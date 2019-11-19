Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
11/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST
Annual General Meeting
November 2019
01 Key Headlines
02 FY19 Performance Highlights
03 FY19 Mining Services Performance
CONTENTS
04 FY19 Commodities Performance
05 FY20 Outlook
05 Project Development
06 Sustainability
07 Innovation & Infrastructure
FY19 Key Headlines
Created one of the World's top 5 lithium businesses
Raised $2.2 billion cash through an unsecured bond & the Wodgina sell down
MRL's largest growth year - $900 million spent on lithium, iron ore and mining services
Normalised EBITDA $433 million:15% up on guidance
Lithium
Wodgina & Mt Marion construction projects completed
Iron Ore
Koolyanobbing iron ore was successfully re-started
Developing a 10 year Yilgarn strategy plan
Developed production strategy for Kumina & Marillana
Innovation
Designed a15Mt portable crushing plant and will develop it in JV with Metso
150t carbon fibre dump truck trays in operation & 200T trays have commenced production
Synthetic graphite pilot plant successfully commissioned
Safety Performance Summary
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR)
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
Workforce
(TRIFR)
1.32
14.52
3,746
2,558
3.61
0
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY20 Oct
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20 Oct
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
7,972,659
3,700+
0.00
3.61
Hours worked in FY19
People
LTIFR
TRIFR - Oct FY20
+32% on 2018
3,300+ Site-based
Per million man hours worked
Per million man hours worked
FY19 Financial
$1,512m
$858m
Performance
Revenue
Capex &
Summary
Investments
$433
$269m
EBITDA
Operating Cash
(normalised)
Flow
$205m
ROIC
9.7%
NPAT (normalised)
Return on
Invested Capital
Creating value for Shareholders
Since listing:
Maintained 50% dividend policy
Distributed $860m (or 169% of total equity issued) back to shareholders in form of fully franked dividends
FY19
44cps
$94m
Dividends declared
Total Dividends
Paid
FY07-FY19
15%
$18.58
Earnings per share
Total
growth
Shareholder
Return
6
Our Economic Contribution
Creating value for our community
Major
3,700+
contributor
Direct jobs
Community
donations & support
Creating value for our economy
$124m
$265m
Taxes, royalties &
Total wages &
other payments
benefits paid
Notes:
FY19 Mining Services Performance
Crushing
Crushing business continued to run well
Client retention extremely high - no loss of contracts
16 crushing plants in operation
Processing
Mt Marion upgrade project complete - operating at steady state production
Three-trainWodgina construction project largely completed; commissioning commenced
Contract Mining
Mined 44.4Mt on MRL and joint venture projects
8.4Mt ore
36.0Mt Waste
Mined 0.7Mt for external clients
8
FY19 Commodities Performance
Mt Marion
Wodgina
Koolyanobbing
Iron Valley
• 378Kt spodumene
• First ore produced from train 1
•
Commenced operating and
•
Running at steady state:
concentrate delivered
• 13Kt of spodumene
exported 3.2Mt iron ore
7.4Mt shipped
•
272Kt of 6%
concentrate produced
• Currently running at 7.5Mt run
• Sold all 2.7Mt of stockpiled
•
106Kt of 4%
rate
fines that were uneconomic to
• Average revenue of $1,044/t
•
Average revenue $117/t
sell in FY18
•
$1,182/t for 6%
• Average cost $75/t CFR
•
Average revenue $78/t
•
$683/t for 4%
• Average cost $68/t CFR
Average cost $621/t CFR
Notes
Revenue / wmt shipped figures include prior year revenue adjustments from finalisation of forward contract pricing based on the Platts Index for FY18 shipments, and adjustments to shipping revenue for the
application of AASB15 due to the timing of shipments reaching their destination ports.
• CFR Costs / wmt shipped figure includes adjustments to shipping costs for the application of AASB15 due to the timing of shipments reaching their destination ports.
FY20 Outlook
FY20 Mining Services Outlook
Aiming to double production & revenue over the next 3 years
Crushing
Expect crushing business contract volumes to grow more than 20% this financial year
Processing
Mt Marion production expected between 360Kt and 380Kt
Wodgina placed on care and maintenance
Contract Mining
Total tonnes mined will increase in excess of 75%
FY20 Commodities Outlook
Mt Marion
Increased strip ratio for next 18 months
Q1 FY20 produced 115Kwmt
Expect to produce and export between 360Kt and 380Kt
Average cost per tonne expected to be similar to 1H FY19
Targeting a range of cost saving measures
Wodgina
Construction and commissioning of all 3 trains completed
Train 1 performed to design capacity in production and grade
Placed on care and maintenance
Construction finalising - miscellaneous non process infrastructure assets - complete before Christmas
Koolyanobbing
Focus is on production increase to 11Mtpa run rate early Q3 FY20
Expected to produce and export between 8.5Mt and 9.0Mt, with 40% lump product
Average cost per tonne expected to be similar to 2H FY19
Iron Valley
Focus on maintaining production as dewater & quality issues increase
Expected to produce and export between 6.0Mt and 6.5Mt, with 40% lump product
Average cost per tonne expected to increase by around 15% on FY19 driven by commodity prices and as the mine deepens
Marillana
6 month test drilling programme to further optimise process design
If successful, commence approvals for mine site construction Q2 2020
Kumina
Complete drilling programme by end of 2019
Planned update to JORC by end FY20
FY20 Guidance
PROFIT SHARE COMMODITY PROJECTS
Commodity
Ownership
Exports1
Operating costs2
Koolyanobbing
Iron Valley
Mt Marion
Iron ore
Iron ore
Spodumene
concentrate
100%
100%
50%
8.5 - 9.0Mt
6.0 - 6.5Mt
360 - 380Kt
40% Lump product
40% Lump product
70% SC6 product
In line with 2H19
15%3 increase on FY19
In line with 1H19
(2H19 $75/wmt)
(FY19 $68/wmt)
(1H19 $594/wmt)
Wodgina
Spodumene concentrate
40%
Care & maintenance
Not material
MINING SERVICES
Mining Services EBITDA expected to be $280 - $300 million
Notes
1) Wet metric tonnes for 100% of project output.
2)
MRL has assumed a AUD:USD foreign exchange rate of 0.680 in estimating Profit Share Commodity Project operating costs.
3)
$3/wmt increase in mine gate costs as the mine deepens; $7/wmt increase in freight, port and royalty costs from macro issues (FX and commodity prices).
FY20 Guidance - Capital Expenditure
The partial sale of Wodgina has released US$820 million for reinvestment
MRL has subsequently allocated additional capital to reduce the cost of iron ore operations in the Yilgarn region, and to expand that business to a life of over 10 years
Investment in the Yilgarn includes a new crusher at Koolyanobbing, a stacker, bucketwheel reclaimer, automatic train loader and haul roads
Expenditure of $50 million is required to maintain operations at Iron Valley until March 2021
MRL also expects to spend up to $20 million in stages on drilling and feasibility work on iron ore in the Pilbara
MRL is evaluating a number of investment opportunities to underpin expansionary activities and these would be additional to current plans
Item
$m
$m
Sustaining capital
Deferred strip and other
60
Iron Valley extension
50
Total sustaining capital
110
Growth capital
Completion of Wodgina construction
50
Iron ore expansion - Yilgarn
120
Iron ore expansion - Pilbara
20
Innovation
30
Gas
30
Other (including office fit out)
50
Total growth capital
300
TOTAL CAPEX
410
Investment philosophy
Capability and track record
26 year heritage has created a strong culture of accountability and focus on detail
Strong, proven track record in identifying investment opportunities and generating outstanding returns from them
In-houseexpertise across the full project lifecycle, from exploration to sales and shipping, allows us to evaluate opportunities accurately and quickly
Investment philosophy
Every dollar spent is valued
Target opportunities that allow us to utilise our expertise in mining services and generate recurring earnings
Focus is on opportunities that will be robust regardless of movements in commodity prices
Project Development
Wodgina Lithium Transaction
Revised Albemarle transaction completed on 1 November 2019 and a joint venture was established:
60% Albemarle: 40% MRL
MRL transferred 60% interest in Wodgina Lithium Project to Albemarle
Albemarle transferred a cash payment of US$820 million
MRL received 40% interest in first two 25Ktpa lithium hydroxide conversion units currently being built by Albemarle at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide facility
Kemerton Hydroxide Facility
Albemarle will fund the construct and commissioning of the Kemerton facility, estimated to cost $1.2 billion on a 100% basis (US$480m for 40%):
Where costs are less than US$1.2 billion, Albemarle will pay MRL 40% of the amount that is less than US$1.2 billion
Where costs are more than US$1.2 billion, MRL will be free-carried for its 40% share
Facility due for commissioning by Albemarle starting in first half of 2021
At least 1 year ahead of previous plan to construct lithium hydroxide conversion plant on Wodgina site
Wodgina Lithium Project
Operation
MARBL JV placed the Wodgina Lithium Project on care and maintenance on 1 November 2019
Transition to care and maintenance expected to take 4 weeks
Decision made in recognition of challenging global lithium market conditions and to preserve value of world-class Wodgina orebody
Cost of care and maintenance will not be material in FY20
JV will regularly review market conditions with view to resuming spodumene concentrate production as market demand requires
There is no doubt lithium will have a dominant role in the energy storage business for years to come
Iron Ore in the Yilgarn
Koolyanobbing
• Initially took over operation expecting 6Mtpa for 5 years
Yilgarn Tenement Portfolio
Developing long life mine based on a production rate of 11Mtpa
Current resource of 108Mt in region with 87Mt of measured indicated resource
Resources of 36.2Mt at Parker Range
Exploration target - 30 to 83Mt at Mt Richardson under JORC
From an initial rune rate of 6Mtpa at end of 2018; increased to 7.5Mtpa by end June 2019; increasing to11Mtpa by early Q3 FY20
11Mtpa is underpinned with rail & port infrastructure
In 2018, commend the McGowan Government to try and preserve 400 regional jobs and hundreds of indirect jobs
By 2020 the project will directly employ 654 people across the mine, rail & port
Perth Basin
6,600 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage in the Perth Basin
Adjacent to 3 of the largest onshore conventional gas discoveries within Australia in the last 5 years
Red Gully conventional gas production facility on care and maintenance - requires additional wells to bring back on line
In 2020 we are planning:
250 kilometres of seismic
one conventional gas exploration well - 4.5km deep
We aim to be self-sufficient in gas to provide energy security, reduced reliance on diesel and lower carbon emissions
Sustainability
Sustainability
During FY19, undertook a detailed materiality review and identified 6 key sustainability performance indicators
Applied the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and obtained independent external assurance for the first time
Full sustainability report is available on ourwebsite
Sustainability
Innovating towards a lower carbon economy
FY19
Solar PV at our Perth facilities avoided 635 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (tCO2e)
Reduced our reliance on diesel by installing gas fired power at our Mt Marion and Wodgina sites and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Mt Marion
FY20
The Mt Marion BESS is estimated to achieve a 12% reduction in fuel usage, reduction of 2,500tCO2e compared to FY19
Solar initiatives:
Increasing rooftop solar panels on Kwinana Workshop
Pilot project using solar panels to power water borefield pumps
Solar panel installation to provide power at Koolyanobbing
MRL has made the decision that it will not pursue opportunities in thermal coal
Sustainability
People
Value all people and ensure all have equal opportunity to be part of us for the long term
Active Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Reviewed parental leave allowances and increased our paid parental leave to 16 weeks
Total of 27 apprentices - largest intake of apprentices on the Kwinana strip in 2019 - and will increase the number for 2020
New head office - designed with facilities to provide more flexibility for our employees and families
Sustainability
Community
We support the local community through a wide range of sponsorships, scholarships and donations
Our focus is on health & wellbeing, education and employment initiatives and people in need
8 long-term partnerships
Contributed to over 40 organisations in FY19
Innovation & Infrastructure
Infrastructure
Pilbara Infrastructure Project
• Next six months, finalise the following:
• Line and level for rail system
• All approvals
• State agreement
• Study work for the Port & Stockyard
Infrastructure
Bulk Ore Shuttle System (BOSS)
• BOSS project is progressing - slower rate than anticipated
• Still finalising several issues around third party verification and detailed engineering designs
• Anticipate 6 months to complete this stage
• Can not commence procurement or test track development until verification and design complete
Innovation
Crushing & Processing
• MRL has designed a 15Mt NextGen crushing and screening plant
• MRL and Metso have formed a joint venture to develop and market the plant
• 8 weeks to mobilise to site & commission
• Low capital cost & low operating cost
• Aiming to install 1st unit on site Q2 2020
Innovation
Carbon Fibre Technology
• Developed a carbon fibre manufacturing facility producing structural members
• Manufactured four 150Mt dump truck trays and field testing on-site
• Next 12 months:
• Durability trials to understand wear rates
• Ongoing optimisation of both tray and workshop
• Commenced manufacturing of the 200T dump truck trays - aiming for first unit end CY20
• Carbon fibre trays will increase dump truck payloads by 10-15%
Innovation
Synthetic Graphite
Developed a successful synthetic graphite pilot plant
Produced 96% Total Graphitic Content
Product certification process underway
Study to determine most economic size plant to build for commercial production
Hydrogen gas by-product
OFFICE: 1 Sleat Road, Applecross, WA 6153
POSTAL: PO Locked Bag 3, Canning Bridge LPO, Applecross, WA 6153
