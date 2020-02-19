Mineral Resources : 19/02/2020 Becoming a substantial holder from CGF

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
106 842 371
The holder became a substantial holder on
17/02/2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Fully Paid
Same as persons votes
9,652,671
5.12%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Challenger Limited (and its
Ordinary Fully Paid securities
Refer Annexure 1
entities listed in Annexure 2)
purchased and sold on market
and acquired and sold (via off
market transfer) by Challenger
Limited (and its entities listed in
Annexure 2) and obtains a
relevant interest by virtue of
section 608(3) of the Corporations
Act 2001 (Cth).
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as
Class and number of
holder (8)
securities
Challenger Limited (and its entities
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody Nominees
3,516,515 (Ordinary
listed in Annexure 2)
Nominees (Australia)
(Australia) Limited
Fully Paid)
Limited
Challenger Limited (and its entities
Citicorp Nominees Pty
Citicorp Nominees Pty
2,615,382 (Ordinary
listed in Annexure 2)
Limited
Limited
Fully Paid)
Challenger Limited (and its entities
J P Morgan Nominees
J P Morgan Nominees
2,737,331 (Ordinary
listed in Annexure 2)
Australia Limited
Australia Limited
Fully Paid)
Challenger Limited (and its entities
National Nominees
National Nominees Limited
755,719 (Ordinary
listed in Annexure 2)
Limited
Fully Paid)
Challenger Limited (and its entities
RBC Investor Services
RBC Investor Services
27,724 (Ordinary Fully
listed in Annexure 2)
Australia Nominees Pty
Australia Nominees Pty
Paid)
Limited
Limited
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
securities
Cash
Non-cash
Refer Annexure 2
Refer
Refer
Refer
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Challenger Limited (and its
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
entities listed in Annexure 2)
Signature
print name
Andrew Brown
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
19/02/2020
Annexure 1 consists of 7 pages and is referred to in Form 603 signed by me and dated 19 February 2020
Andrew Brown
Company Secretary of Challenger Limited
Transactions:
Company
Name/Scheme:
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)
As at:
17/02/2020
Class of security:
Ordinary Fully Paid
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
Challenger Limited (and
its entities listed in
31/10/2019
Annexure 2)
Opening Balance
5,444,314
5,444,314
01/11/2019
as above
Sell - Transfer
138,607.92
-9,768
9,768
02/11/2019
as above
Buy - Transfer
138,607.92
9,768
9,768
04/11/2019
as above
Buy
93,111.59
6,578
6,578
04/11/2019
as above
Sell
93,111.59
-6578
6,578
04/11/2019
as above
Buy
60,674.90
4,243
4,243
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
440,841.32
31,585
31,585
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
1,060,238.38
75,963
75,963
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
54,405.56
3,898
3,898
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
631,958.63
45,278
45,278
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
1,135,565.93
81,360
81,360
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
832,846.05
59,671
59,671
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
694,738.56
49,776
49,776
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
280,402.16
20,090
20,090
21/11/2019
as above
Buy
591,496.42
42,379
42,379
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
98,707.70
6,543
6,543
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
1,047,194.69
69,415
69,415
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
327,698.09
21,722
21,722
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
26,460.84
1,754
1,754
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
26,460.84
1,754
1,754
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
628,920.25
41,689
41,689
27/11/2019
as above
Buy
532,249.17
35,281
35,281
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
48,118.14
3,122
3,122
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
510,434.49
33,118
33,118
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
159,720.77
10,363
10,363
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
12,900.35
837
837
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
12,900.35
837
837
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
306,572.03
19,891
19,891
28/11/2019
as above
Buy
259,424.88
16,832
16,832
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
661,969.86
42,617
42,617
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
1,176,686.88
75,754
75,754
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
728,637.50
46,909
46,909
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
865,063.84
55,692
55,692
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
457,338.12
29,443
29,443
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
1,102,252.75
70,962
70,962
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
615,464.06
39,623
39,623
29/11/2019
as above
Buy
33,979.00
2,200
2,200
29/11/2019
as above
Sell
33,979.00
-2200
2,200
02/12/2019
as above
Sell
61,178.76
-3996
3,996
Page 1 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
02/12/2019
as above
Buy
322,605.97
20,969
20,969
02/12/2019
as above
Buy
354,714.25
23,056
23,056
02/12/2019
as above
Buy
61,154.98
3,975
3,975
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
324,046.02
21,513
21,513
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
538,570.41
35,755
35,755
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
28,498.82
1,892
1,892
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
351,038.55
23,305
23,305
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
576,076.79
38,245
38,245
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
421,547.52
27,986
27,986
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
223,531.95
14,840
14,840
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
61,501.41
4,083
4,083
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
141,017.93
9,362
9,362
04/12/2019
as above
Buy
301,542.19
20,019
20,019
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
278,001.19
17,351
17,351
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
346,175.65
21,606
21,606
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
254,160.16
15,863
15,863
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
462,512.85
28,867
28,867
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
323,295.95
20,178
20,178
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
84,885.62
5,298
5,298
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
10,494.54
655
655
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
134,474.32
8,393
8,393
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
16,695.13
1,042
1,042
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
99,100.53
6,221
6,221
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
123,409.71
7,747
7,747
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
90,593.91
5,687
5,687
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
164,875.50
10,350
10,350
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
115,253.55
7,235
7,235
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
30,251.07
1,899
1,899
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
3,743.55
235
235
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
47,933.37
3,009
3,009
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
5,941.89
373
373
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
11,920.52
744
744
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
43,868.78
2,738
2,738
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
237,465.03
14,821
14,821
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
181,195.06
11,309
11,309
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
144,952.84
9,047
9,047
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
4,253.31
267
267
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
15,643.26
982
982
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
84,652.02
5,314
5,314
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
64,596.15
4,055
4,055
11/12/2019
as above
Buy
51,676.92
3,244
3,244
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
45,242.55
2,782
2,782
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
49,048.00
3,016
3,016
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
10,196.65
627
627
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
3,805.45
234
234
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
80,418.56
4,945
4,945
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
59,016.98
3,629
3,629
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
19,710.27
1,212
1,212
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
2,471.92
152
152
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
8,505.34
523
523
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
107,642.15
6,619
6,619
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
33,598.53
2,066
2,066
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
75,263.31
4,628
4,628
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
42,217.71
2,596
2,596
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
31,240.45
1,921
1,921
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
64,725.15
3,980
3,980
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
2,797.17
172
172
Page 2 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
54,983.85
3,381
3,381
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
263,824.82
16,127
16,127
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
286,040.61
17,485
17,485
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
59,432.97
3,633
3,633
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
22,199.43
1,357
1,357
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
468,887.39
28,662
28,662
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
344,164.85
21,038
21,038
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
114,939.74
7,026
7,026
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
14,363.38
878
878
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
49,633.81
3,034
3,034
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
627,571.63
38,362
38,362
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
195,917.78
11,976
11,976
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
438,851.90
26,826
26,826
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
246,205.96
15,050
15,050
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
182,208.77
11,138
11,138
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
377,455.82
23,073
23,073
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
16,326.48
998
998
12/12/2019
as above
Buy
320,640.32
19,600
19,600
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
23,291.86
1,379
1,379
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
1,003,137.75
59,391
59,391
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
314,414.80
18,615
18,615
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
835,095.16
49,442
49,442
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
610,520.40
36,146
36,146
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
324,397.02
19,206
19,206
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
440,839.44
26,100
26,100
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
776,873.95
45,995
45,995
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
201,282.90
11,917
11,917
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
509,042.88
30,138
30,138
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
26,619.27
1,576
1,576
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
94,822.71
5,614
5,614
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
479,096.20
28,365
28,365
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
603,865.58
35,752
35,752
13/12/2019
as above
Buy
39,928.91
2,364
2,364
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
8,721.37
515
515
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
95,918.14
5,664
5,664
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
138,779.87
8,195
8,195
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
247,043.40
14,588
14,588
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
181,641.59
10,726
10,726
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
31,244.52
1,845
1,845
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
149,668.88
8,838
8,838
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
231,057.05
13,644
13,644
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
61,032.66
3,604
3,604
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
130,058.50
7,680
7,680
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
7,264.99
429
429
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
329,159.76
19,437
19,437
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
103,183.13
6,093
6,093
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
198,356.14
11,713
11,713
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
11,617.20
686
686
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
169,296.20
9,997
9,997
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
15,000.40
883
883
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
21,710.66
1,278
1,278
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
38,630.71
2,274
2,274
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
28,403.94
1,672
1,672
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
23,409.46
1,378
1,378
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
36,133.48
2,127
2,127
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
9,547.26
562
562
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
1,138.20
67
67
Page 3 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
51,473.64
3,030
3,030
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
31,020.09
1,826
1,826
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
1,817.72
107
107
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
4,009.64
237
237
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
5,802.98
343
343
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
10,320.16
610
610
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
7,596.32
449
449
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
6,259.77
370
370
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
9,660.35
571
571
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
2,554.66
151
151
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
304.53
18
18
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
13,754.58
813
813
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
8,289.97
490
490
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
490.63
29
29
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
1,359.04
80
80
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
4,892.54
288
288
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
20,334.64
1,197
1,197
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
16,138.60
950
950
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
26,484.29
1,559
1,559
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
372.2
22
22
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
1,302.71
77
77
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
5,430.77
321
321
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
4,314.17
255
255
16/12/2019
as above
Buy
7,071.85
418
418
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
175,591.87
10,331
10,331
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
254,218.15
14,957
14,957
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
423,266.33
24,903
24,903
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
111,395.72
6,554
6,554
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
238,496.29
14,032
14,032
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
310,578.87
18,273
18,273
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
15,721.86
925
925
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
57,652.47
3,392
3,392
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
275,191.95
16,191
16,191
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
362,996.39
21,357
21,357
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
22,282.54
1,311
1,311
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
14,413.12
848
848
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
604,127.15
35,544
35,544
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
188,696.25
11,102
11,102
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
453,435.29
26,678
26,678
17/12/2019
as above
Buy
332,844.42
19,583
19,583
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
17,962.95
1,066
1,066
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
786,780.70
46,691
46,691
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
246,476.65
14,627
14,627
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
603,949.52
35,841
35,841
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
442,350.35
26,251
26,251
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
233,417.28
13,852
13,852
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
334,623.19
19,858
19,858
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
563,136.89
33,419
33,419
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
146,905.27
8,718
8,718
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
316,660.23
18,792
18,792
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
19,580.63
1,162
1,162
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
75,087.16
4,456
4,456
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
362,376.45
21,505
21,505
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
471,738.15
27,995
27,995
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
29,387.80
1,744
1,744
18/12/2019
as above
Buy
404,806.77
24,023
24,023
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
59,775.47
3,621
3,621
Page 4 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
3,103.50
188
188
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
63,770.40
3,863
3,863
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
46,833.20
2,837
2,837
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
24,778.51
1,501
1,501
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
15,666.09
949
949
27/12/2019
as above
Buy
33,890.92
2,053
2,053
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
422,740.60
25,561
25,561
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
21,913.51
1,325
1,325
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
451,120.66
27,277
27,277
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
331,233.08
20,028
20,028
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
175,291.56
10,599
10,599
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
110,841.03
6,702
6,702
30/12/2019
as above
Buy
239,742.10
14,496
14,496
31/12/2019
as above
Sell
31,074.50
-1900
1,900
31/12/2019
as above
Buy
31,074.50
1,900
1,900
21/01/2020
as above
Sell
421,237.50
-23900
23,900
21/01/2020
as above
Buy
160,352.25
9,098
9,098
21/01/2020
as above
Buy
3,525.00
200
200
21/01/2020
as above
Buy
91,209.38
5,175
5,175
21/01/2020
as above
Buy
151,768.88
8,611
8,611
21/01/2020
as above
Buy
14,382.00
816
816
22/01/2020
as above
Sell
140,382.40
-8000
8,000
22/01/2020
as above
Sell
142,137.18
-8100
8,100
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
8,123.09
467
467
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
167,245.23
9,615
9,615
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
64,515.09
3,709
3,709
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
156,269.49
8,984
8,984
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
115,636.64
6,648
6,648
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
41,102.49
2,363
2,363
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
21,029.59
1,209
1,209
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
122,803.05
7,060
7,060
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
5,740.09
330
330
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
64,984.73
3,736
3,736
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
4,783.41
275
275
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
223,167.59
12,830
12,830
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
133,796.19
7,692
7,692
23/01/2020
as above
Buy
88,397.32
5,082
5,082
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
745,968.49
42,950
42,950
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
548,525.65
31,582
31,582
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
10,664.14
614
614
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
144,070.05
8,295
8,295
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
290,276.40
16,713
16,713
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
183,548.19
10,568
10,568
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
395,927.77
22,796
22,796
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
46,963.88
2,704
2,704
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
298,804.23
17,204
17,204
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
697,945.14
40,185
40,185
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
36,282.38
2,089
2,089
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
12,800.44
737
737
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
498,366.00
28,694
28,694
24/01/2020
as above
Buy
258,249.25
14,869
14,869
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
150,932.85
9,032
9,032
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
617,618.15
36,959
36,959
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
357,329.17
21,383
21,383
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
452,815.26
27,097
27,097
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
576,041.43
34,471
34,471
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
183,285.15
10,968
10,968
Page 5 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
10,778.53
645
645
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
238,731.92
14,286
14,286
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
33,889.71
2,028
2,028
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
7,703.72
461
461
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
29,260.79
1,751
1,751
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
103,189.81
6,175
6,175
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
214,083.34
12,811
12,811
28/01/2020
as above
Buy
323,439.47
19,355
19,355
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
437,262.76
25,859
25,859
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
22,320.54
1,320
1,320
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
467,480.04
27,646
27,646
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
344,040.69
20,346
20,346
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
182,521.14
10,794
10,794
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
114,240.58
6,756
6,756
30/01/2020
as above
Buy
248,180.73
14,677
14,677
03/02/2020
as above
Buy
65,614.32
3,996
3,996
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
32,627.27
1,849
1,849
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
434,600.87
24,629
24,629
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
22,180.90
1,257
1,257
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
26,098.29
1,479
1,479
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
357,611.81
20,266
20,266
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
464,634.19
26,331
26,331
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
341,942.25
19,378
19,378
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
117,468.76
6,657
6,657
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
745,221.65
42,232
42,232
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
180,111.70
10,207
10,207
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
113,551.37
6,435
6,435
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
246,672.04
13,979
13,979
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
1,239,871.52
70,264
70,264
12/02/2020
as above
Buy
644,728.25
36,537
36,537
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
2,301.75
127
127
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
30,720.18
1,695
1,695
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
1,576.79
87
87
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
1,848.65
102
102
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
25,282.98
1,395
1,395
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
32,840.69
1,812
1,812
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
24,177.42
1,334
1,334
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
8,300.79
458
458
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
52,686.47
2,907
2,907
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
12,723.05
702
702
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
8,028.93
443
443
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
17,435.29
962
962
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
87,611.42
4,834
4,834
13/02/2020
as above
Buy
45,581.86
2,515
2,515
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
9,544.31
513
513
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
8,037.32
432
432
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
448,043.20
24,082
24,082
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
166,755.72
8,963
8,963
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
64,800.87
3,483
3,483
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
42,698.25
2,295
2,295
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
123,071.41
6,615
6,615
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
269,231.51
14,471
14,471
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
12,055.98
648
648
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
88,912.82
4,779
4,779
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
41,191.25
2,214
2,214
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
129,583.13
6,965
6,965
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
156,206.74
8,396
8,396
Page 6 of 7
Holder of relevant
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
14/02/2020
as above
Buy
233,063.58
12,527
12,527
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
26,232.61
1,376
1,376
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
22,095.64
1,159
1,159
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
1,231,903.40
64,618
64,618
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
458,517.88
24,051
24,051
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
178,156.82
9,345
9,345
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
117,379.51
6,157
6,157
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
338,354.97
17,748
17,748
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
740,251.59
38,829
38,829
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
33,152.99
1,739
1,739
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
244,443.74
12,822
12,822
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
113,242.54
5,940
5,940
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
356,313.64
18,690
18,690
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
429,520.93
22,530
22,530
17/02/2020
as above
Buy
640,811.68
33,613
33,613
Total Number of Securities
9,652,671
Page 7 of 7
Annexure 2
This is page 1 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - becoming a substantial holder
Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited
This is page 1 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - becoming a substantial holder

Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited
