Mineral Resources : 19/03/2020 Ant Hill Mineral Resource Statement

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 March 2020

ANT HILL MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT

The following updated Mineral Resource Statement is provided by Mineral Resources Ltd ("MRL/The Company") for the Ant Hill manganese deposit.

This announcement dated 19 March 2020 has been authorised for released to the ASX by Mark Wilson, Company Secretary of Mineral Resources Limited.

Ends

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media

James Bruce

Peter Klinger

Head of Investor Relations

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3706

T: +61 411 251 540

E: james.bruce@mrl.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

Mineral Resources Limited

1 Sleat Road

Applecross, WA 6153

Australia

T: +61 8 9329 3600

  1. Investorrelations@mrl.com.au
  1. www.mineralresources.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best- performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mineralresources.com.au.

Follow us on:

1 | 1

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

ANT HILL MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

MINERAL RESOURCE SUMMARY

The Ant Hill Mineral Resource, which has been reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) as at 31 December 2019, is estimated to be 3.1 million tonnes at 24.7% Mn, 23.7% Fe and 16.5% SiO2, using a nominal Mn cut-off grade of 10%.

For the purpose of satisfying "reasonable prospects for eventual extraction" (JORC 2012), the Mineral Resources have been constrained by optimised open pit shells developed using operating costs, initial metallurgical test work, beneficiation parameters and a long term price assumption USD7.125/dmtu for a product grade of 37% Mn. Material occurring outside of these pit shells is unclassified and has not been reported anywhere in this statement.

Figure 1 Regional Location of Ant Hill

1

Ant Hill Deposit Details

Figure 2 Ant Hill Geology Domains

2

Mineral Resource Estimate

The following Mineral Resource estimate was generated by Mr. Matthew Watson, who is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is acting as the Competent Person as defined by JORC 2012.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The Ant Hill manganese deposit is located 360 km by road from Port Hedland.

Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprising the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia and the Hamersley Group. The sediments form a broad NW-plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the Fortescue Group, which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina Basalt.

The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault-bounded elongate feature, approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap, and running the length of the mesa, is a package of iron and silica-rich chemical sediments which host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault breccia throughout the deposit.

Sampling and Sub-sampling

The majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Drillholes were predominantly down-hole sampled at 1m intervals, with a minority at 2m. The RC sub-samples were generated using either a three-tier Jones riffle splitter or an inverted cone splitter.

Diamond drilling was carried out to collect HQ3 diamond core. Drillholes were collared at the surface and core was used for petrographic studies.

Sample Analysis Method

Analysis was carried out at the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for Mn, Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, Na2O, K2O, CaO and MgO analytes, along with thermogravimetric (TGA) analysis for loss on ignition (LOI) measurements. Some of the 2008 and 2014 drilling was additionally assayed for Cl, P, S and TiO2.

Drilling Techniques

Post-1998 RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers; pre-1998 drilling utilised open hole percussion. Diamond drilling used HQ3-sized core.

Estimation Methodology

The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used were 5m (east) by 10m (north) by 3m (elevation,) with sub-blocking down to 1m (east) by 2m (north) by 0.5m (elevation).

The pre-1998 drilling was used as an interpretation guide only, with these assays being excluded from the estimation.

3

The estimation was constrained within manually generated manganiferous mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset using a Mn cut-off grade of 10% and guided by the interpreted geology provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd. The 10% Mn lower cut was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided best fit with the interpreted geology.

Detailed statistical investigations were completed on the coded estimation data set, including exploratory data analysis and grade estimation trials. No high-grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a four-pass search strategy for Mn, Fe and SiO2.

An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates confirmed the primary OK results.

A summary of the drillhole data by mineralisation domain is included in Table 1.

Table 1 Mineralisation Intercepts by Geological Domain

4

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

BAH001

251962.5

7555078.1

470.2

0

-90

13

15

20.8

22.7

21.6

2

PODIFORM MN

BAH002

251961.6

7555096.6

471.0

0

-90

14

18

18.3

32.3

13.0

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH003

251963.3

7555115.8

472.1

0

-90

15

19

20.2

27.3

13.8

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH004

251963.2

7555137.9

473.3

0

-90

0

4

26.7

20.9

15.6

4

LATERITIC MN

BAH004

251963.2

7555137.9

473.3

0

-90

12

18

30.1

20.8

10.6

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH005

251963.5

7555155.8

474.1

0

-90

0

5

24.0

23.5

16.1

5

LATERITIC MN

BAH005

251963.5

7555155.8

474.1

0

-90

10

19

31.9

25.6

5.0

9

PODIFORM MN

BAH006

251963.1

7555180.2

475.0

0

-90

5

13

28.8

25.8

8.7

8

PODIFORM MN

BAH007

251966.2

7555193.7

475.6

0

-90

11

13

40.2

16.2

3.0

2

PODIFORM MN

BAH008

251965.5

7555216.9

476.5

0

-90

0

1

24.8

22.1

13.4

1

LATERITIC MN

BAH010

251943.8

7555077.7

470.7

0

-90

0

1

17.9

24.1

20.3

1

LATERITIC MN

BAH010

251943.8

7555077.7

470.7

0

-90

11

13

19.3

24.6

18.3

2

PODIFORM MN

BAH011

251944.2

7555097.4

471.6

0

-90

0

2

22.2

30.4

14.4

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH011

251944.2

7555097.4

471.6

0

-90

10

15

20.3

25.6

18.7

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH012

251941.4

7555116.9

473.2

0

-90

0

3

26.7

21.4

19.1

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH012

251941.4

7555116.9

473.2

0

-90

11

16

19.5

21.0

19.6

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH013

251944.2

7555137.5

474.6

0

-90

0

12

31.1

19.9

11.6

12

LATERITIC MN

BAH013

251944.2

7555137.5

474.6

0

-90

14

18

21.9

20.8

19.1

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH014

251944.4

7555157.1

475.5

0

-90

0

9

23.9

30.5

10.6

9

LATERITIC MN

BAH014

251944.4

7555157.1

475.5

0

-90

13

21

26.7

29.7

5.8

8

PODIFORM MN

BAH015

251943.7

7555178.2

476.3

0

-90

5

17

25.3

32.5

4.7

12

PODIFORM MN

BAH016

251941.6

7555200.1

477.2

0

-90

0

3

34.3

16.7

9.3

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH016

251941.6

7555200.1

477.2

0

-90

7

9

18.1

18.7

20.3

2

PODIFORM MN

BAH017

251943.3

7555219.3

478.1

0

-90

0

2

25.1

13.0

19.4

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH019

251922.4

7555079.7

471.7

0

-90

0

2

22.8

12.5

32.8

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH020

251923.9

7555094.9

472.3

0

-90

0

3

35.0

15.0

12.7

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH020

251923.9

7555094.9

472.3

0

-90

10

16

24.3

24.4

13.4

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH021

251923.1

7555116.6

473.6

0

-90

0

5

39.8

12.4

8.4

5

LATERITIC MN

BAH021

251923.1

7555116.6

473.6

0

-90

12

17

27.3

23.3

13.0

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH022

251908.8

7555138.4

472.5

0

-90

0

8

11.7

30.8

30.4

8

LATERITIC MN

BAH022

251908.8

7555138.4

472.5

0

-90

10

15

11.7

26.8

32.1

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH023

251904.6

7555115.0

473.9

0

-90

11

16

17.6

27.5

17.3

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH024

251884.0

7555108.6

475.0

0

-90

0

5

19.3

26.3

18.6

5

LATERITIC MN

BAH024

251884.0

7555108.6

475.0

0

-90

8

11

21.8

27.0

11.1

3

PODIFORM MN

BAH025

251885.7

7555097.5

474.9

0

-90

0

6

13.2

22.2

28.9

6

LATERITIC MN

BAH025

251885.7

7555097.5

474.9

0

-90

8

11

13.5

36.4

15.2

3

PODIFORM MN

BAH026

251906.6

7555098.3

473.6

0

-90

11

15

19.7

21.4

23.7

4

PODIFORM MN

5

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

BAH028

251886.8

7555077.1

473.6

0

-90

0

7

16.6

22.0

24.0

7

LATERITIC MN

BAH029

251867.2

7555077.9

473.5

0

-90

0

1

17.9

18.7

23.8

1

LATERITIC MN

BAH030

251841.0

7555075.9

473.6

0

-90

0

2

19.8

31.9

11.1

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH031

251827.7

7555092.6

474.7

0

-90

0

2

30.7

18.4

9.1

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH032

251829.8

7555117.3

477.5

0

-90

0

1

21.0

17.1

20.8

1

LATERITIC MN

BAH033

251827.9

7555072.4

473.0

0

-90

0

2

25.2

20.9

14.6

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH034

251859.4

7555119.1

478.3

0

-90

0

7

21.1

26.5

16.7

7

LATERITIC MN

BAH034

251859.4

7555119.1

478.3

0

-90

10

14

20.0

23.1

19.7

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH035

251858.5

7555098.2

475.4

0

-90

0

2

31.4

13.0

15.4

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH035

251858.5

7555098.2

475.4

0

-90

10

15

14.9

29.3

19.3

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH036

251841.8

7555096.5

475.4

0

-90

0

2

27.1

17.5

16.1

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH036

251841.8

7555096.5

475.4

0

-90

10

16

20.6

26.9

12.6

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH037

251839.1

7555116.7

477.7

0

-90

0

3

28.3

15.0

18.6

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH037

251839.1

7555116.7

477.7

0

-90

12

16

20.7

28.3

13.6

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH038

251829.3

7555135.5

479.4

0

-90

0

6

20.2

21.2

17.2

6

LATERITIC MN

BAH040

251831.1

7555158.6

482.6

0

-90

0

19

27.9

22.8

12.6

19

LATERITIC MN

BAH040

251831.1

7555158.6

482.6

0

-90

21

25

21.7

28.9

9.9

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH041

251822.4

7555184.8

483.9

0

-90

0

8

15.1

18.8

39.7

8

LATERITIC MN

BAH041

251822.4

7555184.8

483.9

0

-90

18

23

3.7

6.1

80.1

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH042

251824.7

7555174.2

483.6

0

-90

0

12

31.3

17.8

15.3

12

LATERITIC MN

BAH042

251824.7

7555174.2

483.6

0

-90

17

28

19.2

19.3

28.6

11

PODIFORM MN

BAH043

251842.1

7555160.7

483.4

0

-90

0

16

38.4

15.7

6.3

16

LATERITIC MN

BAH043

251842.1

7555160.7

483.4

0

-90

18

24

20.0

21.7

17.2

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH044

251842.7

7555180.5

485.9

0

-90

0

11

33.8

14.1

15.9

11

LATERITIC MN

BAH044

251842.7

7555180.5

485.9

0

-90

21

28

15.2

18.5

41.2

7

PODIFORM MN

BAH045

251847.2

7555195.9

486.4

0

-90

0

19

19.2

16.4

38.3

19

LATERITIC MN

BAH045

251847.2

7555195.9

486.4

0

-90

19

22

20.1

16.6

36.0

3

PODIFORM MN

BAH046

251845.8

7555217.1

485.2

0

-90

0

5

35.9

8.3

25.9

5

LATERITIC MN

BAH046

251845.8

7555217.1

485.2

0

-90

25

28

23.1

28.5

12.8

3

PODIFORM MN

BAH047

251867.9

7555177.7

485.3

0

-90

0

27

27.6

24.9

9.7

27

PODIFORM MN

BAH048

251867.9

7555201.6

485.8

0

-90

0

20

28.4

16.3

18.8

20

LATERITIC MN

BAH048

251867.9

7555201.6

485.8

0

-90

21

26

16.7

15.4

22.0

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH049

251868.7

7555218.3

484.7

0

-90

0

12

15.5

27.1

22.1

12

LATERITIC MN

BAH049

251868.7

7555218.3

484.7

0

-90

15

28

22.4

21.8

25.4

13

PODIFORM MN

BAH050

251867.6

7555239.1

484.8

0

-90

0

2

30.5

17.8

16.8

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH050

251867.6

7555239.1

484.8

0

-90

21

25

22.1

16.3

34.5

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH051

251887.0

7555218.9

483.2

0

-90

0

14

26.9

22.2

12.7

14

LATERITIC MN

BAH051

251887.0

7555218.9

483.2

0

-90

15

28

21.1

29.1

11.0

13

PODIFORM MN

BAH052

251888.5

7555239.2

482.9

0

-90

0

11

20.8

22.4

17.2

11

LATERITIC MN

BAH052

251888.5

7555239.2

482.9

0

-90

25

28

21.2

11.3

43.5

3

PODIFORM MN

BAH053

251886.1

7555179.3

482.5

0

-90

0

27

27.2

26.3

10.5

27

PODIFORM MN

BAH054

251910.1

7555168.8

478.6

0

-90

5

23

12.9

27.8

28.9

18

PODIFORM MN

BAH055

251907.5

7555197.3

480.4

0

-90

6

23

19.5

28.8

15.8

17

PODIFORM MN

BAH056

251908.3

7555179.4

479.8

0

-90

1

21

26.0

26.4

9.5

20

PODIFORM MN

BAH057

251888.0

7555195.0

482.4

0

-90

0

6

17.5

29.4

19.0

6

LATERITIC MN

BAH057

251888.0

7555195.0

482.4

0

-90

21

25

19.5

30.3

14.5

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH058

251907.2

7555218.6

480.9

0

-90

22

28

32.9

20.9

8.0

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH059

251905.8

7555237.4

481.5

0

-90

0

14

20.5

27.2

11.9

14

LATERITIC MN

BAH059

251905.8

7555237.4

481.5

0

-90

22

28

27.5

22.0

14.0

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH060

251922.0

7555236.7

480.4

0

-90

22

28

26.4

33.8

4.1

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH061

251923.1

7555215.9

479.4

0

-90

0

2

19.2

19.7

18.8

2

LATERITIC MN

BAH061

251923.1

7555215.9

479.4

0

-90

24

28

21.6

31.6

8.6

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH062

251922.9

7555198.4

478.9

0

-90

0

1

31.5

21.0

6.3

1

LATERITIC MN

BAH062

251922.9

7555198.4

478.9

0

-90

6

10

27.8

23.8

7.6

4

PODIFORM MN

6

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51

AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

BAH063

251920.7

7555178.5

478.5

0

-90

6

20

23.6

28.2

11.1

14

PODIFORM MN

BAH064

251922.3

7555159.7

477.7

0

-90

11

19

17.0

34.0

14.4

8

PODIFORM MN

BAH065

251985.2

7555117.7

471.2

0

-90

0

9

37.4

14.6

9.4

9

LATERITIC MN

BAH065

251985.2

7555117.7

471.2

0

-90

15

21

21.1

23.4

19.7

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH066

251985.8

7555139.2

472.2

0

-90

0

12

23.1

14.4

34.6

12

LATERITIC MN

BAH066

251985.8

7555139.2

472.2

0

-90

14

20

30.1

22.8

9.7

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH067

251984.0

7555152.8

473.0

0

-90

0

3

24.1

23.5

16.0

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH067

251984.0

7555152.8

473.0

0

-90

12

17

25.5

27.1

11.3

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH068

252002.7

7555155.1

472.1

0

-90

0

3

31.2

17.0

11.8

3

LATERITIC MN

BAH068

252002.7

7555155.1

472.1

0

-90

10

16

30.9

23.3

8.7

6

PODIFORM MN

BAH069

252000.9

7555139.4

471.5

0

-90

0

9

35.5

14.6

12.4

9

LATERITIC MN

BAH069

252000.9

7555139.4

471.5

0

-90

10

15

18.0

33.6

13.9

5

PODIFORM MN

BAH070

251999.4

7555118.6

470.9

0

-90

0

6

29.0

17.7

17.9

6

LATERITIC MN

BAH070

251999.4

7555118.6

470.9

0

-90

18

22

19.3

27.2

16.9

4

PODIFORM MN

BAH074

251855.9

7555139.9

482.1

0

-90

0

11

30.5

16.4

14.5

11

LATERITIC MN

BAH074

251855.9

7555139.9

482.1

0

-90

16

20

18.6

29.2

16.3

4

PODIFORM MN

AHRC001

251849.8

7555170.9

485.4

0

-90

0

19

31.9

23.3

8.1

19

LATERITIC MN

AHRC001

251849.8

7555170.9

485.4

0

-90

19

28

23.7

23.5

13.9

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC002

251864.2

7555170.2

485.4

0

-90

0

12

36.0

18.5

7.4

12

LATERITIC MN

AHRC002

251864.2

7555170.2

485.4

0

-90

19

27

16.1

25.0

21.9

8

PODIFORM MN

AHRC003

251794.8

7555189.3

481.9

270

-60

0

14

25.9

17.3

22.6

14

LATERITIC MN

AHRC004

251860.0

7555081.5

474.2

0

-90

0

3

15.5

32.9

14.1

3

LATERITIC MN

AHRC005

251840.2

7555080.9

474.1

0

-90

0

2

24.9

24.6

9.7

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC006

251839.7

7555060.1

472.6

0

-90

0

2

26.9

22.4

11.0

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC007

251823.6

7555096.9

474.8

272

-60

0

7

32.0

14.7

13.3

7

LATERITIC MN

AHRC008

251825.4

7555123.6

477.7

270

-60

0

5

24.5

21.5

14.5

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC009

251878.8

7555080.7

473.5

0

-90

0

10

22.5

20.8

18.9

10

LATERITIC MN

AHRC010

251880.5

7555060.7

473.0

0

-90

0

6

26.8

19.3

16.6

6

LATERITIC MN

AHRC011

251860.2

7555060.4

473.4

0

-90

0

3

11.0

21.3

34.6

3

LATERITIC MN

AHRC012

251848.2

7555062.0

472.8

0

-90

0

3

23.9

21.2

17.2

3

LATERITIC MN

AHRC013

251825.4

7555139.6

478.8

270

-60

0

9

30.7

17.9

10.6

9

LATERITIC MN

AHRC014

251867.6

7555140.8

482.4

0

-90

0

14

29.0

23.2

10.7

14

LATERITIC MN

AHRC014

251867.6

7555140.8

482.4

0

-90

16

20

22.4

25.8

11.2

4

PODIFORM MN

AHRC015

251868.1

7555159.0

484.4

0

-90

0

16

31.4

23.7

6.8

16

LATERITIC MN

AHRC015

251868.1

7555159.0

484.4

0

-90

16

25

20.9

24.9

14.5

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC016

251807.5

7555189.0

482.6

271

-61

0

16

14.8

13.4

48.2

16

LATERITIC MN

AHRC017

251834.5

7555171.2

484.2

0

-90

0

16

34.1

15.3

12.3

16

LATERITIC MN

AHRC017

251834.5

7555171.2

484.2

0

-90

17

28

16.8

31.8

20.5

11

PODIFORM MN

AHRC018

251805.6

7555177.9

482.0

270

-60

0

18

19.6

18.8

32.5

18

LATERITIC MN

AHRC018

251805.6

7555177.9

482.0

270

-60

23

30

24.8

20.8

22.7

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC019

251820.0

7555171.5

482.8

0

-90

0

11

30.5

21.6

12.1

11

LATERITIC MN

AHRC019

251820.0

7555171.5

482.8

0

-90

18

26

25.7

20.6

16.4

8

PODIFORM MN

AHRC020

251853.3

7555158.9

484.3

0

-90

0

16

25.2

25.2

13.1

16

LATERITIC MN

AHRC020

251853.3

7555158.9

484.3

0

-90

17

24

16.2

32.4

14.4

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC021

251825.7

7555158.4

481.8

270

-60

0

20

30.1

19.9

12.8

20

LATERITIC MN

AHRC022

252012.6

7555118.7

470.4

0

-90

0

2

17.3

11.9

40.7

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC022

252012.6

7555118.7

470.4

0

-90

18

24

20.6

24.3

18.7

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC023

252048.2

7555118.3

468.4

0

-90

0

1

19.4

21.6

20.4

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC024

252028.7

7555118.6

469.7

0

-90

18

25

18.3

32.8

12.7

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC025

252014.2

7555138.6

471.0

0

-90

0

1

17.4

23.8

19.2

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC025

252014.2

7555138.6

471.0

0

-90

6

12

27.1

26.9

9.9

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC026

252030.7

7555139.2

470.3

0

-90

0

5

26.2

23.2

12.3

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC026

252030.7

7555139.2

470.3

0

-90

11

18

33.6

18.8

9.2

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC027

252048.7

7555139.0

469.6

0

-90

0

4

22.5

21.3

20.7

4

LATERITIC MN

7

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

AHRC028

252066.0

7555137.7

468.4

0

-90

0

1

23.6

20.0

18.2

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC029

252008.8

7555158.3

472.0

0

-90

0

3

18.7

16.9

24.5

3

LATERITIC MN

AHRC029

252008.8

7555158.3

472.0

0

-90

8

14

34.7

17.2

8.6

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC030

252022.3

7555158.7

471.5

0

-90

0

2

20.4

19.2

23.0

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC030

252022.3

7555158.7

471.5

0

-90

11

14

24.4

28.3

11.5

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC031

252037.2

7555159.2

470.8

0

-90

0

5

30.7

19.3

10.9

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC031

252037.2

7555159.2

470.8

0

-90

9

14

23.4

28.2

13.2

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC032

252054.7

7555160.0

469.8

0

-90

0

5

21.4

20.6

19.5

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC034

252029.2

7555177.8

471.8

0

-90

0

6

25.5

19.8

16.1

6

LATERITIC MN

AHRC034

252029.2

7555177.8

471.8

0

-90

8

14

27.4

20.2

15.9

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC035

252042.8

7555178.3

471.0

0

-90

0

8

31.8

21.7

9.9

8

LATERITIC MN

AHRC036

252015.7

7555198.3

473.0

0

-90

0

1

15.3

21.6

29.3

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC036

252015.7

7555198.3

473.0

0

-90

15

22

34.8

19.3

7.5

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC037

252027.9

7555198.8

471.8

0

-90

0

6

19.1

10.2

41.5

6

LATERITIC MN

AHRC037

252027.9

7555198.8

471.8

0

-90

15

19

37.5

15.9

7.5

4

PODIFORM MN

AHRC038

252005.2

7555100.0

469.9

0

-90

0

1

17.3

18.6

26.0

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC038

252005.2

7555100.0

469.9

0

-90

17

23

25.6

21.9

16.2

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC039

252019.6

7555099.1

469.7

0

-90

0

1

16.2

20.7

24.0

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC040

252038.5

7555099.1

468.7

0

-90

0

2

24.9

18.7

17.1

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC041

251988.9

7555098.4

470.4

0

-90

0

10

38.1

13.6

7.8

10

LATERITIC MN

AHRC041

251988.9

7555098.4

470.4

0

-90

15

20

23.2

22.9

16.5

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC042

251973.1

7555098.2

470.7

0

-90

0

5

23.2

26.5

17.0

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC042

251973.1

7555098.2

470.7

0

-90

12

18

20.5

27.7

13.5

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC043

251993.7

7555080.4

469.6

0

-90

0

5

24.1

25.5

14.2

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC043

251993.7

7555080.4

469.6

0

-90

18

21

24.0

22.4

14.8

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC044

252008.1

7555079.9

469.3

0

-90

0

1

24.8

19.4

17.2

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC045

252026.9

7555080.0

468.5

0

-90

0

1

21.0

17.7

21.4

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC047

251978.4

7555080.8

470.0

0

-90

0

4

22.7

13.7

28.2

4

LATERITIC MN

AHRC047

251978.4

7555080.8

470.0

0

-90

13

15

18.6

17.9

33.1

2

PODIFORM MN

AHRC048

251978.1

7555119.1

471.6

0

-90

14

21

23.7

24.1

15.5

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC049

252044.2

7555199.8

470.4

0

-90

0

2

30.2

15.7

16.3

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC050

251998.9

7555198.4

474.1

0

-90

0

2

19.8

19.1

23.5

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC051

251985.6

7555198.7

474.8

0

-90

0

1

21.6

14.6

24.4

1

LATERITIC MN

AHRC052

251971.0

7555199.5

475.7

0

-90

0

2

20.8

18.4

19.2

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC052

251971.0

7555199.5

475.7

0

-90

8

12

20.5

33.5

13.2

4

PODIFORM MN

AHRC053

251993.6

7555214.4

473.6

0

-90

0

4

20.2

19.3

25.2

4

LATERITIC MN

AHRC053

251993.6

7555214.4

473.6

0

-90

13

22

26.3

23.9

13.6

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC054

251979.3

7555218.7

475.4

0

-90

0

2

23.8

19.1

18.3

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC055

252007.4

7555219.3

470.8

0

-90

9

14

20.4

19.2

25.2

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC055

252007.4

7555219.3

470.8

0

-90

15

20

16.7

39.1

7.8

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC056

251967.9

7555057.6

469.5

0

-90

0

2

17.3

14.3

36.1

2

LATERITIC MN

AHRC058

252003.9

7555238.1

469.0

0

-90

6

13

25.9

26.1

9.8

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC059

251989.4

7555238.3

470.7

0

-90

17

26

22.2

22.5

13.6

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC060

251996.9

7555260.0

466.7

0

-90

2

7

25.2

24.8

12.1

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC060

251996.9

7555260.0

466.7

0

-90

14

25

24.2

30.7

6.2

11

PODIFORM MN

AHRC061

251994.1

7555277.3

471.3

90

-60

0

11

24.7

25.0

14.7

11

PODIFORM MN

AHRC061

251994.1

7555277.3

471.3

90

-60

30

31

15.3

36.8

10.5

1

PODIFORM MN

AHRC062

251987.3

7555279.1

469.3

0

-90

15

30

24.8

24.3

10.6

15

PODIFORM MN

AHRC063

251985.8

7555298.6

472.4

90

-60

4

12

30.5

21.8

11.6

8

PODIFORM MN

AHRC063

251985.8

7555298.6

472.4

90

-60

26

37

21.9

33.7

7.3

11

PODIFORM MN

AHRC064

251977.1

7555298.1

470.5

0

-90

7

9

22.3

18.8

26.9

2

PODIFORM MN

AHRC064

251977.1

7555298.1

470.5

0

-90

13

28

28.3

22.5

10.1

15

PODIFORM MN

AHRC065

251989.3

7555319.1

473.9

0

-90

0

26

26.2

26.0

11.1

26

PODIFORM MN

AHRC066

251994.7

7555340.1

478.4

0

-90

3

23

34.8

19.1

7.0

20

PODIFORM MN

8

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51

AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

AHRC067

252008.7

7555338.8

479.3

0

-90

2

3

25.3

20.0

21.5

1

PODIFORM MN

AHRC067

252008.7

7555338.8

479.3

0

-90

16

31

21.1

26.8

18.6

15

PODIFORM MN

AHRC068

252023.0

7555338.8

480.3

0

-90

0

5

26.9

25.1

12.3

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC068

252023.0

7555338.8

480.3

0

-90

9

23

26.0

25.7

13.5

14

PODIFORM MN

AHRC071

251879.6

7555168.7

483.4

180

-75

0

5

32.8

15.1

13.9

5

LATERITIC MN

AHRC071

251879.6

7555168.7

483.4

180

-75

17

24

17.5

29.4

17.8

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC072

251880.6

7555119.9

477.8

0

-90

0

8

29.1

21.6

11.9

8

LATERITIC MN

AHRC072

251880.6

7555119.9

477.8

0

-90

10

14

22.1

24.5

14.3

4

PODIFORM MN

AHRC073

251890.8

7555138.3

474.9

0

-90

0

4

22.7

26.4

15.0

4

LATERITIC MN

AHRC073

251890.8

7555138.3

474.9

0

-90

9

14

21.3

25.8

12.8

5

PODIFORM MN

AHRC074

252048.8

7555319.5

475.8

0

-90

2

9

18.5

25.3

24.3

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC075

252032.6

7555317.7

477.4

0

-90

5

8

22.9

24.7

16.6

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC075

252032.6

7555317.7

477.4

0

-90

11

23

19.5

27.3

18.2

12

PODIFORM MN

AHRC076

252009.5

7555318.3

478.7

270

-60

4

10

17.5

16.6

34.7

6

PODIFORM MN

AHRC076

252009.5

7555318.3

478.7

270

-60

17

35

27.8

26.4

9.7

18

PODIFORM MN

AHRC077

252019.7

7555317.5

478.4

0

-90

5

12

20.3

36.9

8.3

7

PODIFORM MN

AHRC077

252019.7

7555317.5

478.4

0

-90

19

22

24.8

22.9

15.0

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC078

252038.0

7555298.7

473.7

0

-90

7

19

20.5

28.3

14.5

12

PODIFORM MN

AHRC079

252026.6

7555357.5

480.8

0

-90

3

6

24.2

19.7

22.4

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC080

252015.0

7555356.0

480.6

0

-90

6

27

28.1

21.8

13.7

21

PODIFORM MN

AHRC081

252009.4

7555300.5

477.9

0

-90

0

12

21.7

21.5

22.6

12

PODIFORM MN

AHRC081

252009.4

7555300.5

477.9

0

-90

23

37

19.3

37.5

6.5

14

PODIFORM MN

AHRC082

252013.0

7555285.3

476.0

270

-60

0

13

14.0

30.1

24.5

13

PODIFORM MN

AHRC082

252013.0

7555285.3

476.0

270

-60

26

42

20.5

31.6

11.2

16

PODIFORM MN

AHRC083

251999.5

7555377.9

482.6

0

-90

9

32

28.6

26.2

6.6

23

PODIFORM MN

AHRC084

251968.7

7555378.2

484.7

0

-90

28

31

25.4

26.5

10.0

3

PODIFORM MN

AHRC085

251959.5

7555397.9

485.5

0

-90

24

35

39.6

13.3

6.5

11

PODIFORM MN

AHRC086

251971.2

7555398.3

483.7

0

-90

2

34

34.3

21.1

6.8

32

PODIFORM MN

AHRC087

251952.7

7555420.2

485.5

0

-90

18

35

36.0

22.0

3.7

17

PODIFORM MN

AHRC088

251952.7

7555439.4

486.2

0

-90

26

35

32.6

21.4

10.7

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC089

251969.1

7555437.9

484.6

0

-90

23

31

6.9

20.6

50.2

8

PODIFORM MN

AHRC090

251982.1

7555440.0

483.2

0

-90

22

30

26.6

27.3

7.5

8

PODIFORM MN

AHRC091

251983.2

7555376.9

483.2

0

-90

22

31

21.0

33.7

8.3

9

PODIFORM MN

AHRC092

251998.7

7555357.9

481.2

0

-90

8

32

24.7

23.0

15.9

24

PODIFORM MN

AHRC093

251944.8

7555479.8

488.0

0

-90

3

27

29.7

21.5

11.7

24

PODIFORM MN

AHRC094

251900.4

7555499.8

488.3

90

-60

29

42

35.4

18.9

9.5

13

PODIFORM MN

AHRC095

251918.8

7555500.1

487.0

0

-90

20

36

30.2

24.3

10.9

16

PODIFORM MN

AHRC096

251908.8

7555520.0

487.0

90

-60

26

36

32.1

17.3

12.1

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_001

251806.0

7555418.0

489.3

360

-90

2

22

23.7

24.1

22.3

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_002

251827.0

7555435.0

490.5

360

-90

12

30

14.4

19.2

44.0

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_003

251850.0

7555449.0

491.4

360

-90

20

40

25.4

17.7

27.3

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_004

251874.0

7555458.0

491.1

360

-90

16

36

18.6

19.3

35.1

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_005

251898.0

7555468.0

490.0

360

-90

2

16

28.0

21.8

15.2

14

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_005

251898.0

7555468.0

490.0

360

-90

20

40

18.3

21.0

34.9

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_007

251852.0

7555525.0

489.1

360

-90

30

40

21.3

18.1

29.3

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_008

251903.0

7555528.0

486.7

360

-90

26

36

22.0

14.2

35.2

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_014

251767.0

7555800.0

488.8

360

-90

12

18

17.2

11.6

49.2

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_016

251755.0

7555850.0

494.5

360

-90

16

22

24.7

12.3

33.4

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_017

251743.0

7555901.0

499.5

360

-90

28

34

16.0

25.1

21.9

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_018

251761.0

7555902.0

498.9

360

-90

24

30

20.9

20.1

23.0

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_022

251759.0

7556051.0

496.5

360

-90

6

14

17.0

30.6

12.1

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_023

251800.0

7556053.0

498.2

360

-90

0

8

26.8

26.8

9.9

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_023

251800.0

7556053.0

498.2

360

-90

16

20

27.7

19.3

11.7

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_024

251846.0

7556051.0

499.4

360

-90

0

2

24.5

31.5

7.3

2

PODIFORM MN

9

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

14AHRC_025

251727.0

7556100.0

494.7

360

-90

22

38

22.5

19.6

24.4

16

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_026

251774.0

7556100.0

495.5

360

-90

2

12

25.1

24.9

13.4

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_026

251774.0

7556100.0

495.5

360

-90

16

24

30.0

27.3

7.0

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_028

251725.0

7556150.0

493.3

360

-90

24

28

23.5

21.9

20.0

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_029

251745.0

7556151.0

492.7

360

-90

4

32

27.2

25.1

11.7

28

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_030

251697.0

7556204.0

490.8

360

-90

26

46

30.8

20.2

10.4

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_031

251747.0

7556202.0

492.7

360

-90

20

28

36.6

20.9

5.0

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_032

251655.0

7556248.0

487.5

360

-90

45

50

21.9

25.5

20.0

5

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_033

251692.0

7556248.0

490.0

360

-90

20

40

18.8

34.8

11.0

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_034

251801.0

7556000.0

500.2

360

-90

18

23

22.4

22.4

12.9

5

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_073

251650.0

7556273.0

486.2

360

-90

42

52

20.9

33.7

9.7

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_074

251675.0

7556269.0

487.0

360

-90

18

38

1.0

20.1

61.6

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_075

251699.0

7556270.0

485.5

360

-90

0

20

27.4

25.5

8.5

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_076

251701.0

7556270.0

485.3

91

-60

0

22

26.3

27.9

8.6

22

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_078

251674.0

7556248.0

489.0

360

-90

30

48

11.3

29.9

23.7

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_079

251716.0

7556249.0

488.2

360

-90

14

26

22.9

32.2

7.8

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_080

251760.0

7556224.0

491.2

87

-60

12

20

23.8

33.6

5.0

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_081

251758.0

7556224.0

491.3

360

-90

14

24

17.8

35.4

8.9

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_082

251722.0

7556224.0

491.6

360

-90

8

32

25.5

22.6

11.0

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_083

251700.0

7556223.0

491.3

360

-90

20

44

24.6

28.5

11.6

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_084

251676.0

7556225.0

489.1

360

-90

28

44

3.4

47.2

23.2

16

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_085

251765.0

7556201.0

492.4

87

-60

22

28

22.5

37.8

3.0

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_086

251724.0

7556200.0

492.2

360

-90

24

36

1.4

39.7

33.8

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_088

251649.0

7556219.0

485.1

360

-90

36

42

24.4

28.8

8.5

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_099

251726.0

7556175.0

492.7

360

-90

20

24

24.2

24.0

13.0

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_100

251751.0

7556175.0

492.1

88

-60

28

36

23.2

38.0

2.7

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_101

251749.0

7556175.0

492.3

360

-90

18

32

26.1

30.9

6.6

14

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_106

251725.0

7556125.0

494.1

360

-90

20

34

19.0

24.4

23.6

14

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_107

251751.0

7556126.0

493.8

360

-90

6

32

25.7

29.9

6.4

26

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_108

251778.0

7556126.0

493.7

88

-60

0

14

20.9

32.2

9.6

14

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_108

251778.0

7556126.0

493.7

88

-60

18

22

31.7

28.2

3.2

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_109

251776.0

7556126.0

493.7

360

-90

0

18

27.0

25.9

9.2

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_109

251776.0

7556126.0

493.7

360

-90

24

28

21.6

20.3

18.2

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_112

251748.0

7556101.0

495.3

360

-90

6

24

23.2

30.6

8.6

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_113

251788.0

7556101.0

494.9

88

-60

0

8

24.3

29.5

10.3

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_114

251786.0

7556101.0

495.0

360

-90

0

10

24.9

30.4

8.0

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_114

251786.0

7556101.0

495.0

360

-90

18

22

20.2

37.9

7.0

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_115

251845.0

7556071.0

498.4

88

-60

0

2

27.9

23.0

9.3

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_116

251843.0

7556071.0

498.3

360

-90

0

4

18.4

29.0

17.1

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_117

251824.0

7556071.0

497.9

360

-90

0

8

36.1

22.3

2.8

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_118

251800.0

7556071.0

497.6

360

-90

4

10

8.2

43.3

18.0

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_118

251800.0

7556071.0

497.6

360

-90

14

20

32.2

24.3

4.7

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_119

251774.0

7556073.0

496.8

360

-90

6

10

33.7

19.5

7.7

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_119

251774.0

7556073.0

496.8

360

-90

16

24

19.9

29.6

12.9

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_124

251776.0

7556053.0

497.4

360

-90

6

16

18.9

29.0

15.0

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_124

251776.0

7556053.0

497.4

360

-90

22

24

10.2

48.0

8.1

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_125

251825.0

7556052.0

498.7

360

-90

2

6

27.4

25.1

9.6

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_126

251849.0

7556051.0

499.5

88

-60

0

2

26.4

27.9

8.5

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_127

251838.0

7556026.0

499.1

90

-60

12

15

24.0

35.4

4.8

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_128

251836.0

7556026.0

499.3

360

-90

10

13

29.7

26.2

5.4

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_129

251824.0

7556026.0

499.5

360

-90

11

14

20.3

35.5

7.2

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_137

251822.0

7556001.0

500.8

360

-90

8

16

22.3

30.6

9.0

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_138

251840.0

7556002.0

500.0

88

-60

10

13

14.7

29.9

15.4

3

PODIFORM MN

10

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

14AHRC_139

251842.0

7556002.0

499.1

360

-90

9

12

7.4

42.9

15.2

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_140

251832.0

7555975.0

501.5

88

-60

6

11

24.7

28.9

9.9

5

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_141

251824.0

7555975.0

501.6

360

-90

9

11

17.5

27.8

19.8

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_151

251716.0

7555904.0

498.1

269

-60

38

43

27.4

18.5

15.6

5

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_152

251718.0

7555904.0

498.4

360

-90

26

36

25.6

18.3

19.0

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_153

251729.0

7555874.0

497.0

360

-90

23

27

24.9

16.5

24.7

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_154

251767.0

7555834.0

492.3

90

-60

15

19

19.5

23.1

18.8

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_155

251765.0

7555834.0

492.5

360

-90

14

17

29.6

13.1

21.0

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_164

251874.0

7555578.0

485.2

88

-60

0

2

26.6

15.8

19.7

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_164

251874.0

7555578.0

485.2

88

-60

3

4

25.0

17.7

18.8

1

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_165

251872.0

7555578.0

485.5

360

-90

1

23

20.4

15.9

30.3

22

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_166

251875.0

7555563.0

486.2

360

-90

0

18

19.3

20.4

24.1

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_166

251875.0

7555563.0

486.2

360

-90

22

30

28.9

15.9

20.4

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_167

251849.0

7555564.0

487.8

360

-90

32

35

22.7

14.3

30.8

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_175

251860.0

7555541.0

488.1

360

-90

24

30

22.4

19.5

27.3

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_176

251877.0

7555541.0

487.3

360

-90

2

14

14.4

13.8

48.5

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_176

251877.0

7555541.0

487.3

360

-90

17

21

20.5

13.2

43.7

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_176

251877.0

7555541.0

487.3

360

-90

39

40

24.0

28.0

14.0

1

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_177

251882.0

7555517.0

487.9

360

-90

28

36

21.2

16.0

35.5

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_178

251860.0

7555521.0

488.8

360

-90

28

36

17.8

20.2

34.2

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_181

251870.0

7555519.0

488.3

360

-90

22

34

22.2

16.2

33.8

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_182

251897.0

7555501.0

488.3

360

-90

30

38

21.4

17.3

31.7

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_183

251882.0

7555500.0

488.7

360

-90

22

34

20.4

14.9

35.2

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_184

251861.0

7555501.0

489.3

360

-90

32

36

17.0

17.0

41.6

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_185

251840.0

7555501.0

490.0

360

-90

30

37

21.3

15.2

36.9

7

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_192

251907.0

7555521.0

487.0

360

-90

24

36

29.2

14.7

24.5

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_193

251901.0

7555521.0

487.2

360

-90

24

38

28.8

15.0

24.2

14

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_194

251895.0

7555542.0

486.1

360

-90

1

6

23.7

26.8

15.4

5

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_194

251895.0

7555542.0

486.1

360

-90

30

36

30.4

17.5

15.3

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_195

251897.0

7555542.0

486.0

87

-60

1

5

28.1

17.4

22.3

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_195

251897.0

7555542.0

486.0

87

-60

32

34

17.3

18.8

28.6

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_196

251877.0

7555563.0

486.1

90

-60

0

6

17.4

19.4

31.2

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_196

251877.0

7555563.0

486.1

90

-60

14

26

18.1

20.2

19.8

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_200

251850.0

7555482.0

490.2

360

-90

28

37

18.9

15.4

40.4

9

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_201

251860.0

7555482.0

490.2

360

-90

28

36

22.8

26.6

20.9

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_202

251871.0

7555482.0

490.0

360

-90

26

36

22.3

21.9

24.2

10

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_203

251835.0

7555464.0

489.6

269

-60

12

24

24.6

31.7

12.3

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_204

251837.0

7555464.0

489.8

360

-90

19

34

16.5

14.7

46.1

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_205

251847.0

7555464.0

490.6

360

-90

24

39

19.4

16.9

39.8

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_206

251859.0

7555466.0

491.0

360

-90

24

39

23.4

16.7

31.8

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_207

251867.0

7555465.0

491.0

360

-90

22

37

20.4

17.9

33.5

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_208

251878.0

7555463.0

490.8

360

-90

12

36

19.8

14.1

41.9

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_209

251890.0

7555464.0

490.5

360

-90

8

9

24.8

11.6

33.2

1

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_209

251890.0

7555464.0

490.5

360

-90

20

39

22.0

25.5

24.0

19

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_210

251898.0

7555463.0

490.4

360

-90

1

16

27.9

19.4

20.3

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_210

251898.0

7555463.0

490.4

360

-90

18

39

12.0

22.6

42.6

21

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_211

251909.0

7555461.0

491.0

360

-90

2

6

20.5

16.8

36.0

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_211

251909.0

7555461.0

491.0

360

-90

19

40

20.3

26.9

20.8

21

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_212

251879.0

7555482.0

489.9

360

-90

21

36

21.6

17.1

34.2

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_213

251889.0

7555482.0

489.8

360

-90

24

39

22.3

20.5

27.0

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_214

251899.0

7555481.0

489.4

360

-90

22

40

19.9

28.9

21.7

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_215

251908.0

7555482.0

489.6

360

-90

0

24

28.5

22.4

15.4

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_215

251908.0

7555482.0

489.6

360

-90

27

39

29.6

16.2

21.7

12

PODIFORM MN

11

HOLE_ID

EASTING

NORTHING

RL

AZI DIP

FROM TO

Mn

Fe

SiO2

INTERVAL

MINZONE

MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD

M

M

%

%

%

M

14AHRC_216

251791.0

7555431.0

487.3

360

-90

8

12

19.1

31.1

21.6

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_217

251789.0

7555431.0

486.9

269

-60

6

9

24.9

29.5

14.0

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_219

251796.0

7555412.0

488.9

360

-90

14

18

26.9

16.7

28.0

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_220

251798.0

7555431.0

487.8

360

-90

2

18

19.5

30.9

21.9

16

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_221

251818.0

7555433.0

489.3

360

-90

6

24

19.0

15.6

40.1

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_222

251828.0

7555443.0

490.0

360

-90

11

28

12.5

12.8

55.4

17

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_223

251839.0

7555443.0

490.8

360

-90

18

33

23.7

17.2

29.0

15

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_224

251850.0

7555443.0

491.7

360

-90

19

39

24.4

20.9

24.2

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_225

251859.0

7555443.0

491.9

360

-90

20

38

24.5

18.0

28.4

18

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_226

251870.0

7555443.0

492.1

360

-90

14

36

24.5

27.2

15.8

22

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_227

251880.0

7555443.0

491.7

360

-90

14

38

18.2

25.1

29.2

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_228

251888.0

7555443.0

491.5

360

-90

0

16

25.2

14.4

32.6

16

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_228

251888.0

7555443.0

491.5

360

-90

32

36

21.5

28.4

13.4

4

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_229

251900.0

7555443.0

490.9

360

-90

11

14

24.1

18.4

29.9

3

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_229

251900.0

7555443.0

490.9

360

-90

36

37

20.6

25.8

13.2

1

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_230

251908.0

7555443.0

490.7

360

-90

37

39

22.4

26.0

15.1

2

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_231

251904.0

7555424.0

491.5

360

-90

26

32

34.6

23.4

4.8

6

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_232

251918.0

7555422.0

489.9

360

-90

24

36

35.7

19.3

7.2

12

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_233

251837.0

7555400.0

493.6

360

-90

10

34

32.7

13.3

22.2

24

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_234

251858.0

7555401.0

494.1

360

-90

16

36

23.0

16.7

31.7

20

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_235

251882.0

7555423.0

493.6

360

-90

3

14

21.7

18.6

33.4

11

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_235

251882.0

7555423.0

493.6

360

-90

26

34

24.2

18.8

25.4

8

PODIFORM MN

14AHRC_236

251858.0

7555422.0

493.5

360

-90

16

34

30.8

17.6

19.1

18

PODIFORM MN

Figure 3 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,555,100N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results

12

Figure 4 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,556,200N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results

Resource Classification

The Resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred within pit constraints, satisfying the requirements of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified.

A range of criteria has been considered in determining the classification including:

  • Geological continuity
  • Data quality
  • Drillhole spacing
  • Modelling technique
  • Estimation quality measures, including search strategy, the number of informing data, the average distance of data from blocks, the block kriging variance and the slope of regression.

Where the Resource is supported by a drillhole spacing of 25 m by 25 m it has been classified as Indicated. In areas where drillhole support is limited but surface mapping and cross section structures suggest the mineralisation is continuous, the Resource has been classified as Inferred.

13

Figure 5 Ant Hill Resource Classification

14

Cut-off Grade

A cut-off grade of 10% Mn was used for reporting the Mineral Resource estimate, the reporting cut-off is in line with the parameters used to build the geological model.

Table 2 Ant Hill Global Manganese Mineral Resource (as at 31 December 2019)

Commodity: Manganese (Mn)

Deposit

Type

Cut-off

Tonnes

Mn

Fe

SiO2

Resource

(Mn %)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Category

Ant Hill

Sediment-

10

2.8

24.4

23.9

16.7

Indicated

Hosted

10

0.3

28.7

21.6

14.2

Inferred

Total

3.1

24.7

23.7

16.5

All

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources listed in the previous table is based upon work compiled by Mr Matthew Watson. Mr Matthew Watson is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Watson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012. Mr Watson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statement

This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with manganese exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, metallurgy, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

15

APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT MANGANESE RESOURCES

The following information has been provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting).

Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves) is not being reported in this document.

ANT HILL DEPOSIT

JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

techniques

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals

under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad

meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Commentary

Valiant Consolidated Ltd completed 78 open-hole percussion drillholes in 1992for 1,435m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHP.

Sovereign Resources NL, in association with BHPE, completed 74 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 1998 for 2,018m. Drillhole IDs were designatedBAH.

HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources Ltd, completed 96 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2008 for 2,966m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHRC. 2 Diamond holes using HQ triple tube werecompleted in 2008 for 14.1m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHD.

Mineral Resources Ltd, through its subsidiary Process Minerals International (PMI), completed 236 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2014 for11,489. Drillhole IDs were designated 2014AHRC.

No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig.

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Open-hole percussion and RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m sample

Report.

intervals.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively

All drill samples were collected from a fixed cyclone. Pre-2004 RC samples were

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from

obtained via a 3 tier Jones riffle splitter. Post-2004 RC samples were obtained via

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

a cone splitter.

cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold

Two sets of samples were collected into calico bags for each interval. A single

that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

set of calicos was dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. All samples were sent

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

to Intertek Genalysis in Perth for preparation for XRF and TGA analysis.

Sample weights were not recorded in the field or at the laboratory for any of the

drillhole samples.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Open-hole percussion was used to collect AHP drill samples.

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

RC with face sampling hammers was used to collect BAH, AHRC and 2014 AHRC

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

drill samples. Drill bit sizes were standard 5.25 inch.

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

HQ triple tube diamond drilling was used to collect AHD core samples.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results

Diamond core recovery was measured for all drillholes by comparing tape

recovery

assessed.

measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Recovery

was >90%.

No qualitative visual measurements were recorded for RC recovery by the

attending rig geologists.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature

Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional

of the samples.

measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample

representivity at the drill rig.

17

Criteria

Logging

JORC Code explanation

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Commentary

No direct observations are available to determine whether there is bias related to sample recovery. The lack of commentary in the comments section of the drilllogs regarding sample loss suggests that low recovery was not an issue.

AHP and BAH drill samples were re-logged in 2011 by Rudy Vooys using RAVEX Pty Ltd codes. Re-logging was carried out using chip tray samples. The RAVEXlogging recorded lithology, colour and rock type.

All chip samples have been geologically logged to a level of detail that allows the generation of a geological interpretation that supports the Mineral Resourceestimation method.

All logging is qualitative.

Core and drill chip tray photography was carried out as part of the loggingprocedure.

Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

All sample intervals are logged in full.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Core was collected for petrographic studies.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

AHP and BAH samples were riffle split. AHRC and 2014AHRC samples were cone

sampled wet or dry.

split.

All drill samples are from above the water table.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

All RC samples were collected in labelled bags which were stored onsite or sent

preparation technique.

for analysis.

RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated by sending

dry drill cuttings through a riffle or cone splitter.

18

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

The rig sampling system was cleaned out during rod changes and again at the

representivity of samples.

end of the drillhole to minimise cross-contamination between drill intervals.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

Field duplicate results show reasonable reproduction of sample grades across

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

the major analytes, with no obvious grade bias between the primary and

sampling.

duplicate sample grades.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

The sample weights generated using 5.25 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per

sampled.

1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size to accurately represent

the mineralisation style (sediment-hosted massive manganese).

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by Intertek

assay data and

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Genalysis in Perth. The technique is considered to be a total analysis, with

laboratory

measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers and Thermogravimetric

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

(TGA) analysers.

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

AHP, BAH AHRC & 2014AHRC drill hole samples were analyzed for Al2O3, CaO,

Fe, K2O, LOI, MgO, Mn, Na2O and SiO2. AHRC and 2014AHRC drill hole samples

were additionally analyzed for As, Ba, Cl, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe2O3, Ni, P, S, Sn, TiO2, Total,

V and Zn.

XRF and TGA analysis is industry standard for iron and manganese

mineralisation. As such, the Competent Person considers XRF and TGA analysis

to be suitable for resource estimation studies.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,

BAH and AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Standards, coarse

external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack

repeats, blanks and pulp repeats were all inserted by the laboratory at regular

of bias) and precision have been established.

intervals. The raw QAQC data is not available; however, the BHPE resource

report concluded that for the BAH holes the assays were within expected

tolerance limits, and the 2009 Geologica resource report concluded that the

19

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

variability of the AHRC standard assays is very low, while most of the repeat

standards were within 5% of the original value.

2014AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Coarse duplicates were

collected at the drill rig, whereas standards and pulp repeats were inserted by

the laboratory. Lab standards, field duplicates and pulp repeats were taken at

regular intervals. The reproducibility of the coarse duplicates were good with no

obvious grade bias, pulp repeats were within 5% of the original value and the

standards reported within acceptable tolerances.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative

Significant intersections have been verified by The Competent Person.

sampling and

company personnel.

Comparisons were made between logged lithology and geochemistry versus

assaying

photographed RC chip trays. No major issues were identified.

The use of twinned holes.

There are no twinned holes for comparison.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data

Logging was completed on paper at the drill rig and later entered into Excel.

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Drillhole detail, along with sampling information, was entered into and validated

with Micromine 2018 software prior to interpretation.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have

had the assay value left blank. Any samples assayed below detection limit, i.e.

0.01% SiO2, have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the

database.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole

AHP drillholes were set out on a local grid. No survey reference control files are

data points

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

available and only 4 drillholes had their locational data verified.

estimation.

BAH and AHRC drillhole collars were picked up using a Leica System Real Time

Kinematics system.

20

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

2014AHRC drillhole collars were picked up with a GPS. RL values were generated

by dropping these locations onto the topographic surface.

No downhole surveys were carried out on the drillholes. 437 drill holes were

vertical and 96 were angled. The maximum hole depth was 102m, with a mean

depth of 37m and a median depth of 30m. Given that the majority of drilling is

vertical and that the average drill depth is short, the risk of using unsurveyed

drillholes for estimation is considered low.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system used is MGA Zone 51 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups, as well as

for all modelling work.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

The topographic surface has been derived from a ground-based survey carried

out in E-W traverses by a registered surveyor.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drillhole spacing over the deposit is nominally 20m along strike by 20m across

and

strike.

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade

of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Inferred and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC Code.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of

data in

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

angled drillholes designed to test the edge of the mesa, where drill rig access is

relation to

not possible. Overall, the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of

geological

the mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true width.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

It is not believed that the drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias.

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

21

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on site until

security

delivery to a Perth-based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample

submission forms are sent with the samples as well as being emailed to the

laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed.

reviews

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or

tenement and

material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

land tenure

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

status

park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Commentary

The Ant Hill Deposit is located on M46/238, approximately 120km southeast ofMarble Bar.

The current registered holder of the tenements is Auvex Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited.

M46/238 was invalidly granted to the extent that it affects native title as it wasgranted during a period in which the State Government was not enforcing compliance with procedural requirements under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) as a result of the decision in Western Australia v Ward (2000) 170 ALR 159 andprior to the High Court overturning that decision in Western Australia v Ward (2002) 213 CLR 1.

Normal Western Australian State royalties apply.

M46/238 is the subject of forfeiture proceedings initiated by Black Range Mining Pty Ltd on 10 May 2017, pursuant to Section 98 of the Mining Act 1978 (WA).The forfeiture proceedings are being vigorously defended.

22

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Exploration drilling was carried out BHPE for Valiant Consolidated in 1992.

done by other

Exploration was carried out by Sovereign Resources in 1998.

parties

Exploration was carried out by HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint

Venture with Auvex Resources in 2008.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprised of

the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia, and the Hamersley Group. The

sediments form a broad NW plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the

Fortescue Group which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina

Basalt.

The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of

various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault bounded elongate feature

approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief

of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on

the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap and running the

length of the mesa is a package of iron and silica rich chemical sediments which

host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic

studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host

rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have

been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault

breccia throughout the deposit.

Drillhole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration

Refer to Table 1 in the release.

Information

results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material

drillholes:

  1. easting and northing of the drillhole collar
  1. elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

23

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

  1. dip and azimuth of the hole
  1. down hole length and interception depth o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information

is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum

aggregation

and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off

methods

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and

longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be

clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration

between

Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

intercept

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be

a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Commentary

Drillhole information not used to inform the estimation has been excluded fromthe data included in the release.

Data was aggregated based on mineralisation domain. Grades for Mn, Fe and SiO2 were weight averaged based on sample interval length. No grade cutting

has been applied.

Grades in each respective mineralisation domain were weight averaged basedon sample interval length.

No metal equivalent values are being reported.

The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of angled drill holes designed to test the edge of the mesa where drill rig access is not possible. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip ofthe mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width.

24

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Refer to Figures 2, 3 and 4 in the release.

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable,

Reporting of exploration results are interval weight averaged across each

reporting

representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be

mineralisation domain.

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

No other material exploration data to report.

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

exploration

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

data

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

An infill drill program is planned to extend mineralisation across the deposit, and

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

upgrade areas of inferred material.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the

The geological interpretation is detailed further up in the report.

main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example,

Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Rudy Vooys of

integrity

transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for

RAVEX Pty Ltd and Rob Money a consultant for WestDrill. Data was provided in

Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Excel format, including raw assay files from the lab.

25

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data validation procedures used.

The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine 2018software.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the

Multiple site visits were undertaken by the Competent Person in 2010 and 2011.

outcome of those visits.

During these visits, time was spent with Rudy Vooys from RAVEX Pty Ltd, who

was responsible for mapping and interpreting the geology of the deposit.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.

Not applicable.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of

Confidence in the geological interpretation is high.

Continuity and

interpretation

the mineral deposit.

mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations

identified through field mapping, drillhole assays and a manganese grade cut-off

of 10%.

Near-surface mining to date correlates well with the interpreted mineralisation

envelope.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and

detailed surface mapping, logging of RC drilling and associated geochemical

assays.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

Mineralisation is not complex, and as such alternative interpretations of

mineralisation structures are unlikely.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using a combination of

sectional interpretations provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd, geology

logging, and a Mn grade envelope of 10%.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.

The existence of vertical cross-cutting faults occurring at 050° have an effect on

the grade continuity of the manganese mineralisation. This has been reflected in

the variography.

26

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along

The manganese mineralisation trends roughly north-south.

strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and

The mineralisation is divided into surficial lateritic mineralisation and multiple

lower limits of the Mineral Resource.

buried sub-horizontal pods, which daylight on the eastern wall of the mesa. The

lateritic mineralisation has a strike length of 200m, an across strike width of

250m and a thickness ranging between 5m - 15m. The buried pods have strike

lengths ranging from 200m - 400m, across strike width of 80m - 200m and

thicknesses ranging between 10m - 25m.

Estimation and

The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key

Ordinary Kriging (OK) Interpolation was selected as the estimation method.

modelling

assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining,

Two geological/mineralisation domains were used to control the estimation.

techniques

interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data

points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a

No top cuts were applied to the data.

description of computer software and parameters used.

Analysis of sample lengths indicated that sample compositing to 1m was

appropriate.

AHP drillholes were excluded from the estimation.

Variography was carried out on the Mn grades within each mineralisation

domain to determine kriging parameters. The Mn variography ranges were used

to estimate Mn, Fe and SiO2.

Variography was carried out in GeoAccess Pro and Micromine 2018. The

estimation was carried out in Micromine 2018.

Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill

spacing and variogram ranges for the mineralisation domains, known as

MIN_LAT and MIN_HORZ.

The MIN_HORZ domain was flattened in the z-axis to improve the semi-

variogram model. The MIN_HORZ domain was estimated in flattened space.

27

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The estimation was carried out in 4 sequential search passes with the criteria for each successive pass being relaxed. The first pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 85% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 10 samples, a minimum of 2 drillholes and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The second pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 95% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The third pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 100% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The fourth and final pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 150% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillholeand a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole.

For the Lateritic Manganese domain (MIN_LAT) 0.5% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, 87.5% of the domain was estimated after the second pass, 98.5% of the domain was estimated after the third pass, and 100% of thedomain was populated after the forth pass.

For the Manganese Pod domain (MIN_HORZ) 98% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, and 100% of the domain was populated after the second pass.The relevant search ranges are detailed below.

Domain: MIN_LAT

D1 Range (m)

D2 Range (m)

D3 Range (m)

PASS #

270°Azi 0°Plunge

360°Azi 0°Plunge

0°Azi 90°Plunge

1

8.1

7.1

4.9

2

19.7

14.7

11.8

3

33

25

20

28

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

4

49.5

37.5

30

Domain: MIN_HORZ

D1 Range (m)

D2 Range (m)

D3 Range (m)

PASS #

0°Azi 0°Plunge

90°Azi 0°Plunge

0°Azi 90°Plunge

1

50

20

10

2

100

25

15

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production

An ID2 model has been run as a check estimate. Check estimates produced

records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account

confirmation of primary OK results.

of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

No by-products are present or modelled.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic

Other than Mn, Fe and SiO2 analytes were estimated.

significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average

Block dimensions are 5m (E-W) by 10m (N-S) by 3m (Vertical) with sub-cells to 1

sample spacing and the search employed.

mE x 2mN x 0.5mRL.

Block sizes are nominally one quarter of the lateral sample spacing in the E-W

direction, one half of the lateral sample spacing in the N-S direction and three

metres in the vertical.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

The vertical block size was selected to align with mine bench heights.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

For the Horizontal mineralisation pods, the Mn analyte is weakly and negatively

correlated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2.

For the Lateritic mineralisation, the Mn analyte is moderately and negatively

associated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2.

29

Criteria

Moisture

Cut-off parameters

Mining factorsor assumptions

JORC Code explanation

Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available.

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied.

Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is alwaysnecessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimatingMineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptionsmade.

Commentary

The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used to define the mineralisation domain. The mineralisation domain was used to constrain composite data and model blocks during the resource estimationprocess.

Top-cuts were not applied. This decision was informed through examination of histograms and probability plots of the composite data, and by considering thespatial location of the outliers within the mineralisation domains.

Validation of the final resource has been carried out in a number of ways, including: Drillhole section comparison, swath plot validation, and comparison of model mean grades versus composite mean grades by domain. All modes ofvalidation have produced acceptable results.

Reconciliation data has not been used to validate or inform the estimationprocess.

Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.

A cut-off grade of 10% Mn has been used for reporting purposes. This cut-off grade was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided bestfit with the interpreted geology.

Mining method is expected to be by open pit. Dilution from blast movement andduring digging is expected.

External mining dilution has not been factored into the Resource Model as a hardboundary was applied to the mineralisation envelope used for the estimation.

30

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It

Based on initial metallurgical test work mineralised material (+10% Mn) from the

factors or

is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects

Ant Hill deposit is expected to undergo crushing, screening and heavy media

assumptions

for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods,

separation.

but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and

The initial metallurgical test work has shown that Ant Hill has the ability to

parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be

produce a manganese product head grade of +37% Mn.

rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of

the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.

Environmen-

Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal

Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste

tal factors or

options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable

dumps to the east of the pit. Any potential acid forming (PAF) material is

assumptions

prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential

expected to be correctly stored within the waste dump landform.

environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this

PAF forming material within the waste rock is not expected to be an issue for

stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a

mining or waste storage. >95% of all waste material in the project area has a

greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early

sulphur value below 0.3%.

consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported.

Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an

explanation of the environmental assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If

BHPE carried out density measurements on 50 rock samples of approximately

determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the

0.5kg each (for in situ density of outcrops and quarry faces) using the weight in

measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.

air/weight in water method. Additional measurements were carried out on 84

chip/pulp samples from 3 RC holes in the form of pycnometer tests.

HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources

Ltd, carried out density test work on 26 rock samples, 12 bulk samples from

metallurgical test work and other assayed samples left over from metallurgical

sizing tests. The density measurement method has not been recorded.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that

The result of the density test work is a table of average densities related to Mn%

adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and

content within the mineralisation.

differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.

31

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mn%

Density (insitu)

0-10

2.6

10-15

2.8

15-20

3.0

20-25

3.2

25-30

3.4

30-35

3.6

35-40

3.8

40-45

4.0

45-50

4.1

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of

The following density values have been assigned to the deposit mineralisation

the different materials.

according to the above table by relating an equivalent density to the average

manganese grade of the domain. Waste domain densities are assumed values:

Rock Type

Dry Bulk Density (t/m3)

BIF

2.5

MST

2.3

MIN_LAT

3.2

MIN_HOR

3.2

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence

A range of

criteria has been considered in determining this classification

categories.

including:

32

Criteria

Audits or

reviews

Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence

JORC Code explanation

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of thedata).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates.

Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level inthe Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relativeaccuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical

Commentary

  • Geological continuity
  • Data quality
  • Drillhole spacing
  • Modelling technique
  • Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks
  • Block kriging variance and slope of regression

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC Code once allother modifying factors have been addressed.

The Competent Person endorses the reported Mineral Resource classification.

No audits or reviews of the Mineral Resource estimate have carried out.

Resource Estimation is qualitative in nature and based on the general approach used by resource estimation practitioners to indicate in relative terms the level of risk or uncertainty that may exist with respect to resource estimation whichhave cumulative effects on projected outcomes.

Confidence in the estimate is based on the quality and distribution of the underlying data, continuity of the mineralisation and efficiency of the krigingalgorithm.

The Ant Hill Resource is a global estimate.

33

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made

and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be

compared with production data, where available.

Commentary

Production data is currently limited, there is insufficient data for modelcomparisons.

34

