Mineral Resources : 19/03/2020 Ant Hill Mineral Resource Statement

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 19 March 2020 ANT HILL MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT The following updated Mineral Resource Statement is provided by Mineral Resources Ltd ("MRL/The Company") for the Ant Hill manganese deposit. This announcement dated 19 March 2020 has been authorised for released to the ASX by Mark Wilson, Company Secretary of Mineral Resources Limited. Ends For further information: Investor Relations Media James Bruce Peter Klinger Head of Investor Relations Cannings Purple T: +61 8 9329 3706 T: +61 411 251 540 E: james.bruce@mrl.com.au E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au Mineral Resources Limited 1 Sleat Road Applecross, WA 6153 Australia T: +61 8 9329 3600 Investorrelations@mrl.com.au www.mineralresources.com.au About Mineral Resources Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best- performing contractors since listing in 2006. To learn more, please visit www.mineralresources.com.au. Follow us on: 1 | 1 MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ANT HILL MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 MINERAL RESOURCE SUMMARY The Ant Hill Mineral Resource, which has been reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) as at 31 December 2019, is estimated to be 3.1 million tonnes at 24.7% Mn, 23.7% Fe and 16.5% SiO2, using a nominal Mn cut-off grade of 10%. For the purpose of satisfying "reasonable prospects for eventual extraction" (JORC 2012), the Mineral Resources have been constrained by optimised open pit shells developed using operating costs, initial metallurgical test work, beneficiation parameters and a long term price assumption USD7.125/dmtu for a product grade of 37% Mn. Material occurring outside of these pit shells is unclassified and has not been reported anywhere in this statement. Figure 1 Regional Location of Ant Hill 1 Ant Hill Deposit Details Figure 2 Ant Hill Geology Domains 2 Mineral Resource Estimate The following Mineral Resource estimate was generated by Mr. Matthew Watson, who is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is acting as the Competent Person as defined by JORC 2012. Geology and Geological Interpretation The Ant Hill manganese deposit is located 360 km by road from Port Hedland. Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprising the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia and the Hamersley Group. The sediments form a broad NW-plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the Fortescue Group, which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina Basalt. The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault-bounded elongate feature, approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap, and running the length of the mesa, is a package of iron and silica-rich chemical sediments which host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault breccia throughout the deposit. Sampling and Sub-sampling The majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Drillholes were predominantly down-hole sampled at 1m intervals, with a minority at 2m. The RC sub-samples were generated using either a three-tier Jones riffle splitter or an inverted cone splitter. Diamond drilling was carried out to collect HQ3 diamond core. Drillholes were collared at the surface and core was used for petrographic studies. Sample Analysis Method Analysis was carried out at the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for Mn, Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, Na2O, K2O, CaO and MgO analytes, along with thermogravimetric (TGA) analysis for loss on ignition (LOI) measurements. Some of the 2008 and 2014 drilling was additionally assayed for Cl, P, S and TiO2. Drilling Techniques Post-1998 RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers; pre-1998 drilling utilised open hole percussion. Diamond drilling used HQ3-sized core. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used were 5m (east) by 10m (north) by 3m (elevation,) with sub-blocking down to 1m (east) by 2m (north) by 0.5m (elevation). The pre-1998 drilling was used as an interpretation guide only, with these assays being excluded from the estimation. 3 The estimation was constrained within manually generated manganiferous mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset using a Mn cut-off grade of 10% and guided by the interpreted geology provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd. The 10% Mn lower cut was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided best fit with the interpreted geology. Detailed statistical investigations were completed on the coded estimation data set, including exploratory data analysis and grade estimation trials. No high-grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a four-pass search strategy for Mn, Fe and SiO2. An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates confirmed the primary OK results. A summary of the drillhole data by mineralisation domain is included in Table 1. 14AHRC_217 251789.0 7555431.0 486.9 269 -60 6 9 24.9 29.5 14.0 3 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_219 251796.0 7555412.0 488.9 360 -90 14 18 26.9 16.7 28.0 4 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_220 251798.0 7555431.0 487.8 360 -90 2 18 19.5 30.9 21.9 16 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_221 251818.0 7555433.0 489.3 360 -90 6 24 19.0 15.6 40.1 18 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_222 251828.0 7555443.0 490.0 360 -90 11 28 12.5 12.8 55.4 17 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_223 251839.0 7555443.0 490.8 360 -90 18 33 23.7 17.2 29.0 15 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_224 251850.0 7555443.0 491.7 360 -90 19 39 24.4 20.9 24.2 20 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_225 251859.0 7555443.0 491.9 360 -90 20 38 24.5 18.0 28.4 18 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_226 251870.0 7555443.0 492.1 360 -90 14 36 24.5 27.2 15.8 22 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_227 251880.0 7555443.0 491.7 360 -90 14 38 18.2 25.1 29.2 24 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_228 251888.0 7555443.0 491.5 360 -90 0 16 25.2 14.4 32.6 16 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_228 251888.0 7555443.0 491.5 360 -90 32 36 21.5 28.4 13.4 4 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_229 251900.0 7555443.0 490.9 360 -90 11 14 24.1 18.4 29.9 3 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_229 251900.0 7555443.0 490.9 360 -90 36 37 20.6 25.8 13.2 1 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_230 251908.0 7555443.0 490.7 360 -90 37 39 22.4 26.0 15.1 2 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_231 251904.0 7555424.0 491.5 360 -90 26 32 34.6 23.4 4.8 6 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_232 251918.0 7555422.0 489.9 360 -90 24 36 35.7 19.3 7.2 12 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_233 251837.0 7555400.0 493.6 360 -90 10 34 32.7 13.3 22.2 24 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_234 251858.0 7555401.0 494.1 360 -90 16 36 23.0 16.7 31.7 20 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_235 251882.0 7555423.0 493.6 360 -90 3 14 21.7 18.6 33.4 11 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_235 251882.0 7555423.0 493.6 360 -90 26 34 24.2 18.8 25.4 8 PODIFORM MN 14AHRC_236 251858.0 7555422.0 493.5 360 -90 16 34 30.8 17.6 19.1 18 PODIFORM MN Figure 3 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,555,100N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results 12 Figure 4 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,556,200N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results Resource Classification The Resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred within pit constraints, satisfying the requirements of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. A range of criteria has been considered in determining the classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drillhole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation quality measures, including search strategy, the number of informing data, the average distance of data from blocks, the block kriging variance and the slope of regression. Where the Resource is supported by a drillhole spacing of 25 m by 25 m it has been classified as Indicated. In areas where drillhole support is limited but surface mapping and cross section structures suggest the mineralisation is continuous, the Resource has been classified as Inferred. 13 Figure 5 Ant Hill Resource Classification 14 Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 10% Mn was used for reporting the Mineral Resource estimate, the reporting cut-off is in line with the parameters used to build the geological model. Table 2 Ant Hill Global Manganese Mineral Resource (as at 31 December 2019) Commodity: Manganese (Mn) Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Mn Fe SiO2 Resource (Mn %) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) Category Ant Hill Sediment- 10 2.8 24.4 23.9 16.7 Indicated Hosted 10 0.3 28.7 21.6 14.2 Inferred Total 3.1 24.7 23.7 16.5 All Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources listed in the previous table is based upon work compiled by Mr Matthew Watson. Mr Matthew Watson is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Watson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012. Mr Watson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward Looking Statement This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with manganese exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, metallurgy, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. 15 APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT MANGANESE RESOURCES The following information has been provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting). Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves) is not being reported in this document. ANT HILL DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Commentary Valiant Consolidated Ltd completed 78 open-hole percussion drillholes in 1992for 1,435m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHP. Sovereign Resources NL, in association with BHPE, completed 74 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 1998 for 2,018m. Drillhole IDs were designatedBAH. HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources Ltd, completed 96 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2008 for 2,966m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHRC. 2 Diamond holes using HQ triple tube werecompleted in 2008 for 14.1m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHD. Mineral Resources Ltd, through its subsidiary Process Minerals International (PMI), completed 236 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2014 for11,489. Drillhole IDs were designated 2014AHRC. No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Open-hole percussion and RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m sample Report. intervals. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively All drill samples were collected from a fixed cyclone. Pre-2004 RC samples were simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from obtained via a 3 tier Jones riffle splitter. Post-2004 RC samples were obtained via which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other a cone splitter. cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold Two sets of samples were collected into calico bags for each interval. A single that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation set of calicos was dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. All samples were sent types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. to Intertek Genalysis in Perth for preparation for XRF and TGA analysis. Sample weights were not recorded in the field or at the laboratory for any of the drillhole samples. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, Open-hole percussion was used to collect AHP drill samples. techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard RC with face sampling hammers was used to collect BAH, AHRC and 2014 AHRC tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is drill samples. Drill bit sizes were standard 5.25 inch. oriented and if so, by what method, etc). HQ triple tube diamond drilling was used to collect AHD core samples. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results Diamond core recovery was measured for all drillholes by comparing tape recovery assessed. measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Recovery was >90%. No qualitative visual measurements were recorded for RC recovery by the attending rig geologists. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional of the samples. measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample representivity at the drill rig. 17 Criteria Logging JORC Code explanation Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. Commentary No direct observations are available to determine whether there is bias related to sample recovery. The lack of commentary in the comments section of the drilllogs regarding sample loss suggests that low recovery was not an issue. AHP and BAH drill samples were re-logged in 2011 by Rudy Vooys using RAVEX Pty Ltd codes. Re-logging was carried out using chip tray samples. The RAVEXlogging recorded lithology, colour and rock type. All chip samples have been geologically logged to a level of detail that allows the generation of a geological interpretation that supports the Mineral Resourceestimation method. All logging is qualitative. Core and drill chip tray photography was carried out as part of the loggingprocedure. Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All sample intervals are logged in full. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Core was collected for petrographic studies. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether AHP and BAH samples were riffle split. AHRC and 2014AHRC samples were cone sampled wet or dry. split. All drill samples are from above the water table. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample All RC samples were collected in labelled bags which were stored onsite or sent preparation technique. for analysis. RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated by sending dry drill cuttings through a riffle or cone splitter. 18 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise The rig sampling system was cleaned out during rod changes and again at the representivity of samples. end of the drillhole to minimise cross-contamination between drill intervals. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ Field duplicate results show reasonable reproduction of sample grades across material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half the major analytes, with no obvious grade bias between the primary and sampling. duplicate sample grades. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being The sample weights generated using 5.25 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per sampled. 1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size to accurately represent the mineralisation style (sediment-hosted massive manganese). Quality of The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by Intertek assay data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Genalysis in Perth. The technique is considered to be a total analysis, with laboratory measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%. tests For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers and Thermogravimetric parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and (TGA) analysers. model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. AHP, BAH AHRC & 2014AHRC drill hole samples were analyzed for Al2O3, CaO, Fe, K2O, LOI, MgO, Mn, Na2O and SiO2. AHRC and 2014AHRC drill hole samples were additionally analyzed for As, Ba, Cl, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe2O3, Ni, P, S, Sn, TiO2, Total, V and Zn. XRF and TGA analysis is industry standard for iron and manganese mineralisation. As such, the Competent Person considers XRF and TGA analysis to be suitable for resource estimation studies. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, BAH and AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Standards, coarse external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack repeats, blanks and pulp repeats were all inserted by the laboratory at regular of bias) and precision have been established. intervals. The raw QAQC data is not available; however, the BHPE resource report concluded that for the BAH holes the assays were within expected tolerance limits, and the 2009 Geologica resource report concluded that the 19 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary variability of the AHRC standard assays is very low, while most of the repeat standards were within 5% of the original value. 2014AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Coarse duplicates were collected at the drill rig, whereas standards and pulp repeats were inserted by the laboratory. Lab standards, field duplicates and pulp repeats were taken at regular intervals. The reproducibility of the coarse duplicates were good with no obvious grade bias, pulp repeats were within 5% of the original value and the standards reported within acceptable tolerances. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative Significant intersections have been verified by The Competent Person. sampling and company personnel. Comparisons were made between logged lithology and geochemistry versus assaying photographed RC chip trays. No major issues were identified. The use of twinned holes. There are no twinned holes for comparison. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data Logging was completed on paper at the drill rig and later entered into Excel. storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Drillhole detail, along with sampling information, was entered into and validated with Micromine 2018 software prior to interpretation. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have had the assay value left blank. Any samples assayed below detection limit, i.e. 0.01% SiO2, have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the database. Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole AHP drillholes were set out on a local grid. No survey reference control files are data points surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource available and only 4 drillholes had their locational data verified. estimation. BAH and AHRC drillhole collars were picked up using a Leica System Real Time Kinematics system. 20 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 2014AHRC drillhole collars were picked up with a GPS. RL values were generated by dropping these locations onto the topographic surface. No downhole surveys were carried out on the drillholes. 437 drill holes were vertical and 96 were angled. The maximum hole depth was 102m, with a mean depth of 37m and a median depth of 30m. Given that the majority of drilling is vertical and that the average drill depth is short, the risk of using unsurveyed drillholes for estimation is considered low. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system used is MGA Zone 51 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups, as well as for all modelling work. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The topographic surface has been derived from a ground-based survey carried out in E-W traverses by a registered surveyor. Data spacing Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drillhole spacing over the deposit is nominally 20m along strike by 20m across and strike. distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Inferred and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC Code. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of data in structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. angled drillholes designed to test the edge of the mesa, where drill rig access is relation to not possible. Overall, the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of geological the mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true width. structure If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key It is not believed that the drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias. mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 21 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on site until security delivery to a Perth-based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as being emailed to the laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or tenement and material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, land tenure overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national status park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Commentary The Ant Hill Deposit is located on M46/238, approximately 120km southeast ofMarble Bar. The current registered holder of the tenements is Auvex Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited. M46/238 was invalidly granted to the extent that it affects native title as it wasgranted during a period in which the State Government was not enforcing compliance with procedural requirements under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) as a result of the decision in Western Australia v Ward (2000) 170 ALR 159 andprior to the High Court overturning that decision in Western Australia v Ward (2002) 213 CLR 1. Normal Western Australian State royalties apply. M46/238 is the subject of forfeiture proceedings initiated by Black Range Mining Pty Ltd on 10 May 2017, pursuant to Section 98 of the Mining Act 1978 (WA).The forfeiture proceedings are being vigorously defended. 22 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Exploration drilling was carried out BHPE for Valiant Consolidated in 1992. done by other Exploration was carried out by Sovereign Resources in 1998. parties Exploration was carried out by HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources in 2008. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprised of the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia, and the Hamersley Group. The sediments form a broad NW plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the Fortescue Group which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina Basalt. The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault bounded elongate feature approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap and running the length of the mesa is a package of iron and silica rich chemical sediments which host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault breccia throughout the deposit. Drillhole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration Refer to Table 1 in the release. Information results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes: easting and northing of the drillhole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar 23 Criteria JORC Code explanation dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum aggregation and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off methods grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration between Results. mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is widths and known, its nature should be reported. intercept lengths If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Commentary Drillhole information not used to inform the estimation has been excluded fromthe data included in the release. Data was aggregated based on mineralisation domain. Grades for Mn, Fe and SiO2 were weight averaged based on sample interval length. No grade cutting has been applied. Grades in each respective mineralisation domain were weight averaged basedon sample interval length. No metal equivalent values are being reported. The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of angled drill holes designed to test the edge of the mesa where drill rig access is not possible. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip ofthe mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. 24 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts Refer to Figures 2, 3 and 4 in the release. should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, Reporting of exploration results are interval weight averaged across each reporting representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be mineralisation domain. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported No other material exploration data to report. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or An infill drill program is planned to extend mineralisation across the deposit, and depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). upgrade areas of inferred material. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the The geological interpretation is detailed further up in the report. main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Rudy Vooys of integrity transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for RAVEX Pty Ltd and Rob Money a consultant for WestDrill. Data was provided in Mineral Resource estimation purposes. Excel format, including raw assay files from the lab. 25 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data validation procedures used. The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine 2018software. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the Multiple site visits were undertaken by the Competent Person in 2010 and 2011. outcome of those visits. During these visits, time was spent with Rudy Vooys from RAVEX Pty Ltd, who was responsible for mapping and interpreting the geology of the deposit. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Not applicable. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. Continuity and interpretation the mineral deposit. mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations identified through field mapping, drillhole assays and a manganese grade cut-off of 10%. Near-surface mining to date correlates well with the interpreted mineralisation envelope. Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and detailed surface mapping, logging of RC drilling and associated geochemical assays. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation. Mineralisation is not complex, and as such alternative interpretations of mineralisation structures are unlikely. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using a combination of sectional interpretations provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd, geology logging, and a Mn grade envelope of 10%. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. The existence of vertical cross-cutting faults occurring at 050° have an effect on the grade continuity of the manganese mineralisation. This has been reflected in the variography. 26 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along The manganese mineralisation trends roughly north-south. strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and The mineralisation is divided into surficial lateritic mineralisation and multiple lower limits of the Mineral Resource. buried sub-horizontal pods, which daylight on the eastern wall of the mesa. The lateritic mineralisation has a strike length of 200m, an across strike width of 250m and a thickness ranging between 5m - 15m. The buried pods have strike lengths ranging from 200m - 400m, across strike width of 80m - 200m and thicknesses ranging between 10m - 25m. Estimation and The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key Ordinary Kriging (OK) Interpolation was selected as the estimation method. modelling assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, Two geological/mineralisation domains were used to control the estimation. techniques interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a No top cuts were applied to the data. description of computer software and parameters used. Analysis of sample lengths indicated that sample compositing to 1m was appropriate. AHP drillholes were excluded from the estimation. Variography was carried out on the Mn grades within each mineralisation domain to determine kriging parameters. The Mn variography ranges were used to estimate Mn, Fe and SiO2. Variography was carried out in GeoAccess Pro and Micromine 2018. The estimation was carried out in Micromine 2018. Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill spacing and variogram ranges for the mineralisation domains, known as MIN_LAT and MIN_HORZ. The MIN_HORZ domain was flattened in the z-axis to improve the semi- variogram model. The MIN_HORZ domain was estimated in flattened space. 27 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The estimation was carried out in 4 sequential search passes with the criteria for each successive pass being relaxed. The first pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 85% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 10 samples, a minimum of 2 drillholes and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The second pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 95% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The third pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 100% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The fourth and final pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 150% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillholeand a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. For the Lateritic Manganese domain (MIN_LAT) 0.5% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, 87.5% of the domain was estimated after the second pass, 98.5% of the domain was estimated after the third pass, and 100% of thedomain was populated after the forth pass. For the Manganese Pod domain (MIN_HORZ) 98% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, and 100% of the domain was populated after the second pass.The relevant search ranges are detailed below. Domain: MIN_LAT D1 Range (m) D2 Range (m) D3 Range (m) PASS # 270°Azi 0°Plunge 360°Azi 0°Plunge 0°Azi 90°Plunge 1 8.1 7.1 4.9 2 19.7 14.7 11.8 3 33 25 20 28 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 4 49.5 37.5 30 Domain: MIN_HORZ D1 Range (m) D2 Range (m) D3 Range (m) PASS # 0°Azi 0°Plunge 90°Azi 0°Plunge 0°Azi 90°Plunge 1 50 20 10 2 100 25 15 The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production An ID2 model has been run as a check estimate. Check estimates produced records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account confirmation of primary OK results. of such data. The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. No by-products are present or modelled. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic Other than Mn, Fe and SiO2 analytes were estimated. significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average Block dimensions are 5m (E-W) by 10m (N-S) by 3m (Vertical) with sub-cells to 1 sample spacing and the search employed. mE x 2mN x 0.5mRL. Block sizes are nominally one quarter of the lateral sample spacing in the E-W direction, one half of the lateral sample spacing in the N-S direction and three metres in the vertical. Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. The vertical block size was selected to align with mine bench heights. Any assumptions about correlation between variables. For the Horizontal mineralisation pods, the Mn analyte is weakly and negatively correlated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2. For the Lateritic mineralisation, the Mn analyte is moderately and negatively associated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2. 29 Criteria Moisture Cut-off parameters Mining factorsor assumptions JORC Code explanation Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is alwaysnecessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimatingMineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptionsmade. Commentary The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used to define the mineralisation domain. The mineralisation domain was used to constrain composite data and model blocks during the resource estimationprocess. Top-cuts were not applied. This decision was informed through examination of histograms and probability plots of the composite data, and by considering thespatial location of the outliers within the mineralisation domains. Validation of the final resource has been carried out in a number of ways, including: Drillhole section comparison, swath plot validation, and comparison of model mean grades versus composite mean grades by domain. All modes ofvalidation have produced acceptable results. Reconciliation data has not been used to validate or inform the estimationprocess. Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis. A cut-off grade of 10% Mn has been used for reporting purposes. This cut-off grade was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided bestfit with the interpreted geology. Mining method is expected to be by open pit. Dilution from blast movement andduring digging is expected. External mining dilution has not been factored into the Resource Model as a hardboundary was applied to the mineralisation envelope used for the estimation. 30 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It Based on initial metallurgical test work mineralised material (+10% Mn) from the factors or is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects Ant Hill deposit is expected to undergo crushing, screening and heavy media assumptions for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, separation. but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and The initial metallurgical test work has shown that Ant Hill has the ability to parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be produce a manganese product head grade of +37% Mn. rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmen- Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste tal factors or options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable dumps to the east of the pit. Any potential acid forming (PAF) material is assumptions prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential expected to be correctly stored within the waste dump landform. environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this PAF forming material within the waste rock is not expected to be an issue for stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a mining or waste storage. >95% of all waste material in the project area has a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early sulphur value below 0.3%. consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If BHPE carried out density measurements on 50 rock samples of approximately determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the 0.5kg each (for in situ density of outcrops and quarry faces) using the weight in measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. air/weight in water method. Additional measurements were carried out on 84 chip/pulp samples from 3 RC holes in the form of pycnometer tests. HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources Ltd, carried out density test work on 26 rock samples, 12 bulk samples from metallurgical test work and other assayed samples left over from metallurgical sizing tests. The density measurement method has not been recorded. The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that The result of the density test work is a table of average densities related to Mn% adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and content within the mineralisation. differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. 31 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mn% Density (insitu) 0-10 2.6 10-15 2.8 15-20 3.0 20-25 3.2 25-30 3.4 30-35 3.6 35-40 3.8 40-45 4.0 45-50 4.1 Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of The following density values have been assigned to the deposit mineralisation the different materials. according to the above table by relating an equivalent density to the average manganese grade of the domain. Waste domain densities are assumed values: Rock Type Dry Bulk Density (t/m3) BIF 2.5 MST 2.3 MIN_LAT 3.2 MIN_HOR 3.2 Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification categories. including: 32 Criteria Audits or reviews Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence JORC Code explanation Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of thedata). Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level inthe Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relativeaccuracy and confidence of the estimate. The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical Commentary Geological continuity

Data quality

Drillhole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks

Block kriging variance and slope of regression The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC Code once allother modifying factors have been addressed. The Competent Person endorses the reported Mineral Resource classification. No audits or reviews of the Mineral Resource estimate have carried out. Resource Estimation is qualitative in nature and based on the general approach used by resource estimation practitioners to indicate in relative terms the level of risk or uncertainty that may exist with respect to resource estimation whichhave cumulative effects on projected outcomes. Confidence in the estimate is based on the quality and distribution of the underlying data, continuity of the mineralisation and efficiency of the krigingalgorithm. The Ant Hill Resource is a global estimate. 33 Criteria JORC Code explanation and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Commentary Production data is currently limited, there is insufficient data for modelcomparisons. 34 Attachments Original document

