import lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices. The 6% spodumene price for quarter two of FY20 was agreed at US$521 per dry tonne CFR China (US$505 per wet tonne), a 44% reduction in pricing on pcp.

Wodgina Lithium Project

The Group currently owns 40% of the Wodgina Lithium Project, following the completion of the sale of 60% of the Wodgina Lithium Project to Albemarle Corporation and the establishment of the MARBL JV on 1 November 2019.

The MARBL JV placed the Wodgina Lithium Project on care and maintenance on 1 November 2019, given the challenging lithium market conditions currently being experienced.

3

Mineral Resources Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

Cash and capital management

At 31 December 2019, the Group held cash and cash equivalents of $1,307 million, an increase of $1,042 million from the balance at 30 June 2019 of $265 million. In addition to its 31 December 2019 cash holdings, the Group has access to substantial undrawn debt facilities to support business development activities ($325 million as at 31 December 2019).

Net cash from operating activities before interest and tax of $317 million in 1H20 was up $295 million on pcp, reflecting a stronger underlying EBITDA and substantially in line with underlying EBITDA of $330 million.

Net cash from investing activities in 1H20 was $974 million, up $1,462 million on pcp, primarily relating to cash proceeds from completion of the sale of a 60% interest in Wodgina to Albemarle in the period. Capital outlays totalled $192 million during 1H20 on key investment projects including:

  • Completion of Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and related infrastructure;
  • Acquisition of Parker Range tenements from Cazaly Resources Limited; and
  • Mining assets and stripping activity to support the Group's commodity projects as well as accommodate expansions at Koolyanobbing and Iron Valley.

The Directors have resolved to distribute a fully franked interim dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share; declared for shareholders as at 12 February 2020 to be paid on 26 March 2020. This dividend represents an increase of 77% on the interim dividend of 13 cents per share in 1H19.

Rounding of amounts

The Company is a company of the kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financials/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with that Corporations Instrument, amounts in this report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out in this report.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the Directors

Chris Ellison

Managing Director

12 February 2020

Perth

4

RSM Australia Partners

Level 32, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade Perth WA 6000

GPO Box R1253 Perth WA 6844

T +61 (0) 8 9261 9100

F +61 (0) 8 9261 9111

www.rsm.com.au

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

As lead auditor for the review of the financial report of Mineral Resources Limited for the half-year ended

31 December 2019, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been no contraventions of:

  1. the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

RSM AUSTRALIA PARTNERS

Perth, WA

TUTU PHONG

Dated: 12 February 2020

Partner

THE POWER OF BEING UNDERSTOOD

AUDIT | TAX | CONSULTING

RSM Australia Partners is a member of the RSM network and trades as RSM. RSM is the trading name used by the members of the RSM network. Each member of the RSM network is an independent accounting and consulting firm which practices in its own right. The RSM network is not itself a separate legal entity in any jurisdiction.

RSM Australia Partners ABN 36 965 185 036

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

Mineral Resources Limited

Contents

31 December 2019

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

7

Consolidated statement of financial position

8

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

Consolidated statement of cash flows

10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

11

Directors' declaration

24

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Mineral Resources Limited

25

General information

The financial statements cover Mineral Resources Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Mineral Resources Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Mineral Resources Limited's functional and presentation currency.

Mineral Resources Limited is a listed public company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

1 Sleat Road

Applecross WA 6153

A description of the nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are included in the directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of Directors, on 12 February 2020.

6

Mineral Resources Limited

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Group

Note

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue

3

986,646

554,695

Other income

4

1,299,041

2,070

Expenses

Changes in closing stock

92,405

37,725

Raw materials and consumables

(106,341)

(60,659)

Equipment costs

(49,896)

(25,020)

Subcontractors

(88,569)

(37,395)

Employee benefits expense

(187,482)

(120,529)

Transport and freight

(262,934)

(195,448)

Depreciation and amortisation

(92,494)

(45,791)

Impairment charges

5

(163,478)

-

Other expenses

6

(103,229)

(82,844)

Finance costs

(50,597)

(8,046)

Profit before tax

1,273,072

18,758

Income tax expense

(389,031)

(5,651)

Profit after tax for the half-year

884,041

13,107

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net loss on cash flow hedges

(3,437)

-

Other comprehensive income for the half-year, net of tax

(3,437)

-

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

880,604

13,107

Profit for the half-year is attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(362)

(412)

Owners of Mineral Resources Limited

884,403

13,519

884,041

13,107

Total comprehensive income for the half-year is attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

(362)

(412)

Owners of Mineral Resources Limited

880,966

13,519

880,604

13,107

Earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of Mineral Resources Limited:

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

470.06

7.20

Diluted earnings per share

470.06

7.20

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with

the accompanying notes

7

Mineral Resources Limited

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2019

Group

Note

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,306,875

265,399

Trade and other receivables

156,375

167,446

Inventories

163,698

180,126

Current tax assets

-

54,413

Other

44,350

35,421

1,671,298

702,805

Assets held for sale

7

-

503,970

Total current assets

1,671,298

1,206,775

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

7(c)

644,171

39,976

Inventories

35,345

-

Financial assets

51,172

75,149

Property, plant and equipment

8

1,328,757

1,300,578

Intangibles

89,001

84,811

Exploration and mine development

416,112

408,512

Deferred tax

73,226

45,456

Total non-current assets

2,637,784

1,954,482

Total assets

4,309,082

3,161,257

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

267,265

259,441

Borrowings

9

83,814

55,269

Current tax liabilities

345,116

-

Employee benefits

38,473

35,565

Provisions

13,558

11,422

748,226

361,697

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale

-

63,092

Total current liabilities

748,226

424,789

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

9

1,143,752

1,081,715

Deferred tax

105,921

185,572

Provisions

101,137

88,975

Total non-current liabilities

1,350,810

1,356,262

Total liabilities

2,099,036

1,781,051

Net assets

2,210,046

1,380,206

Equity

Issued capital

10

515,558

507,855

Reserves

13,337

16,110

Retained profits

1,662,527

837,255

Equity attributable to the owners of Mineral Resources Limited

2,191,422

1,361,220

Non-controlling interest

18,624

18,986

Total equity

2,210,046

1,380,206

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

8

Mineral Resources Limited

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Non-

Issued

Retained

controlling

capital

Reserves

profits

interest

Total equity

Group

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

511,188

1,442

772,987

17,810

1,303,427

Profit/(loss) after tax for the half-year

-

-

13,519

(412)

13,107

Other comprehensive income for the half-

year, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

-

-

13,519

(412)

13,107

Employee share awards issued

5,702

-

-

-

5,702

Purchase of shares under employee share

plans

(13,020)

-

-

-

(13,020)

Share issued under Dividend Reinvestment

Plan

3,821

-

-

-

3,821

Other

-

-

-

(145)

(145)

Dividends paid (Note 11)

-

-

(75,015)

-

(75,015)

Balance at 31 December 2018

507,691

1,442

711,491

17,253

1,237,877

Non-

Issued

Retained

controlling

capital

Reserves

profits

interest

Total equity

Group

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

507,855

16,110

837,255

18,986

1,380,206

Prior period re-measurement on adoption of

AASB 16 (Note 1)

-

-

(1,032)

-

(1,032)

Balance at 1 July 2019 - restated

507,855

16,110

836,223

18,986

1,379,174

Profit/(loss) after tax for the half-year

-

-

884,403

(362)

884,041

Other comprehensive income for the half-

year, net of tax

-

(3,437)

-

-

(3,437)

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

-

(3,437)

884,403

(362)

880,604

Employee share awards issued

3,687

(2,703)

-

-

984

Share issued under Dividend Reinvestment

Plan

4,016

-

-

-

4,016

Equity-settledshare-based payments

-

3,367

-

-

3,367

Dividends paid (Note 11)

-

-

(58,099)

-

(58,099)

Balance at 31 December 2019

515,558

13,337

1,662,527

18,624

2,210,046

The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

9

Mineral Resources Limited

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Group

Note

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts from customers

1,055,231

531,171

Payments to suppliers and employees

(737,984)

(509,555)

317,247

21,616

Interest received

4,185

910

Interest and other finance costs paid

(48,377)

(6,812)

Income taxes paid

(112,550)

(28,739)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

160,505

(13,025)

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(97,424)

(428,009)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,767

7,694

Proceeds from sale of disposal group

7(c)

1,173,901

-

Payments for exploration and evaluation

(29,832)

(38,114)

Payments for mine development

(56,787)

(20,215)

Payments for investments and subsidiaries

(8,134)

(2,150)

Amounts (advanced to)/received from joint operations

(5,894)

6,754

Amounts advanced to other parties

-

(10,000)

Payments for intangibles

(7,927)

(7,838)

Proceeds from disposal of investments

-

4,000

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

973,670

(487,878)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

11,752

515,000

Repayment of borrowings

(4,619)

(3,844)

Dividends paid

(54,086)

(71,195)

Payment of lease liabilities

(34,363)

(30,766)

Purchase of shares under employee share plans

-

(13,042)

Net cash (used in)/from financing activities

(81,316)

396,153

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,052,859

(104,750)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial half-year

265,399

240,406

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(11,383)

546

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial half-year

1,306,875

136,202

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

10

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 1. Significant accounting policies

These general purpose financial statements for the interim half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Corporations Act 2001, as appropriate for for-profit oriented entities. Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'.

These general purpose financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

The principal accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the policies stated below.

New or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations adopted

The Group has adopted all of the new, revised or amending Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) that are mandatory for the current reporting period.

Any new or amended Accounting Standards or Interpretations that are not yet mandatory have not been early adopted.

The nature and the effect of the adoption of new Accounting Standards and Interpretations that are most relevant to the Group are described below:

AASB 16 Leases

The Group has adopted AASB 16 'Leases' (AASB 16) from 1 July 2019. The standard replaces AASB 117 'Leases' (AASB 117) and for lessees, eliminates the classifications of operating leases and finance leases. Except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets, right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities are recognised in the statement of financial position.

Lease accounting policy (applied from 1 July 2019)

Right-of-use assets

  1. right-of-useasset is recognised at the commencement date of a lease. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability, adjusted for, as applicable, any lease payments made at or before the commencement date net of any lease incentives received, any initial direct costs incurred, and, except where included in the cost of inventories, an estimate of costs expected to be incurred for dismantling and removing the underlying asset, and restoring the site or asset.

Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the unexpired period of the lease or the estimated useful life of the asset, whichever is the shorter. Where the Group expects to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the depreciation is over its estimated useful life. Right-of use assets are subject to impairment or adjusted for any re-measurement of lease liabilities.

Lease liabilities

A lease liability is recognised at the commencement date of a lease. The lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments to be made over the term of the lease, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments comprise of fixed payments less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees, exercise price of a purchase option when the exercise of the option is reasonably certain to occur, and any anticipated termination penalties. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are expensed in the period in which they are incurred.

Lease liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The carrying amounts are remeasured if there is a change in the following: future lease payments arising from a change in an index or a rate used; residual guarantee; lease term; certainty of a purchase option and termination penalties. When a lease liability is remeasured, an adjustment is made to the corresponding right-of use asset, or to profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset is fully written down.

11

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 1. Significant accounting policies (continued)

Transition

Straight-line operating lease expense recognition is replaced with a depreciation charge for the right-of-use assets (included in operating costs) and an interest expense on the recognised lease liabilities (included in finance costs). In the earlier periods of the lease, the expenses associated with the lease under AASB 16 will be higher when compared to lease expenses under AASB 117. However, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) results improve as the operating expense is now replaced by interest expense and depreciation in profit or loss.

For classification within the statement of cash flows, the interest portion is disclosed in operating activities and the principal portion of the lease payments are separately disclosed in financing activities. For lessor accounting, the standard does not substantially change how a lessor accounts for leases.

In accordance with the transition provisions of AASB 16, the Group has adopted the modified retrospective transition approach to implementing the new standard. Under this approach, comparatives are not restated. Instead, the reclassifications and adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the statement of financial position on 1 July 2019.

Adjustments recognised on adoption of AASB 16

On adoption of AASB 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of AASB 117. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to these lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 4.7%.

For leases previously classified as finance leases the Group recognised the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right of use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of AASB 16 are only applied after that date.

$'000

Operating lease commitments disclosed 30 June 2019

44,247

(Exclude): Committed leases not commenced

(38,690)

(Less): Short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense

(155)

Add: Adjustments as a result of different treatment of extension and termination options

4,188

Add: Contracts reassessed to contain leases

2,267

Add: Finance leases recognised at 30 June 2019

178,736

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate

(142)

Lease liability recognised at 1 July 2019

190,451

Right-of-use assets were measured on a retrospective basis as if AASB 16 had been applied since the commencement date, but discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application.

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

31 Dec 2019

1 Jul 2019

$'000

$'000

- Buildings

43,396

10,242

- Plant and equipment

232,868

188,269

Total right-of-use assets

276,264

198,511

12

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 1. Significant accounting policies (continued)

The change in accounting policy impacted the following items in the statement of financial position on 1 July 2019:

1 July 2019

$'000

Property, plant and equipment - increase

10,242

Deferred tax asset - increase

442

10,684

Borrowings (Lease liability) - increase

(11,716)

Net impact on retained earnings, tax effected

(1,032)

Impact of adoption on the current reporting period

The impact on the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss and other consolidated income, compared with the amount that would have been reflected under AASB 117, for the 6 months to 31 December 2019 is:

Decrease in operating lease expense

Increase in finance cost expense

Increase in right-of-use asset depreciation

Decrease in profit before tax

Increase in income tax expense

Decrease in profit after tax

The impact of the adoption on segment disclosures was principally in the Central segment.

The Group's earnings per share was not materially impacted.

31 Dec 2019

$'000

3,966

(1,051)

(3,246)

(331)

99

(232)

Practical expedients applied

In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • applying a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
  • accounting for operating leases with a remaining term of less than 12 months as at 1 July 2019 as short-term leases;
  • using hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease; and
  • for contracts entered into before the transition date, the Group chose to 'grandfather' previous assessments made applying AASB 117 and Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, instead of reassessing whether existing contracts were or contained a lease.

Note 2. Operating segments

Business segment

The Group has identified its operating segments based on internal management reports that are reviewed by the Board (the Chief Operating Decision Makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.

The Group continues to report its business results as three operating segments being Mining Services & Processing, Commodities (previously reported as 'Mining') and Central. All are operating within the Australian resources sector.

The measurement of segment results is in line with the basis of information presented to management for internal management reporting purposes and the performance of each segment is measured based on EBITDA contribution.

The accounting policies applied for internal reporting purposes are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the financial statements.

13

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 2. Operating segments (continued)

Operating segment information

Mining

Services &

Commodities*

Central

Inter-

Processing

segment

Total

Group - 31 Dec 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

External sales

216,167

770,462

17

-

986,646

Intersegment sales

396,404

-

-

(396,404)

-

Total revenue

612,571

770,462

17

(396,404)

986,646

Other income

2,309

1,290,099

2,448

-

1,294,856

Expenses

(443,334)

(586,585)

(58,568)

382,441

(706,046)

EBITDA

171,546

1,473,976

(56,103)

(13,963)

1,575,456

Depreciation and amortisation

(61,862)

(26,828)

(3,804)

-

(92,494)

Impairment charges

(58,942)

(104,536)

-

-

(163,478)

Interest income

5

1,310

3,723

(853)

4,185

Finance costs

(2,910)

(1,993)

(46,547)

853

(50,597)

Profit/(loss) before tax

47,837

1,341,929

(102,731)

(13,963)

1,273,072

Income tax expense

(389,031)

Profit after tax

884,041

Assets

Segment assets

1,175,505

1,718,644

1,456,870

(41,937)

4,309,082

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

390,344

278,296

1,430,396

-

2,099,036

Segment net assets

785,161

1,440,348

26,474

(41,937)

2,210,046

*Previously reported as Mining

14

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 2. Operating segments (continued)

Mining

Services &

Commodities*

Central

Inter-

Processing

segment

Total

Group - 31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

External sales

146,573

408,070

52

-

554,695

Intersegment sales

320,502

-

-

(320,502)

-

Total revenue

467,075

408,070

52

(320,502)

554,695

Other income

600

-

560

-

1,160

Expenses

(380,125)

(362,949)

(33,022)

291,926

(484,170)

EBITDA

87,550

45,121

(32,410)

(28,576)

71,685

Depreciation and amortisation

(37,545)

(7,882)

(892)

528

(45,791)

Interest income

1

165

1,359

(615)

910

Finance costs

(3,009)

(1,225)

(4,427)

615

(8,046)

Profit/(loss) before tax

46,997

36,179

(36,370)

(28,048)

18,758

Income tax expense

(5,651)

Profit after tax

13,107

Group - 30 Jun 2019

Assets

Segment assets

928,748

930,503

1,326,971

(24,965)

3,161,257

Liabilities

Segment liabilities

384,539

340,444

1,056,068

-

1,781,051

Segment net assets

544,209

590,059

270,903

(24,965)

1,380,206

*Previously reported as Mining

15

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 3. Revenue

Disaggregation of revenue

Set out below is the disaggregation of the Group's revenue from contracts with customers:

Mining

Services &

Processing

Commodities*

Central

Total

Group - 31 Dec 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Type of goods or service

Sale of iron ore

-

696,020

-

696,020

Sale of lithium

-

74,221

-

74,221

Contract and operational revenue

215,763

-

-

215,763

Other

404

221

17

642

Total external revenue from contracts with customers

216,167

770,462

17

986,646

Geographical information (by location of customer)

Australia

216,108

221

17

216,346

China

-

224,336

-

224,336

Singapore

-

545,905

-

545,905

Other

59

-

-

59

Total external revenue from contracts with customers

216,167

770,462

17

986,646

Mining

Services &

Processing

Commodities*

Central

Total

Group - 31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Type of goods or service

Sale of iron ore

-

258,654

-

258,654

Sale of lithium

-

149,416

-

149,416

Contract and operational revenue

145,419

-

-

145,419

Other

1,154

-

52

1,206

Total external revenue from contracts with customers

146,573

408,070

52

554,695

Geographical information (by location of customer)

Australia

146,521

-

52

146,573

China

-

327,658

-

327,658

Singapore

-

80,412

-

80,412

Other

52

-

-

52

Total external revenue from contracts with customers

146,573

408,070

52

554,695

*Previously reported as Mining

16

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 4. Other income

Group

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Net fair value gain on investments held at fair value through profit or loss

2,433

568

Net gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,635

(97)

Net gain on sale of disposal group

1,290,047

-

Interest income

4,185

910

Other

741

689

Other income

1,299,041

2,070

Note 5. Impairment charges

Group

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Exploration and mine development

(71,174)

-

Property, plant and equipment

(79,964)

-

Inventory

(10,888)

-

Intangibles

(1,452)

-

(163,478)

-

As part of the Group's accounting policy, non-financial assets are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

Accordingly, a pre-tax total of $163,478,000 of impairments and write-offs has been recognised in relation to various classes of assets that were assessed for impairment, being:

  • $71,174,000 of capitalised exploration and mine development expenditure. Following a reassessment during the half-year to 31 December 2019 of the Group's future iron ore operating plans in the Yilgarn region, the Group updated its Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy which it announced to the ASX on 20 November 2019. The Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy no longer places dependency on the need to mine at several deposits in which the Group had previously conducted significant exploration and development work. As a result, an impairment charge was recorded in the half-year to 31 December 2019 to fully write-off associated accumulated exploration and mine development expenditure;
  • $79,964,000 of various idle plant and equipment was impaired to reflect a change in management's future operational plans which no longer required utilisation of these assets; $22,475,000 related to infrastructure associated with the Yilgarn tenements noted above;
  • $10,888,000 of ore stockpiles impaired to net realisable value; and
  • $1,452,000 of capitalised development costs where no further development activities are expected to be conducted in the future.

17

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Other expenses

Group

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Profit before tax includes the following specific expenses:

Other expenses

Net foreign exchange loss

(13,095)

-

Fair value loss on investment held at fair value through profit or loss

(34,544)

(30,315)

Other expenses

(55,590)

(52,529)

Total other expenses

(103,229)

(82,844)

Note 7. Assets held for sale

Sale of 60% interest in Wodgina Lithium Project

In June 2019, management committed to selling a 60% interest in certain tenements, assets and related infrastructure, together comprising the Wodgina Lithium Project within the Commodities segment under a binding Asset Sale and Share Subscription Agreement (Sale Agreement) with Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB, Albemarle). Accordingly, the 60% interest in the assets and associated liabilities was presented as a disposal group held for sale as at 30 June 2019.

The transaction was completed on 1 November 2019. The Group recognised a pre-tax gain on disposal of $1,290 million (post-tax $901 million) in the half-year to 31 December 2019.

(a) Assets and liabilities of disposal group at date of disposal

Group

$'000

Assets

Inventories

54,756

Property, plant and equipment

348,022

Exploration and mine development

128,356

Total assets disposed

531,134

Liabilities

Lease liability

13,278

Provisions - site rehabilitation

16,510

Total liabilities associated with assets disposed

29,788

Net assets disposed

501,346

18

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 7. Assets held for sale (continued)

(b) Gain on disposal

Note

Group

$'000

Proceeds

7(c)

1,821,963

Net of transaction costs and other items

(30,570)

Less carrying amount of net assets disposed

(501,346)

Gain on disposal before tax

1,290,047

Income tax expense

(389,224)

Gain on disposal after tax

900,823

(c) Proceeds from sale of disposal group

Disposal proceeds recognised in the half-year to 31 December 2019 included:

  • Cash proceeds of $1,174 million net of disposal costs, reflected in 'cash flows from investing activities') on the statement of cash flows;
  • Non-cashproceeds $602 million, recognised in 'non-current trade and other receivables'; and
  • Completion adjustments totalling $33 million recognised in 'current trade and other receivables' on the statement of financial position.

Note 8. Property, plant and equipment

Acquisitions and disposals

During the half-year to 31 December 2019, the Group continued to progress construction on the Wodgina spodumene concentrate plant and related infrastructure up until the 1 November 2019 when the Wodgina Lithium Project was placed on care and maintenance. Costs capitalised to the construction project during the half-year to 31 December 2019 totalled $57,000,000.

Property, plant and equipment increased by $10,242,000 as a result of right-of-use assets for property leases recognised on a retrospective basis on the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 (refer Note 1).

Property, plant and equipment with a carrying amount of $348,022,000 were disposed of as part of sale of a 60% interest in the Wodgina Lithium Project (refer Note 7).

Capital commitments

Refer Note 12 for capital commitments.

19

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 9. Borrowings

Group

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Current liabilities

Other borrowings

8,226

1,144

Lease liability

75,588

54,125

Total current

83,814

55,269

Non-current liabilities

Senior unsecured notes

999,144

998,146

Less: capitalised transaction costs

(14,549)

(15,487)

Lease liability

159,157

99,056

Total non-current

1,143,752

1,081,715

Total borrowings

1,227,566

1,136,984

Note 10. Issued capital

Group

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

Shares

Shares

$'000

$'000

Ordinary shares

188,381,231

188,098,571

525,394

519,593

Less: Treasury shares

(666,452)

(795,359)

(9,836)

(11,738)

187,714,779

187,303,212

515,558

507,855

20

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 10. Issued capital (continued)

Movements in issued capital

Details

Less:

Ordinary

Treasury

shares

shares

Total

Number

Number

Number

Balance at 1 July 2018

187,701,751

(304,559)

187,397,192

Shares issued under Dividend Reinvestment Plan

396,820

-

396,820

Purchase of shares under employee share plans

-

(1,245,000)

(1,245,000)

Employee share awards issued

-

754,200

754,200

Balance at 30 June 2019

188,098,571

(795,359)

187,303,212

Shares issued under Dividend Reinvestment Plan

282,660

-

282,660

Employee share awards issued

-

128,907

128,907

Balance at 31 December 2019

188,381,231

(666,452)

187,714,779

Details

Less:

Treasury

Ordinary

shares

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

514,413

(3,225)

511,188

Shares issued under Dividend Reinvestment Plan

5,879

-

5,879

Purchase of shares under employee share plans

-

(18,922)

(18,922)

Employee share awards issued

(699)

10,409

9,710

Balance at 30 June 2019

519,593

(11,738)

507,855

Shares issued under Dividend Reinvestment Plan

4,013

-

4,013

Employee share awards issued

1,788

1,902

3,690

Balance at 31 December 2019

525,394

(9,836)

515,558

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares entitle the holder to participate in dividends and the proceeds on the winding up of the Company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held. The fully paid ordinary shares have no par value and the Company does not have a limited amount of authorised capital.

Treasury shares

Movements in treasury shares represent acquisition of the Company's shares on market to be reissued to the Company's employees from the vesting of awards and exercise of rights under the employee share-based payment plans. These re-acquired shares are disclosed as treasury shares and deducted from contributed equity.

21

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 11. Dividends

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Dividend per

Total

Dividend per

Total

share

share

Cents

$'000

Cents

$'000

Declared and paid during the period

Final franked dividend

31.00

58,099

40.00

75,015

Proposed

Interim franked dividend

23.00

43,174

13.00

24,386

Note 12. Commitments and contingencies

Contingent liabilities

Since the last annual report, there has been no material change to contingent liabilities.

Commitments

At 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitments of $15,803,000 (30 June 2019: $77,149,000) relating to the completion of the Wodgina Spodumene Development Project placed on care and maintenance on 1 November 2019.

Operating lease commitments were reclassified to lease liabilities on adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 (Note 1).

There has been no other material change to capital commitments since the last annual report.

Note 13. Fair value measurement

Fair value hierarchy

The following tables detail the Group's assets and liabilities, measured or disclosed at fair value, using a three level hierarchy, based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the entire fair value measurement, being:

Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date

Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly

Level 3: Unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Group - 31 Dec 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets

Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

51,172

-

-

51,172

Foreign exchange forward contracts in cash flow hedges

1,470

-

-

1,470

Total assets

52,642

-

-

52,642

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Group - 30 Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Assets

Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

75,149

-

-

75,149

Foreign exchange forward contracts in cash flow hedges

6,011

-

-

6,011

Total assets

81,160

-

-

81,160

Fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities that are not measured at fair value

Unless otherwise stated, the carrying amount of all of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities recognised in the financial statements are considered to approximate their fair values.

22

Mineral Resources Limited

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 14. Events after the reporting period

Proposed interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2020

On 12 February 2020, the directors declared an interim fully franked dividend for the year ended 30 June 2020 of 23 cents per share to be paid on 26 March 2020, a total estimated distribution of $43,174,000 based on the number of ordinary shares on issue as at 2 March 2020.

No other matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2019 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the Group's operations, the results of those operations, or the Group's state of affairs in future financial years.

23

Mineral Resources Limited Directors' declaration

31 December 2019

In the Directors' opinion:

  • the attached financial statements and notes comply with the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 'Interim Financial Reporting', the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements;
  • the attached financial statements and notes give a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the financial half-year ended on that date; and
  • there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of Directors made pursuant to section 303(5)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the Directors

Chris Ellison

Managing Director

12 February 2020

Perth

24

RSM Australia Partners

Level 32, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade Perth WA 6000

GPO Box R1253 Perth WA 6844

T +61 (0) 8 9261 9100

F +61 (0) 8 9261 9111

www.rsm.com.au

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Report on the Half-Year Financial Report

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Mineral Resources Limited which comprises the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration of the consolidated entity comprising the company and the entities it controlled at the half-year end or from time to time during the half-year.

Directors' Responsibility for the Half-Year Financial Report

The directors of the company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Mineral Resources Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

THE POWER OF BEING UNDERSTOOD

AUDIT | TAX | CONSULTING

RSM Australia Partners is a member of the RSM network and trades as RSM. RSM is the trading name used by the members of the RSM network. Each member of the RSM network is an independent accounting and consulting firm which practices in its own right. The RSM network is not itself a separate legal entity in any jurisdiction.

RSM Australia Partners ABN 36 965 185 036

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. We confirm that the independence declaration required by the Corporations Act 2001, which has been given to the directors of Mineral Resources Limited, would be in the same terms if given to the directors as at the time of this auditor's review report.

Conclusion

Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of Mineral Resources Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

RSM AUSTRALIA PARTNERS

Perth, WA

TUTU PHONG

Dated: 12 February 2020

Partner

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:53:10 UTC
