Mineral Resources : 19/03/2020 Ant Hill Mineral Resource Statement

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best- performing contractors since listing in 2006.
The Ant Hill Mineral Resource, which has been reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) as at 31 December 2019, is estimated to be 3.1 million tonnes at 24.7% Mn, 23.7% Fe and 16.5% SiO2, using a nominal Mn cut-off grade of 10%.
For the purpose of satisfying "reasonable prospects for eventual extraction" (JORC 2012), the Mineral Resources have been constrained by optimised open pit shells developed using operating costs, initial metallurgical test work, beneficiation parameters and a long term price assumption USD7.125/dmtu for a product grade of 37% Mn. Material occurring outside of these pit shells is unclassified and has not been reported anywhere in this statement.
Figure 1 Regional Location of Ant Hill
1
Ant Hill Deposit Details
Figure 2 Ant Hill Geology Domains
2
Mineral Resource Estimate
The following Mineral Resource estimate was generated by Mr. Matthew Watson, who is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is acting as the Competent Person as defined by JORC 2012.
Geology and Geological Interpretation
The Ant Hill manganese deposit is located 360 km by road from Port Hedland.
Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprising the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia and the Hamersley Group. The sediments form a broad NW-plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the Fortescue Group, which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina Basalt.
The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault-bounded elongate feature, approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap, and running the length of the mesa, is a package of iron and silica-rich chemical sediments which host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault breccia throughout the deposit.
Sampling and Sub-sampling
The majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Drillholes were predominantly down-hole sampled at 1m intervals, with a minority at 2m. The RC sub-samples were generated using either a three-tier Jones riffle splitter or an inverted cone splitter.
Diamond drilling was carried out to collect HQ3 diamond core. Drillholes were collared at the surface and core was used for petrographic studies.
Sample Analysis Method
Analysis was carried out at the Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for Mn, Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, Na2O, K2O, CaO and MgO analytes, along with thermogravimetric (TGA) analysis for loss on ignition (LOI) measurements. Some of the 2008 and 2014 drilling was additionally assayed for Cl, P, S and TiO2.
Drilling Techniques
Post-1998 RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers; pre-1998 drilling utilised open hole percussion. Diamond drilling used HQ3-sized core.
Estimation Methodology
The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used were 5m (east) by 10m (north) by 3m (elevation,) with sub-blocking down to 1m (east) by 2m (north) by 0.5m (elevation).
The pre-1998 drilling was used as an interpretation guide only, with these assays being excluded from the estimation.
3
The estimation was constrained within manually generated manganiferous mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset using a Mn cut-off grade of 10% and guided by the interpreted geology provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd. The 10% Mn lower cut was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided best fit with the interpreted geology.
Detailed statistical investigations were completed on the coded estimation data set, including exploratory data analysis and grade estimation trials. No high-grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a four-pass search strategy for Mn, Fe and SiO2.
An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates confirmed the primary OK results.
A summary of the drillhole data by mineralisation domain is included in Table 1.
Table 1 Mineralisation Intercepts by Geological Domain
4
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
BAH001
251962.5
7555078.1
470.2
0
-90
13
15
20.8
22.7
21.6
2
PODIFORM MN
BAH002
251961.6
7555096.6
471.0
0
-90
14
18
18.3
32.3
13.0
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH003
251963.3
7555115.8
472.1
0
-90
15
19
20.2
27.3
13.8
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH004
251963.2
7555137.9
473.3
0
-90
0
4
26.7
20.9
15.6
4
LATERITIC MN
BAH004
251963.2
7555137.9
473.3
0
-90
12
18
30.1
20.8
10.6
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH005
251963.5
7555155.8
474.1
0
-90
0
5
24.0
23.5
16.1
5
LATERITIC MN
BAH005
251963.5
7555155.8
474.1
0
-90
10
19
31.9
25.6
5.0
9
PODIFORM MN
BAH006
251963.1
7555180.2
475.0
0
-90
5
13
28.8
25.8
8.7
8
PODIFORM MN
BAH007
251966.2
7555193.7
475.6
0
-90
11
13
40.2
16.2
3.0
2
PODIFORM MN
BAH008
251965.5
7555216.9
476.5
0
-90
0
1
24.8
22.1
13.4
1
LATERITIC MN
BAH010
251943.8
7555077.7
470.7
0
-90
0
1
17.9
24.1
20.3
1
LATERITIC MN
BAH010
251943.8
7555077.7
470.7
0
-90
11
13
19.3
24.6
18.3
2
PODIFORM MN
BAH011
251944.2
7555097.4
471.6
0
-90
0
2
22.2
30.4
14.4
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH011
251944.2
7555097.4
471.6
0
-90
10
15
20.3
25.6
18.7
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH012
251941.4
7555116.9
473.2
0
-90
0
3
26.7
21.4
19.1
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH012
251941.4
7555116.9
473.2
0
-90
11
16
19.5
21.0
19.6
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH013
251944.2
7555137.5
474.6
0
-90
0
12
31.1
19.9
11.6
12
LATERITIC MN
BAH013
251944.2
7555137.5
474.6
0
-90
14
18
21.9
20.8
19.1
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH014
251944.4
7555157.1
475.5
0
-90
0
9
23.9
30.5
10.6
9
LATERITIC MN
BAH014
251944.4
7555157.1
475.5
0
-90
13
21
26.7
29.7
5.8
8
PODIFORM MN
BAH015
251943.7
7555178.2
476.3
0
-90
5
17
25.3
32.5
4.7
12
PODIFORM MN
BAH016
251941.6
7555200.1
477.2
0
-90
0
3
34.3
16.7
9.3
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH016
251941.6
7555200.1
477.2
0
-90
7
9
18.1
18.7
20.3
2
PODIFORM MN
BAH017
251943.3
7555219.3
478.1
0
-90
0
2
25.1
13.0
19.4
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH019
251922.4
7555079.7
471.7
0
-90
0
2
22.8
12.5
32.8
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH020
251923.9
7555094.9
472.3
0
-90
0
3
35.0
15.0
12.7
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH020
251923.9
7555094.9
472.3
0
-90
10
16
24.3
24.4
13.4
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH021
251923.1
7555116.6
473.6
0
-90
0
5
39.8
12.4
8.4
5
LATERITIC MN
BAH021
251923.1
7555116.6
473.6
0
-90
12
17
27.3
23.3
13.0
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH022
251908.8
7555138.4
472.5
0
-90
0
8
11.7
30.8
30.4
8
LATERITIC MN
BAH022
251908.8
7555138.4
472.5
0
-90
10
15
11.7
26.8
32.1
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH023
251904.6
7555115.0
473.9
0
-90
11
16
17.6
27.5
17.3
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH024
251884.0
7555108.6
475.0
0
-90
0
5
19.3
26.3
18.6
5
LATERITIC MN
BAH024
251884.0
7555108.6
475.0
0
-90
8
11
21.8
27.0
11.1
3
PODIFORM MN
BAH025
251885.7
7555097.5
474.9
0
-90
0
6
13.2
22.2
28.9
6
LATERITIC MN
BAH025
251885.7
7555097.5
474.9
0
-90
8
11
13.5
36.4
15.2
3
PODIFORM MN
BAH026
251906.6
7555098.3
473.6
0
-90
11
15
19.7
21.4
23.7
4
PODIFORM MN
5
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
BAH028
251886.8
7555077.1
473.6
0
-90
0
7
16.6
22.0
24.0
7
LATERITIC MN
BAH029
251867.2
7555077.9
473.5
0
-90
0
1
17.9
18.7
23.8
1
LATERITIC MN
BAH030
251841.0
7555075.9
473.6
0
-90
0
2
19.8
31.9
11.1
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH031
251827.7
7555092.6
474.7
0
-90
0
2
30.7
18.4
9.1
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH032
251829.8
7555117.3
477.5
0
-90
0
1
21.0
17.1
20.8
1
LATERITIC MN
BAH033
251827.9
7555072.4
473.0
0
-90
0
2
25.2
20.9
14.6
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH034
251859.4
7555119.1
478.3
0
-90
0
7
21.1
26.5
16.7
7
LATERITIC MN
BAH034
251859.4
7555119.1
478.3
0
-90
10
14
20.0
23.1
19.7
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH035
251858.5
7555098.2
475.4
0
-90
0
2
31.4
13.0
15.4
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH035
251858.5
7555098.2
475.4
0
-90
10
15
14.9
29.3
19.3
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH036
251841.8
7555096.5
475.4
0
-90
0
2
27.1
17.5
16.1
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH036
251841.8
7555096.5
475.4
0
-90
10
16
20.6
26.9
12.6
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH037
251839.1
7555116.7
477.7
0
-90
0
3
28.3
15.0
18.6
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH037
251839.1
7555116.7
477.7
0
-90
12
16
20.7
28.3
13.6
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH038
251829.3
7555135.5
479.4
0
-90
0
6
20.2
21.2
17.2
6
LATERITIC MN
BAH040
251831.1
7555158.6
482.6
0
-90
0
19
27.9
22.8
12.6
19
LATERITIC MN
BAH040
251831.1
7555158.6
482.6
0
-90
21
25
21.7
28.9
9.9
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH041
251822.4
7555184.8
483.9
0
-90
0
8
15.1
18.8
39.7
8
LATERITIC MN
BAH041
251822.4
7555184.8
483.9
0
-90
18
23
3.7
6.1
80.1
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH042
251824.7
7555174.2
483.6
0
-90
0
12
31.3
17.8
15.3
12
LATERITIC MN
BAH042
251824.7
7555174.2
483.6
0
-90
17
28
19.2
19.3
28.6
11
PODIFORM MN
BAH043
251842.1
7555160.7
483.4
0
-90
0
16
38.4
15.7
6.3
16
LATERITIC MN
BAH043
251842.1
7555160.7
483.4
0
-90
18
24
20.0
21.7
17.2
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH044
251842.7
7555180.5
485.9
0
-90
0
11
33.8
14.1
15.9
11
LATERITIC MN
BAH044
251842.7
7555180.5
485.9
0
-90
21
28
15.2
18.5
41.2
7
PODIFORM MN
BAH045
251847.2
7555195.9
486.4
0
-90
0
19
19.2
16.4
38.3
19
LATERITIC MN
BAH045
251847.2
7555195.9
486.4
0
-90
19
22
20.1
16.6
36.0
3
PODIFORM MN
BAH046
251845.8
7555217.1
485.2
0
-90
0
5
35.9
8.3
25.9
5
LATERITIC MN
BAH046
251845.8
7555217.1
485.2
0
-90
25
28
23.1
28.5
12.8
3
PODIFORM MN
BAH047
251867.9
7555177.7
485.3
0
-90
0
27
27.6
24.9
9.7
27
PODIFORM MN
BAH048
251867.9
7555201.6
485.8
0
-90
0
20
28.4
16.3
18.8
20
LATERITIC MN
BAH048
251867.9
7555201.6
485.8
0
-90
21
26
16.7
15.4
22.0
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH049
251868.7
7555218.3
484.7
0
-90
0
12
15.5
27.1
22.1
12
LATERITIC MN
BAH049
251868.7
7555218.3
484.7
0
-90
15
28
22.4
21.8
25.4
13
PODIFORM MN
BAH050
251867.6
7555239.1
484.8
0
-90
0
2
30.5
17.8
16.8
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH050
251867.6
7555239.1
484.8
0
-90
21
25
22.1
16.3
34.5
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH051
251887.0
7555218.9
483.2
0
-90
0
14
26.9
22.2
12.7
14
LATERITIC MN
BAH051
251887.0
7555218.9
483.2
0
-90
15
28
21.1
29.1
11.0
13
PODIFORM MN
BAH052
251888.5
7555239.2
482.9
0
-90
0
11
20.8
22.4
17.2
11
LATERITIC MN
BAH052
251888.5
7555239.2
482.9
0
-90
25
28
21.2
11.3
43.5
3
PODIFORM MN
BAH053
251886.1
7555179.3
482.5
0
-90
0
27
27.2
26.3
10.5
27
PODIFORM MN
BAH054
251910.1
7555168.8
478.6
0
-90
5
23
12.9
27.8
28.9
18
PODIFORM MN
BAH055
251907.5
7555197.3
480.4
0
-90
6
23
19.5
28.8
15.8
17
PODIFORM MN
BAH056
251908.3
7555179.4
479.8
0
-90
1
21
26.0
26.4
9.5
20
PODIFORM MN
BAH057
251888.0
7555195.0
482.4
0
-90
0
6
17.5
29.4
19.0
6
LATERITIC MN
BAH057
251888.0
7555195.0
482.4
0
-90
21
25
19.5
30.3
14.5
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH058
251907.2
7555218.6
480.9
0
-90
22
28
32.9
20.9
8.0
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH059
251905.8
7555237.4
481.5
0
-90
0
14
20.5
27.2
11.9
14
LATERITIC MN
BAH059
251905.8
7555237.4
481.5
0
-90
22
28
27.5
22.0
14.0
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH060
251922.0
7555236.7
480.4
0
-90
22
28
26.4
33.8
4.1
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH061
251923.1
7555215.9
479.4
0
-90
0
2
19.2
19.7
18.8
2
LATERITIC MN
BAH061
251923.1
7555215.9
479.4
0
-90
24
28
21.6
31.6
8.6
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH062
251922.9
7555198.4
478.9
0
-90
0
1
31.5
21.0
6.3
1
LATERITIC MN
BAH062
251922.9
7555198.4
478.9
0
-90
6
10
27.8
23.8
7.6
4
PODIFORM MN
6
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51
AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
BAH063
251920.7
7555178.5
478.5
0
-90
6
20
23.6
28.2
11.1
14
PODIFORM MN
BAH064
251922.3
7555159.7
477.7
0
-90
11
19
17.0
34.0
14.4
8
PODIFORM MN
BAH065
251985.2
7555117.7
471.2
0
-90
0
9
37.4
14.6
9.4
9
LATERITIC MN
BAH065
251985.2
7555117.7
471.2
0
-90
15
21
21.1
23.4
19.7
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH066
251985.8
7555139.2
472.2
0
-90
0
12
23.1
14.4
34.6
12
LATERITIC MN
BAH066
251985.8
7555139.2
472.2
0
-90
14
20
30.1
22.8
9.7
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH067
251984.0
7555152.8
473.0
0
-90
0
3
24.1
23.5
16.0
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH067
251984.0
7555152.8
473.0
0
-90
12
17
25.5
27.1
11.3
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH068
252002.7
7555155.1
472.1
0
-90
0
3
31.2
17.0
11.8
3
LATERITIC MN
BAH068
252002.7
7555155.1
472.1
0
-90
10
16
30.9
23.3
8.7
6
PODIFORM MN
BAH069
252000.9
7555139.4
471.5
0
-90
0
9
35.5
14.6
12.4
9
LATERITIC MN
BAH069
252000.9
7555139.4
471.5
0
-90
10
15
18.0
33.6
13.9
5
PODIFORM MN
BAH070
251999.4
7555118.6
470.9
0
-90
0
6
29.0
17.7
17.9
6
LATERITIC MN
BAH070
251999.4
7555118.6
470.9
0
-90
18
22
19.3
27.2
16.9
4
PODIFORM MN
BAH074
251855.9
7555139.9
482.1
0
-90
0
11
30.5
16.4
14.5
11
LATERITIC MN
BAH074
251855.9
7555139.9
482.1
0
-90
16
20
18.6
29.2
16.3
4
PODIFORM MN
AHRC001
251849.8
7555170.9
485.4
0
-90
0
19
31.9
23.3
8.1
19
LATERITIC MN
AHRC001
251849.8
7555170.9
485.4
0
-90
19
28
23.7
23.5
13.9
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC002
251864.2
7555170.2
485.4
0
-90
0
12
36.0
18.5
7.4
12
LATERITIC MN
AHRC002
251864.2
7555170.2
485.4
0
-90
19
27
16.1
25.0
21.9
8
PODIFORM MN
AHRC003
251794.8
7555189.3
481.9
270
-60
0
14
25.9
17.3
22.6
14
LATERITIC MN
AHRC004
251860.0
7555081.5
474.2
0
-90
0
3
15.5
32.9
14.1
3
LATERITIC MN
AHRC005
251840.2
7555080.9
474.1
0
-90
0
2
24.9
24.6
9.7
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC006
251839.7
7555060.1
472.6
0
-90
0
2
26.9
22.4
11.0
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC007
251823.6
7555096.9
474.8
272
-60
0
7
32.0
14.7
13.3
7
LATERITIC MN
AHRC008
251825.4
7555123.6
477.7
270
-60
0
5
24.5
21.5
14.5
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC009
251878.8
7555080.7
473.5
0
-90
0
10
22.5
20.8
18.9
10
LATERITIC MN
AHRC010
251880.5
7555060.7
473.0
0
-90
0
6
26.8
19.3
16.6
6
LATERITIC MN
AHRC011
251860.2
7555060.4
473.4
0
-90
0
3
11.0
21.3
34.6
3
LATERITIC MN
AHRC012
251848.2
7555062.0
472.8
0
-90
0
3
23.9
21.2
17.2
3
LATERITIC MN
AHRC013
251825.4
7555139.6
478.8
270
-60
0
9
30.7
17.9
10.6
9
LATERITIC MN
AHRC014
251867.6
7555140.8
482.4
0
-90
0
14
29.0
23.2
10.7
14
LATERITIC MN
AHRC014
251867.6
7555140.8
482.4
0
-90
16
20
22.4
25.8
11.2
4
PODIFORM MN
AHRC015
251868.1
7555159.0
484.4
0
-90
0
16
31.4
23.7
6.8
16
LATERITIC MN
AHRC015
251868.1
7555159.0
484.4
0
-90
16
25
20.9
24.9
14.5
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC016
251807.5
7555189.0
482.6
271
-61
0
16
14.8
13.4
48.2
16
LATERITIC MN
AHRC017
251834.5
7555171.2
484.2
0
-90
0
16
34.1
15.3
12.3
16
LATERITIC MN
AHRC017
251834.5
7555171.2
484.2
0
-90
17
28
16.8
31.8
20.5
11
PODIFORM MN
AHRC018
251805.6
7555177.9
482.0
270
-60
0
18
19.6
18.8
32.5
18
LATERITIC MN
AHRC018
251805.6
7555177.9
482.0
270
-60
23
30
24.8
20.8
22.7
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC019
251820.0
7555171.5
482.8
0
-90
0
11
30.5
21.6
12.1
11
LATERITIC MN
AHRC019
251820.0
7555171.5
482.8
0
-90
18
26
25.7
20.6
16.4
8
PODIFORM MN
AHRC020
251853.3
7555158.9
484.3
0
-90
0
16
25.2
25.2
13.1
16
LATERITIC MN
AHRC020
251853.3
7555158.9
484.3
0
-90
17
24
16.2
32.4
14.4
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC021
251825.7
7555158.4
481.8
270
-60
0
20
30.1
19.9
12.8
20
LATERITIC MN
AHRC022
252012.6
7555118.7
470.4
0
-90
0
2
17.3
11.9
40.7
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC022
252012.6
7555118.7
470.4
0
-90
18
24
20.6
24.3
18.7
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC023
252048.2
7555118.3
468.4
0
-90
0
1
19.4
21.6
20.4
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC024
252028.7
7555118.6
469.7
0
-90
18
25
18.3
32.8
12.7
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC025
252014.2
7555138.6
471.0
0
-90
0
1
17.4
23.8
19.2
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC025
252014.2
7555138.6
471.0
0
-90
6
12
27.1
26.9
9.9
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC026
252030.7
7555139.2
470.3
0
-90
0
5
26.2
23.2
12.3
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC026
252030.7
7555139.2
470.3
0
-90
11
18
33.6
18.8
9.2
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC027
252048.7
7555139.0
469.6
0
-90
0
4
22.5
21.3
20.7
4
LATERITIC MN
7
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
AHRC028
252066.0
7555137.7
468.4
0
-90
0
1
23.6
20.0
18.2
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC029
252008.8
7555158.3
472.0
0
-90
0
3
18.7
16.9
24.5
3
LATERITIC MN
AHRC029
252008.8
7555158.3
472.0
0
-90
8
14
34.7
17.2
8.6
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC030
252022.3
7555158.7
471.5
0
-90
0
2
20.4
19.2
23.0
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC030
252022.3
7555158.7
471.5
0
-90
11
14
24.4
28.3
11.5
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC031
252037.2
7555159.2
470.8
0
-90
0
5
30.7
19.3
10.9
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC031
252037.2
7555159.2
470.8
0
-90
9
14
23.4
28.2
13.2
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC032
252054.7
7555160.0
469.8
0
-90
0
5
21.4
20.6
19.5
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC034
252029.2
7555177.8
471.8
0
-90
0
6
25.5
19.8
16.1
6
LATERITIC MN
AHRC034
252029.2
7555177.8
471.8
0
-90
8
14
27.4
20.2
15.9
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC035
252042.8
7555178.3
471.0
0
-90
0
8
31.8
21.7
9.9
8
LATERITIC MN
AHRC036
252015.7
7555198.3
473.0
0
-90
0
1
15.3
21.6
29.3
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC036
252015.7
7555198.3
473.0
0
-90
15
22
34.8
19.3
7.5
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC037
252027.9
7555198.8
471.8
0
-90
0
6
19.1
10.2
41.5
6
LATERITIC MN
AHRC037
252027.9
7555198.8
471.8
0
-90
15
19
37.5
15.9
7.5
4
PODIFORM MN
AHRC038
252005.2
7555100.0
469.9
0
-90
0
1
17.3
18.6
26.0
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC038
252005.2
7555100.0
469.9
0
-90
17
23
25.6
21.9
16.2
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC039
252019.6
7555099.1
469.7
0
-90
0
1
16.2
20.7
24.0
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC040
252038.5
7555099.1
468.7
0
-90
0
2
24.9
18.7
17.1
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC041
251988.9
7555098.4
470.4
0
-90
0
10
38.1
13.6
7.8
10
LATERITIC MN
AHRC041
251988.9
7555098.4
470.4
0
-90
15
20
23.2
22.9
16.5
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC042
251973.1
7555098.2
470.7
0
-90
0
5
23.2
26.5
17.0
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC042
251973.1
7555098.2
470.7
0
-90
12
18
20.5
27.7
13.5
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC043
251993.7
7555080.4
469.6
0
-90
0
5
24.1
25.5
14.2
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC043
251993.7
7555080.4
469.6
0
-90
18
21
24.0
22.4
14.8
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC044
252008.1
7555079.9
469.3
0
-90
0
1
24.8
19.4
17.2
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC045
252026.9
7555080.0
468.5
0
-90
0
1
21.0
17.7
21.4
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC047
251978.4
7555080.8
470.0
0
-90
0
4
22.7
13.7
28.2
4
LATERITIC MN
AHRC047
251978.4
7555080.8
470.0
0
-90
13
15
18.6
17.9
33.1
2
PODIFORM MN
AHRC048
251978.1
7555119.1
471.6
0
-90
14
21
23.7
24.1
15.5
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC049
252044.2
7555199.8
470.4
0
-90
0
2
30.2
15.7
16.3
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC050
251998.9
7555198.4
474.1
0
-90
0
2
19.8
19.1
23.5
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC051
251985.6
7555198.7
474.8
0
-90
0
1
21.6
14.6
24.4
1
LATERITIC MN
AHRC052
251971.0
7555199.5
475.7
0
-90
0
2
20.8
18.4
19.2
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC052
251971.0
7555199.5
475.7
0
-90
8
12
20.5
33.5
13.2
4
PODIFORM MN
AHRC053
251993.6
7555214.4
473.6
0
-90
0
4
20.2
19.3
25.2
4
LATERITIC MN
AHRC053
251993.6
7555214.4
473.6
0
-90
13
22
26.3
23.9
13.6
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC054
251979.3
7555218.7
475.4
0
-90
0
2
23.8
19.1
18.3
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC055
252007.4
7555219.3
470.8
0
-90
9
14
20.4
19.2
25.2
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC055
252007.4
7555219.3
470.8
0
-90
15
20
16.7
39.1
7.8
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC056
251967.9
7555057.6
469.5
0
-90
0
2
17.3
14.3
36.1
2
LATERITIC MN
AHRC058
252003.9
7555238.1
469.0
0
-90
6
13
25.9
26.1
9.8
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC059
251989.4
7555238.3
470.7
0
-90
17
26
22.2
22.5
13.6
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC060
251996.9
7555260.0
466.7
0
-90
2
7
25.2
24.8
12.1
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC060
251996.9
7555260.0
466.7
0
-90
14
25
24.2
30.7
6.2
11
PODIFORM MN
AHRC061
251994.1
7555277.3
471.3
90
-60
0
11
24.7
25.0
14.7
11
PODIFORM MN
AHRC061
251994.1
7555277.3
471.3
90
-60
30
31
15.3
36.8
10.5
1
PODIFORM MN
AHRC062
251987.3
7555279.1
469.3
0
-90
15
30
24.8
24.3
10.6
15
PODIFORM MN
AHRC063
251985.8
7555298.6
472.4
90
-60
4
12
30.5
21.8
11.6
8
PODIFORM MN
AHRC063
251985.8
7555298.6
472.4
90
-60
26
37
21.9
33.7
7.3
11
PODIFORM MN
AHRC064
251977.1
7555298.1
470.5
0
-90
7
9
22.3
18.8
26.9
2
PODIFORM MN
AHRC064
251977.1
7555298.1
470.5
0
-90
13
28
28.3
22.5
10.1
15
PODIFORM MN
AHRC065
251989.3
7555319.1
473.9
0
-90
0
26
26.2
26.0
11.1
26
PODIFORM MN
AHRC066
251994.7
7555340.1
478.4
0
-90
3
23
34.8
19.1
7.0
20
PODIFORM MN
8
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51
AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
AHRC067
252008.7
7555338.8
479.3
0
-90
2
3
25.3
20.0
21.5
1
PODIFORM MN
AHRC067
252008.7
7555338.8
479.3
0
-90
16
31
21.1
26.8
18.6
15
PODIFORM MN
AHRC068
252023.0
7555338.8
480.3
0
-90
0
5
26.9
25.1
12.3
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC068
252023.0
7555338.8
480.3
0
-90
9
23
26.0
25.7
13.5
14
PODIFORM MN
AHRC071
251879.6
7555168.7
483.4
180
-75
0
5
32.8
15.1
13.9
5
LATERITIC MN
AHRC071
251879.6
7555168.7
483.4
180
-75
17
24
17.5
29.4
17.8
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC072
251880.6
7555119.9
477.8
0
-90
0
8
29.1
21.6
11.9
8
LATERITIC MN
AHRC072
251880.6
7555119.9
477.8
0
-90
10
14
22.1
24.5
14.3
4
PODIFORM MN
AHRC073
251890.8
7555138.3
474.9
0
-90
0
4
22.7
26.4
15.0
4
LATERITIC MN
AHRC073
251890.8
7555138.3
474.9
0
-90
9
14
21.3
25.8
12.8
5
PODIFORM MN
AHRC074
252048.8
7555319.5
475.8
0
-90
2
9
18.5
25.3
24.3
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC075
252032.6
7555317.7
477.4
0
-90
5
8
22.9
24.7
16.6
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC075
252032.6
7555317.7
477.4
0
-90
11
23
19.5
27.3
18.2
12
PODIFORM MN
AHRC076
252009.5
7555318.3
478.7
270
-60
4
10
17.5
16.6
34.7
6
PODIFORM MN
AHRC076
252009.5
7555318.3
478.7
270
-60
17
35
27.8
26.4
9.7
18
PODIFORM MN
AHRC077
252019.7
7555317.5
478.4
0
-90
5
12
20.3
36.9
8.3
7
PODIFORM MN
AHRC077
252019.7
7555317.5
478.4
0
-90
19
22
24.8
22.9
15.0
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC078
252038.0
7555298.7
473.7
0
-90
7
19
20.5
28.3
14.5
12
PODIFORM MN
AHRC079
252026.6
7555357.5
480.8
0
-90
3
6
24.2
19.7
22.4
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC080
252015.0
7555356.0
480.6
0
-90
6
27
28.1
21.8
13.7
21
PODIFORM MN
AHRC081
252009.4
7555300.5
477.9
0
-90
0
12
21.7
21.5
22.6
12
PODIFORM MN
AHRC081
252009.4
7555300.5
477.9
0
-90
23
37
19.3
37.5
6.5
14
PODIFORM MN
AHRC082
252013.0
7555285.3
476.0
270
-60
0
13
14.0
30.1
24.5
13
PODIFORM MN
AHRC082
252013.0
7555285.3
476.0
270
-60
26
42
20.5
31.6
11.2
16
PODIFORM MN
AHRC083
251999.5
7555377.9
482.6
0
-90
9
32
28.6
26.2
6.6
23
PODIFORM MN
AHRC084
251968.7
7555378.2
484.7
0
-90
28
31
25.4
26.5
10.0
3
PODIFORM MN
AHRC085
251959.5
7555397.9
485.5
0
-90
24
35
39.6
13.3
6.5
11
PODIFORM MN
AHRC086
251971.2
7555398.3
483.7
0
-90
2
34
34.3
21.1
6.8
32
PODIFORM MN
AHRC087
251952.7
7555420.2
485.5
0
-90
18
35
36.0
22.0
3.7
17
PODIFORM MN
AHRC088
251952.7
7555439.4
486.2
0
-90
26
35
32.6
21.4
10.7
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC089
251969.1
7555437.9
484.6
0
-90
23
31
6.9
20.6
50.2
8
PODIFORM MN
AHRC090
251982.1
7555440.0
483.2
0
-90
22
30
26.6
27.3
7.5
8
PODIFORM MN
AHRC091
251983.2
7555376.9
483.2
0
-90
22
31
21.0
33.7
8.3
9
PODIFORM MN
AHRC092
251998.7
7555357.9
481.2
0
-90
8
32
24.7
23.0
15.9
24
PODIFORM MN
AHRC093
251944.8
7555479.8
488.0
0
-90
3
27
29.7
21.5
11.7
24
PODIFORM MN
AHRC094
251900.4
7555499.8
488.3
90
-60
29
42
35.4
18.9
9.5
13
PODIFORM MN
AHRC095
251918.8
7555500.1
487.0
0
-90
20
36
30.2
24.3
10.9
16
PODIFORM MN
AHRC096
251908.8
7555520.0
487.0
90
-60
26
36
32.1
17.3
12.1
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_001
251806.0
7555418.0
489.3
360
-90
2
22
23.7
24.1
22.3
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_002
251827.0
7555435.0
490.5
360
-90
12
30
14.4
19.2
44.0
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_003
251850.0
7555449.0
491.4
360
-90
20
40
25.4
17.7
27.3
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_004
251874.0
7555458.0
491.1
360
-90
16
36
18.6
19.3
35.1
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_005
251898.0
7555468.0
490.0
360
-90
2
16
28.0
21.8
15.2
14
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_005
251898.0
7555468.0
490.0
360
-90
20
40
18.3
21.0
34.9
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_007
251852.0
7555525.0
489.1
360
-90
30
40
21.3
18.1
29.3
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_008
251903.0
7555528.0
486.7
360
-90
26
36
22.0
14.2
35.2
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_014
251767.0
7555800.0
488.8
360
-90
12
18
17.2
11.6
49.2
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_016
251755.0
7555850.0
494.5
360
-90
16
22
24.7
12.3
33.4
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_017
251743.0
7555901.0
499.5
360
-90
28
34
16.0
25.1
21.9
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_018
251761.0
7555902.0
498.9
360
-90
24
30
20.9
20.1
23.0
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_022
251759.0
7556051.0
496.5
360
-90
6
14
17.0
30.6
12.1
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_023
251800.0
7556053.0
498.2
360
-90
0
8
26.8
26.8
9.9
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_023
251800.0
7556053.0
498.2
360
-90
16
20
27.7
19.3
11.7
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_024
251846.0
7556051.0
499.4
360
-90
0
2
24.5
31.5
7.3
2
PODIFORM MN
9
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
14AHRC_025
251727.0
7556100.0
494.7
360
-90
22
38
22.5
19.6
24.4
16
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_026
251774.0
7556100.0
495.5
360
-90
2
12
25.1
24.9
13.4
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_026
251774.0
7556100.0
495.5
360
-90
16
24
30.0
27.3
7.0
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_028
251725.0
7556150.0
493.3
360
-90
24
28
23.5
21.9
20.0
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_029
251745.0
7556151.0
492.7
360
-90
4
32
27.2
25.1
11.7
28
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_030
251697.0
7556204.0
490.8
360
-90
26
46
30.8
20.2
10.4
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_031
251747.0
7556202.0
492.7
360
-90
20
28
36.6
20.9
5.0
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_032
251655.0
7556248.0
487.5
360
-90
45
50
21.9
25.5
20.0
5
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_033
251692.0
7556248.0
490.0
360
-90
20
40
18.8
34.8
11.0
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_034
251801.0
7556000.0
500.2
360
-90
18
23
22.4
22.4
12.9
5
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_073
251650.0
7556273.0
486.2
360
-90
42
52
20.9
33.7
9.7
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_074
251675.0
7556269.0
487.0
360
-90
18
38
1.0
20.1
61.6
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_075
251699.0
7556270.0
485.5
360
-90
0
20
27.4
25.5
8.5
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_076
251701.0
7556270.0
485.3
91
-60
0
22
26.3
27.9
8.6
22
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_078
251674.0
7556248.0
489.0
360
-90
30
48
11.3
29.9
23.7
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_079
251716.0
7556249.0
488.2
360
-90
14
26
22.9
32.2
7.8
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_080
251760.0
7556224.0
491.2
87
-60
12
20
23.8
33.6
5.0
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_081
251758.0
7556224.0
491.3
360
-90
14
24
17.8
35.4
8.9
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_082
251722.0
7556224.0
491.6
360
-90
8
32
25.5
22.6
11.0
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_083
251700.0
7556223.0
491.3
360
-90
20
44
24.6
28.5
11.6
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_084
251676.0
7556225.0
489.1
360
-90
28
44
3.4
47.2
23.2
16
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_085
251765.0
7556201.0
492.4
87
-60
22
28
22.5
37.8
3.0
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_086
251724.0
7556200.0
492.2
360
-90
24
36
1.4
39.7
33.8
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_088
251649.0
7556219.0
485.1
360
-90
36
42
24.4
28.8
8.5
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_099
251726.0
7556175.0
492.7
360
-90
20
24
24.2
24.0
13.0
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_100
251751.0
7556175.0
492.1
88
-60
28
36
23.2
38.0
2.7
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_101
251749.0
7556175.0
492.3
360
-90
18
32
26.1
30.9
6.6
14
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_106
251725.0
7556125.0
494.1
360
-90
20
34
19.0
24.4
23.6
14
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_107
251751.0
7556126.0
493.8
360
-90
6
32
25.7
29.9
6.4
26
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_108
251778.0
7556126.0
493.7
88
-60
0
14
20.9
32.2
9.6
14
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_108
251778.0
7556126.0
493.7
88
-60
18
22
31.7
28.2
3.2
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_109
251776.0
7556126.0
493.7
360
-90
0
18
27.0
25.9
9.2
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_109
251776.0
7556126.0
493.7
360
-90
24
28
21.6
20.3
18.2
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_112
251748.0
7556101.0
495.3
360
-90
6
24
23.2
30.6
8.6
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_113
251788.0
7556101.0
494.9
88
-60
0
8
24.3
29.5
10.3
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_114
251786.0
7556101.0
495.0
360
-90
0
10
24.9
30.4
8.0
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_114
251786.0
7556101.0
495.0
360
-90
18
22
20.2
37.9
7.0
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_115
251845.0
7556071.0
498.4
88
-60
0
2
27.9
23.0
9.3
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_116
251843.0
7556071.0
498.3
360
-90
0
4
18.4
29.0
17.1
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_117
251824.0
7556071.0
497.9
360
-90
0
8
36.1
22.3
2.8
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_118
251800.0
7556071.0
497.6
360
-90
4
10
8.2
43.3
18.0
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_118
251800.0
7556071.0
497.6
360
-90
14
20
32.2
24.3
4.7
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_119
251774.0
7556073.0
496.8
360
-90
6
10
33.7
19.5
7.7
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_119
251774.0
7556073.0
496.8
360
-90
16
24
19.9
29.6
12.9
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_124
251776.0
7556053.0
497.4
360
-90
6
16
18.9
29.0
15.0
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_124
251776.0
7556053.0
497.4
360
-90
22
24
10.2
48.0
8.1
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_125
251825.0
7556052.0
498.7
360
-90
2
6
27.4
25.1
9.6
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_126
251849.0
7556051.0
499.5
88
-60
0
2
26.4
27.9
8.5
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_127
251838.0
7556026.0
499.1
90
-60
12
15
24.0
35.4
4.8
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_128
251836.0
7556026.0
499.3
360
-90
10
13
29.7
26.2
5.4
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_129
251824.0
7556026.0
499.5
360
-90
11
14
20.3
35.5
7.2
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_137
251822.0
7556001.0
500.8
360
-90
8
16
22.3
30.6
9.0
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_138
251840.0
7556002.0
500.0
88
-60
10
13
14.7
29.9
15.4
3
PODIFORM MN
10
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
14AHRC_139
251842.0
7556002.0
499.1
360
-90
9
12
7.4
42.9
15.2
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_140
251832.0
7555975.0
501.5
88
-60
6
11
24.7
28.9
9.9
5
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_141
251824.0
7555975.0
501.6
360
-90
9
11
17.5
27.8
19.8
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_151
251716.0
7555904.0
498.1
269
-60
38
43
27.4
18.5
15.6
5
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_152
251718.0
7555904.0
498.4
360
-90
26
36
25.6
18.3
19.0
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_153
251729.0
7555874.0
497.0
360
-90
23
27
24.9
16.5
24.7
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_154
251767.0
7555834.0
492.3
90
-60
15
19
19.5
23.1
18.8
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_155
251765.0
7555834.0
492.5
360
-90
14
17
29.6
13.1
21.0
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_164
251874.0
7555578.0
485.2
88
-60
0
2
26.6
15.8
19.7
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_164
251874.0
7555578.0
485.2
88
-60
3
4
25.0
17.7
18.8
1
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_165
251872.0
7555578.0
485.5
360
-90
1
23
20.4
15.9
30.3
22
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_166
251875.0
7555563.0
486.2
360
-90
0
18
19.3
20.4
24.1
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_166
251875.0
7555563.0
486.2
360
-90
22
30
28.9
15.9
20.4
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_167
251849.0
7555564.0
487.8
360
-90
32
35
22.7
14.3
30.8
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_175
251860.0
7555541.0
488.1
360
-90
24
30
22.4
19.5
27.3
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_176
251877.0
7555541.0
487.3
360
-90
2
14
14.4
13.8
48.5
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_176
251877.0
7555541.0
487.3
360
-90
17
21
20.5
13.2
43.7
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_176
251877.0
7555541.0
487.3
360
-90
39
40
24.0
28.0
14.0
1
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_177
251882.0
7555517.0
487.9
360
-90
28
36
21.2
16.0
35.5
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_178
251860.0
7555521.0
488.8
360
-90
28
36
17.8
20.2
34.2
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_181
251870.0
7555519.0
488.3
360
-90
22
34
22.2
16.2
33.8
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_182
251897.0
7555501.0
488.3
360
-90
30
38
21.4
17.3
31.7
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_183
251882.0
7555500.0
488.7
360
-90
22
34
20.4
14.9
35.2
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_184
251861.0
7555501.0
489.3
360
-90
32
36
17.0
17.0
41.6
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_185
251840.0
7555501.0
490.0
360
-90
30
37
21.3
15.2
36.9
7
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_192
251907.0
7555521.0
487.0
360
-90
24
36
29.2
14.7
24.5
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_193
251901.0
7555521.0
487.2
360
-90
24
38
28.8
15.0
24.2
14
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_194
251895.0
7555542.0
486.1
360
-90
1
6
23.7
26.8
15.4
5
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_194
251895.0
7555542.0
486.1
360
-90
30
36
30.4
17.5
15.3
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_195
251897.0
7555542.0
486.0
87
-60
1
5
28.1
17.4
22.3
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_195
251897.0
7555542.0
486.0
87
-60
32
34
17.3
18.8
28.6
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_196
251877.0
7555563.0
486.1
90
-60
0
6
17.4
19.4
31.2
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_196
251877.0
7555563.0
486.1
90
-60
14
26
18.1
20.2
19.8
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_200
251850.0
7555482.0
490.2
360
-90
28
37
18.9
15.4
40.4
9
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_201
251860.0
7555482.0
490.2
360
-90
28
36
22.8
26.6
20.9
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_202
251871.0
7555482.0
490.0
360
-90
26
36
22.3
21.9
24.2
10
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_203
251835.0
7555464.0
489.6
269
-60
12
24
24.6
31.7
12.3
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_204
251837.0
7555464.0
489.8
360
-90
19
34
16.5
14.7
46.1
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_205
251847.0
7555464.0
490.6
360
-90
24
39
19.4
16.9
39.8
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_206
251859.0
7555466.0
491.0
360
-90
24
39
23.4
16.7
31.8
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_207
251867.0
7555465.0
491.0
360
-90
22
37
20.4
17.9
33.5
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_208
251878.0
7555463.0
490.8
360
-90
12
36
19.8
14.1
41.9
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_209
251890.0
7555464.0
490.5
360
-90
8
9
24.8
11.6
33.2
1
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_209
251890.0
7555464.0
490.5
360
-90
20
39
22.0
25.5
24.0
19
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_210
251898.0
7555463.0
490.4
360
-90
1
16
27.9
19.4
20.3
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_210
251898.0
7555463.0
490.4
360
-90
18
39
12.0
22.6
42.6
21
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_211
251909.0
7555461.0
491.0
360
-90
2
6
20.5
16.8
36.0
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_211
251909.0
7555461.0
491.0
360
-90
19
40
20.3
26.9
20.8
21
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_212
251879.0
7555482.0
489.9
360
-90
21
36
21.6
17.1
34.2
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_213
251889.0
7555482.0
489.8
360
-90
24
39
22.3
20.5
27.0
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_214
251899.0
7555481.0
489.4
360
-90
22
40
19.9
28.9
21.7
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_215
251908.0
7555482.0
489.6
360
-90
0
24
28.5
22.4
15.4
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_215
251908.0
7555482.0
489.6
360
-90
27
39
29.6
16.2
21.7
12
PODIFORM MN
11
HOLE_ID
EASTING
NORTHING
RL
AZI DIP
FROM TO
Mn
Fe
SiO2
INTERVAL
MINZONE
MGA94Z51 MGA94Z51 AHD
M
M
%
%
%
M
14AHRC_216
251791.0
7555431.0
487.3
360
-90
8
12
19.1
31.1
21.6
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_217
251789.0
7555431.0
486.9
269
-60
6
9
24.9
29.5
14.0
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_219
251796.0
7555412.0
488.9
360
-90
14
18
26.9
16.7
28.0
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_220
251798.0
7555431.0
487.8
360
-90
2
18
19.5
30.9
21.9
16
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_221
251818.0
7555433.0
489.3
360
-90
6
24
19.0
15.6
40.1
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_222
251828.0
7555443.0
490.0
360
-90
11
28
12.5
12.8
55.4
17
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_223
251839.0
7555443.0
490.8
360
-90
18
33
23.7
17.2
29.0
15
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_224
251850.0
7555443.0
491.7
360
-90
19
39
24.4
20.9
24.2
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_225
251859.0
7555443.0
491.9
360
-90
20
38
24.5
18.0
28.4
18
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_226
251870.0
7555443.0
492.1
360
-90
14
36
24.5
27.2
15.8
22
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_227
251880.0
7555443.0
491.7
360
-90
14
38
18.2
25.1
29.2
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_228
251888.0
7555443.0
491.5
360
-90
0
16
25.2
14.4
32.6
16
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_228
251888.0
7555443.0
491.5
360
-90
32
36
21.5
28.4
13.4
4
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_229
251900.0
7555443.0
490.9
360
-90
11
14
24.1
18.4
29.9
3
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_229
251900.0
7555443.0
490.9
360
-90
36
37
20.6
25.8
13.2
1
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_230
251908.0
7555443.0
490.7
360
-90
37
39
22.4
26.0
15.1
2
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_231
251904.0
7555424.0
491.5
360
-90
26
32
34.6
23.4
4.8
6
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_232
251918.0
7555422.0
489.9
360
-90
24
36
35.7
19.3
7.2
12
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_233
251837.0
7555400.0
493.6
360
-90
10
34
32.7
13.3
22.2
24
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_234
251858.0
7555401.0
494.1
360
-90
16
36
23.0
16.7
31.7
20
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_235
251882.0
7555423.0
493.6
360
-90
3
14
21.7
18.6
33.4
11
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_235
251882.0
7555423.0
493.6
360
-90
26
34
24.2
18.8
25.4
8
PODIFORM MN
14AHRC_236
251858.0
7555422.0
493.5
360
-90
16
34
30.8
17.6
19.1
18
PODIFORM MN
Figure 3 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,555,100N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results
12
Figure 4 Ant Hill Cross Section 7,556,200N Showing Block Model and Supporting Drill Results
Resource Classification
The Resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred within pit constraints, satisfying the requirements of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the 2012 JORC Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified.
A range of criteria has been considered in determining the classification including:
Geological continuity
Data quality
Drillhole spacing
Modelling technique
Estimation quality measures, including search strategy, the number of informing data, the average distance of data from blocks, the block kriging variance and the slope of regression.
Where the Resource is supported by a drillhole spacing of 25 m by 25 m it has been classified as Indicated. In areas where drillhole support is limited but surface mapping and cross section structures suggest the mineralisation is continuous, the Resource has been classified as Inferred.
13
Figure 5 Ant Hill Resource Classification
14
Cut-off Grade
A cut-off grade of 10% Mn was used for reporting the Mineral Resource estimate, the reporting cut-off is in line with the parameters used to build the geological model.
Table 2 Ant Hill Global Manganese Mineral Resource (as at 31 December 2019)
Commodity: Manganese (Mn)
Deposit
Type
Cut-off
Tonnes
Mn
Fe
SiO2
Resource
(Mn %)
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Category
Ant Hill
Sediment-
10
2.8
24.4
23.9
16.7
Indicated
Hosted
10
0.3
28.7
21.6
14.2
Inferred
Total
3.1
24.7
23.7
16.5
All
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources listed in the previous table is based upon work compiled by Mr Matthew Watson. Mr Matthew Watson is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Watson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012. Mr Watson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statement
This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with manganese exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, metallurgy, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
15
APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT MANGANESE RESOURCES
The following information has been provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting).
Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves) is not being reported in this document.
ANT HILL DEPOSIT
JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
techniques
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals
under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF
instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad
meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Commentary
Valiant Consolidated Ltd completed 78 open-hole percussion drillholes in 1992for 1,435m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHP.
Sovereign Resources NL, in association with BHPE, completed 74 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 1998 for 2,018m. Drillhole IDs were designatedBAH.
HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources Ltd, completed 96 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2008 for 2,966m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHRC. 2 Diamond holes using HQ triple tube werecompleted in 2008 for 14.1m. Drillhole IDs were designated AHD.
Mineral Resources Ltd, through its subsidiary Process Minerals International (PMI), completed 236 RC drillholes using face sampling hammers in 2014 for11,489. Drillhole IDs were designated 2014AHRC.
No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig.
16
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public
Open-hole percussion and RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m sample
Report.
intervals.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively
All drill samples were collected from a fixed cyclone. Pre-2004 RC samples were
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from
obtained via a 3 tier Jones riffle splitter. Post-2004 RC samples were obtained via
which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
a cone splitter.
cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold
Two sets of samples were collected into calico bags for each interval. A single
that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation
set of calicos was dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. All samples were sent
types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
to Intertek Genalysis in Perth for preparation for XRF and TGA analysis.
Sample weights were not recorded in the field or at the laboratory for any of the
drillhole samples.
Drilling
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Open-hole percussion was used to collect AHP drill samples.
techniques
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
RC with face sampling hammers was used to collect BAH, AHRC and 2014 AHRC
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is
drill samples. Drill bit sizes were standard 5.25 inch.
oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
HQ triple tube diamond drilling was used to collect AHD core samples.
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results
Diamond core recovery was measured for all drillholes by comparing tape
recovery
assessed.
measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Recovery
was >90%.
No qualitative visual measurements were recorded for RC recovery by the
attending rig geologists.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature
Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional
of the samples.
measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample
representivity at the drill rig.
17
Criteria
Logging
JORC Code explanation
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
Commentary
No direct observations are available to determine whether there is bias related to sample recovery. The lack of commentary in the comments section of the drilllogs regarding sample loss suggests that low recovery was not an issue.
AHP and BAH drill samples were re-logged in 2011 by Rudy Vooys using RAVEX Pty Ltd codes. Re-logging was carried out using chip tray samples. The RAVEXlogging recorded lithology, colour and rock type.
All chip samples have been geologically logged to a level of detail that allows the generation of a geological interpretation that supports the Mineral Resourceestimation method.
All logging is qualitative.
Core and drill chip tray photography was carried out as part of the loggingprocedure.
Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
All sample intervals are logged in full.
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Core was collected for petrographic studies.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether
AHP and BAH samples were riffle split. AHRC and 2014AHRC samples were cone
sampled wet or dry.
split.
All drill samples are from above the water table.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
All RC samples were collected in labelled bags which were stored onsite or sent
preparation technique.
for analysis.
RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated by sending
dry drill cuttings through a riffle or cone splitter.
18
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
The rig sampling system was cleaned out during rod changes and again at the
representivity of samples.
end of the drillhole to minimise cross-contamination between drill intervals.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ
Field duplicate results show reasonable reproduction of sample grades across
material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half
the major analytes, with no obvious grade bias between the primary and
sampling.
duplicate sample grades.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being
The sample weights generated using 5.25 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per
sampled.
1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size to accurately represent
the mineralisation style (sediment-hosted massive manganese).
Quality of
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by Intertek
assay data and
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
Genalysis in Perth. The technique is considered to be a total analysis, with
laboratory
measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%.
tests
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers and Thermogravimetric
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and
(TGA) analysers.
model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
AHP, BAH AHRC & 2014AHRC drill hole samples were analyzed for Al2O3, CaO,
Fe, K2O, LOI, MgO, Mn, Na2O and SiO2. AHRC and 2014AHRC drill hole samples
were additionally analyzed for As, Ba, Cl, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe2O3, Ni, P, S, Sn, TiO2, Total,
V and Zn.
XRF and TGA analysis is industry standard for iron and manganese
mineralisation. As such, the Competent Person considers XRF and TGA analysis
to be suitable for resource estimation studies.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,
BAH and AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Standards, coarse
external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack
repeats, blanks and pulp repeats were all inserted by the laboratory at regular
of bias) and precision have been established.
intervals. The raw QAQC data is not available; however, the BHPE resource
report concluded that for the BAH holes the assays were within expected
tolerance limits, and the 2009 Geologica resource report concluded that the
19
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
variability of the AHRC standard assays is very low, while most of the repeat
standards were within 5% of the original value.
2014AHRC drillhole assays were submitted to Genalysis. Coarse duplicates were
collected at the drill rig, whereas standards and pulp repeats were inserted by
the laboratory. Lab standards, field duplicates and pulp repeats were taken at
regular intervals. The reproducibility of the coarse duplicates were good with no
obvious grade bias, pulp repeats were within 5% of the original value and the
standards reported within acceptable tolerances.
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative
Significant intersections have been verified by The Competent Person.
sampling and
company personnel.
Comparisons were made between logged lithology and geochemistry versus
assaying
photographed RC chip trays. No major issues were identified.
The use of twinned holes.
There are no twinned holes for comparison.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data
Logging was completed on paper at the drill rig and later entered into Excel.
storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Drillhole detail, along with sampling information, was entered into and validated
with Micromine 2018 software prior to interpretation.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have
had the assay value left blank. Any samples assayed below detection limit, i.e.
0.01% SiO2, have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the
database.
Location of
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and down-hole
AHP drillholes were set out on a local grid. No survey reference control files are
data points
surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource
available and only 4 drillholes had their locational data verified.
estimation.
BAH and AHRC drillhole collars were picked up using a Leica System Real Time
Kinematics system.
20
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
2014AHRC drillhole collars were picked up with a GPS. RL values were generated
by dropping these locations onto the topographic surface.
No downhole surveys were carried out on the drillholes. 437 drill holes were
vertical and 96 were angled. The maximum hole depth was 102m, with a mean
depth of 37m and a median depth of 30m. Given that the majority of drilling is
vertical and that the average drill depth is short, the risk of using unsurveyed
drillholes for estimation is considered low.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system used is MGA Zone 51 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups, as well as
for all modelling work.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
The topographic surface has been derived from a ground-based survey carried
out in E-W traverses by a registered surveyor.
Data spacing
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Drillhole spacing over the deposit is nominally 20m along strike by 20m across
and
strike.
distribution
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree
The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade
of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Inferred and
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC Code.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage.
Orientation of
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible
The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of
data in
structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
angled drillholes designed to test the edge of the mesa, where drill rig access is
relation to
not possible. Overall, the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of
geological
the mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true width.
structure
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key
It is not believed that the drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias.
mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if material.
21
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on site until
security
delivery to a Perth-based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample
submission forms are sent with the samples as well as being emailed to the
laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed.
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Mineral
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or
tenement and
material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,
land tenure
overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
status
park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Commentary
The Ant Hill Deposit is located on M46/238, approximately 120km southeast ofMarble Bar.
The current registered holder of the tenements is Auvex Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited.
M46/238 was invalidly granted to the extent that it affects native title as it wasgranted during a period in which the State Government was not enforcing compliance with procedural requirements under the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) as a result of the decision in Western Australia v Ward (2000) 170 ALR 159 andprior to the High Court overturning that decision inWestern Australia v Ward(2002) 213 CLR 1.
Normal Western Australian State royalties apply.
M46/238 is the subject of forfeiture proceedings initiated by Black Range Mining Pty Ltd on 10 May 2017, pursuant to Section 98 of the Mining Act 1978 (WA).The forfeiture proceedings are being vigorously defended.
22
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Exploration
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Exploration drilling was carried out BHPE for Valiant Consolidated in 1992.
done by other
Exploration was carried out by Sovereign Resources in 1998.
parties
Exploration was carried out by HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint
Venture with Auvex Resources in 2008.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
Ant Hill is a remnant basinal outlier of mid-Proterozoic sediments comprised of
the Manganese Group, the Pinjian Chert Breccia, and the Hamersley Group. The
sediments form a broad NW plunging syncline and unconformably overlie the
Fortescue Group which is locally dominated by the volcanics of the Nymerina
Basalt.
The manganese deposit occurs as a number of discrete podiform bodies of
various sizes on the Ant Hill mesa. The mesa is a fault bounded elongate feature
approximately 1.4km long and 400m wide, with a maximum topographic relief
of 50m. There is a prominent cap of lateritic manganese and iron at surface on
the southern portion of the mesa. Underlying the lateritic cap and running the
length of the mesa is a package of iron and silica rich chemical sediments which
host several discrete sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies. Petrographic
studies suggest that the manganese and iron oxides post-date the silicified host
rock. The silicified host rock and the sub-horizontal manganese rich bodies have
been cross-cut by a series of vertical faults, resulting in zones of mineralised fault
breccia throughout the deposit.
Drillhole
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration
Refer to Table 1 in the release.
Information
results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material
drillholes:
easting and northing of the drillhole collar
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
23
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception deptho hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information
is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of
the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Data
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum
aggregation
and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off
methods
grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and
longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation
should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be
shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be
clearly stated.
Relationship
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration
between
Results.
mineralisation
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is
widths and
known, its nature should be reported.
intercept
lengths
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be
a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
Commentary
Drillhole information not used to inform the estimation has been excluded fromthe data included in the release.
Data was aggregated based on mineralisation domain. Grades for Mn, Fe and SiO2 were weight averaged based on sample interval length. No grade cutting
has been applied.
Grades in each respective mineralisation domain were weight averaged basedon sample interval length.
No metal equivalent values are being reported.
The dominant drilling direction is vertical (-90°) with a minor component of angled drill holes designed to test the edge of the mesa where drill rig access is not possible. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip ofthe mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close totrue-width.
24
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts
Refer to Figures 2, 3 and 4 in the release.
should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should
include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and
appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable,
Reporting of exploration results are interval weight averaged across each
reporting
representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be
mineralisation domain.
practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
Other
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
No other material exploration data to report.
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey
exploration
results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of
data
treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical
and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or
An infill drill program is planned to extend mineralisation across the deposit, and
depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
upgrade areas of inferred material.
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the
The geological interpretation is detailed further up in the report.
main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this
information is not commercially sensitive.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Database
Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example,
Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Rudy Vooys of
integrity
transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for
RAVEX Pty Ltd and Rob Money a consultant for WestDrill. Data was provided in
Mineral Resource estimation purposes.
Excel format, including raw assay files from the lab.
25
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data validation procedures used.
The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine 2018software.
Site visits
Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the
Multiple site visits were undertaken by the Competent Person in 2010 and 2011.
outcome of those visits.
During these visits, time was spent with Rudy Vooys from RAVEX Pty Ltd, who
was responsible for mapping and interpreting the geology of the deposit.
If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.
Not applicable.
Geological
Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of
Confidence in the geological interpretation is high.
Continuity and
interpretation
the mineral deposit.
mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations
identified through field mapping, drillhole assays and a manganese grade cut-off
of 10%.
Near-surface mining to date correlates well with the interpreted mineralisation
envelope.
Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.
The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and
detailed surface mapping, logging of RC drilling and associated geochemical
assays.
The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.
Mineralisation is not complex, and as such alternative interpretations of
mineralisation structures are unlikely.
The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.
The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using a combination of
sectional interpretations provided by Rudy Vooys of RAVEX Pty Ltd, geology
logging, and a Mn grade envelope of 10%.
The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.
The existence of vertical cross-cutting faults occurring at 050° have an effect on
the grade continuity of the manganese mineralisation. This has been reflected in
the variography.
26
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Dimensions
The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along
The manganese mineralisation trends roughly north-south.
strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and
The mineralisation is divided into surficial lateritic mineralisation and multiple
lower limits of the Mineral Resource.
buried sub-horizontal pods, which daylight on the eastern wall of the mesa. The
lateritic mineralisation has a strike length of 200m, an across strike width of
250m and a thickness ranging between 5m - 15m. The buried pods have strike
lengths ranging from 200m - 400m, across strike width of 80m - 200m and
thicknesses ranging between 10m - 25m.
Estimation and
The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key
Ordinary Kriging (OK) Interpolation was selected as the estimation method.
modelling
assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining,
Two geological/mineralisation domains were used to control the estimation.
techniques
interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data
points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a
No top cuts were applied to the data.
description of computer software and parameters used.
Analysis of sample lengths indicated that sample compositing to 1m was
appropriate.
AHP drillholes were excluded from the estimation.
Variography was carried out on the Mn grades within each mineralisation
domain to determine kriging parameters. The Mn variography ranges were used
to estimate Mn, Fe and SiO2.
Variography was carried out in GeoAccess Pro and Micromine 2018. The
estimation was carried out in Micromine 2018.
Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill
spacing and variogram ranges for the mineralisation domains, known as
MIN_LAT and MIN_HORZ.
The MIN_HORZ domain was flattened in the z-axis to improve the semi-
variogram model. The MIN_HORZ domain was estimated in flattened space.
27
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
The estimation was carried out in 4 sequential search passes with the criteria for each successive pass being relaxed. The first pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 85% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 10 samples, a minimum of 2 drillholes and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The second pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 95% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The third pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 100% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillhole and a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole. The fourth and final pass utilised search ranges equivalent to 150% of the total sill, a maximum of 25 samples, a minimum of 5 samples, a minimum of 1 drillholeand a maximum of 5 samples per drillhole.
For the Lateritic Manganese domain (MIN_LAT) 0.5% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, 87.5% of the domain was estimated after the second pass, 98.5% of the domain was estimated after the third pass, and 100% of thedomain was populated after the forth pass.
For the Manganese Pod domain (MIN_HORZ) 98% of the domain was estimated in the first pass, and 100% of the domain was populated after the second pass.The relevant search ranges are detailed below.
Domain: MIN_LAT
D1 Range (m)
D2 Range (m)
D3 Range (m)
PASS #
270°Azi 0°Plunge
360°Azi 0°Plunge
0°Azi 90°Plunge
1
8.1
7.1
4.9
2
19.7
14.7
11.8
3
33
25
20
28
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
4
49.5
37.5
30
Domain: MIN_HORZ
D1 Range (m)
D2 Range (m)
D3 Range (m)
PASS #
0°Azi 0°Plunge
90°Azi 0°Plunge
0°Azi 90°Plunge
1
50
20
10
2
100
25
15
The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production
An ID2 model has been run as a check estimate. Check estimates produced
records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account
confirmation of primary OK results.
of such data.
The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.
No by-products are present or modelled.
Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic
Other than Mn, Fe and SiO2 analytes were estimated.
significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).
In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average
Block dimensions are 5m (E-W) by 10m (N-S) by 3m (Vertical) with sub-cells to 1
sample spacing and the search employed.
mE x 2mN x 0.5mRL.
Block sizes are nominally one quarter of the lateral sample spacing in the E-W
direction, one half of the lateral sample spacing in the N-S direction and three
metres in the vertical.
Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.
The vertical block size was selected to align with mine bench heights.
Any assumptions about correlation between variables.
For the Horizontal mineralisation pods, the Mn analyte is weakly and negatively
correlated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2.
For the Lateritic mineralisation, the Mn analyte is moderately and negatively
associated with Fe, and strongly and negatively correlated with SiO2.
29
Criteria
Moisture
Cut-off parameters
Mining factorsor assumptions
JORC Code explanation
Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates.
Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.
The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available.
Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.
The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied.
Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is alwaysnecessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimatingMineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptionsmade.
Commentary
The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used to define the mineralisation domain. The mineralisation domain was used to constrain composite data and model blocks during the resource estimationprocess.
Top-cuts were not applied. This decision was informed through examination of histograms and probability plots of the composite data, and by considering thespatial location of the outliers within the mineralisation domains.
Validation of the final resource has been carried out in a number of ways, including: Drillhole section comparison, swath plot validation, and comparison of model mean grades versus composite mean grades by domain. All modes ofvalidation have produced acceptable results.
Reconciliation data has not been used to validate or inform the estimationprocess.
Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.
A cut-off grade of 10% Mn has been used for reporting purposes. This cut-off grade was chosen based on analysis of the grade distribution, and provided bestfit with the interpreted geology.
Mining method is expected to be by open pit. Dilution from blast movement andduring digging is expected.
External mining dilution has not been factored into the Resource Model as a hardboundary was applied to the mineralisation envelope used for the estimation.
30
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Metallurgical
The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It
Based on initial metallurgical test work mineralised material (+10% Mn) from the
factors or
is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects
Ant Hill deposit is expected to undergo crushing, screening and heavy media
assumptions
for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods,
separation.
but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and
The initial metallurgical test work has shown that Ant Hill has the ability to
parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be
produce a manganese product head grade of +37% Mn.
rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of
the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.
Environmen-
Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal
Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste
tal factors or
options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable
dumps to the east of the pit. Any potential acid forming (PAF) material is
assumptions
prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential
expected to be correctly stored within the waste dump landform.
environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this
PAF forming material within the waste rock is not expected to be an issue for
stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a
mining or waste storage. >95% of all waste material in the project area has a
greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early
sulphur value below 0.3%.
consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported.
Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an
explanation of the environmental assumptions made.
Bulk density
Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If
BHPE carried out density measurements on 50 rock samples of approximately
determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the
0.5kg each (for in situ density of outcrops and quarry faces) using the weight in
measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.
air/weight in water method. Additional measurements were carried out on 84
chip/pulp samples from 3 RC holes in the form of pycnometer tests.
HiTec Energy Ltd, through its Mesa Mining Joint Venture with Auvex Resources
Ltd, carried out density test work on 26 rock samples, 12 bulk samples from
metallurgical test work and other assayed samples left over from metallurgical
sizing tests. The density measurement method has not been recorded.
The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that
The result of the density test work is a table of average densities related to Mn%
adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and
content within the mineralisation.
differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.
31
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mn%
Density (insitu)
0-10
2.6
10-15
2.8
15-20
3.0
20-25
3.2
25-30
3.4
30-35
3.6
35-40
3.8
40-45
4.0
45-50
4.1
Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of
The following density values have been assigned to the deposit mineralisation
the different materials.
according to the above table by relating an equivalent density to the average
manganese grade of the domain. Waste domain densities are assumed values:
Rock Type
Dry Bulk Density (t/m3)
BIF
2.5
MST
2.3
MIN_LAT
3.2
MIN_HOR
3.2
Classification
The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence
A range of
criteria has been considered in determining this classification
categories.
including:
32
Criteria
Audits or
reviews
Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
JORC Code explanation
Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of thedata).
Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.
The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates.
Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level inthe Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relativeaccuracy and confidence of the estimate.
The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical
Commentary
Geological continuity
Data quality
Drillhole spacing
Modelling technique
Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks
Block kriging variance and slope of regression
The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC Code once allother modifying factors have been addressed.
The Competent Person endorses the reported Mineral Resource classification.
No audits or reviews of the Mineral Resource estimate have carried out.
Resource Estimation is qualitative in nature and based on the general approach used by resource estimation practitioners to indicate in relative terms the level of risk or uncertainty that may exist with respect to resource estimation whichhave cumulative effects on projected outcomes.
Confidence in the estimate is based on the quality and distribution of the underlying data, continuity of the mineralisation and efficiency of the krigingalgorithm.
The Ant Hill Resource is a global estimate.
33
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made
and the procedures used.
These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be
compared with production data, where available.
Commentary
Production data is currently limited, there is insufficient data for modelcomparisons.
Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 22:12:00 UTC