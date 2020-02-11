Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
17.14 AUD   +1.72%
09:29pMINERAL RESOURCES : 1H20 Results including notable highlights
PU
06:54pMINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
06:54pMINERAL RESOURCES : 12/02/2020 Change in substantial holding for NWE
PU
Mineral Resources : 1H20 Results including notable highlights

02/11/2020 | 09:29pm EST
Investors | February 12, 2020
1H20 Results including notable highlights

On the 12th of February, we released our 1H20 Half Year Results to the market. Notable highlights included:

  • Best first half result to date:
    - Statutory EBITDA $1.6bn, including $1.3bn gain on 60% Wodgina sale
    - Underlying EBITDA $330m, up 224% pcp
  • Revenue of $987m, up 78% pcp
  • Mining Services EBITDA $172m
  • Iron Ore EBITDA $185m
  • Cash at bank $1.3bn
  • Dividend declared 23cps

Read the full report here

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 02:28:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 112 M
EBIT 2020 517 M
Net income 2020 667 M
Finance 2020 368 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 3 215 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,15  AUD
Last Close Price 17,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.15%2 135
CENTAMIN PLC2.20%2 053
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.00%1 525
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-6.48%689
FAMUR S.A.5.14%468
IMDEX LIMITED-9.83%370
