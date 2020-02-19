Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
Mineral Resources : 19/02/2020 Becoming a substantial holder

02/19/2020 | 01:19am EST

19 February 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of becoming an initial substantial holder - Mineral Resources Limited (MIN)

We enclose notice of becoming an initial substantial holder in Mineral Resources Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Naomi McRae

Company Secretary

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompanyName/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

2. Details of voting power

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

118 549 910

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

120 328 529

17/02/2020

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Fully Paid

Same as persons votes

9,649,477

5.12%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Ordinary Fully Paid securities

Refer Annexure 1

purchased and sold on market

and acquired and sold (via off

market transfer) by Greencape

Capital Pty Ltd

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as

Class and number of

holder (8)

securities

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

National Nominees

National Nominees Limited

755,719 (Ordinary

Limited

Fully Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

J P Morgan Nominees

J P Morgan Nominees

2,737,331 (Ordinary

Australia Limited

Australia Limited

Fully Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Citicorp Nominees Pty

Citicorp Nominees Pty

2,612,188 (Ordinary

Limited

Limited

Fully Paid)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody Nominees

3,516,515 (Ordinary

Nominees (Australia)

(Australia) Limited

Fully Paid)

Limited

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

RBC Investor Services

RBC Investor Services

27,724 (Ordinary Fully

Australia Nominees Pty

Australia Nominees Pty

Paid)

Limited

Limited

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

securities

Cash

Non-cash

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Refer

Refer

Refer

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Naomi McRae

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

19/02/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in section s608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in thescheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Annexure 1 consists of 5 pages and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 19/02/2020

Naomi McRae

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)

As at:

17/02/2020

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

31/10/2019

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Opening Balance

5,445,363

5,445,363

01/11/2019

as above

Sell - Transfer

138,607.92

-9,768

9,768

02/11/2019

as above

Buy - Transfer

138,607.92

9,768

9,768

04/11/2019

as above

Buy

93,111.59

6,578

6,578

04/11/2019

as above

Sell

93,111.59

-6578

6,578

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

440,841.32

31,585

31,585

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

1,060,238.38

75,963

75,963

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

54,405.56

3,898

3,898

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

631,958.63

45,278

45,278

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

1,135,565.93

81,360

81,360

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

832,846.05

59,671

59,671

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

694,738.56

49,776

49,776

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

280,402.16

20,090

20,090

21/11/2019

as above

Buy

591,496.42

42,379

42,379

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

98,707.70

6,543

6,543

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

1,047,194.69

69,415

69,415

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

327,698.09

21,722

21,722

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

26,460.84

1,754

1,754

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

26,460.84

1,754

1,754

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

628,920.25

41,689

41,689

27/11/2019

as above

Buy

532,249.17

35,281

35,281

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

48,118.14

3,122

3,122

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

510,434.49

33,118

33,118

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

159,720.77

10,363

10,363

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

12,900.35

837

837

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

12,900.35

837

837

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

306,572.03

19,891

19,891

28/11/2019

as above

Buy

259,424.88

16,832

16,832

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

661,969.86

42,617

42,617

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

1,176,686.88

75,754

75,754

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

728,637.50

46,909

46,909

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

865,063.84

55,692

55,692

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

457,338.12

29,443

29,443

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

1,102,252.75

70,962

70,962

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

615,464.06

39,623

39,623

29/11/2019

as above

Buy

33,979.00

2,200

2,200

29/11/2019

as above

Sell

33,979.00

-2200

2,200

02/12/2019

as above

Buy

322,605.97

20,969

20,969

02/12/2019

as above

Buy

354,714.25

23,056

23,056

02/12/2019

as above

Buy

61,154.98

3,975

3,975

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

324,046.02

21,513

21,513

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

538,570.41

35,755

35,755

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

28,498.82

1,892

1,892

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

351,038.55

23,305

23,305

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

576,076.79

38,245

38,245

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

421,547.52

27,986

27,986

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

223,531.95

14,840

14,840

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

61,501.41

4,083

4,083

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

141,017.93

9,362

9,362

04/12/2019

as above

Buy

301,542.19

20,019

20,019

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

278,001.19

17,351

17,351

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

346,175.65

21,606

21,606

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

254,160.16

15,863

15,863

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

462,512.85

28,867

28,867

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

323,295.95

20,178

20,178

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

84,885.62

5,298

5,298

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

10,494.54

655

655

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

134,474.32

8,393

8,393

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

16,695.13

1,042

1,042

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

99,100.53

6,221

6,221

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

123,409.71

7,747

7,747

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

90,593.91

5,687

5,687

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

164,875.50

10,350

10,350

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

115,253.55

7,235

7,235

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

30,251.07

1,899

1,899

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

3,743.55

235

235

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

47,933.37

3,009

3,009

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

5,941.89

373

373

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

11,920.52

744

744

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

43,868.78

2,738

2,738

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

237,465.03

14,821

14,821

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

181,195.06

11,309

11,309

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

144,952.84

9,047

9,047

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

4,253.31

267

267

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

15,643.26

982

982

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

84,652.02

5,314

5,314

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

64,596.15

4,055

4,055

11/12/2019

as above

Buy

51,676.92

3,244

3,244

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

45,242.55

2,782

2,782

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

49,048.00

3,016

3,016

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

10,196.65

627

627

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

3,805.45

234

234

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

80,418.56

4,945

4,945

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

59,016.98

3,629

3,629

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

19,710.27

1,212

1,212

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

2,471.92

152

152

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

8,505.34

523

523

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

107,642.15

6,619

6,619

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

33,598.53

2,066

2,066

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

75,263.31

4,628

4,628

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

42,217.71

2,596

2,596

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

31,240.45

1,921

1,921

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

64,725.15

3,980

3,980

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

2,797.17

172

172

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

54,983.85

3,381

3,381

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

263,824.82

16,127

16,127

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

286,040.61

17,485

17,485

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

59,432.97

3,633

3,633

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

22,199.43

1,357

1,357

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

468,887.39

28,662

28,662

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

344,164.85

21,038

21,038

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

114,939.74

7,026

7,026

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

14,363.38

878

878

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

49,633.81

3,034

3,034

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

627,571.63

38,362

38,362

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

195,917.78

11,976

11,976

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

438,851.90

26,826

26,826

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

246,205.96

15,050

15,050

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

182,208.77

11,138

11,138

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

377,455.82

23,073

23,073

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

16,326.48

998

998

12/12/2019

as above

Buy

320,640.32

19,600

19,600

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

23,291.86

1,379

1,379

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

1,003,137.75

59,391

59,391

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

314,414.80

18,615

18,615

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

835,095.16

49,442

49,442

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

610,520.40

36,146

36,146

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

324,397.02

19,206

19,206

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

440,839.44

26,100

26,100

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

776,873.95

45,995

45,995

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

201,282.90

11,917

11,917

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

509,042.88

30,138

30,138

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

26,619.27

1,576

1,576

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

94,822.71

5,614

5,614

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

479,096.20

28,365

28,365

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

603,865.58

35,752

35,752

13/12/2019

as above

Buy

39,928.91

2,364

2,364

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

8,721.37

515

515

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

95,918.14

5,664

5,664

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

138,779.87

8,195

8,195

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

247,043.40

14,588

14,588

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

181,641.59

10,726

10,726

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

31,244.52

1,845

1,845

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

149,668.88

8,838

8,838

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

231,057.05

13,644

13,644

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

61,032.66

3,604

3,604

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

130,058.50

7,680

7,680

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

7,264.99

429

429

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

329,159.76

19,437

19,437

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

103,183.13

6,093

6,093

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

198,356.14

11,713

11,713

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

11,617.20

686

686

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

169,296.20

9,997

9,997

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

15,000.40

883

883

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

21,710.66

1,278

1,278

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

38,630.71

2,274

2,274

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

28,403.94

1,672

1,672

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

23,409.46

1,378

1,378

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

36,133.48

2,127

2,127

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

9,547.26

562

562

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

1,138.20

67

67

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

51,473.64

3,030

3,030

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

31,020.09

1,826

1,826

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

1,817.72

107

107

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

4,009.64

237

237

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

5,802.98

343

343

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

10,320.16

610

610

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

7,596.32

449

449

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

6,259.77

370

370

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

9,660.35

571

571

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

2,554.66

151

151

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

304.53

18

18

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

13,754.58

813

813

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

8,289.97

490

490

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

490.63

29

29

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

1,359.04

80

80

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

4,892.54

288

288

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

20,334.64

1,197

1,197

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

16,138.60

950

950

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

26,484.29

1,559

1,559

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

372.2

22

22

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

1,302.71

77

77

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

5,430.77

321

321

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

4,314.17

255

255

16/12/2019

as above

Buy

7,071.85

418

418

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

175,591.87

10,331

10,331

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

254,218.15

14,957

14,957

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

423,266.33

24,903

24,903

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

111,395.72

6,554

6,554

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

238,496.29

14,032

14,032

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

310,578.87

18,273

18,273

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

15,721.86

925

925

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

57,652.47

3,392

3,392

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

275,191.95

16,191

16,191

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

362,996.39

21,357

21,357

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

22,282.54

1,311

1,311

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

14,413.12

848

848

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

604,127.15

35,544

35,544

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

188,696.25

11,102

11,102

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

453,435.29

26,678

26,678

17/12/2019

as above

Buy

332,844.42

19,583

19,583

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

17,962.95

1,066

1,066

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

786,780.70

46,691

46,691

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

246,476.65

14,627

14,627

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

603,949.52

35,841

35,841

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

442,350.35

26,251

26,251

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

233,417.28

13,852

13,852

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

334,623.19

19,858

19,858

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

563,136.89

33,419

33,419

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

146,905.27

8,718

8,718

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

316,660.23

18,792

18,792

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

19,580.63

1,162

1,162

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

75,087.16

4,456

4,456

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

362,376.45

21,505

21,505

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

471,738.15

27,995

27,995

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

29,387.80

1,744

1,744

18/12/2019

as above

Buy

404,806.77

24,023

24,023

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

59,775.47

3,621

3,621

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

3,103.50

188

188

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

63,770.40

3,863

3,863

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

46,833.20

2,837

2,837

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

24,778.51

1,501

1,501

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

15,666.09

949

949

27/12/2019

as above

Buy

33,890.92

2,053

2,053

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

422,740.60

25,561

25,561

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

21,913.51

1,325

1,325

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

451,120.66

27,277

27,277

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

331,233.08

20,028

20,028

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

175,291.56

10,599

10,599

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

110,841.03

6,702

6,702

30/12/2019

as above

Buy

239,742.10

14,496

14,496

31/12/2019

as above

Sell

31,074.50

-1900

1,900

31/12/2019

as above

Buy

31,074.50

1,900

1,900

21/01/2020

as above

Sell

421,237.50

-23900

23,900

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

160,352.25

9,098

9,098

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

3,525.00

200

200

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

91,209.38

5,175

5,175

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

151,768.88

8,611

8,611

21/01/2020

as above

Buy

14,382.00

816

816

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

140,382.40

-8000

8,000

22/01/2020

as above

Sell

142,137.18

-8100

8,100

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

8,123.09

467

467

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

167,245.23

9,615

9,615

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

64,515.09

3,709

3,709

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

156,269.49

8,984

8,984

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

115,636.64

6,648

6,648

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

41,102.49

2,363

2,363

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

21,029.59

1,209

1,209

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

122,803.05

7,060

7,060

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

5,740.09

330

330

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

64,984.73

3,736

3,736

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

4,783.41

275

275

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

223,167.59

12,830

12,830

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

133,796.19

7,692

7,692

23/01/2020

as above

Buy

88,397.32

5,082

5,082

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

745,968.49

42,950

42,950

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

548,525.65

31,582

31,582

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

10,664.14

614

614

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

144,070.05

8,295

8,295

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

290,276.40

16,713

16,713

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

183,548.19

10,568

10,568

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

395,927.77

22,796

22,796

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

46,963.88

2,704

2,704

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

298,804.23

17,204

17,204

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

697,945.14

40,185

40,185

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

36,282.38

2,089

2,089

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

12,800.44

737

737

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

498,366.00

28,694

28,694

24/01/2020

as above

Buy

258,249.25

14,869

14,869

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

150,932.85

9,032

9,032

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

617,618.15

36,959

36,959

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

357,329.17

21,383

21,383

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

452,815.26

27,097

27,097

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

576,041.43

34,471

34,471

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

183,285.15

10,968

10,968

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

10,778.53

645

645

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

238,731.92

14,286

14,286

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

33,889.71

2,028

2,028

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

7,703.72

461

461

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

29,260.79

1,751

1,751

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

103,189.81

6,175

6,175

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

214,083.34

12,811

12,811

28/01/2020

as above

Buy

323,439.47

19,355

19,355

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

437,262.76

25,859

25,859

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

22,320.54

1,320

1,320

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

467,480.04

27,646

27,646

Holder of relevant

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

344,040.69

20,346

20,346

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

182,521.14

10,794

10,794

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

114,240.58

6,756

6,756

30/01/2020

as above

Buy

248,180.73

14,677

14,677

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

32,627.27

1,849

1,849

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

434,600.87

24,629

24,629

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

22,180.90

1,257

1,257

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

26,098.29

1,479

1,479

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

357,611.81

20,266

20,266

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

464,634.19

26,331

26,331

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

341,942.25

19,378

19,378

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

117,468.76

6,657

6,657

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

745,221.65

42,232

42,232

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

180,111.70

10,207

10,207

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

113,551.37

6,435

6,435

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

246,672.04

13,979

13,979

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,239,871.52

70,264

70,264

12/02/2020

as above

Buy

644,728.25

36,537

36,537

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

2,301.75

127

127

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

30,720.18

1,695

1,695

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,576.79

87

87

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,848.65

102

102

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

25,282.98

1,395

1,395

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

32,840.69

1,812

1,812

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

24,177.42

1,334

1,334

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

8,300.79

458

458

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

52,686.47

2,907

2,907

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

12,723.05

702

702

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

8,028.93

443

443

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

17,435.29

962

962

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

87,611.42

4,834

4,834

13/02/2020

as above

Buy

45,581.86

2,515

2,515

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

9,544.31

513

513

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

8,037.32

432

432

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

448,043.20

24,082

24,082

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

166,755.72

8,963

8,963

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

64,800.87

3,483

3,483

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

42,698.25

2,295

2,295

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

123,071.41

6,615

6,615

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

269,231.51

14,471

14,471

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

12,055.98

648

648

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

88,912.82

4,779

4,779

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

41,191.25

2,214

2,214

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

129,583.13

6,965

6,965

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

156,206.74

8,396

8,396

14/02/2020

as above

Buy

233,063.58

12,527

12,527

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

26,232.61

1,376

1,376

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

22,095.64

1,159

1,159

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

1,231,903.40

64,618

64,618

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

458,517.88

24,051

24,051

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

178,156.82

9,345

9,345

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

117,379.51

6,157

6,157

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

338,354.97

17,748

17,748

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

740,251.59

38,829

38,829

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

33,152.99

1,739

1,739

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

244,443.74

12,822

12,822

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

113,242.54

5,940

5,940

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

356,313.64

18,690

18,690

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

429,520.93

22,530

22,530

17/02/2020

as above

Buy

640,811.68

33,613

33,613

Total Number of Securities

9,649,477

Page 5 of 5

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
