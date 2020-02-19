Mineral Resources : 19/02/2020 Becoming a substantial holder
19 February 2020
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Mineral Resources Limited (MIN)
We enclose notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Mineral Resources Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.
Yours faithfully
Naomi McRae
Company Secretary
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompanyName/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
2. Details of voting power
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
118 549 910
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
120 328 529
17/02/2020
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Fully Paid
Same as persons votes
9,649,477
5.12%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Ordinary Fully Paid securities
Refer Annexure 1
purchased and sold on market
and acquired and sold (via off
market transfer) by Greencape
Capital Pty Ltd
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as
Class and number of
holder (8)
securities
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
National Nominees
National Nominees Limited
755,719 (Ordinary
Limited
Fully Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
J P Morgan Nominees
J P Morgan Nominees
2,737,331 (Ordinary
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
Fully Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Citicorp Nominees Pty
2,612,188 (Ordinary
Limited
Limited
Fully Paid)
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody Nominees
3,516,515 (Ordinary
Nominees (Australia)
(Australia) Limited
Fully Paid)
Limited
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
RBC Investor Services
RBC Investor Services
27,724 (Ordinary Fully
Australia Nominees Pty
Australia Nominees Pty
Paid)
Limited
Limited
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
securities
Cash
Non-cash
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Refer
Refer
Refer
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Naomi McRae
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
19/02/2020
Annexure 1 consists of 5 pages and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 19/02/2020
