Mineral Resources : 19/02/2020 Becoming a substantial holder from CGF

19 February 2020 The Manager Company Announcements Office ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 By electronic lodgement Dear Sir/Madam Re: Notice of initial substantial holder - MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN) We attach a notice of initial substantial holder in Mineral Resources Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice. Yours faithfully Andrew Brown Company Secretary Melbourne Level 19, 31 Queen Street PO Box 297, Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone 02 9994 7000 Facsimile 02 9994 7777 Brisbane Level 6, 215 Adelaide Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Telephone 07 3136 5400 Facsimile 07 3136 5407 Perth Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone 08 6466 9613 Adelaide Level 7, Suite 714, 147 Pirie Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Telephone 08 8427 9511 Challenger Limited ABN 85 106 842 371 Challenger Group Services Pty Limited ABN 91 085 657 307 Challenger Life Company Limited ABN 44 072 486 938 AFSL 234670 Challenger Investment Partners Limited ABN 29 092 382 842 AFSL 234 678 Challenger Retirement and Investment Services Limited ABN 80 115 534 453 AFSL295642 RSE Licence No. L0001304 Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd ABN 72 087 271 109 Challenger Securitisation Management Pty Ltd ABN 56 100 346 898 AFSL 244593 Challenger Investment Solutions Management Pty Ltd ABN 63 130 035 353 AFSL 487354 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompanyName/Scheme MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 118 549 910 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 106 842 371 The holder became a substantial holder on 17/02/2020 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Fully Paid Same as persons votes 9,652,671 5.12% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Challenger Limited (and its Ordinary Fully Paid securities Refer Annexure 1 entities listed in Annexure 2) purchased and sold on market and acquired and sold (via off market transfer) by Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2) and obtains a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as Class and number of holder (8) securities Challenger Limited (and its entities HSBC Custody HSBC Custody Nominees 3,516,515 (Ordinary listed in Annexure 2) Nominees (Australia) (Australia) Limited Fully Paid) Limited Challenger Limited (and its entities Citicorp Nominees Pty Citicorp Nominees Pty 2,615,382 (Ordinary listed in Annexure 2) Limited Limited Fully Paid) Challenger Limited (and its entities J P Morgan Nominees J P Morgan Nominees 2,737,331 (Ordinary listed in Annexure 2) Australia Limited Australia Limited Fully Paid) Challenger Limited (and its entities National Nominees National Nominees Limited 755,719 (Ordinary listed in Annexure 2) Limited Fully Paid) Challenger Limited (and its entities RBC Investor Services RBC Investor Services 27,724 (Ordinary Fully listed in Annexure 2) Australia Nominees Pty Australia Nominees Pty Paid) Limited Limited 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Refer Annexure 2 Refer Refer Refer Annexure 1 Annexure 1 Annexure 1 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Challenger Limited (and its Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000 entities listed in Annexure 2) Signature print name Andrew Brown capacity Company Secretary sign here date 19/02/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in section s608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in thescheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. as above Buy 640,811.68 33,613 33,613 Total Number of Securities 9,652,671 Page 7 of 7 Annexure 2 This is page 1 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - becoming a substantial holder Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 19/02/2020 ACN / Country of Company Name Company No. Incorporation 255 FINANCE GROUP PTY LTD 255 FINANCE INVESTMENTS PTY LTD 255 FINANCE PTY LTD ACCURIUM HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACCURIUM PTY LTD AGRICULTURAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED APPIA EUROPE LIMITED APPIA FINANCE 2 LIMITED APPIA FINANCE LIMITED APPIA GROUP LIMITED APPIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED CDPG AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED CDPG LUXEMBOURG HOLDINGS SARL CDPG LUXEMBOURG II SARL CDPG LUXEMBOURG SARL CDPG MALTA LIMITED CESCADE PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER DIRECT PTY LTD CHALLENGER DIVERSIFIED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND PTE. LTD CHALLENGER EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, L.P. CHALLENGER FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER FM 2 HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER FUNDS MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES (UK) LIMITED CHALLENGER GROUP SERVICES PTY. LTD. CHALLENGER HOLDING VAGYONKEZELO KFT CHALLENGER HOME LOAN CORPORATION PTY LTD CHALLENGER INVENTORY FINANCE SERVICING PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER INVESTMENT PARTNERS LIMITED CHALLENGER INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT PTY LTD CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS KABUSHIKI KAISHA CHALLENGER JAPAN HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED CHALLENGER JAPAN KABUSHIKI KAISHA CHALLENGER KABUSHIKI KAISHA CHALLENGER LBC TERMINALS HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED 628 853 056 AUSTRALIA 164 516 401 AUSTRALIA 168 112 507 AUSTRALIA 158 242 936 AUSTRALIA 009 492 219 AUSTRALIA 08953424 ENGLAND/WALES 6490323 ENGLAND/WALES 6538054 ENGLAND/WALES 6490331 ENGLAND/WALES 99865 JERSEY 6490313 ENGLAND/WALES 124 498 095 AUSTRALIA B 127717 LUXEMBOURG B 127580 LUXEMBOURG B 127515 LUXEMBOURG C 41110 MALTA 096 097 399 AUSTRALIA 006 475 501 AUSTRALIA 121 624 833 AUSTRALIA 200804361D SINGAPORE CAYMAN ISLANDS 087 464 131 AUSTRALIA 080 036 657 AUSTRALIA 107 728 030 AUSTRALIA 002 993 302 AUSTRALIA 003 374 196 AUSTRALIA 04244127 ENGLAND/WALES 085 657 307 AUSTRALIA 01-09-879644 HUNGARY 058 891 302 AUSTRALIA 107 706 810 AUSTRALIA 092 382 842 AUSTRALIA 130 035 353 AUSTRALIA 0100-01-182399 JAPAN 617 208 205 AUSTRALIA 0100-01-182920 JAPAN 0100-01-182872 JAPAN C41149 MALTA Annexure 2 This is page 2 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - becoming a substantial holder Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 19/02/2020 ACN / Country of Company Name Company No. Incorporation CHALLENGER LBC TERMINALS LIMITED C41150 MALTA CHALLENGER LIFE CDI NOMINEES PTY LTD 055 293 644 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE COMPANY HOLDINGS PTY LTD 006 381 193 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE COMPANY LIMITED 072 486 938 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE DEBT INVESTMENTS (EUROPE) LIMITED 07626067 ENGLAND/WALES CHALLENGER LIFE FUND PROPERTY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD 161 212 693 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE INVESTMENTS UK LIMITED 6067787 ENGLAND/WALES CHALLENGER LIFE NOMINEES NO.2 PTY LTD 078 627 013 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE NOMINEES NO.3 PTY LIMITED 151 482 147 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE NOMINEES PTY LTD 091 336 793 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIFE SUBSIDIARY HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 099 742 122 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER LIMITED 106 842 371 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER MANAGED INVESTMENTS (INTERNATIONAL) PTY LIMITED 120 871 212 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER MANAGEMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED 06393787 ENGLAND/WALES CHALLENGER MARGIN LENDING PTY LTD 091 338 822 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER MBK EMERGING MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND GP LTD WK-209744 CAYMAN ISLANDS CHALLENGER MBK FUND MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD 200804360M SINGAPORE CHALLENGER MORTGAGE MANAGEMENT PTY LTD 087 271 109 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER NON-CONFORMING FINANCE PTY LTD 107 725 486 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER ORIGINATOR FINANCE PTY LTD 095 085 466 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER PROPERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD 077 569 021 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER RETIREMENT AND INVESTMENT SERVICES LIMITED 115 534 453 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER SECURITISATION MANAGEMENT PTY LTD 100 346 898 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER SKYBRIDGE (GROUP) HOLDING COMPANY PTY LTD 130 888 327 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER SKYBRIDGE (HASTINGS) HOLDING COMPANY PTY LTD 130 888 274 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER SPECIAL SERVICING PTY LTD 107 707 415 AUSTRALIA 255 FINANCE SERVICES PTY LTD 168 107 355 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER TREASURY LIMITED 093 307 996 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER UK TERMINALS LIMITED 95751 JERSEY CHALLENGER WHOLESALE FINANCE HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 087 284 240 AUSTRALIA CHALLENGER WIND HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 151 496 061 AUSTRALIA CLS US HOLDINGS, LLC 5302598 UNITED STATES CPHIC INVESTMENTS PTY LTD 093 340 526 AUSTRALIA CSPP1 MAITLAND PTY LTD 122 460 968 AUSTRALIA CSPP1 MAVIS COURT PTY LTD 122 461 983 AUSTRALIA EIGER CAPITAL PTY LIMITED 631 838 607 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LIMITED 40288 GUERNSEY FIDANTE PARTNERS ALPHINITY HOLDINGS PTY LTD 140 716 016 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS ARDEA HOLDINGS PTY LTD 133 865 853 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS ARETE HOLDINGS PTY LTD 143 836 373 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS AVENIR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PTY LTD 616 504 502 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS BENTHAM HOLDINGS PTY LTD 140 715 573 AUSTRALIA FIDANTE PARTNERS EIGER HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 631 837 360 AUSTRALIA Annexure 2 This is page 3 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603 - becoming a substantial holder Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 19/02/2020 ACN / Country of Company Name Company No. Incorporation FIDANTE PARTNERS EUROPE LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS FME HOLDINGS LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS GP US LLC FIDANTE PARTNERS HOLDINGS (GUERNSEY) LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS HOLDINGS EUROPE LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS INVESTMENT FUNDS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY FIDANTE PARTNERS KAPSTREAM HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS LATIGO HOLDINGS LLC FIDANTE PARTNERS LENNOX HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS MERLON HOLDINGS PTY LTD FIDANTE PARTNERS METISQ HOLDINGS PTY LTD FIDANTE PARTNERS NOVAPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD FIDANTE PARTNERS R&M HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS SERVICES LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS TEMPO HOLDINGS PTY LTD FIDANTE PARTNERS USA LLC FIDANTE PARTNERS WAVESTONE HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS WHITEHELM HOLDINGS PTY LTD FIDANTE PARTNERS WYETREE LIMITED GASVALPO S.A. GV CAYMAN COMPANY LIMITED GV CHILE HOLDING LIMITADA GV CHILE LIMITADA GV JERSEY HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED GV JERSEY TRUSTEE COMPANY LIMITED GV JERSEY TRUSTEE COMPANY NO. 2 LIMITED HOWARD COMMERCIAL LENDING PTY LTD KUDU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC KUDU INVESTMENT PARTNERS I, LP KUDU INVESTMENTS GP LLC LANV PTY LTD LBC TANK TERMINALS (JERSEY) LIMITED LEASE COLLATERAL NO.2 PTY LTD LEASE COLLATERAL PTY LTD LEASE FUNDING MANAGEMENT PTY LTD MAITLAND NOMINEE HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED MAWBURY PTY LIMITED METISQ CAPITAL HOLDINGS PTY LTD 04040660 ENGLAND/WALES 11410594 UNITED KINGDOM 5651702 UNITED STATES 43315 GUERNSEY 06172534 ENGLAND/WALES 123 318 650 AUSTRALIA 533320 IRELAND 123 319 460 AUSTRALIA 5651705 UNITED STATES 616 975 565 AUSTRALIA 002 835 592 AUSTRALIA 140 715 662 AUSTRALIA 143 376 961 AUSTRALIA 140 715 797 AUSTRALIA 152 375 436 AUSTRALIA 119 605 373 AUSTRALIA 167 321 262 AUSTRALIA 81-4925448 UNITED STATES 133 626 276 AUSTRALIA 169 043 903 AUSTRALIA 09387239 ENGLAND/WALES 96.960.800-6 CHILE OG-206918 CAYMAN ISLANDS 124311723611675 CHILE 124301725311696 CHILE 100293 JERSEY 100294 JERSEY 100367 JERSEY 000 033 143 AUSTRALIA 1231609 UNITED STATES 47-2497501 UNITED STATES 1244682 UNITED STATES 147 224 502 AUSTRALIA 97371 JERSEY 168 112 481 AUSTRALIA 168 112 472 AUSTRALIA 168 112 490 AUSTRALIA 122 853 114 AUSTRALIA 096 097 479 AUSTRALIA 158 011 351 AUSTRALIA Annexure 2 This is page 4 of 4 of Annexure 2 referred to in ASIC Form 603- becoming a substantial holder Andrew Brown - Company Secretary of Challenger Limited 19/02/2020 ACN / Country of Company Name Company No. Incorporation METISQ CAPITAL PTY LTD METISQ LIBRA GREATER CHINA EQUITY FUND LTD. MIR GREATER CHINA PTE LTD MIR LIBRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD OAKLANDS HILL PTY LTD OAKLANDS HILL WIND FARM PTY LTD OFFSHORE REINSURER (BERMUDA) COMPANY LIMITED OIKOS STORAGE LIMITED RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE TOTAL RETURN OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD. RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE TOTAL RETURN OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND L.P. SABRAND LIMITED STRUCTURED CREDIT RESEARCH LLP TEMPO ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD THE LIBERTY GROUP CONSORTIUM PTY LTD TLG SERVICES PTY LIMITED TLGH PTY LIMITED TRE DATA CENTRES CANBERRA PTY LTD US LLC HOLDINGS PTY LTD US LLC INVESTMENTS LLC WATERFORD COUNTY PTY LIMITED WAVESTONE CAPITAL PTY LIMITED WELCOME BREAK CAYMAN LIMITED WELCOME BREAK GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED WELCOME BREAK GROUP LIMITED WELCOME BREAK HOLDINGS (1) LIMITED WELCOME BREAK HOLDINGS (2) LIMITED WELCOME BREAK HOLDINGS LIMITED WELCOME BREAK LIMITED WELCOME BREAK NO.1 LIMITED WELCOME BREAK NO.2 LIMITED WELCOME BREAK NO.3 LIMITED WELCOME BREAK SERVICES LIMITED WYETREE FUNDS PLC ARES AUSTRALIA MANAGEMENT PTY LTD ASSETSECURE PTY. LTD BELVINO INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED FIDANTE PARTNERS AAM HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED 104 642 613 WK-237319 200715836D 236748 149 814 559 126 595 935 51746 315280 212456 27263 126677 OC328062 167 321 637 082 564 289 092 500 608 092 927 467 141 881 227 130 888 292 36-4811214 122 853 089 120 179 419 FC027450 FC027451 03147949 04099287 04379574 03290817 01735476 08331837 08331870 08331918 04099292 520464 636 490 732 110 953 618 147 114 387 636 490 189 AUSTRALIA CAYMAN ISLANDS SINGAPORE CAYMAN ISLANDS AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA BERMUDA ENGLAND/WALES CAYMAN ISLANDS CAYMAN ISLANDS CYPRUS ENGLAND/WALES AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA CAYMAN ISLANDS CAYMAN ISLANDS ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES CAYMAN ISLANDS ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES ENGLAND/WALES IRELAND AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA Attachments Original document

