Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual General Meeting November 2019 1 01 Key Headlines 3 02 FY19 Performance Highlights 4 03 FY19 Mining Services Performance 8 CONTENTS 04 FY19 Commodities Performance 9 05 FY20 Outlook 10 05 Project Development 16 06 Sustainability 21 07 Innovation & Infrastructure 26 2 FY19 Key Headlines Created one of the World's top 5 lithium businesses

Raised $2.2 billion cash through an unsecured bond & the Wodgina sell down

MRL's largest growth year - $900 million spent on lithium, iron ore and mining services

Normalised EBITDA $433 million:15% up on guidance Lithium Wodgina & Mt Marion construction projects completed Iron Ore Koolyanobbing iron ore was successfully re-started

re-started Developing a 10 year Yilgarn strategy plan

Developed production strategy for Kumina & Marillana Innovation Designed a15Mt portable crushing plant and will develop it in JV with Metso

150t carbon fibre dump truck trays in operation & 200T trays have commenced production

Synthetic graphite pilot plant successfully commissioned 3 Safety Performance Summary Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate Workforce (TRIFR) 1.32 14.52 3,746 2,558 3.61 0 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY20 Oct FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Oct FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 7,972,659 3,700+ 0.00 3.61 Hours worked in FY19 People LTIFR TRIFR - Oct FY20 +32% on 2018 3,300+ Site-based Per million man hours worked Per million man hours worked 4 FY19 Financial $1,512m $858m Performance Revenue Capex & Summary Investments $433 $269m EBITDA Operating Cash (normalised) Flow $205m ROIC 9.7% NPAT (normalised) Return on Invested Capital 5 5 Creating value for Shareholders Since listing: Maintained 50% dividend policy

Distributed $860m (or 169% of total equity issued) back to shareholders in form of fully franked dividends FY19 44cps $94m Dividends declared Total Dividends Paid FY07-FY19 15% $18.58 Earnings per share Total growth Shareholder Return 6 Our Economic Contribution Creating value for our community Major 3,700+ contributor Direct jobs Community donations & support Creating value for our economy $124m $265m Taxes, royalties & Total wages & other payments benefits paid Notes: 7 7 FY19 Mining Services Performance Crushing Crushing business continued to run well

Client retention extremely high - no loss of contracts

16 crushing plants in operation Processing Mt Marion upgrade project complete - operating at steady state production

Three-train Wodgina construction project largely completed; commissioning commenced Contract Mining Mined 44.4Mt on MRL and joint venture projects

8.4Mt ore 36.0Mt Waste

Mined 0.7Mt for external clients 8 FY19 Commodities Performance Mt Marion Wodgina Koolyanobbing Iron Valley • 378Kt spodumene • First ore produced from train 1 • Commenced operating and • Running at steady state: concentrate delivered • 13Kt of spodumene exported 3.2Mt iron ore 7.4Mt shipped • 272Kt of 6% concentrate produced • Currently running at 7.5Mt run • Sold all 2.7Mt of stockpiled • 106Kt of 4% rate fines that were uneconomic to • Average revenue of $1,044/t • Average revenue $117/t sell in FY18 • $1,182/t for 6% • Average cost $75/t CFR • Average revenue $78/t • $683/t for 4% • Average cost $68/t CFR Average cost $621/t CFR Notes Revenue / wmt shipped figures include prior year revenue adjustments from finalisation of forward contract pricing based on the Platts Index for FY18 shipments, and adjustments to shipping revenue for the application of AASB15 due to the timing of shipments reaching their destination ports. 9 • CFR Costs / wmt shipped figure includes adjustments to shipping costs for the application of AASB15 due to the timing of shipments reaching their destination ports. FY20 Outlook 10 FY20 Mining Services Outlook Aiming to double production & revenue over the next 3 years Crushing Expect crushing business contract volumes to grow more than 20% this financial year Processing Mt Marion production expected between 360Kt and 380Kt

Wodgina placed on care and maintenance Contract Mining Total tonnes mined will increase in excess of 75% 11 FY20 Commodities Outlook Mt Marion Increased strip ratio for next 18 months

Q1 FY20 produced 115Kwmt

Expect to produce and export between 360Kt and 380Kt

Average cost per tonne expected to be similar to 1H FY19

Targeting a range of cost saving measures Wodgina Construction and commissioning of all 3 trains completed

Train 1 performed to design capacity in production and grade

Placed on care and maintenance

Construction finalising - miscellaneous non process infrastructure assets - complete before Christmas Koolyanobbing Focus is on production increase to 11Mtpa run rate early Q3 FY20

Expected to produce and export between 8.5Mt and 9.0Mt, with 40% lump product

Average cost per tonne expected to be similar to 2H FY19 Iron Valley Focus on maintaining production as dewater & quality issues increase

Expected to produce and export between 6.0Mt and 6.5Mt, with 40% lump product

Average cost per tonne expected to increase by around 15% on FY19 driven by commodity prices and as the mine deepens Marillana 6 month test drilling programme to further optimise process design

If successful, commence approvals for mine site construction Q2 2020 Kumina Complete drilling programme by end of 2019

Planned update to JORC by end FY20 12 FY20 Guidance PROFIT SHARE COMMODITY PROJECTS Commodity Ownership Exports1 Operating costs2 Koolyanobbing Iron Valley Mt Marion Iron ore Iron ore Spodumene concentrate 100% 100% 50% 8.5 - 9.0Mt 6.0 - 6.5Mt 360 - 380Kt 40% Lump product 40% Lump product 70% SC6 product In line with 2H19 15%3 increase on FY19 In line with 1H19 (2H19 $75/wmt) (FY19 $68/wmt) (1H19 $594/wmt) Wodgina Spodumene concentrate 40% Care & maintenance Not material MINING SERVICES Mining Services EBITDA expected to be $280 - $300 million Notes 1) Wet metric tonnes for 100% of project output. 2) MRL has assumed a AUD:USD foreign exchange rate of 0.680 in estimating Profit Share Commodity Project operating costs. 13 3) $3/wmt increase in mine gate costs as the mine deepens; $7/wmt increase in freight, port and royalty costs from macro issues (FX and commodity prices). FY20 Guidance - Capital Expenditure The partial sale of Wodgina has released US$820 million for reinvestment

MRL has subsequently allocated additional capital to reduce the cost of iron ore operations in the Yilgarn region, and to expand that business to a life of over 10 years

Investment in the Yilgarn includes a new crusher at Koolyanobbing, a stacker, bucketwheel reclaimer, automatic train loader and haul roads

Expenditure of $50 million is required to maintain operations at Iron Valley until March 2021

MRL also expects to spend up to $20 million in stages on drilling and feasibility work on iron ore in the Pilbara

MRL is evaluating a number of investment opportunities to underpin expansionary activities and these would be additional to current plans Item $m $m Sustaining capital Deferred strip and other 60 Iron Valley extension 50 Total sustaining capital 110 Growth capital Completion of Wodgina construction 50 Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn 120 Iron ore expansion - Pilbara 20 Innovation 30 Gas 30 Other (including office fit out) 50 Total growth capital 300 TOTAL CAPEX 410 14 Investment philosophy Capability and track record 26 year heritage has created a strong culture of accountability and focus on detail

Strong, proven track record in identifying investment opportunities and generating outstanding returns from them

In-house expertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly Investment philosophy Every dollar spent is valued

Target opportunities that allow us to utilise our expertise in mining services and generate recurring earnings

Focus is on opportunities that will be robust regardless of movements in commodity prices 15 Project Development 16 Wodgina Lithium Transaction Revised Albemarle transaction completed on 1 November 2019 and a joint venture was established:

60% Albemarle: 40% MRL MRL transferred 60% interest in Wodgina Lithium Project to Albemarle Albemarle transferred a cash payment of US$820 million MRL received 40% interest in first two 25Ktpa lithium hydroxide conversion units currently being built by Albemarle at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide facility

Kemerton Hydroxide Facility Albemarle will fund the construct and commissioning of the Kemerton facility, estimated to cost $1.2 billion on a 100% basis (US$480m for 40%):

Where costs are less than US$1.2 billion, Albemarle will pay MRL 40% of the amount that is less than US$1.2 billion Where costs are more than US$1.2 billion, MRL will be free-carried for its 40% share

Facility due for commissioning by Albemarle starting in first half of 2021

At least 1 year ahead of previous plan to construct lithium hydroxide conversion plant on Wodgina site

17 Wodgina Lithium Project Operation MARBL JV placed the Wodgina Lithium Project on care and maintenance on 1 November 2019

Transition to care and maintenance expected to take 4 weeks

Decision made in recognition of challenging global lithium market conditions and to preserve value of world-class Wodgina orebody

world-class Wodgina orebody Cost of care and maintenance will not be material in FY20

JV will regularly review market conditions with view to resuming spodumene concentrate production as market demand requires

There is no doubt lithium will have a dominant role in the energy storage business for years to come 18 Iron Ore in the Yilgarn Koolyanobbing • Initially took over operation expecting 6Mtpa for 5 years Yilgarn Tenement Portfolio Developing long life mine based on a production rate of 11Mtpa

Current resource of 108Mt in region with 87Mt of measured indicated resource

Resources of 36.2Mt at Parker Range

Exploration target - 30 to 83Mt at Mt Richardson under JORC

From an initial rune rate of 6Mtpa at end of 2018; increased to 7.5Mtpa by end June 2019; increasing to11Mtpa by early Q3 FY20

11Mtpa is underpinned with rail & port infrastructure

In 2018, commend the McGowan Government to try and preserve 400 regional jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs

By 2020 the project will directly employ 654 people across the mine, rail & port 19 Perth Basin 6,600 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage in the Perth Basin

Adjacent to 3 of the largest onshore conventional gas discoveries within Australia in the last 5 years

Red Gully conventional gas production facility on care and maintenance - requires additional wells to bring back on line

In 2020 we are planning:

250 kilometres of seismic one conventional gas exploration well - 4.5km deep

We aim to be self-sufficient in gas to provide energy security, reduced reliance on diesel and lower carbon emissions 20 Sustainability 21 Sustainability During FY19, undertook a detailed materiality review and identified 6 key sustainability performance indicators

Applied the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and obtained independent external assurance for the first time

Full sustainability report is available on our website 22 Sustainability Innovating towards a lower carbon economy FY19 Solar PV at our Perth facilities avoided 635 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (tCO2e)

Reduced our reliance on diesel by installing gas fired power at our Mt Marion and Wodgina sites and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Mt Marion FY20 The Mt Marion BESS is estimated to achieve a 12% reduction in fuel usage, reduction of 2,500tCO2e compared to FY19

Solar initiatives:

Increasing rooftop solar panels on Kwinana Workshop Pilot project using solar panels to power water borefield pumps Solar panel installation to provide power at Koolyanobbing

MRL has made the decision that it will not pursue opportunities in thermal coal 23 Sustainability People Value all people and ensure all have equal opportunity to be part of us for the long term

Active Diversity and Inclusion Programme Reviewed parental leave allowances and increased our paid parental leave to 16 weeks

Total of 27 apprentices - largest intake of apprentices on the Kwinana strip in 2019 - and will increase the number for 2020

New head office - designed with facilities to provide more flexibility for our employees and families 24 Sustainability Community We support the local community through a wide range of sponsorships, scholarships and donations

Our focus is on health & wellbeing, education and employment initiatives and people in need

8 long-term partnerships

long-term partnerships Contributed to over 40 organisations in FY19 25 Innovation & Infrastructure 26 Infrastructure Pilbara Infrastructure Project • Next six months, finalise the following: • Line and level for rail system • All approvals • State agreement • Study work for the Port & Stockyard 27 Infrastructure Bulk Ore Shuttle System (BOSS) • BOSS project is progressing - slower rate than anticipated • Still finalising several issues around third party verification and detailed engineering designs • Anticipate 6 months to complete this stage • Can not commence procurement or test track development until verification and design complete 28 Innovation Crushing & Processing • MRL has designed a 15Mt NextGen crushing and screening plant • MRL and Metso have formed a joint venture to develop and market the plant • 8 weeks to mobilise to site & commission • Low capital cost & low operating cost • Aiming to install 1st unit on site Q2 2020 29 Innovation Carbon Fibre Technology • Developed a carbon fibre manufacturing facility producing structural members • Manufactured four 150Mt dump truck trays and field testing on-site • Next 12 months: • Durability trials to understand wear rates • Ongoing optimisation of both tray and workshop • Commenced manufacturing of the 200T dump truck trays - aiming for first unit end CY20 • Carbon fibre trays will increase dump truck payloads by 10-15% 30 Innovation Synthetic Graphite Developed a successful synthetic graphite pilot plant

Produced 96% Total Graphitic Content

Product certification process underway

Study to determine most economic size plant to build for commercial production

