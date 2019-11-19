MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Mineral Resources Limited MIN AU000000MIN4 MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19 14.67 AUD +0.14% 07:25p MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement PU 07:25p MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy PU 07:20p MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement 0 11/19/2019 | 07:25pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT - KOOLYANOBBING, MT DIMER & PARKER RANGE AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Maiden Statement of Group Resources for the Koolyanobbing and Mt Dimer assets.

Restatement of the Parker Range asset. RESOURCE SUMMARY Group Mineral Resources The JORC compliant Group Mineral Resources as at 30 June 2019 are estimated to be 108.6 million tonnes at 56.8% Fe, 6.3% SiO2, 2.2% Al2O3, 0.11% P and 8.2% LOI using a nominal Fe cut-off grade of 50%. For the purpose of satisfying "reasonable prospects for eventual extraction" (JORC 2012), the Mineral Resources have been constrained by optimised open pit shells developed using environmental constraints, operating costs and a long term iron ore price assumption. Material occurring outside of these pit shells is unclassified and not reported anywhere in this statement. 1 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Deception / Altair Deposits Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is signing off as the Competent Person. Resource Model Name: DC_Resource_Model_11_03_2019 Geology and Geological Interpretation The Deception / Altair iron deposits are located in the Die Hardy Range in the northern portion of the Archaean aged Diemals Greenstone Belt. The Diemals Greenstone Belt is bounded to the east by the Evanston Shear Zone. The mineralisation has been described as highly friable goethite and hematite altered iron formation (BIF) hosted within mafic country rock. The deposit has been tilted and faulted into its present sub-vertical setting. The iron mineralisation trends roughly north-south. Altair is the northern continuance of the Deception deposit. The Deception deposit has a strike length of 500m, an across dip width of 50m and a down dip extension of 330m. The Altair deposit has a strike length of 900m, an across dip width of 20m and a down dip extension of 200m. 2 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Sampling and Sub-sampling The vast majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation drilling. Drill holes were predominantly down-hole sampled at 1m intervals with a minority at 2m. The RC sub-samples were generated using a cone- splitter. RAB drilling was used for waste rock landform sterilisation. Sub-samples were collected using a spear for 1m composite lengths. Diamond drilling was run in the form of HQ3 diamond tails on the end of RC drill holes to reach the deeper parts of the orebody beyond RC drill rig capabilities, and PQ3 diamond holes from surface for density, geotechnical and metallurgical characterisation test work. Core was half sampled at 1m downhole intervals for analytical test work. Sample Analysis Method Analytical test work was completed by ALS, SGS and Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers with bit sizes ranging in diameter from 4.5 to 5.5 inches. Diamond drilling was completed using PQ3 and HQ3 sized core. Half core was sent for analytical test work. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used are 12m (east) by 12m (north) by 6m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 1.5m (east) by 1.5m (north) by 1.5m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated 50% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. This includes exploration data analysis, boundary analysis and grade estimation trials. No high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a three-pass search strategy. An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates produced confirmation of the primary OK results. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 3 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 J1 Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Clint Ward who was a full time employee of Cliffs APIO Ltd at the time the Resource estimate was completed. Mr Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Ltd is signing off on the Resource estimate as the Competent Person. Resource Model Name: J1_2016_Insitu Geology and Geological Interpretation The J1 iron deposit is located in the Mt Jackson Range, part of the Archaean aged Marda Greenstone Belt. The range is composed of Archaean Banded Iron Formation ('BIF"), mafics, ultramafics and metasediments which trend WNW-ESE over a length of approximately 20km. The J1 deposit forms a prominent ridge at the western end of the Mount Jackson Range approximately 9.5 km west-northwest of Mount Jackson. The J1 Deposit outcrops over a strike length of approximately 2 km and dips to the south at 80-85°. The elongate J1 Deposit strikes north-west/south-east and varies between 50-120 metres width (70 m on average). The depth of mineralization varies between 50 to 200 m with a sharp truncation at depth. Mineralisation at the J1 Deposit is predominantly goethitic, massive to poorly bedded and extremely vuggy and cellular, although it is generally quite hard. Mineralisation occurs as discontinuous pods along two distinct lines. A distinct hydrated cap rock has developed where the mineralisation outcrops. The cap rock is depleted in iron content. The base of the mineralisation is underlain by a volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) body. Host rock surrounding the mineralisation includes banded iron formation, cherty-banded iron formation, jaspilite, tholeiitic basalt, sediments, canga and iron-rich lateritic duricrust. 4 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Sampling and Sub-sampling The vast majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. RC holes were generally sampled at 1m or 2m intervals down-hole. The majority of RC sub-samples were generated using a riffle- splitter with the remainder generated using a cone splitter. RAB was used for waste rock landform sterilisation. Sub-samples were collected via grab sampling for 1m composite lengths. Diamond core was used for density, geotechnical and metallurgical characterisation. PQ3, HQ3 and NQ3 diameter whole core was sent for analytical test work. Sample Analysis Method The majority of the assaying was completed by the Portman Iron Ore Lab with a minority of the assaying carried out by SGS and Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques In the resource area, reverse circulation (RC) drilling was completed predominantly with a 5.25 inch diameter face sampling hammer and Diamond (DD) was completed with PQ3 & HQ3 sized core. A minor number of RAB drill holes were also completed. Estimation Methodology A grid with nodes of 3mE x 3mN x 3mRL was used for the conditional simulations. These nodes were then re- blocked to a selective mining unit (SMU) size of 12mE x 12mN x 3mRL. Conditional simulation (CS) by Sequential Gaussian Simulation (SGS) method was used to generate 100 realizations for Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, LOI, Mn, P & S. The realisations in the simulation model were used to make an estimate of the local recoverable resource at the scale of SMUs. Recoverable resource estimates are estimates of the resource tonnage and grade that is expected to be realised during mining. The final estimate is based on the probability (from 100 realisations) that a 12 x 12 x 3m block will exceed a grade of 54% Fe, where the probability is captured in the block density value. No dilution or minimum proportion of the block exceeding 54% Fe has been applied. The estimation was constrained within manually generated 50% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Indicated for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. The Mineral Resource has been classified based on data density, domain geometry and resource confidence. Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 54% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate. The cut-off grade is in line with the estimation methodology which was selected to predict recoverable resources above 58% Fe. There are no resources between Fe grades of 50% - 54%. 5 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 F Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Mike Job formerly a full time employee at QG Pty Ltd. Mr Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Ltd is signing off on the Resource estimate as the Competent Person. Resource Model Name: f1412bm_etype Geology and Geological Interpretation The F deposit lies within the Koolyanobbing greenstone belt, which forms part of the Southern Cross Greenstone Terrane in the central part of the Achaean Yilgarn Craton. The greenstone belt, which trends northwest-southeast, has a strike length of approximately 35 km and a maximum width of 8 km. The greenstone belt is comprised of tholeiitic basalts, dolerites and komatiitic volcanics, together with metasediments and banded iron formation (BIF). The stratigraphy of the Koolyanobbing BIF in the vicinity of F Deposit shows strong weathering, hydrothermal alteration, tectonism and generally poor exposure, leading to considerable variability over the length of the South Range and repetition of the strata due to isoclinal folding. Based on geometrical and mineralogical characteristics, the mineralisation of BIF at the F Deposit can be subdivided into two types: Strata-boundhematite-goethite mineralisation and lateritic goethite-limonite mineralisation. Strata-boundhematite-goethite mineralisation is the dominant type of mineralisation at the SE limb of the BIF sequence. The lateritic goethite-limonite zone of mineralisation crops out just above the northern BIF/tuffaceous sediment contact, extending along the entirety of the deposit and over the major part of the core of the synform. Mineralisation is characterised by strong goethite-limonite replacement of the BIF host, with minor hematite preserved in places. 6 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 The mineralisation trends roughly northwest-southeast over a distance of 1,600m and dips between 25° to 65° northeast. The strata-bound mineralisation consists of several lodes ranging in thickness from 3m to 50m, averaging 5-10m, and bottoms out at 130m below surface. The lateritic goethite-limonite mineralisation reaches up to 150m in width and bottoms out at an average depth of 50-60m. Sampling and Sub-sampling The vast majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. RC holes were generally sampled at 1m or 2m intervals down-hole. The majority of RC sub-samples were generated using a riffle- splitter with the remainder generated using a cone splitter. Air core (AC) was used for waste rock landform sterilisation. Sub-samples were collected using a spear for 1m composite lengths. Diamond core was used for density, geotechnical and metallurgical characterisation. PQ3 diameter whole core was sent for analytical test work. Sample Analysis Method The majority of the assaying was completed by the Portman Iron Ore Lab with a minority of the assaying carried out by SGS and Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques In the resource area AC drilling was completed with an 4.25 inch diameter AC blade, RC drilling was completed with a 5.25 inch diameter face sampling hammer and DD was completed at PQ3 sized core. Estimation Methodology A grid with nodes of 3mE x 3mN x 3mRL was used for the conditional simulations. These nodes were re- blocked to a selective mining unit (SMU) size of 12mE x 12mN x 6mRL. Conditional co-simulation (CCS) by the Turning Bands (TBS) method was used to generate spatial models of Fe, SiO2, Al2O3 and LOI using correctly modelled direct and cross-variograms of the multivariate data. The other variables, Mn, P and S were simulated by TBS independently. The estimation was constrained within manually generated 50% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. This includes exploration data analysis, boundary analysis and grade estimation trials. Appropriate high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data for manganese and sulphur. A standard ordinary kriged (OK) estimate was run to provide an independent check on the e-type mean values of the conditional simulation. The check estimates produced confirmation of the primary e-type mean results. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Indicated for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. The Mineral Resource has been classified based on data density, domain geometry and resource confidence. Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 7 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Windarling Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is signing off as the Competent Person. Resource Model Name: W10_W1E_W3_W7_Resource_Model_05_11_2019 Geology and Geological Interpretation The Windarling iron deposits are located in the Windarling Range in the western portion of the Archaean aged Marda Greenstone Belt. The Marda Greenstone Belt is bounded to the west by the Koolyanobbing Fault. The mineralisation has been described as well bedded, medium grained hematite, with minor goethite. The iron mineralisation trends roughly east-west in multiple lodes which are hosted in two parallel zones of banded iron formation (BIF), about 600 metres apart at the western end of the range, with the two units gradually converging to the east. The BIF units are enveloped by metasediments and mafic volcanic rocks, which are deeply oxidised. The stratigraphy has been tilted and faulted into its present sub-vertical setting. The strata-bound mineralisation consists of several lodes ranging in thickness from 40m to 60m, strike lengths of 300m to 800m and depths below surface of 80m to 250m. 8 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Sampling and Sub-sampling The vast majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation (RC) drilling. RC holes were generally sampled at 1m or 2m intervals down-hole. The majority of RC sub-samples were generated using a cone- splitter with the remainder generated using a riffle-splitter. RAB and AC drilling was used for waste rock landform sterilisation. Sub-samples were collected via grab sampling for 1m composite lengths. Diamond core was used for density, geotechnical and metallurgical characterisation. PQ3 and HQ3 diameter half core was sent for analytical test work. Sample Analysis Method The majority of the assaying was completed by Ultratrace and SGS commercial laboratories in Perth with a minority of the assaying carried out by the Site lab. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques In the resource area, reverse circulation (RC) drilling was completed predominantly with a 5.5 inch diameter face sampling hammer and Diamond (DD) was predominantly completed with PQ3 sized core. Air Core drilling was completed using 4.25 inch blades and RAB drilling was completed using 5.5 inch hammers. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used are 12m (east) by 12m (north) by 6m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 3m (east) by 3m (north) by 3m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated 50% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. This includes exploration data analysis, boundary analysis and grade estimation trials. No high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a three-pass search strategy. An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates produced confirmation of the primary OK results. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 9 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Mayfield Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is signing off as Competent Person. Resource Model Name: BM_PARTS_5x5x2.5m_ROT_-25DEG_Z_AXIS_WST Geology and Geological Interpretation The Mayfield deposit lies in the centre of the northern limb of the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt. This portion of the belt strikes northwest from the township of Southern Cross and is approximately 120 km in length. The greenstones generally consist of mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks overlain by clastic sedimentary rocks. The geology of the area is poorly defined due to extensive colluvial and alluvial cover, but is interpreted to be dominated by the lower mafic/ultramafic sequence of Archaean komatiitic and tholeiitic volcanic rocks, gabbros and dolerites, with subordinate siliceous banded iron formations. The Mayfield deposit is composed of goethite and magnetite mineralisation within a zone of Thuringite, a variety of Chamosite which is an iron-rich member of the Chlorite family of minerals that contain up to 40% Fe. The goethite occurs as a weathered cap above the magnetite mineralisation. The goethite cap iron mineralisation has a variable trend being roughly north-south for the southern portion and northwest-southeast for the northern portion. 10 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 The strike length is 2600m, the across dip width is 30-50m and the down dip extension is up to a maximum of 70m. For depths below 70m the mineralisation changes from goethite to magnetite. Sampling and Sub-sampling The vast majority of samples were collected via reverse circulation drilling. Drill holes were predominantly down-hole sampled at 2m intervals. The RC sub-samples were generated using a either a riffle-splitter or a cone-splitter. Diamond drilling was run in the form of HQ3 diamond core. Core was sampled at 1m downhole intervals for analytical test work. Sample Analysis Method Analytical test work was completed by Ultratrace, ALS and NAGROM commercial laboratories in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers with bit sizes of 5.5 inches. Diamond drilling was completed using P HQ3 sized core. Whole core was sent for analytical test work. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was inverse distance squared (ID2). Block model dimensions used are 5m (east) by 25m (north) by 5m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 2.5m (east) by 5m (north) by 2.5m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated 50% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. No high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a three-pass search strategy. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 11 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Hunt Range Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Matthew Watson who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited. Mr Watson is signing off as Competent Person. Resource Model Name: HR_2013_ID2 Geology and Geological Interpretation The Hunt Range Deposit is located in the southern part of the Hunt Range Greenstone Belt. The mineralisation is hematite-goethite with intercalated zones of basalt. The mineralisation abuts a BIF-chert sequence that forms the range of low lying hills to the East, and shares a contact with a basalt unit on the West. The iron mineralisation trends roughly north-south. The Hunt Range deposit has a strike length of 1200m, an across dip width of 30m including a series of intercalated basalts reducing the true width to 20m. The deposit has a down dip extension of 120m. Sampling and Sub-sampling The samples were collected via reverse circulation drilling. Drill holes were down-hole sampled at 2m. The RC sub-samples were generated using a cone-splitter. 12 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Sample Analysis Method Analytical test work was completed by the ALS commercial laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers with a bit size diameter of 5.5 inches. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was Inverse Distance Squared (ID2). Block model dimensions used are 10m (east) by 25m (north) by 5m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 2.5m (east) by 2.5m (north) by 2.5m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated 43.6% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drill hole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. No high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a three-pass search strategy. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 13 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Chameleon Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. Lynn Widenbar who is a full time employee of Widenbar and Associates. Mr Widenbar is signing off as Competent Person. Resource Model Name: Chamaeleon_Model_27_02_2013 Geology and Geological Interpretation The Chameleon deposit is stratigraphically situated within the basalt sequence of the Yendilberin Hills Greenstone Belt. Polaris geologists believe that Chamaeleon is a residual volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. The deposit is deeply oxidised resulting in a gossanous goethite cap that extends to the depth of current drilling without encountering substantial sulphides. The goethite cap is consistently impregnated with non-shear related clay and minor manganese replacement. The deposit is closed-off by structural faulting to the south and remains open to the north where the mineralisation is pinching off and becoming more silicified. The North West zone is approximately 350m in strike length with a width typically of 20m. It extends from surface to 175m below surface. The Eastern zone consists of two zones of 280m and 210m strike length. 14 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 The major, North West plunging domain typically has a width of 40m and extends from surface to 225m below surface. The minor sub-vertical domain is typically 20m thick and extends from surface to approximately 190m in depth. Sampling and Sub-sampling All samples were collected via reverse circulation drilling. Drill holes were down-hole sampled at 2m intervals. The RC sub-samples were generated using a cone-splitter. Sample Analysis Method Analytical test work was completed by the ALS commercial laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers with bit sizes ranging in diameter from 4.75 to 5.5 inches. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used are 10m (east) by 10m (north) by 5m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 1 m (east) by 1m (north) by 1m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated 40% Fe mineralisation domains defined from the resource drillhole dataset, and guided by a geological model. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the captured estimation data set. This includes exploration data analysis and grade estimation trials. No high grade cuts were applied to the composited sample data. The estimation employed a two-pass search strategy. An inverse distance squared estimate was run to provide an independent check on the OK model. The check estimates produced confirmation of the primary OK results. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Indicated and Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classification including: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 15 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Mt Caudan Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate The following Resource estimate was created by Mr. David Allmark who is a full time employee of RPMGlobal. Mr Allmark is signing off as Competent Person. Mr David Allmark is a full-time employee of RPMGlobal Resource Model Name: mt_caudan_20101203 Geology and Geological Interpretation The deposit is a Goethite-Hematite-Martite surface enriched SIF (Sedimentary Iron Formation) and associated detrital mineralisation. The enrichment of the SIF has been limited to the rock zone above the top of fresh rock surface. Adjacent to the SIF in both the hanging wall and footwall rock there is a supergene zone elevated in iron and manganese values. The deposit sits within a metasedimentary sequence on the western side of the Parker Dome granitoid. The strike length is 4500m in a NNE-SSW direction. The mineralisation extends from surface outcrops to a depth of between 30m and 175m below the surface. True width of the mineralisation varies from approximately 10m in the Rainmaker prospect up to 70m around 6,499,000mN, but is commonly in the order of 30m. 16 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Sampling and Sub-sampling Samples were collected via reverse circulation and diamond drilling. RC Drill holes were down-hole sampled at 1m intervals through the mineralisation and between 4-6m intervals through the waste. The 1m RC sub- samples were generated using a riffle and rotary splitters. The 4-6m composite RC samples using a sample spear. Diamond core was half cored through the mineralised zones. Sample Analysis Method Analytical test work was completed by the Kalassay and Genalysis commercial laboratory in Perth. Analysis was via XRF for the standard Fe suite of analytes and TGA for LOI measurements. Drilling Techniques RC drilling was completed using face sampling hammers with bit sizes ranging in diameter from 4.25 to 4.75 inches. Diamond drilling was completed using PQ triple tube equipment. Estimation Methodology The estimation methodology used was ordinary kriging (OK). Block model dimensions used are 12.5m (east) by 30m (north) by 5m (elevation) with sub-blocking down to 3.125 m (east) by 7.5m (north) by 1.25m (elevation). The estimation was constrained within manually generated mineralisation domains for Detrital, SIF and Supergene domains defined by the Cazaly geological team. Detailed statistical investigations have been completed on the sample data set occurring in each of the respective mineralisation domains. High grade cuts were applied to the manganese sample data in each of the mineralisation domains. The estimation employed a three-pass search strategy. Resource Classification The resource has been classified as Measured, Indicated and Inferred for mineralisation satisfying the requirement of 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code. Remaining mineralisation has been left as unclassified. The Measured portion of the resource was defined where the drill spacing was closed in to approximately 60m by 20m and continuity in both grade and geological structure was demonstrated. The Indicated portion of the resource was defined where the drill spacing was less than 200m by 40m and lode continuity was good. The Inferred Resource included areas of the resource where sampling was greater than 200m by 40m or was represented by isolated, discontinuous zones of mineralisation. Cut-off Grade A cut-off grade of 50% Fe was used for the stated Mineral Resource estimate, which is industry standard. 17 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range Group Mineral Resources (as at 30 June 2019) Commodity: Iron (Fe) Measured Resources Competent Person Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe%) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Identifier Deception/Altair BID 50 - - - - - - A J1 BID 54 - - - - - - A F BID 50 - - - - - - A Windarling BID 50 - - - - - - A Mayfield BID 50 - - - - - - A Hunt Range BID 50 - - - - - - A Chameleon BID 50 - - - - - - B Mt Caudan BID 50 25.7 55.7 6.4 2.7 0.02 8.9 C Sub-Total 25.7 55.7 6.4 2.7 0.02 8.9 Note: Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding Commodity: Iron (Fe) Indicated Resources Competent Person Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe%) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Identifier Deception/Altair BID 50 15.6 60.1 4.6 1.8 0.12 6.2 A J1 BID 54 2.8 58.9 4.7 1.8 0.13 8.1 A F BID 50 9.8 54.8 9.3 2.0 0.06 9.4 A Windarling BID 50 23.3 57.6 4.9 1.8 0.23 8.5 A Mayfield BID 50 - - - - - - A Hunt Range BID 50 - - - - - - A Chameleon BID 50 2.5 54.0 4.3 3.4 0.12 10.3 B Mt Caudan BID 50 7.7 56.3 6.3 3.1 0.02 9.0 C Sub-Total 61.7 57.5 5.7 2.1 0.14 8.2 Note: Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding 18 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range Group Mineral Resources (as at 30 June 2019) Commodity: Iron (Fe) Inferred Resources Competent Person Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe%) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Identifier Deception/Altair BID 50 3.9 59.3 5.7 2.1 0.11 6.2 A J1 BID 54 - - - - - - A F BID 50 - - - - - - A Windarling BID 50 5.1 59.4 2.9 1.3 0.27 9.0 A Mayfield BID 50 6.6 53.8 11.6 2.3 0.14 6.5 A Hunt Range BID 50 2.4 54.4 10.7 1.9 0.02 8.3 A Chameleon BID 50 0.4 52.1 6.9 4.1 0.13 10.9 B Mt Caudan BID 50 2.8 53.8 9.0 3.7 0.02 8.8 C Sub-Total 21.2 56.2 7.9 2.2 0.14 7.6 Note: Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding Commodity: Iron (Fe) Total Resources Tonnes (Mt) Fe (%) SiO2 (%) Al2O3 (%) P (%) LOI (%) Grand Total 108.6 56.8 6.3 2.2 0.11 8.2 Note: Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding 19 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources listed in the previous tables is based on work compiled by the person(s) whose name appears below. Mr Matthew Watson is a full-time employee of Mineral Resources Limited, Mr Lynn Widenbar is a full-time employee of Widenbar & Associates, and Mr David Allmark is a full-time employee of RPMGlobal. Each person named in the table below are Members of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and/or The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they have undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Each Person named in the table below consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Group Competent Persons Resources and Reserves as at 30 June 2019 Competent Person Identifier Institute Matthew Watson A Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Lynn Widenbar B Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy David Allmark C Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Forward Looking Statement This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with iron ore exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Mineral Resource Ltd. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast. 20 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT IRON ORE RESOURCES The following information is provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting). Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves) is not being reported in this document. DECEPTION / ALTAIR DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Commentary The vast majority of drilling consisted of reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled by Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore between 2009 and 2014, with a minor number of diamond (DD) and RAB holes. The majority of holes were sampled at 1m intervals down-hole with a minor number sampled at 2mintervals. Ninety-five RAB holes for 4,366m were drilled for waste rock landformsterilization in 2012. Thirty-four DD holes including diamond tails for 4,741m were drilled for geometallurgical, density and geotechnical characterisation in the period2010 - 2013. 21 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity andthe appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusualcommodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Commentary Two Hundred and Sixty-Three RC holes for 31,878m were drilled formetallurgical assay in the period 2009 - 2014. No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. RC, DD, and RAB drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m samples. All RC samples were collected from a fixed cyclone fitted with a butterfly gate. 1m and 2m RC samples were obtained via a cone-splitter where 1/8th of the sample was collected into a calico bag for assay and the 7/8th residue was used for logging. Calico samples were sent to one of two labs for splitting and pulverisation in preparation for XRF and TGA analysis. Sample weights were recorded for drilling through the Altair portion of the deposit. The majority of sample weights were between 2-6 kg for each 2minterval at Altair. Diamond core was predominantly used for lithology logging and assaying using half core. RAB drill sample spoils were sampled via diagonalspearing method. RC drilling used a face sampling hammer and drill bit sizes of 4.5 - 5.5inch diameters. Diamond drilling from surface used PQ3 core bits, and diamond drilling from the bottom of RC holes used HQ3 core bits. Drill core was notorientated. RAB drilling used a bit diameter of 5 inches. RAB assay data was not used for the mineralisation estimation but was considered for thegeological interpretation. 22 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Diamond core recovery was measured for all drill holes by comparing tape recovery results assessed. measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Overall recovery was 97.7% of the total drill hole length. Sample recoveries were recorded for seventy-six RC drill holes and fourteen DD drill hole tails. RC recovery was recorded as a qualitative visual observation by the attending rig geologist, whereas the DD core loss was recorded as a quantitative observation by the driller. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional nature of the samples. measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample representivity at the drill rig. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and Sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material is whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of considered to be within acceptable limits. fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and All core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Cliffs logging codes were used to record lithology, colour, regolith, weathering, texture, structure, magnetic susceptibility and mineralisation type. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, All logging is qualitative and some observations are quantitative such as channel, etc) photography. core loss and magnetic susceptibility measurements. Core photography was carried out as part of the logging procedure. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Half core was sent for metallurgical evaluation. 23 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether RC samples were cone split. techniques sampled wet or dry. A proportion of the drilling intercepts are below the water table. and sample preparation For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the All RC samples are collected in labelled bags which are stored onsite or sample preparation technique. sent for analysis. RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated by sending dry drill cuttings through a cone or riffle splitter. Where the drill cuttings were wet, these cuttings were either left to dry in poly weave bags prior to being passed through a riffle 3 tier splitting process, or via grab sampling or the wet cuttings pile. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to Field RC duplicates were taken within the mineralisation and waste rock maximise representivity of samples. zones. Drill intervals selected for duplicates were either collected from a secondary sample chute on the cone-splitter or generated by passing the interval sample through the 10 vane 3 tier riffle splitter twice. Field duplicates were taken every 20th sample. Laboratory repeats (pulp splits) were also completed roughly every 20 samples. Field duplicates on core, i.e. other half of cut core have not been routinely assayed. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in Duplicate results confirmed excellent reproduction of sample grades situ material collected, including for instance results for field across all analytes indicating that the sub-sampling system has provided duplicate/second-half sampling. good repeatability with no apparent bias. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material The sample weights generated using +5 inch (RC) face sampling being sampled. hammers per 1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size to accurately represent the iron mineralisation style (bedded iron). 24 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Verification of sampling andassaying JORC Code explanation The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels ofaccuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Commentary Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by the ALS, SGS & Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth. The technique is consider a total analysis with measured analyte oxides summing toapproximately 100%. Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers. LOI was determined Gravimetrically at 950ºC via thermos-gravimetricanalysis (TGA). XRF analysis is industry standard for iron mineralization and considered appropriate. As such, the competent person considers XRF and TGAanalysis suitable for Resource estimation studies. Lab duplicates were run at all three labs on the sample pulps. Lab repeatswere run every 20th sample. Certified Reference Material (CRM or standards) were inserted within the lab batches to assess the assaying accuracy of each lab. Four types of standards were used and alternately inserted into lab batches every 20thsample. QAQC sampling results are considered to be within acceptable limits forboth accuracy and precision. No independent personnel have visually inspected the significantintersections in RC chips. Numerous highly qualified and experienced company personnel from the Cliffs exploration teams have visually inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. No MRL personnel have inspected thesignificant intersections in RC chips. 25 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Location of data points Data spacingand distribution JORC Code explanation The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-holesurveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used inMineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Commentary At the time of this report, near surface grade control holes have consistently verified the spatial location, width and tenor of the resourcedrilling intercepts. Logging was completed electronically using Tough Books directly at the drill rig. Code validation was set-up to ensure that only valid codes could be entered. Drill hole detail along with sampling information was entered and validated into Micromine software on a weekly basis and then sent toCliffs database. Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have had the assay value converted to a -996.99 in the database. Any samples assayed below detection limit i.e. 0.01% SiO2 have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the database. All drill hole collars were picked up by the mine site surveyors using aLeica System Real Time Kinematics system. The majority of drill holes (265 holes) were gyro surveyed at 10m intervals. Gyro surveys were carried out by ABIMS, PWS or Surtron surveyors. Residual drill holes were orientated using handheld compass, with the majority of these holes being vertical (96 holes) and the remainder inclined at 60 and 80 degrees (11 holes). Removal of the RAB drilling reduces thenumber of un-surveyedholes to twelve holes. The grid system used is MGA Zone 50 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups,as well as for all modelling work. The topographic surface has been derived from a LiDAR survey. Drill hole spacing over the deposit is nominally 50m along strike by 40m across strike for the Deception drilling, and 100m along strike by 40macross strike for the Altair drilling. 26 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral grade continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC code applied. once all other modifying factors have been addressed. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of The dominant drilling direction dips 60° to the east (approximately UTM data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the grid 090°, although there are a few vertical and high angle dipping holes. relation to deposit type. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of the geological mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. structure If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of It is not believed that drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias. key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on security site until delivery to a Perth based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as emailed to the laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including The Deception and Altair Deposits are located on M77/1257, M77/1258 tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, and M77/1259, located approximately 150km north of Southern Cross. 27 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, The current registered holder of the tenements is Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Ore Pty Ltd, however the tenements are beneficially held by Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL. The tenements will be registered in the name of Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd following assessment and payment of transfer duty. Normal Western Australian State royalties apply. A royalty of 2% on tonnes transported from M77/1258 exists to a third party and a further royalty of 1.5% on tonnes transported from M77/1259 exists to a separate third party. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any The tenements are in good standing with no known impediments. known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Exploration has previously been carried Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore. done by other parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Deception / Altair iron deposits are located in the Die Hardy Range in the northern portion of the Archaean aged Diemals Greenstone Belt. The Diemals Greenstone Belt is bounded to the east by the Evanston Shear Zone. The mineralisation has been described as highly friable goethite and hematite altered iron formation (BIF) hosted within mafic country rock. The deposit has been tilted and faulted into its present sub-vertical setting. Drill hole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the This release is in relation to a Mineral Resource estimate with no Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for exploration results being reported. all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in 28 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Data aggregation methods Relationship between mineralisationwidths and intercept lengths JORC Code explanation metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle isknown, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Commentary Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. The dominant drilling direction dips 60° to the east (approximately UTM grid 090°, although there are a few vertical and high angle dipping holes. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of themineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. 29 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Commentary Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. No other material exploration data to report. An infill drill program is planned to close the drill hole spacing at Altair from 100m by 40m to 50m by 40m. Drilling will test across dip thickness forvariability and improve confidence in the grade. The deposit remains open at depth. Depth extensions are not beingtested. 30 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. Data validation procedures used. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. Commentary Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) in the form of an Access database and as a set of comma-delimited tables. MRL is unable to confirm the quality of the provided database, but assume in good faith that Cliffs APIO have made every effort to ensure the validity and quality of their database wasmaintained. The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine software. Minor database conflicts were noted between the Cliffs and MRL database regarding incorrect drillhole surveys and missing assay data for a small number of Altair drill holes within the Cliffs database. These conflicts were resolved by substituting Cliffs data for data contained in the MRLdatabase. No site visits have been undertaken by the Competent Person. The exploration drilling was completed prior to the Competent Personreviewing the data. Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. Continuity and mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations carried out by Cliffs exploration personnel and an irongrade cut-offof 50%. Near surface mining to date correlates well with the interpretedmineralisation envelope. 31 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Dimensions Estimation and modellingtechniques JORC Code explanation Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation methodwas chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. Commentary The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and detailed surface mapping, logging of RC/diamond coredrilling and associated geochemical assays. Mineralisation is not complex and as such alternative interpretations onmineralisation are unlikely. The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using a combination of sectional interpretations provided by the Cliffs APIO exploration team,geology logging, and a Fe grade envelope of 50%. Lateritic weathering and hydration zone were investigated for impact ongrade and geology. Impact was considered to be negligible. The iron mineralisation trends roughly north-south. Altair is the northern continuance of the Deception deposit. The Deception deposit has a strike length of 500m, an across dip width of 50m and a down dip extension of 330m. The Altair deposit has a strike length of 900m, an across dip widthof 20m and a down dip extension of 200m. An Ordinary Kriging (OK) Interpolation was selected as the estimationmethod. A single geological/mineralisation domain was used to control theestimation. No top-cuts were applied to the data. Analysis of sample lengths indicated that compositing to 1m wasappropriate. Variography was carried out on the mineralisation domain to determinekriging interpolation parameters. 32 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data. The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed. Commentary Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill spacing and variogram ranges. The primary SE radii was 131m along strike, 48m down dip and 15m across strike. A minimum of 16 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of two drill holes was required. A maximum of 8 samples per drill hole was used. Where blocks were not informed in the first pass, a second search was used with a radii of 220m along strike, 81m down dip and 26m across strike. A minimum of 8 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of one drill hole was required. A maximum of 8 samples per drill hole was used. Where blocks were not informed in the second pass, a third search was used with a radii of 300m along strike, 110m down dip and 35m across strike. A minimum of 4 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of one drill hole was required. A maximum of 8 samplesper drill hole was used. Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI, Mn and S were estimated. Modelling and variography were carried out in Micromine 2018. An ID2 model has been run as a check estimate. Check estimatesproduced confirmation of primary OK results. No by-products are present or modelled. Along with SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI and Mn, S has been modelled and can be used to inform acid mine drainage characterisation. Block dimensions are 12m (E-W) by 12m (N-S) by 6m (Vertical) with sub-cells to 1.25m x 1.25m x 1.25m. 33 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. Any assumptions about correlation between variables. Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison ofmodel data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. parameters Commentary Block sizes are nominally one quarter of the lateral sample spacing andsix metres in the vertical to align with mine bench heights. Block size was chosen to align with mine planning requirements. No assumptions were made regarding the correlation between variables.The variograms for Fe were used to inform all estimated variables. The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used to define the mineralisation domain. The mineralisation domain was used to constrain composite data and model blocks during the resourceestimation process. Top-cuts were not applied. This decision was informed through examination of histograms and probability plots of the composite data, and by considering the spatial location of the outliers within the mineralisationdomain. Validation of the final resource has been carried out in a number of ways, including: Drill hole section comparison, swathe plot validation, model versus declustered composites by domain. All modes of validation haveproduced acceptable results. Reconciliation data has not been used to validate or inform the estimationprocess. Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis. A cut-off grade of 50% Fe is used for reporting purposes. 34 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Mining factors Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining or dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical factors or amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining assumptions reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmen- Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue tal factors or disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these Commentary Mining method is expected to be open pit. Dilution from blast movementand during digging is expected. A small scale vertical band of sub-mineralised BIF has been included within the south east corner of the mineralisation envelope to aid the interpretation. It is expected that the mining method will incur some dilution in this area, so the inclusion of these composite waste grades into the estimation will simulate dilution into the mineralised blocksimmediately adjacent to the waste. External mining dilution has not been factored into the Resource Model as a hard boundary was applied to the mineralisation envelope used for theestimation. Mineralised material from the Deception / Altair deposit is expected to undergo crushing and screening to produce separate lump and fines products. It is expected that these products will be blended downstream with products from other deposits to produce an ultimate blended productfor sale. Metallurgical characterisation of the mineralisation into its constituent lumpand fines products is not covered in this model. Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste dumps to the west of the pit. Any potential acid forming (PAF)material is expected to be correctly stored within the waste dump landform. PAF forming material within the waste material is not expected to be an issue for mining or waste storage. >90% of all waste material in the projectarea has a sulfur value below 0.3%. 35 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Commentary Dry density values have been collected across ten diamond drill holes. Bulk densities have been assigned based on whole tray density measurements. Measurements were subset into groups and averaged based on location relative to the water table (above water table - AWT,below water table - BWT) and rock type. Core trays were left to dry in the sun prior to measurement. Three callipermeasurements and a weight were recorded for each core tray interval. The following density values have been assigned to the deposit: Rock Type (AWT) Dry Bulk Density (t/m3) BIF2.90 MAFIC2.20 MINERALISATION 2.90 Rock Type (BWT) Dry Bulk Density (t/m3) BIF2.80 MAFIC2.65 MINERALISATION 2.80 36 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. reviews Discussion of Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence relative level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure accuracy/ deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the confidence application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. Commentary A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classificationincluding: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC codeonce all other modifying factors have been addressed. The Competent Person supports the reported Mineral Resourceclassification. No audits or reviews of the Mineral Resource estimate have carried out. Resource Estimation is qualitative in nature and based on the general approach used by resource estimation practitioners to indicate in relative terms the level of risk or uncertainty that may exist with respect to resourceestimation which have cumulative effects on project outcome. 37 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Commentary The Mineral Resource has been validated both globally and locally against the input composite data. The indicated portion of the Mineral Resource estimate is considered to be locally accurate at the scale of the parent block size. Close spaced drilling is required to assess the confidence ofthe short range grade continuity. The reported Mineral Resources for the Deception / Altair Deposit are within a pit shell created from an open pit optimisation developed with environmental constraints, appropriate wall angles, operating costs and a long term iron ore price assumption of AUD($)200 per dry metric tonne for 62% Fines CFR, with a discount of 15% and exchange rate of 0.74USD/AUD. Product data is currently limited, there is insufficient data for modelcomparisons. 38 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 J1 DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or Portman Mining drilled a total of 293 reverse circulation (RC) holes techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to between 2001- 2007 for 29,894m, 66 RAB holes in 2007 for 1027m, and the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or 18 diamond holes in 2008 for 1,856m handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Cliffs APIO drilled a total of 72 reverse circulation (RC) holes between 2010- 2015 for 7,670m and 24 diamond holes between 2010- 2013 for 3,375m. WMC drilled a total of 3 diamond drill holes for 334m (drilled circa 1962), These holes were used for the interpretation but not used to estimate grade. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the RC, Diamond and RAB drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m samples. Public Report. All Portman RC samples were collected via plastic bags from a fixed In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be cyclone fitted with a butterfly gate. Portman samples were collected into relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m bags. Once dry, samples were manually transferred to a 3-tier, 10 vane samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for riffle splitter fitted with a vibrator, from which 1/8th of the sample was fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as collected into a calico bag for assaying at one of three labs for splitting and 39 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual pulverisation in preparation for XRF and TGA analysis. The 7/8th residue commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may was used for logging and the intermittent production of duplicates. warrant disclosure of detailed information. All Cliffs RC samples were collected from a fixed cyclone fitted with a butterfly gate. Sub samples were obtained via a cone-splitter where 1/8th of the sample was collected into a calico bag for assay at one of three labs for splitting and pulverisation in preparation for XRF and TGA analysis. The 7/8th residue was used for logging. No recordings of sample weight were captured in the exploration database. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air RC drilling carried out Portman Iron Ore Limited and Cliffs APIO used face techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or sampling hammers with a majority drill bit diameter of 5.25 inches. standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, Diamond drilling was predominantly PQ triple tube with minor HQ triple whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). tube. No records exist regarding core orientation method. Information on the RAB drill bit size is not available. These drill holes were not used for the estimation. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Diamond core recovery was measured for 38 drill holes by comparing tape recovery results assessed. measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Overall recovery was 88% of the total drill hole length. Sample recoveries were recorded for 70 RC drill holes. Recovery was recorded as a qualitative visual observation by the attending rig geologist. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional nature of the samples. measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample representivity at the drill rig. 40 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Logging Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation JORC Code explanation Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Commentary Sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material isconsidered to be within acceptable limits. All core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resourceestimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Portman and Cliffs logging codes were used to record lithology, colour,regolith, weathering and mineralisation type. All logging is qualitative. Core photography was carried out as part of the logging procedure. All drill holes are logged in full. Half core was sent for metallurgical evaluation. The majority of RC samples were riffled, with the remainder being conesplit. All RC drill holes terminated above the standing water table. All RC samples are collected in labelled bags which are stored onsite orsent for analysis. RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated bysending dry drill cuttings through a cone or riffle splitter. Where the drill cuttings were wet, these cuttings were either left to dry in poly weave bags prior to being passed through a riffle 3 tier splitting process, or via grab sampling or the wet cuttings pile. 41 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Quality of assay data and laboratory tests JORC Code explanation Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Commentary Field RC duplicates were taken within the mineralisation and waste rock zones. Drill intervals selected for duplicates were either collected from a secondary sample chute on the cone-splitter or generated by passing theinterval sample through the 10 vane 3 tier riffle splitter twice. No field duplicates were carried out on the drill core. Duplicate results confirmed excellent reproduction of sample grades across all analytes indicating that the sub-sampling system has providedgood repeatability with no apparent bias. The sample weights generated using +5 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per 1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size toaccurately represent the iron mineralisation style (bedded iron). Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by the SGS Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth and the Site lab facilities. The technique is consider a total analysis with measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%. Samples were analyzed using Philips PW2404/2440 X-RaySpectrometers using a 4KW end window Rh X-rayTube. LOI was determined Gravimetrically at 950ºC via thermos-gravimetricanalysis (TGA). XRF analysis is industry standard for iron mineralization and considered appropriate. As such, the competent person considers XRF and TGAanalysis suitable for Resource estimation studies. 42 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Lab splits and repeats were run at all three labs. In total the exploration duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of database recorded 910 lab splits and 185 repeats. accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Certified Reference Material (CRM or standards) were inserted within the lab batches to assess the assaying accuracy of each lab. Seventeen types of standards were used for a total of 1,116 Standards. QAQC sampling results are considered to be within acceptable limits for both accuracy and precision. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or No independent personnel have visually inspected the significant sampling and alternative company personnel. intersections in RC chips. assaying Numerous highly qualified and experienced company personnel from Portman and Cliff' exploration and production positions visually inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. No MRL personnel have inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. The use of twinned holes. Grade control holes consistently verify the spatial location, width and tenor of the resource drilling intercepts. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Logging was completed electronically using Tough Books directly at the data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. drill rig. Code validation was set-up to ensure that only valid codes could be entered. Drill hole detail, along with sampling information, was entered and validated into Micromine software on a weekly basis and then sent to St. Arnauld Data Management (SADM) for its addition into the central Portman database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have had the assay value converted to a -996.99 in the database. Any samples assayed below detection limit (0.01% SiO2) have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the database. 43 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Location of data points Data spacingand distribution JORC Code explanation Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-holesurveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used inMineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Commentary All drill holes collars were picked up by the mine site surveyors using aLeica System Real Time Kinematics system. Holes were gyro surveyed by ABIM, PWS and Portman at incremental downhole intervals of 10m. In total 39 diamond holes and 110 RC holeswere gyro surveyed. Holes were surveyed by the Redmond and Boart drilling companies using an Eastman single shot downhole camera at incremental downhole intervals of approximately 30m. In total 1 diamond hole and 14 RC holeswere camera surveyed for dip measurements. Unsurveyed holes were aligned with the drill line using a handheld compass. There were 223 angled RC drill holes and 18 vertical RC drillholes given an assumed azimuth and dip. RAB holes were unsurveyed and all drill holes were vertically orientated. The grid system used is MGA Zone 50 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups,as well as for all modelling work. The topographic surface has been derived from a LiDAR survey. Nominal drillhole spacing over the deposit is 25m along strike x 40macross strike. The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC codeonce all other modifying factors have been addressed. No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. 44 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the relation to deposit type. geological structure If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. security Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. reviews Commentary The dominant drilling direction (~55%) dips 60° to the north-east (approximately UTM grid 45°), however there are a also a number of scissor holes (~25%) dipping 60° to the south-west (approximately UTMgrid 235°) and several vertical (~20%) dipping holes. The mineralisation dip plane is high angle sub-vertical in direction UTM grid 235°. Overall the angled drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of the mineralisation, reducing the impact of drill orientation relatedsampling bias. It is not believed that drilling orientation has introduced a material samplingbias. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on site until delivery to the Site lab by the field technicians or delivered to a Perth laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as emailed to the laboratory, and areused to keep track of the sample batches. No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including The J1 Deposit is located on M77/994, located approximately 115km north tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, of Southern Cross. 45 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, The current registered holder of the tenement is Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Pty Ltd, however the tenement is beneficially held by Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL. The tenement will be registered in the name of Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd following assessment and payment of transfer duty. Normal Western Australian State royalties apply. A royalty of AUD($)0.13/tonne of saleable ore product produced from the tenement is split between two third parties. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any The tenements are in good standing with no known impediments. known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Exploration has previously been carried out by WMC, Portman Iron Ore done by other and Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore. parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The J1 deposit occurs as a goethite enriched portion of a larger banded iron formation (BIF). The deposit lies within the Marda greenstone belt, which forms part of the Southern Cross Greenstone Terrane in the central part of the Achaean Yilgarn Craton. The greenstone belt trends WNW-ESE. It is comprised of tholeiitic basalts, a volcanic massive sulphide body at depth, sedimentary units including shale, siltstone, chert, red jasperlitic BIF and the massive vuggy goethite iron orebody itself. 46 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Drill hole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explainwhy this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) methods and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Commentary This release is in relation to a Mineral Resource estimate with noexploration results being reported. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. 47 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of The dominant drilling direction (~55%) dips 60° to the north-east between Exploration Results. (approximately UTM grid 45°), however there are a also a number of mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is scissor holes (~25%) dipping 60° to the south-west (approximately UTM widths and grid 235°) and several vertical (~20%) dipping holes. known, its nature should be reported. intercept The mineralisation dip plane is high angle sub-vertical in direction UTM lengths If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there grid 235°. Overall the angled drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true and dip of the mineralisation. width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported statement. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or statement. widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported No other material exploration data to report. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral A small step-out drill program is planned to improve confidence in the extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). grade continuity of the south eastern volume of the mineralisation referred to as the stage 6 design. 48 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Commentary The deposit has been closed out in all directions by current drilling. Noextensions are being tested. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Cliffs Asia integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) in the form of an Access database and as a set of its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. comma-delimited tables. MRL is unable to confirm the quality of the provided database, but assume in good faith that Cliffs APIO have made every effort to ensure the validity and quality of their database was maintained. Data validation procedures used. The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine software. No database issues have been noted. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and No site visits have been undertaken by the Competent Person. the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Both the drilling and modelling of this deposit were completed prior to the Competent Person reviewing the data. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. Continuity and interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations carried out by Cliffs exploration personnel and an iron grade cut-off of 50%. 49 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and detailed surface mapping, logging of RC/diamond core drilling and associated geochemical assays. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource Mineralisation envelopes are generally well defined by the drilling, there is estimation. some scope for volumetric variations in the interpreted mineralisation at depth where drilling coverage is limited. Variations should only impact reported tonnages. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using mineralisation estimation. domains provided by Cliffs APIO. These domains were constructed using a Fe grade cut-off of 50% Fe. Manganese content has been used to sub-domain the Stage 6 mineralisation (eastern pod) into zones of high and low manganese. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. The mineralisation has been interpreted to be associated with a supergene enrichment of a strata-bound BIF unit, however there is potential for some of the mineralisation to also be associated with the oxidised zone of a pyrite dominant volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) body. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length The mineralisation trends roughly northwest-southeast over a distance of (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the 2,000m and dips to the south at 80-85°. The strata-bound mineralisation upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. consists of several lodes ranging in thickness from 50m to 120m, averaging 70m, and depths varying between 50 to 200m with a sharp truncation at depth. Estimation The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied Conditional simulation (CS) by Sequential Gaussian Simulation (SGS) and modelling and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, method was used to generate spatial models of Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, LOI, Mn, techniques domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of P and S using normal score variograms. extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method 50 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters Estimation was into 3mN x 3mE x 3mRL grid nodes constrained by the used. 50% Fe mineralisation domains. 100 realisations were run for each node respectively. Through post processing, each individual realisation (for all nodes) was flagged if it met (or not) the appropriate grade range (i.e. >54% Fe). The proportion of node realisations that met the appropriate grade range was recorded along with the resultant average node grade of those flagged realisations. Resultant node probabilities and grades were averaged into 12mN x 12mE x 3mRL selective mining units ("SMU") to estimate the proportion (=tonnage: through adjusted density) and grade of material that will be recovered during mining at a given selectivity (SMU) within a 'semi-local' area, rather than making direct estimates of grades of individual SMU volumes. This acknowledges that the location of material above a given cut-off (54% Fe) within the SMU will not be known until more information (grade control data) is acquired prior to making mining selection. No account was made for dilution during the construction of the SMU blocks. The output of 'recoverable resource' estimates are probabilistic - for example the proportion of blocks above a given cut-off, and the grades associated with this proportion. Modelling was carried out in Isatis and Surpac. The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine No check estimates were run. production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes Comparison with a previous estimate (2014) shows that the new model appropriate account of such data. (2016) contains more marginal material close to the surface. Changes are mainly attributed to the impact of additional near surface drilling completed in 2015. 51 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. No by-products are present or modelled. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of Along with SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI and Mn, S has been modelled and can be economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage used to inform acid mine drainage characterisation. characterisation). In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the Block dimensions are 12m (East) by 12m (North) by 3m (RL). Block grades average sample spacing and the search employed. are calculated as an average of the grid nodes falling within the block. Default waste grades occurring outside the mineralisation envelopes but within the mineralisation hosting blocks have not been applied, i.e. blocks do not account for dilution. Search parameters were constructed in line with variogram ranges. A single set of search parameters was used to generate 100 realisations for the univariate variables (Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, LOI, Mn, P & S). Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. Block size was chosen to align with the likely mining block size and bench height to be used at Deposit J1. Any assumptions about correlation between variables. Moderate to strong correlations exist between Fe, SiO2 and Al2O3. Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used resource estimates. to split the mineralisation into hydrated, high manganese and low manganese mineralisation domains above 50% Fe. These domains were used to control the resource estimate. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. No top-cutting was applied to the composite data. The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of Validation of the resource model has been carried out in a number of ways, model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. including: Drill hole section comparison, swathe plot validation, model versus declustered composites by domain. All modes of validation have produced acceptable results. 52 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. parameters Mining factors Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining or dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical factors or amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining assumptions reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Commentary Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis. The cut-off grade of 54% Fe has been used to generate a deposit gradeof +58% Fe. Historic mining of Stages 1-4 have resulted in all economic mineralisation being extracted from the western pit and most of the economic mineralisation being extracted from the eastern pit. Economic mineralisation remaining within the eastern pit is accounted for in the Stage 5 design. Economic mineralisation contained in a separate pitfurther to the east is accounted for in the Stage 6 design. Mining method is expected to be open pit. Dilution from blast movement and during digging is expected. Dilution is not built into the Resourcemodel. A grade / tonnage matching methodology (Ward, 2015) has been developed to account for dilution and near surface short range variability associated with the hydration zone. This method when applied to the Resource model has been used to create a mining model for use in shortterm planning. Mineralised material from the J1 deposit is expected to undergo crushing and screening to produce separate lump and fines products. It is expected that these products will be blended downstream with products from otherdeposits to produce an ultimate blended product for sale. Metallurgical characterisation of the mineralisation into its constituent lumpand fines products is not covered in this model. 53 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Environmen- Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue tal factors or disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Commentary Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste dumps to the north of the pit, and as backfill into the J1 west pit. A sterilisation report addressing in-pit waste/tailings disposals has been submitted to DMIRS with approval granted for the disposal of up to5,7000,000 BCM of waste rock within the west pit. Any potentially acid forming material encountered in the Stage 5 and Stage 6 East Pit cutbacks will be adequately disposed of within the WestPit backfill. Several geometallurgical drilling campaigns have been undertaken at J1.Density studies were completed as part of these campaigns. Downhole density measurements were also collected. Downhole density data has been used for interpolation of material in thestage 5 and 6 areas of the deposit. Based on downhole density data, an average density of 2.74t/m3 has been assigned to the mineralisation within the stage 5 and 6 areas. The average density value is applied across all mineralisation domainsirrespective of Fe grade. Recoverable tonnes in the model are calculated through the followingrelationship: sg_p1 = mineralisation_density * prop_54 Where: Sg_p1 is the proportional density of the parcel above a lower Fe 54 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary cut-off of 54% ∙ Mineralisation_density is the interpolated bulk density at 12x12x3m support ∙ Prop_54 is the proportion of each conditional Fe distribution above 54% Fe at 12x12x3m support Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying The Mineral Resource has been classified based on data density, domain confidence categories. geometry and resource confidence. Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, grade continuity of the mineralised domains and to support the definition confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity of an Indicated Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC code once all and distribution of the data). other modifying factors have been addressed. Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of The Competent Person supports the reported Mineral Resource the deposit. classification. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. The Mineral Resource Estimate dated April 2016, completed by Mr. Clint reviews Ward, Principal Resource Geologist formerly at Cliffs APIO Pty Ltd, has been reviewed by Matthew Watson, a full time employee at MRL acting as the Competent Person. No fatal flaws have been found that would question the validity of the model. Discussion of Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence The conditional simulations enable a probabilistic assessment of relative level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure confidence in the actual grades by means of mapping the dispersion of accuracy/ deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the the realisations about the mean of the realisations i.e., the coefficient of confidence application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the variation (CV) for each node/block. In this instance the mean of the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if realisations per node as well as the individual realisation grades have not such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of been preserved for comment, and as such it is not possible to comment 55 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Commentary on the degree of dispersion and the associated confidence in the resultantgrades. The estimate is for the proportion and grade of material above a Fe cut-off of 54% that will be recovered during mining at a given selectivity (SMU) within a 'semi-local' area, rather than making direct estimates of grades ofindividual SMU volumes. The reported Mineral Resource for the J1 Deposits is within a pit shell created from an open pit optimisation developed with environmental constraints, appropriate wall angles, operating costs and a long term iron ore price assumption of AUD($)200 per dry metric tonne for 62% FinesCFR, with a discount of 15% and exchange rate of 0.74 USD/AUD. The latest production data for Stage 5 suggests a high level of relative accuracy and confidence in the estimate. Comparison of the grade control model with the resource model for the latest two months of production (October & November 2018) show that mining recovered 96% of the tonnes, 100% of the Fe and <100% of the deleterious elements aspredicted from the Resource model. Mining of the Stage 6 deposit has not yet commenced. 56 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 F DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or The vast majority of drilling consisted of reverse circulation (RC) holes techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to drilled by Portman Mining between 1997 and 2006, with four deeper RC the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or holes (>150m) added in 2009 for a total of 251 holes for 18,340m. The handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as RC holes were generally sampled at 1m or 2m intervals down-hole. limiting the broad meaning of sampling. There are thirteen historical drill holes for 1,090m (drilled prior to 1990) drilled by WMC which were used for the interpretation but not used to estimate grade. Forty air core holes (AC) for 917m were drilled for waste rock landform sterilization in 2014. Three diamond drill holes for 203m were drilled for geometallurgical characterisation in 2006. Seven RC holes for 849m were drilled for geotechnical parameter appraisal in 2014. A small number of RAB holes (5) were removed from the dataset. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. 57 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and recovery results assessed. Commentary RC, DD, AC, and RAB drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m samples. All samples were collected via plastic bags from a fixed cyclone fitted with a butterfly gate. Bags containing dry samples were manually transferred to a 3-tier, 10 vane riffle splitter fitted with a vibrator, where 1/8th of the sample could be collected in a calico bag, which in turn were sent to one of three labs for splitting and pulverisation in preparation for XRF and TGA analysis. No recordings of sample weight were captured in the explorationdatabase. RC drilling carried out Portman Iron Ore Limited and Cliffs APIO used facesampling hammers with a majority drill bit diameter of 5.25 inches. Diamond drilling was by PQ triple tube. Core was orientated but themethod is unknown. AC drilling carried out by Cliffs APIO used a blade diameter of 4.25 inches. Information on the RAB drill bit size is not available. These drill holes werenot used for the estimation. Information regarding drill type is unavailable for the pre 1990 drillingconducted by WMC. Diamond core recovery was measured for all three drill holes by comparing tape measured core runs against drill run lengths as recordedby the driller. Overall recovery was 91% of the total drill hole length. Sample recoveries were recorded for seven RC drill holes and 40 AC drill holes. Recovery was recorded as a qualitative visual observation by theattending rig geologist. 58 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. techniques If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether and sample sampled wet or dry. preparation For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Commentary Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure samplerepresentivity at the drill rig. Sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material isconsidered to be within acceptable limits. All core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resourceestimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Portman logging codes were used to record lithology, colour, regolith,weathering and mineralisation type. All logging is qualitative. Core photography was carried out as part of the logging procedure. All drill holes are logged in full. Whole core was sent for metallurgical evaluation. The majority of RC samples were riffled, with the remainder being conesplit. The majority of RC drill holes terminated above the standing water tablewith four drill holes terminating within the water table. Wet samples were sub sampled straight out of the cyclone plastic bag using a PVC spear. The spear was pushed diagonally through the sampleto collect between 2 and 3 kg for assaying. All RC samples are collected in labelled bags which are stored onsite orsent for analysis. 59 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated bysending dry drill cuttings through a cone or riffle splitter. Where the drill cuttings were wet, these cuttings were either left to dry in poly weave bags prior to being passed through a riffle 3 tier splitting process, or via grab sampling or the wet cuttings pile. Field RC duplicates were taken within the mineralisation and waste rock zones. Drill intervals selected for duplicates were either collected from a secondary sample chute on the cone-splitter or generated by passing theinterval sample through the 10 vane 3 tier riffle splitter twice. No field duplicates were carried out on the drill core, i.e. other half of cutcore, as the whole core was used for metallurgical test work. Duplicate results confirmed excellent reproduction of sample grades across all analytes indicating that the sub-sampling system has providedgood repeatability with no apparent bias. The sample weights generated using +5 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per 1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size toaccurately represent the iron mineralisation style (bedded iron). Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by the SGS procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. & Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth and the Site lab facilities. The technique is consider a total analysis with measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, Samples were analyzed using Philips PW2404/2440 X-Ray the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument Spectrometers using a 4KW end window Rh X-ray Tube. 60 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels ofaccuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or sampling and alternative company personnel. assaying The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Commentary LOI was determined Gravimetrically at 950ºC via thermos-gravimetricanalysis (TGA). XRF analysis is industry standard for iron mineralization and considered appropriate. As such, the competent person considers XRF and TGAanalysis suitable for Resource estimation studies. Lab duplicates were run at all three labs on the sample pulps. In total the exploration database recorded 112 lab pulp duplicates taken across 5 ACand 27 RC drill holes. Certified Reference Material (CRM or standards) were inserted within the lab batches to assess the assaying accuracy of each lab. Four types ofstandards were used for a total of 472 Standards. QAQC sampling results are considered to be within acceptable limits forboth accuracy and precision. No independent personnel have visually inspected the significantintersections in RC chips. Numerous highly qualified and experienced company personnel from Portman and Cliff' exploration and production positions visually inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. No MRL personnel haveinspected the significant intersections in RC chips. Grade control holes consistently verify the spatial location, width and tenorof the resource drilling intercepts. Logging was completed electronically using Tough Books directly at the drill rig. Code validation was set-up to ensure that only valid codes could be entered. Drill hole detail, along with sampling information, was entered and validated into Micromine software on a weekly basis and then sent to 61 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Location of data points Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-holesurveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used inMineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. St. Arnauld Data Management (SADM) for its addition into the centralPortman database. Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have had the assay value converted to a -996.99 in the database. Any samples assayed below detection limit (0.01% SiO2) have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the database. All drill holes collars were picked up by the mine site surveyors using aLeica System Real Time Kinematics system. Pre 1990 drill holes were not down hole surveyed and assume a compass bearing aligned with the drill rig. The majority of Post 1990 drill holes were not downhole surveyed and assume a compass bearing aligned with the drill rig. Eastman single downhole shots were conducted during drilling at regular intervals (every 30 to 40 meters) recording dip on twenty-five RC holes and two diamond holes with associated azimuths aligned with the drill rig using a compass. Forty-two RC drill holes and one diamond holewere gyro surveyed at regular intervals (every 10m). Seven RC holes were camera surveyed for geotechnical measurements. The grid system used is MGA Zone 50 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups,as well as for all modelling work. Data spacingand distribution Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The topographic surface has been derived from a LiDAR survey. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drillhole spacing over the deposit is 50m along strike x 25m across strike. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral grade continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC code applied. once all other modifying factors have been addressed. 62 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Orientation ofdata in relation to geological structure Sample security JORC Code explanation Whether sample compositing has been applied. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering thedeposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The measures taken to ensure sample security. Commentary No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. The dominant drilling direction dips 60° to the south-west (approximately UTM grid 215°, although there are a few vertical and shallow dipping holes. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip ofthe mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. It is not believed that drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on site until delivery to the Site lab by the field technicians or delivered to a Perth laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as emailed to the laboratory, and areused to keep track of the sample batches. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. reviews No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including The F Deposit is located on M77/989 and M77/1278, located tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, approximately 50km north-east of Southern Cross. land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, The current registered holder of the tenements is Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Ore Pty Ltd, however the tenements are beneficially held by Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL. The tenements will be 63 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Commentary registered in the name of Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd following assessment andpayment of transfer duty. Normal Western Australian State royalties apply. A royalty of AUD($)0.13/tonne of saleable ore product produced from the tenementsis split between two third parties. The tenements are in good standing with no known impediments. Exploration has previously been carried out by WMC, Portman Iron Oreand Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The F deposit occurs as an enriched portion of a larger banded iron formation (BIF). The deposit lies within the Koolyanobbing greenstone belt, which forms part of the Southern Cross Greenstone Terrane in the central part of the Achaean Yilgarn Craton. The greenstone belt trends northwest-southeast. It is comprised of tholeiitic basalts, dolerites and komatiitic volcanics, together with metasediments and the banded iron formation (BIF). Based on geometrical and mineralogical characteristics, the mineralisation of BIF at the F Deposit can be subdivided into two types: Strata-bound hematite-goethite mineralisation and lateritic goethite-limonite mineralisation. 64 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Drill hole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) methods and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Commentary This release is in relation to a Mineral Resource estimate with noexploration results being reported. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. 65 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of The dominant drilling direction dips 60° to the south-west (approximately between Exploration Results. UTM grid 215°, although there are a few vertical and shallow dipping mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is holes. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of widths and the mineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. known, its nature should be reported. intercept lengths If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported statement. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or statement. widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported No other material exploration data to report. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral A small step-out drill program is planned to improve confidence in the extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). grade continuity of the strata-boundsub-vertical mineralisation occurring between drill lines and in the deeper parts of the deposit. 66 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Commentary The deposit has been closed out in all directions by current drilling. Noextensions are being tested. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Cliffs Asia integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) in the form of an Access database and as a set of its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. comma-delimited tables. MRL is unable to confirm the quality of the provided database, but assume in good faith that Cliffs APIO have made every effort to ensure the validity and quality of their database was maintained. Data validation procedures used. The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine software. No database issues have been noted. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and No site visits have been undertaken by the Competent Person. the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Both the drilling and modelling of this deposit were completed prior to the Competent Person reviewing the data. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological Confidence in the interpretation for the outcropping sub-horizontal +50% interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. Fe mineralisation is high. Continuity and mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural mapping and close spaced exploration drilling. Mining to date correlates well with the interpreted mineralisation envelope. 67 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Some uncertainty exists in the interpretation for the sub-vertical +58% Fe mineralisation. Multiple mineralised envelopes truncate and aggregate over short distances along strike. Mining to date suggests that the thickness of these bands is more variable than has been picked up by the exploration drilling. It is possible that individual band interpretation could be over selective regarding the sub-setting of the mineralisation into multiple sub-vertical envelopes based on Fe grades below 58%. Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and detailed surface mapping, logging of RC/diamond core drilling and associated geochemical assays. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource The impact of changing the sub-vertical interpretation could result in a estimation. slight increase in tonnes at the expense of lower Fe grades and higher SiO2 & Al2O3 grades. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using mineralisation estimation. envelopes provided by Cliffs APIO. These envelopes were constructed using Fe grade cut-offs. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. The mineralisation occurs exclusively within the BIF host rock. The lateritic sub-horizontal mineralisation is continuous across the strike length of the deposit. Grade is strongly controlled by the depth of weathering. The strata-boundsub-vertical mineralisation is poddy in natural. The controls on grade and continuity are unknown. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length The mineralisation trends roughly northwest-southeast over a distance of (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the 1,600m and dips between 25° to 65° northeast. The strata-bound upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. mineralisation consists of several lodes ranging in thickness from 3m to 50m, averaging 5-10m, and bottoms out at 130m below surface. The 68 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Estimation The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and modelling and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, techniques domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data. The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed. Commentary lateritic goethite-limonite mineralisation reaches up to 150m in width and bottoms out at an average depth of 50-60m. Conditional co-simulation (CCS) by the turning bands method was used to generate spatial models of Fe, SiO2, Al2O3 and LOI using normal score cross-variograms. Conditional simulation (CS) by the turning bands method was used to simulate Mn, P and S directly with normal scorevariograms. Estimation was into 3mN x 3mE x 3mRL grid nodes constrained by the 50% and 58% Fe mineralisation envelopes. 100 realisations were run for each node respectively with an average grade across all 100 realisationsassigned into each respective node. Modelling was carried out in Datamine and Isatis. An OK model has been run as a check estimate. Grades for all variablesare very similar to the averaged CS model grades. No by-products are present or modelled. Along with SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI and Mn, S has been modelled and can be used to inform acid mine drainage characterisation. Block dimensions are 12m (East) by 12m (North) by 6m (RL). Block grades are calculated as an average of the grid nodes falling within the block. Default waste grades have been assigned for grid nodes occurring outside the mineralisation envelopes but within the block, this has introduceddilution. 69 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Default values used were: Fe: 10%, Al2O3: 20%, SiO2: 50%, LOI: 4%, Mn: 0.1%, P: 0.02% and S: 0.1%. Search parameters were constructed in line with variogram ranges. A single search was used to generate 100 realisations for the multivariate variables (Fe, SiO2, Al2O3 & LOI), and again for each of the univariate variables (Mn, P & S). A search required a minimum of 10 samples, a maximum of 40 samples, and no more than 10 samples being used from any single drill hole. Two sectors were used for all searches. Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. Block size was chosen to align with the likely mining block size to be used at Deposit F. Any assumptions about correlation between variables. Moderate to strong correlations exist between Fe, SiO2, Al2O3 and LOI. Mn, P and S are not particularly well correlated with any of the other variables. Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used resource estimates. to split the mineralisation into low grade lateritic mineralisation envelopes and strata bound poddy high grade mineralisation envelopes. These envelopes were used to control the resource estimate. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. Top-cuts were applied to extremely high manganese and sulphur values. Top-cut values were selected by examining histogram and probability plots, and by considering the spatial location of the outliers. For S, the majority of the extreme values were at depth in the background waste. The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of Non-back-transformed simulation realisations have been compared with model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. the cross and direct Gaussian input variograms. The reproduction is acceptable up to a range of 100m. 70 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. parameters Mining factors Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining or dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical factors or amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining assumptions reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Commentary Swathe plots in directions X, Y and Z were constructed to compare the mean of the realisations with the drilling data. The mean of the realisationsadequately reproduces the trends seen in the drilling data. The Multivariate relationship was investigated using scatter plots comparing the mean of the simulated variables against the original drillingdata. The correlation coefficients have been adequately reproduced. Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis. Cut-off grades of 50% and 58% Fe were chosen based on distributionstatistics and validated via domain boundary assessment. Mining method is expected to be open pit. Dilution from blast movement and during digging is expected. For this reason 12mE by 12mN by 6mRLblocks have been constructed that factor in boundary dilution. Mineralised material from the F deposit is expected to undergo crushing and screening to produce separate lump and fines products. It is expected that these products will be blended downstream with products from otherdeposits to produce an ultimate blended product for sale. Metallurgical characterisation of the mineralisation into its constituent lumpand fines products is not covered in this model. 71 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Environmen- Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue tal factors or disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Commentary Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of waste dumps to the north of the pit and within ramp constructions leadingup to the pit. Potential for acid forming material within the waste is not expected to bean issue. 95% of all waste material has a sulfur value below 0.3% Only a small amount of bulk density data is available for Deposit F, taken from metallurgical composites and some core measurements. Density values have been generated using values generated from density studiesof other iron deposits at Koolynobbing. Bulk densities have been assigned based on mean Fe grade of the CS node. No account has been made for void spaces, moisture, alteration orvariations in the host rock. The following density values have been assigned to the deposit: Fe grade (%) Dry Bulk density (t/m3) <50 2.60 50 - 52 2.68 52 - 54 2.76 54 - 56 2.84 56 - 58 2.92 72 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. reviews Discussion of Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence relative level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure accuracy/ deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the confidence application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be Commentary >583.00 Sub-Vert >58 3.20 The Mineral Resource has been classified based on data density, domaingeometry and resource confidence. The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC code once allother modifying factors have been addressed. The Competent Person supports the reported Mineral Resourceclassification. The Mineral Resource Estimate dated 18th December 2014, completed by Mr. Mike Job, Principal Consulting Geologist formerly at QG Pty Ltd, has been reviewed by Matthew Watson, a full time employee at MRL acting as the Competent Person. No fatal flaws have been found that wouldquestion the validity of the model. The conditional simulations enable a probabilistic assessment of confidence in the actual grades by means of mapping the dispersion of the realisations about the mean of the realisations i.e., the coefficient of variation (CV) for each node/block. The mean CV values are very low, indicating that there is little dispersion of the grades about the expected value. This suggests that there is a high confidence that the mean Fe grade will not vary significantly and that the mean grade of the realisationswill be an accurate predictor of grade. The reported Mineral Resources for the F Deposit are within a pit shell created from an open pit optimisation developed with environmental constraints for the protection of Tetratheca populations occurring along the 73 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Commentary BIF ridge line, appropriate wall angles, operating costs and a long term iron ore price assumption of AUD($)200 per dry metric tonne for 62%Fines CFR, with a discount of 15% and exchange rate of 0.74 USD/AUD. Reconciliation comparisons against production data for the period 1st April 2019 - 30th June 2019 were performed as part of the Resource audit process. The competent person is of the opinion that the global Resource will continue to perform in line with industry standard tolerances for anIndicated Resource. 74 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 WINDARLING DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or The vast majority of drilling consisted of reverse circulation (RC) holes techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to drilled by Portman Iron Ore between 2001 and 2008 and Cliffs Asia Pacific the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or Iron Ore between 2009 and 2015, with a minor number of diamond tail handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as (RD), Air Core (AC) and RAB holes completed by both companies. A small limiting the broad meaning of sampling. number of RC holes were completed by Mineral Resources in 2019. The majority of holes were sampled at 1m intervals with a minor number sampled at 2m intervals. Forty-three RAB holes and twenty-six AC holes were drilled for waste rock landform sterilization in 2008 and 2015. Eighteen RD holes were drilled for geometallurgical, density and geotechnical characterisation in the period 2001 - 2012. Two Hundred and Sixty-Three RC holes for 43,069m were drilled for metallurgical assay in the period 2001 - 2019. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the RC, DD, AC and RAB drilling was used to obtain 1 m and 2 m samples. Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be All samples were collected from a fixed cyclone fitted with a butterfly gate. relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m Sub-sampling was carried out via a process of riffle-splitting or cone 75 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for splitting. For riffle splitting, the samples were collected from the cyclone fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as into plastic bags. Dry samples were manually transferred to a 3-tier, 10 where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual vane riffle splitter fitted with a vibrator, where 1/8th of the sample was commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may transferred to a calico bag. For cone splitting, the sample was dropped warrant disclosure of detailed information. directly from the cyclone onto an inverted cone to split off 1/8th of the sample directly into a calico bag. Calico bags were sent to the lab for sample preparation and analysis. Diamond core was predominantly used for lithology logging and assaying using half core. AC and RAB drill sample spoils were grab sampled. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air RC drilling used a face sampling hammer and drill bit sizes of 5.5 inch techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or diameters. standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, Diamond drilling used PQ3 and HQ3 core bits. whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). RAB drilling used a hammer bit diameter of 5.5 inches. AC drilling used a blade diameter of 4.25 inches. RAB and AC assay data was not used for the mineralisation estimation but was considered for the geological interpretation. Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Diamond core recovery was measured for all drill holes by comparing tape recovery results assessed. measured core runs against drill run lengths as recorded by the driller. Overall recovery was 90% of the total drill hole length. RC recovery was recorded as a qualitative visual observation by the attending rig geologist, whereas the DD core loss was recorded as a quantitative observation by the driller. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional nature of the samples. measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sample representivity at the drill rig. 76 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Logging Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation JORC Code explanation Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Commentary Sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material isconsidered to be within acceptable limits. All core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resourceestimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Portman and Cliffs logging codes were used to record lithology, colour, regolith, weathering, texture, structure, magnetic susceptibility andmineralisation type. All logging is qualitative and some observations are quantitative such ascore loss and magnetic susceptibility measurements. Core photography was carried out as part of the logging procedure. All drill holes are logged in full. Half core was sent for metallurgical evaluation. RC samples were either cone split or riffle split. A proportion of the drilling intercepts are below the water table. All RC samples are collected in labelled bags which are stored onsite orsent for analysis. RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated bysending dry drill cuttings through a cone or riffle splitter. Where the drill cuttings were wet, these cuttings were either left to dry in poly weave bags prior to being passed through a riffle 3 tier splitting process, or via grab sampling or the wet cuttings pile. 77 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Quality of assay data and laboratory tests JORC Code explanation Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Commentary Field RC duplicates were taken within the mineralisation and waste rock zones. Drill intervals selected for duplicates were either collected from a secondary sample chute on the cone-splitter or generated by passing theinterval sample through the 10 vane 3 tier riffle splitter twice. Field duplicates were carried out on approximately 3% of the samples sentfor assay. Field duplicates on core, i.e. other half of cut core have not been routinelyassayed. Duplicate results confirmed good reproduction of sample grades across all analytes indicating that the sub-sampling system has provided goodrepeatability with no apparent bias. The sample weights generated using +5 inch (RC) face sampling hammers per 1 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size toaccurately represent the iron mineralisation style (bedded iron). Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by the SGS Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth and the Site lab facilities. The technique is consider a total analysis with measured analyte oxides summing to approximately 100%. Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers. LOI was determined Gravimetrically at 950ºC via thermo-gravimetricanalysis (TGA). XRF analysis is industry standard for iron mineralization and considered appropriate. As such, the competent person considers XRF and TGAanalysis suitable for Resource estimation studies. 78 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Lab repeats were carried out on the sample pulps at the Ultratrace and duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of SGS commercial labs. Repeats constitute approximately two percent of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. all lab assays. Lab splits were carried out on the post crushed coarse samples at the Ultratrace commercial lab and at the Site lab. Splits constitute approximately one percent of all lab assays. Certified Reference Material (CRM or standards) were inserted within the lab batches to assess the assaying accuracy of each lab. Nine types of standards were used and alternately inserted into lab batches every 20th sample. QAQC sampling results are considered to be within acceptable limits for both accuracy and precision. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or No independent personnel have visually inspected the significant sampling and alternative company personnel. intersections in RC chips. assaying Numerous highly qualified and experienced company personnel from the Cliffs exploration teams have visually inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. No MRL personnel have inspected the significant intersections in RC chips. The use of twinned holes. At the time of this report, near surface grade control holes have consistently verified the spatial location, width and tenor of the resource drilling intercepts. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Logging was completed electronically using Tough Books directly at the data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. drill rig. Code validation was set-up to ensure that only valid codes could be entered. Drill hole detail along with sampling information was entered and validated into Micromine software on a weekly basis and then sent to Cliffs database. 79 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Any samples not assayed (i.e. destroyed in processing, listed not received) have had the assay value converted to a -996.99 in the database. Any samples assayed below detection limit i.e. 0.01% SiO2 have been converted to 0.005% (half detection limit) in the database. Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and All drill hole collars were picked up by the mine site surveyors using a data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Leica System Real Time Kinematics system. Mineral Resource estimation. The majority of drill holes (62%) were gyro surveyed at 10m intervals. Gyro surveys were carried out by ABIMS, PWS or Surtron surveyors, and drilling contractor Orlando. Residual drill holes were orientated using a handheld compass. Thirty-two percent of compass surveyed holes were vertical, with the remainder being angled at -60 degrees. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system used is MGA Zone 50 (GDA 94) for surveying pickups, as well as for all modelling work. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The natural topographic surface has been derived from a LiDAR survey flown in 2003, while the end of month surface dated 30 June 2019 is created from a combination of survey pickups and LiDAR surveys flown 2019. Data spacing Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Drill hole spacing over the deposit is nominally 25m along strike by 25m and across strike. distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral grade continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC code applied. once all other modifying factors have been addressed. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. 80 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of The dominant drilling direction dips 70° to the south (approximately UTM data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the grid 160°), with the exception of the most western lode which dips 80° relation to deposit type. southwest (approximately UTM grid 230°). Overall the drilling is roughly geological perpendicular to the strike and dip of the mineralisation, ensuring structure intercepts are close to true-width. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of It is not believed that drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias. key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on security site until delivery to a Perth based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as emailed to the laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits on sampling techniques and data have been completed. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Commentary The Windarling Deposits are located on M77/0999, M77/1000 andM77/1001, located approximately 135km north of Southern Cross. The current registered holder of the tenements is Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore Pty Ltd, however the tenements are beneficially held by Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MRL. The tenements will be registered in the name of Yilgarn Iron Pty Ltd following assessment andpayment of transfer duty. 81 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Drill hole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar Commentary Normal Western Australian State royalties apply. A royalty of $0.13/tonne of saleable ore product produced from the tenements is split between twothird parties. The tenements are in good standing with no known impediments. Exploration has previously been carried Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore andPortman Iron Ore Limited. The Windarling iron deposits are located in the Windarling Range in the western portion of the Archaean aged Marda Greenstone Belt. The MardaGreenstone Belt is bounded to the west by the Koolyanobbing Fault. The mineralisation has been described as well bedded, medium grainedhematite, with minor goethite. The iron mineralisation trends roughly east-west in multiple lodes which are hosted in two parallel zones of banded iron formation (BIF), about 600 metres apart at the western end of the range, with the two units gradually converging to the east. The BIF units are enveloped by metasediments and mafic volcanic rocks, which are deeply oxidised. The stratigraphy hasbeen tilted and faulted into its present sub-verticalsetting. This release is in relation to a Mineral Resource estimate with noexploration results being reported. 82 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Data aggregation methods Relationship between mineralisationwidths and intercept lengths JORC Code explanation dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle isknown, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Commentary Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. The dominant drilling direction dips 60° to the North (approximately UTM grid 340°, although there are a few vertical and high angle dipping holes. Overall the drilling is roughly perpendicular to the strike and dip of themineralisation, ensuring intercepts are close to true-width. 83 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported statement. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or statement. widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported No other material exploration data to report. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral No further works are planned at this time. All lodes are considered extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). sufficiently drilled out. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including The deposit remains open at depth. Depth extensions are well below the the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this current pit design and are not being tested at this time. information is not commercially sensitive. 84 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Cliffs Asia integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) in the form of an Access database and as a set of its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. comma-delimited tables. MRL is unable to confirm the quality of the provided database, but assume in good faith that Cliffs APIO have made every effort to ensure the validity and quality of their database was maintained. Data validation procedures used. The database has been reviewed and validated using Micromine software. No issues with the data were identified. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and No site visits have been undertaken by the Competent Person. the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. The exploration drilling was completed prior to the Competent Person reviewing the data. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. Continuity and interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. mineralisation boundaries are informed by geological-structural interpretations and an iron grade cut-off of 50%. Near surface mining to date correlates well with the interpreted mineralisation envelope. Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The geological data used to construct the geological model includes logging of RC/diamond core drilling and associated geochemical assays. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource Mineralisation is not complex and as such alternative interpretations on estimation. mineralisation are unlikely. 85 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. Estimation The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and modelling and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, techniques domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. Commentary The Mineral Resource estimate has been constructed using geologylogging, and a Fe grade envelope of 50%. The potential for manganese horizons has been investigated within each of the modelled lodes. A manganese horizon was found to exist in the W10 and W3 lodes. These horizons were sub-domained from the mineralisation domains. Boundary analysis was carried out for the major analytes. Only manganese was found to have a break in grade trendacross the sub-domainedboundary. The iron mineralisation trends roughly east-west in multiple lodes which are hosted in two parallel zones of banded iron formation (BIF). The lodes range in thickness from 40m to 60m, strike lengths of 300m to 800m anddepths below surface of 80m to 250m. An Ordinary Kriging (OK) Interpolation was selected as the estimationmethod. A single geological/mineralisation domain was used to control theestimation for each lode. No top-cuts were applied to the data. Analysis of sample lengths indicated that compositing to 1m wasappropriate. Variography was carried out separately for each mineralised domain as well as for the associated waste rock domains to determine kriginginterpolation parameters. Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill spacing and variogram ranges. The SE radii by mineralised lodeare: 86 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary W10 - 100m along strike, 70m down dip and 17.5m across strike; W1E - 108m along strike, 70m down dip and 30m across strike; W3 - 255m along strike, 85m down dip and 45m across strike; W7 - 85m along strike, 85m down dip and 32m across strike. For the first search pass the SE size was set at a multiple of 1. A minimum of 16 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of two drill holes was required. A maximum of 8 samples per drill hole was used. Where blocks were not informed in the first pass, a second search was used with the SE increased in size by a multiple of 1.5. A minimum of 8 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of one drill hole was required. A maximum of 8 samples per drill hole was used. Where blocks were not informed in the second pass, a third search was used with the SE increased in size by a multiple of 3. A minimum of 4 samples and a maximum of 40 samples were required in the search pass; a minimum of one drill hole was required. A maximum of 8 samples per drill hole was used. Fe, SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI, Mn and S were estimated. Modelling and variography were carried out in Micromine 2018. The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine An ID2 model has been run as a check estimate. Check estimates production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes produced confirmation of primary OK results. appropriate account of such data. The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. No by-products are present or modelled. 87 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of Along with SiO2, Al2O3, P, LOI and Mn, S has been modelled and can be economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage used to inform acid mine drainage characterisation. characterisation). In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the Block dimensions are 12m (E-W) by 12m (N-S) by 6m (Vertical) with sub- average sample spacing and the search employed. cells to 3m x 3m x 3m. Block sizes are nominally half of the lateral sample spacing and six metres in the vertical to align with mine bench heights. Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. Block size was chosen to align with mine planning requirements. Any assumptions about correlation between variables. No assumptions were made regarding the correlation between variables. The variograms for Fe were used to inform all estimated variables. Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the The geological interpretation in conjunction with geochemistry was used resource estimates. to define the mineralisation domains. The mineralisation domains were used to constrain composite data and model blocks during the resource estimation process. Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. Top-cuts were not applied. This decision was informed through examination of histograms and probability plots of the composite data, and by considering the spatial location of the outliers within the mineralisation domain. The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of Validation of the final resource has been carried out in a number of ways, model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. including: Drill hole section comparison, swathe plot validation, model versus declustered composites by domain. All modes of validation have produced acceptable results. Reconciliation data was used to validate the estimation process. 88 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural Tonnages are estimated on a dry basis. moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. A cut-off grade of 50% Fe is used for reporting purposes. parameters Mining factors Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining Mining method is expected to be open pit. Dilution from blast movement or dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is and during digging is expected. assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable Small scale vertical bands of sub-mineralised BIF have been included prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining within the mineralisation envelopes to aid the interpretation. It is expected methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and that the mining method will incur some dilution in these areas, so the parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be inclusion of these composite waste grades into the estimation will simulate rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an dilution into the mineralised blocks immediately adjacent to the waste. explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. External mining dilution has not been factored into the Resource Model as a hard boundary was applied to the mineralisation envelope used for the estimation. Metallurgical The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical Mineralised material from the Windarling deposits is expected to undergo factors or amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining crushing and screening to produce separate lump and fines products. It assumptions reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider is expected that these products will be blended downstream with products potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding from other deposits to produce an ultimate blended product for sale. metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Metallurgical characterisation of the mineralisation into its constituent lump Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, and fines products is not covered in this model. this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmen- Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue Waste storage is expected to occur on flat stable ground in the form of tal factors or disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of waste dumps to the west of the pit. Any potential acid forming (PAF) assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to material is expected to be correctly stored within the waste dump landform. consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential 89 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Commentary PAF forming material within the waste material is not expected to be an issue for mining or waste storage. >95% of all waste material in the projectarea has a sulfur value below 0.3%. Dry density values are based on mine production observations. Measurements are based on bulk material moved during the course ofmining. The following density values have been assigned to the deposit: Rock Type (AWT) Dry Bulk Density (t/m3) BIF2.40 MAFIC2.00 MINERALISATION 2.80 Rock Type (BWT) Dry Bulk Density (t/m3) BIF2.40 MAFIC2.60 MINERALISATION 2.80 90 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. reviews Discussion of Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence relative level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure accuracy/ deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the confidence application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. Commentary A range of criteria has been considered in determining this classificationincluding: Geological continuity

Data quality

Drill hole spacing

Modelling technique

Estimation properties including search strategy, number of informing data and average distance of data from blocks The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and grade continuity of the mineralised envelopes and to support the definition of an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource under the 2012 JORC codeonce all other modifying factors have been addressed. The Competent Person supports the reported Mineral Resourceclassification. No independent audits or reviews of the Mineral Resource estimate havecarried out. Resource Estimation is qualitative in nature and based on the general approach used by resource estimation practitioners to indicate in relative terms the level of risk or uncertainty that may exist with respect to resourceestimation which have cumulative effects on project outcome. 91 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Commentary The Mineral Resource has been validated both globally and locally against the input composite data. The Mineral Resource is considered to be aglobal estimate. The reported Mineral Resources for the Windarling Deposit are within a pit shell created from an open pit optimisation developed with environmental constraints, appropriate wall angles, operating costs and a long term iron ore price assumption of AUD($)200 per dry metric tonne for 62% FinesCFR, with a discount of 15% and exchange rate of 0.74 USD/AUD. Comparison of the resource model with the production model has been carried out at a bench scale for the W10 lode. The comparison looked at the first 7 benches where the bench height was set at 6 m. The resource model approximates the Fe values to within 97% of the production modelusing a Fe block cut-offvalue of 50%. 92 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 MAFIELD DEPOSIT JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity andthe appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual Commentary Drilling was conducted by Polaris Metals which is a subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited, and by Portman Iron Ore Limited which was acquiredby Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore. All Polaris sampling has been carried out in accordance with the PolarisSampling Procedure (described in detail below). A reverse circulation (RC) drill program was completed by Portman IronOre Limited in 2002. A total of 65 drill holes were completed. A Diamond drill program was completed by Polaris Metals Pty Ltd in 2010.A total of 3 drill holes were completed. A reverse circulation (RC) drill program was completed by Polaris MetalsPty Ltd in 2012. A total of 57 drill holes were completed. No measurement tools were used by the geology team at the drill rig. The Polaris diamond drilling was used to obtain 1 m representativesamples. The Polaris RC drilling produced consecutive 2m representative samples of the intersected geological formations, with each sample weighingapproximately 4.0kg on average. The Portman Iron Ore Limited RC drilling produced consecutive 2mrepresentative samples of the intersected geological formations. 93 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and recovery results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Commentary RC drilling used a face sampling hammer and drill bit sizes of 5.5 inchdiameters. Diamond drilling was from surface. Core bit size was HQ3. Diamond core recovery was not recorded, Sample recoveries were recorded all Polaris Metals RC drill holes. RC recovery was recorded as a qualitative visual observation by the attendingrig geologist. Beyond the standard drilling procedures, it is not known what additional measures were taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure samplerepresentivity at the drill rig. Sample bias due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material isconsidered to be within acceptable limits. All core and chip samples have been geologically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation and metallurgicalstudies. The geological logging has been validated using geochemical lab results. Geological logging carried out included recording of major and minor lithology, colour, weathering, alteration, hardness and magneticsusceptibility. 94 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Sub-samplingtechniques and sample preparation JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, All logging is qualitative and some observations are quantitative such as channel, etc) photography. core loss and magnetic susceptibility measurements. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Whole core was sent for metallurgical evaluation. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether Polaris RC samples were cone split. No records are available for the sub- sampled wet or dry. sampling method employed by Portman Iron Ore Limited. A proportion of the drilling intercepts are below the water table. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the All Polaris RC samples are collected in labelled bags which are stored sample preparation technique. onsite or sent for analysis. Polaris RC cuttings were taken at regular intervals. Samples were generated by sending dry drill cuttings through a cone or riffle splitter. Where the drill cuttings were wet, these cuttings were either left to dry in poly weave bags prior to being passed through a riffle 3 tier splitting process, or via grab sampling or the wet cuttings pile. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to The Polaris drilling collected a primary and duplicate sample for every maximise representivity of samples. interval into a number calico bag. The primary calico bag was sent to the lab for analysis. If the sample was not of sufficient weight, both calico samples from that interval were combined and sent to the lab. Sample sizes > 3kg were considered to be of sufficient weight for the grain size of the material generated from the RC drilling. The whole core was processed. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in Duplicate results confirmed good reproduction of sample grades across situ material collected, including for instance results for field all analytes indicating that the sub-sampling system has provided duplicate/second-half sampling. satisfactory repeatability with no apparent bias. 95 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material The sample weights generated using +5 inch (RC) face sampling being sampled. hammers per 2 m sample interval are considered appropriate in size to accurately represent the iron mineralisation style (bedded iron). Quality of The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Assaying was carried out in line with the procedures set down by the ALS, assay data procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. NAGROM & Ultratrace commercial laboratories in Perth. The technique is and consider a total analysis with measured analyte oxides summing to laboratory approximately 100%. tests For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, Samples were analyzed using X-Ray Spectrometers. the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their LOI was determined Gravimetrically at 950ºC via thermos-gravimetric derivation, etc. analysis (TGA). XRF analysis is industry standard for iron mineralization and considered appropriate. As such, the competent person considers XRF and TGA analysis suitable for Resource estimation studies. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Field duplicates for the Polaris RC drilling were run every 25th sample. duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of Blind Certified Reference Material (CRM or standards) were inserted accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. within the Polaris lab batches by the lab to assess the assaying accuracy of the lab. Six types of standards were used. Lab repeats were carried out on the Polaris RC and Diamond samples. QAQC sampling results are considered to be within acceptable limits for both accuracy and precision. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by either independent or All Polaris RC drill intervals were systematically sampled and analysed. sampling and alternative company personnel. Cliffs only sampled DSO mineralisation. assaying 96 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria Location of data points Data spacingand distribution JORC Code explanation The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-holesurveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used inMineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Commentary Polaris twinned several earlier holes drilled by Portman. Intercepts andgrades were repeated. All Polaris drilling-related data was captured using Log Chief softwareoperated on Toughbook laptops in the field and via paper logs. Toughbook laptops and paper logs were uploaded to the Polaris Datasheddatabase monthly. No adjustments were made to the raw assay data received from the lab. Survey control of drill hole collar locations has been established using aReal Time Kinetic ("RTK") Global Positioning System ("GPS"). Detailed downhole deviation surveys of accessible holes have been carried out on 57 of 122 drill holes using non-north seeking and northseeking gyros. Remaining drill holes use an assumed collar orientation. The Grid system is MGA Zone 50 (GDA94 based) for horizontal data andAHD (based on AusGeoid09) for vertical data The topographic surface has been derived from the drill hole collars. Drill hole spacing over the deposit is nominally 100m along strike by 20macross strike. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to demonstrate spatial and degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral grade continuity of the mineralised domains to support the definition of Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications Inferred Mineral Resources under the 2012 JORC code once all other applied. modifying factors have been addressed. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied at the raw data stage. 97 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of Bore holes have been drilled sub-perpendicular to the local strike and dip data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the of the mineralisation. The drilling has satisfactorily tested the geological relation to deposit type. structure and grade continuity of the mineralisation. geological If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of It is not believed that drilling orientation has introduced a sampling bias. structure key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are securely sealed in string drawn calico bags and stored on security site until delivery to a Perth based laboratory via contract freight transport. Sample submission forms are sent with the samples as well as emailed to the laboratory, and are used to keep track of the sample batches. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. External audits were carried out in 2008 by Maxwell Geoservices and reviews Hellman& Schofield on the Carina deposit. Learnings from this audit were applied to the Polaris Mayfield drilling program. An internal audit was carried out by Polaris staff in 2013. Repeatability of field duplicate grades concluded that the sampling techniques utilized during the Polaris drill program were satisfactory. No major risk factors relating to the sampling and assaying of the data have been identified. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including The Mayfield deposit is located on retention licence R 77 / 0003, located tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, approximately 85km north west of Southern Cross. 98 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Commentary The current registered holder of the tenements is Polaris Metals Pty Ltd. There are no agreements or material issues with third parties. The tenements are in good standing with no known impediments. Exploration has previously been carried Portman Iron Ore Limited, later acquired by Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron Ore. A total of 65 reverse circulation drill holes were completed. No QAQC or metadata were provided, drill holes were not downhole surveyed. A selection of the Portman drill holes were twinned. Grades were sufficiently reproduced by Polaris drilling tobe considered satisfactory for use in the estimation. The Mayfield deposit lies in the centre of the northern limb of the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt. This portion of the belt strikes northwest from thetownship of Southern Cross and is approximately 120 km in length. The greenstones generally consist of mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks overlain by clastic sedimentary rocks. The geology of the area is poorly defined due to extensive colluvial and alluvial cover, but is interpreted to be dominated by the lower mafic/ultramafic sequence of Archaean komatiitic and tholeiitic volcanic rocks, gabbros and dolerites, withsubordinate siliceous banded iron formations. The Mayfield deposit is composed of goethite and magnetite mineralisation within a zone of Thuringite, a variety of Chamosite which is an iron-rich member of the Chlorite family of minerals that contain up to 40% Fe. The goethite occurs as a weathered cap above the magnetitemineralisation. 99 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Drill hole A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) methods and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Commentary This release is in relation to a Mineral Resource estimate with noexploration results being reported. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of thisstatement. 100 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this between Exploration Results. statement. mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is widths and known, its nature should be reported. intercept lengths If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported statement. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not Not applicable as there are no exploration results reported as part of this reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or statement. widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported No other material exploration data to report. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral Additional drilling will be undertaken as required for the further extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). development and mining of the deposit. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including The deposit remains open at depth. Depth extensions are not being the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this tested. information is not commercially sensitive. 101 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for Data was acquired by Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) from Cliffs Asia integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and Pacific Iron Ore (APIO) in the form of an Access database and as a set of its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. comma-delimited tables. MRL is unable to confirm the quality of the provided database, but assume in good faith that Cliffs APIO have made every effort to ensure the validity and quality of their database was maintained. Polaris Metals sample data was imported into a customised Access database (Datashed), which included a series of automated electronic validation checks. Datashed is a secure industry standard database. Data validation procedures used. Only trained personnel perform further manual validation on the data in order to confirm results reflect field collected information and geology. In order to ensure integrity of the database, any changes to the database only occur after a review of the suggested changes are authorised, and these changes can only be performed by an authorised person. Prior to modelling, further validation was performed on the dataset being used using Micromine validation tools. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and No site visits have been undertaken by the Competent Person. the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. The exploration drilling was completed prior to the Competent Person reviewing the data. The Mineral Resource was collaboratively estimated in-house by Polaris Geologists who were present during the drill out and mapped the surface exposure of the mineralised outcrop. Geological Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological Logging and geological interpretation was completed by geologists interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. experienced in iron mineralisation. There is some risk of misinterpretation 102 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary in areas of wider spaced drilling with limited assay data, however this is not considered to be material. Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. The geological data used to construct the geological model includes regional and detailed surface mapping, logging of RC/diamond core drilling and associated geochemical assays. The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource Mineralisation is not complex and as such alternative interpretations on estimation. mineralisation are unlikely. The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource The interpretation was constructed based on geological logging, Fe estimation. grades, magnetic susceptibility measurements and weathering. The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Two zones of mineralisaton were interpreted, the weathered goethite surface cap that extends from surface to a depth of 70m, and the fresh rock magnetite that extends from 70m to depths exceeding 240m below surface. The interpreted base of oxidation appears as a soft boundary affecting the continuity of both grade and geology. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length The goethite cap iron mineralisation has a variable trend being roughly (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the north-south for the southern portion and northwest-southeast for the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. northern portion. The strike length is 2600m, the across dip width is 30-50m and the down dip extension is up to a maximum of 70m. For depths below 70m the mineralisation changes from goethite to magnetite. Estimation The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied An Inverse Distance Squared Interpolation was selected as the estimation and modelling and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, method. techniques domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of Estimations were run separately for the goethite and magnetite extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method mineralisation domains. Which were divided into 3 sub-domains 103 | 157 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Wednesday 20th November 2019 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters respectively using selected northings. Sub-domains were used instead of used. unfolding / flattening the deposit along strike. No top-cuts were applied to the data. Variography was carried out on the mineralisation domains to determine search ellipse parameters. Search ellipse (SE) sizes for the estimation were based on a combination of drill spacing and variogram ranges. The southern section of the deposit was given the following SE values: 220m along strike, 25m across dip and 41m down dip. With a strike orientation of 355° and a dip and dip direction of -65°->265°. The central section of the deposit was given the following SE values: 150m along strike, 20m across dip and 30m down dip. With a strike orientation of 335° and a dip and dip direction of -68°->245°. The northern section of the deposit was given the following SE values: 110m along strike, 10m across dip and 72m down dip. With a strike orientation of 311° and a dip and dip direction of -70°->221°. Estimation was carried out in three passes with each pass uses a larger multiple of the SE values and more relaxed search criteria. All passes used 8 sectors with 5 samples per sector for a maximum of 40 samples. The first pass used a SE multiple of 2/3, a minimum of 11 samples from at