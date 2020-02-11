Mineral Resources : 1H20 Results including notable highlights

1H20 Results including notable highlights
On the 12th of February, we released our 1H20 Half Year Results to the market. Notable highlights included:
Best first half result to date:
- Statutory EBITDA $1.6bn, including $1.3bn gain on 60% Wodgina sale
- Underlying EBITDA $330m, up 224% pcp
Revenue of $987m, up 78% pcp
Mining Services EBITDA $172m
Iron Ore EBITDA $185m
Cash at bank $1.3bn
Dividend declared 23cps
