Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Ore Reserve Statement

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 20 November 2019 YILGARN - ORE RESERVE STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS Maiden combined Ore Reserve statement for MRL's Yilgarn deposits: Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan).

Total combined Yilgarn Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt (dry) at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO 2 , 1.95% Al 2 O 3 , 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI. Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN; MRL) is pleased to announce an inaugural combined Ore Reserve for its Yilgarn Operations that includes its deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range. Following a review of MRL's Yilgarn Deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range and the updating of the Mineral Resources (by Mr. Matthew Watson of Mineral Resources Limited, Mr Clint Ward formally of Cliffs APIO & Mr David Allmark of RPM Global), Mr Ross Jaine of Mineral Resources Limited has reviewed and compiled the Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2019. The Yilgarn Total Ore Reserves, using a 54% Fe cut-off, now stands at: Proven 13.8Mt at 57.1% Fe, 5.2% SiO 2 , 2.3% Al 2 O 3 , 0.02% P and 9.0% LOI and;

, 2.3% Al O , 0.02% P and 9.0% LOI and; Probable 27.0Mt at 58.8% Fe, 4.8% SiO 2 , 1.8% Al 2 O 3 , 0.14% P and 7.8% LOI. YILGARN ORE RESERVE COMMENTARY The Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO2, 2.0% Al2O3, 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI is based on: The combined Yilgarn Mineral Resources announced on 20 November 2019 of 108.6 million tonnes at 56.8% Fe, 6.3% SiO2, 2.2% Al2O3, 0.11% P and 8.2% LOI using a nominal cut-off grade of 50% Fe.

cut-off grade of 50% Fe. Results from production to date with the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception sites operational since re-commencement of mining and crushing in November 2018 and shipping in December 2018; and

re-commencement of mining and crushing in November 2018 and shipping in December 2018; and Feasibility level studies undertaken internally by MRL using its in-house design, engineering and metallurgy teams drawing upon their operational experiences at Koolyanobbing as well as other Iron Ore projects operated by MRL in Western Australia - these studies are not for release to the market due to them containing commercially and technically sensitive information. Due to the deposit integration inherent in the Ore Reserve, the following supporting data is comprehensive and addresses the Reserve generation process collectively for all deposits. All tonnes are reported on a dry basis. Page 1 of 27 Mining models with ore loss and dilution have been generated by regularisation of the sub-celled geological Mineral Resource models using a selective mining unit block size of 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (width) by 6.0m (depth) for all deposits with the exception of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) regularised at 15.0m (length) by 6.25m (width) by 5.0m (depth). The larger volume chosen for Parker Range addresses uncertainty given mining has not yet commenced there.

sub-celled geological Mineral Resource models using a selective mining unit block size of 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (width) by 6.0m (depth) for all deposits with the exception of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) regularised at 15.0m (length) by 6.25m (width) by 5.0m (depth). The larger volume chosen for Parker Range addresses uncertainty given mining has not yet commenced there. This was followed by: Pit optimisation using Whittle 4X software using Measured and Indicated Resource category material only; Detailed open pit stage designs with a minimum mining width of 30 metres; and Mine scheduling and costing.

Operational waste dump and stockpile designs were in place when MRL commenced production in 2018. These have since been refined to suit MRL's operating model.

The Ore Reserves have been classified based on their Mineral Resource category, are within the final pit designs and have been scheduled to achieve marketing product specifications. No other modifying factors have been used in the classification of Ore Reserves.

The cut-off grade (54% Fe) was chosen following strategic mine planning analysis which sought to optimise ore extraction against the current marketing plan for MRL, considering the Fe content as well as the levels of contaminants.

cut-off grade (54% Fe) was chosen following strategic mine planning analysis which sought to optimise ore extraction against the current marketing plan for MRL, considering the Fe content as well as the levels of contaminants. Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the mine plans. While no Inferred Mineral Resources are reported in the Ore Reserves these have the potential to increase the mining inventory with further drilling and metallurgical testing. The Ore Reserve is a subset of the Mineral Resources.

All required environmental approvals are in place for the currently operating Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception pits with final approvals being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).

All required native title and heritage agreements are in place for the current operations with additional agreements similarly being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).

Current and planned mining is by use of conventional open pit drill and blast, load and haul methods. The current primary mine production fleet comprises Hitachi EX1900, EX2600, EX3600 excavators and matching haul trucks with required infrastructure for all mining operations in place with the exception of the undeveloped Parker Range.

The following additional infrastructure will be required for the development of the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit and is included in the capital estimates. Additional Infrastructure for Development of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes:

Road construction for road train haulage to the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including highway crossing upgrades

Site access road upgrade o ROM pad construction Page 2 of 27 HV & LV workshops o Warehouse

o Fuel storage and dispensing o Magazines

o Wash down pad o Power plant

o Potable water

o Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions

Waste rock characterisation studies have been completed and indicate minimal quantities of Potentially Acid Forming material. The key parameters used for conversion of the Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves include (but are not limited to) the following: Pricing US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe

0.74 AUD/USD exchange rate

A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines for deleterious elements in the product Price Sensitivity Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in revenue. Costs Ore haulage and rail costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and include fixed and variable cost components.

Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and current third party contracts.

Government and third party royalties have been included in the costs.

Treatment and processing costs have been estimated based on existing MRL crushing and screening operations. Geotechnical / Hydrogeology Overall pit slopes of 36° to 41° as estimated from Geotechnical studies provided by external consultants and past and present mining practices.

Groundwater management is based on advice provided by external consultants. Dewatering, where required, is conducted using ex-pit bores and sumps. Ore Recovery An ore recovery of 95% supported by reconciliation of actual production against the mining model for Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception. Page 3 of 27 An ore recovery of 100% for Parker Range with a larger selective mining unit block size providing a higher degree of dilution than the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception models. The SMU and recovery will be monitored once mining has commenced. Reconciliation Reconciliation has been conducted on MRL production to the end of October 2019 on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations

≥ 54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%; 95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI. Processing Processing is via the existing crushing and screening plant.

The plant uses dry processing methods to size and separate Iron Ore lump and fines products for direct shipping. No beneficiation is required and there is no yield loss.

An 11M wet tonne per annum ore processing rate is assumed in generation of the Ore Reserves. The existing plant was reported by Cliffs to have produced 11.8Mt in 2016. Yilgarn Iron Ore Reserves (as at 30 June 2019) Iron Mineralisation Proved Reserves Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe %) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Parker Range Open Pit 54 13.8 57.1 5.18 2.25 0.020 9.02 Sub-Total 54 13.8 57.1 5.18 2.25 0.020 9.02 Iron Mineralisation Probable Reserves Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe %) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Deception Open Pit 54 9.3 59.9 4.84 1.96 0.118 6.13 F Pits Open Pit 54 4.9 57.4 6.23 1.44 0.058 9.23 Windarling Open Pit 54 9.9 58.7 4.09 1.59 0.224 8.32 Parker Range Open Pit 54 2.8 57.9 4.27 2.59 0.024 9.18 Sub-Total 54 27.0 58.8 4.76 1.80 0.136 7.83 Iron Mineralisation Total Reserves Deposit Type Cut-off Tonnes Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI (Fe %) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Grand Total 54 40.8 58.2 4.90 1.95 0.097 8.23 Page 4 of 27 All tonnages reported on a dry basis. Note that small discrepancies may occur due to rounding. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimates at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan) is based on, and fairly represents, information that has been compiled by Mr Ross Jaine, who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Jaine has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Jaine consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Forward Looking Statement This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with iron ore exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Mineral Resource Ltd. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast. ENDS Page 5 of 27 APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT IRON ORE RESERVES The following information is provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves) Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting) is not being reported in this document. TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - KOOLYANOBBING (Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3 also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Koolyanobbing Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.

The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.

The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate. Site visits ∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken ∙ The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, by the Competent Person and the MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL. outcome of those visits. ∙ Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed If no site visits have been undertaken operating assumptions used for estimation of the indicate why this is the case. Ore Reserves. Study status ∙ The type and level of study undertaken ∙ The Koolyanobbing mining operations are located to enable Mineral Resources to be in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia converted to Ore Reserves. approximately 10km east by road from the ∙ The Code requires that a study to at least ∙ Koolyanobbing ore processing facility. Pre-Feasibility Study level has been The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are comprised of undertaken to convert Mineral three pit stages across three deposits F1, F2 and Resources to Ore Reserves. Such F3 studies will have been carried out and ∙ Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the will have determined a mine plan that is Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron technically achievable and economically Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron viable, and that material Modifying ore shipment sailing in February 2018. Factors have been considered. ∙ MRL recommenced mining and crushing in November 2018 and shipping in December 2018. ∙ The conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves is based on current and forecast on- going production and operating costs. Cut-off ∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or parameters quality parameters applied. A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.

cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation. The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.

cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing. All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled. Mining factors ∙ The method and assumptions used as or assumptions reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a Page 6 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design). The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre- strip, access, etc.

The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre- production drilling.

The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).

The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. diluted mining model; Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;

cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions; Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;

Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and

scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category. Mining Method Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.

The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX2600 excavator and 4x 150t capacity dump trucks.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.

Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs. Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation per the geotechnical design.

Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).

An ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.

Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.

Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.

All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.

No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.

All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with mining operations at Koolyanobbing currently underway. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.

Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.

well-tested technology or novel in nature. The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.

Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.

The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Page 7 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary metallurgical domaining applied and the Resources. corresponding metallurgical recovery ∙ The element grades of the products are based on factors applied. regression and mass balancing from both Any assumptions or allowances made production data and geo-metallurgical test work for deleterious elements. results. The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which

such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.

such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole. For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? Environmental ∙ The status of studies of potential ∙ All required environmental approvals are in place environmental impacts of the mining and for current ore and waste mining operations at processing operation. Details of waste Koolyanobbing. rock characterisation and the ∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low consideration of potential sites, status of potential for acid rock drainage with less than 1% design options considered and, where of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%. applicable, the status of approvals for ∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in process residue storage and waste accordance with operational PAF management dumps should be reported. procedures. ∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure. Infrastructure ∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed. All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing.

The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.

Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.3M wet tonnes of ore from Koolyanobbing. Page 8 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Costs ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study. ∙ The methodology used to estimate operating costs. ∙ Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements. ∙ The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products. ∙ The source of exchange rates used in the study. ∙ Derivation of transportation charges. ∙ The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc. ∙ The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing, no additional major capital items are required for the Project

Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.

An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.

Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.

Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.

An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation. Revenue factors ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made ∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for regarding revenue factors including the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR head grade, metal or commodity price(s) 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent exchange rates, transportation and to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe. treatment charges, penalties, net ∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and smelter returns, etc. fines has been applied to provide for deleterious ∙ The derivation of assumptions made of elements in the product. metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products. Market ∙ The demand, supply and stock situation ∙ The Lump and Fines products are currently assessment for the particular commodity, exported by MRL and their current relative values consumption trends and factors likely to are well understood. ∙ affect supply and demand into the future. ∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in A customer and competitor analysis house iron ore marketing expertise. along with the identification of likely ∙ There have been no (external): ∙ market windows for the product. o Market assessment investigations; Price and volume forecasts and the o Customer or competitor analyses; or ∙ basis for these forecasts. o Price and Volume forecasts. For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Economic ∙ The inputs to the economic analysis to ∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned produce the net present value (NPV) in operation based on the revenue and cost the study, the source and confidence of assumptions outlined above supports the Ore these economic inputs including Reserve estimate. estimated inflation, discount rate, etc. ∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no in the significant assumptions and change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% inputs. reduction in revenue Page 9 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Social ∙ The status of agreements with key ∙ All required native title and heritage agreements stakeholders and matters leading to are in place for the current operation underway. social licence to operate. Other ∙ To the extent relevant, the impact of the ∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL. following on the project and/or on the ∙ Project currently operating with Mining Proposal estimation and classification of the Ore approval received from DMIRS. Reserves: ∙ Any identified material naturally occurring risks. ∙ The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements. ∙ The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. Classification ∙ The basis for the classification of the Ore ∙ All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit Reserves into varying confidence designs and scheduled to achieve marketing categories. specifications have been converted to Probable ∙ Whether the result appropriately reflects Ore Reserves. the Competent Person's view of the ∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit deposit. designs and scheduled to achieve marketing ∙ The proportion of Probable Ore specifications have been converted to Proved Ore Reserves that have been derived from Reserves. Measured Mineral Resources (if any). ∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the view of the competent person. Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of reviews Ore Reserve estimates. There have been no external audits or reviews of the Ore Reserve estimates. Page 10 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Discussion of ∙ Where appropriate a statement of the relative relative accuracy and confidence level in accuracy/ the Ore Reserve estimate using an confidence approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the reserve within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors which could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. ∙ The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. ∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage. ∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.

Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of October 2019 have been carried out on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations ≥

54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI.

54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI. No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken. Page 11 of 27 TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - WINDARLING (Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. The Windarling Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Windarling Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.

The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.

The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate. Site visits ∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken ∙ The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM by the Competent Person and the a full-time employee of MRL. outcome of those visits. ∙ Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore indicate why this is the case. Reserves. Study status ∙ The type and level of study undertaken ∙ The Windarling mining operations are located in the to enable Mineral Resources to be Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately converted to Ore Reserves. 100km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore ∙ The Code requires that a study to at processing facility. least Pre-Feasibility Study level has ∙ The Windarling Ore Reserves are comprised of four been undertaken to convert Mineral pit stages across four deposits W1, W3, W7 and W10 Resources to Ore Reserves. Such ∙ Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the studies will have been carried out and Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron will have determined a mine plan that Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron is technically achievable and ore shipment sailing in February 2018. economically viable, and that material ∙ MRL recommenced mining and crushing in Modifying Factors have been November 2018 and shipping in December 2018. considered. ∙ The conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs. Cut-off ∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or parameters quality parameters applied. A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.

cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation. The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.

cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing. All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled. Mining factors or assumptions The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).

Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design). The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining

method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.

method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc. The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;

Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;

cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions; Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;

Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and

scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by Page 12 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary and pre-production drilling. The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).

The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category. Mining Method Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.

The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX1900 excavator and 3x 150t capacity dump trucks.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.

Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs. Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).

In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.

Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.

Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.

All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.

No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.

All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Windarling currently underway. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.

Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.

well-tested technology or novel in nature. The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and

the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.

the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied. Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.

The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.

For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.

The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.

The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012. Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.

The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.

The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results Page 13 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? Environmental ∙ The status of studies of potential ∙ All required environmental approvals are in place for environmental impacts of the mining current ore and waste Mining operations at and processing operation. Details of Windarling. waste rock characterisation and the ∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low consideration of potential sites, status potential for acid rock drainage with less than 4% of of design options considered and, all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%. where applicable, the status of ∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in approvals for process residue storage accordance with operational PAF management and waste dumps should be reported. procedures. ∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure. Infrastructure ∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed. All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling.

The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.

Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled, to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant, over 2.4M wet tonnes of ore from Windarling. Costs∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study. The methodology used to estimate operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.

The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.

The source of exchange rates used in the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.

The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling, no additional major capital items are required for the Project.

Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.

An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.

The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.

Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.

Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.

An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation. Revenue factors ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made regarding revenue factors including head grade, metal or commodity price(s) exchange rates, transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc. The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products. The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.

A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines has been applied to provide for deleterious elements in the product. Page 14 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Market ∙ The demand, supply and stock ∙ The Lump and Fines products are currently exported assessment situation for the particular commodity, by MRL and their current relative values are well consumption trends and factors likely understood. to affect supply and demand into the ∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house future. iron ore marketing expertise. ∙ A customer and competitor analysis ∙ There have been no (external): along with the identification of likely o Market assessment investigations; market windows for the product. o Customer or competitor analyses; or ∙ Price and volume forecasts and the o Price and Volume forecasts. basis for these forecasts. ∙ For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Economic ∙ The inputs to the economic analysis to ∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned produce the net present value (NPV) in operation based on the revenue and cost the study, the source and confidence of assumptions outlined above supports the Ore these economic inputs including Reserve estimate. estimated inflation, discount rate, etc. ∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports ∙ NPV ranges and sensitivity to the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to variations in the significant the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in assumptions and inputs. revenue Social ∙ The status of agreements with key ∙ All required native title and heritage agreements are stakeholders and matters leading to in place for the operation currently underway. social licence to operate. Other ∙ To the extent relevant, the impact of ∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL. the following on the project and/or on ∙ Project currently operating with Mining Proposal the estimation and classification of the approval received from DMIRS. Ore Reserves: ∙ Any identified material naturally occurring risks. ∙ The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements. ∙ The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre- Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. Classification ∙ The basis for the classification of the ∙ All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit Ore Reserves into varying confidence designs and scheduled to achieve marketing categories. specifications have been converted to Probable Ore ∙ Whether the result appropriately Reserves. reflects the Competent Person's view ∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit of the deposit. designs and scheduled to achieve marketing The proportion of Probable Ore specifications have been converted to Proved Ore Reserves that have been derived from Reserves. Measured Mineral Resources (if any). ∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the Page 15 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary view of the competent person. Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of ∙ There have been no (external) audits or reviews of reviews Ore Reserve estimates. the Ore Reserve estimates. Discussion of ∙ Where appropriate a statement of the ∙ Factors that may affect the global tonnages and relative relative accuracy and confidence level grade estimates may include: geological accuracy/ in the Ore Reserve estimate using an interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; confidence approach or procedure deemed and processing performance. appropriate by the Competent Person. ∙ Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of For example, the application of October 2019 have been carried out on production of statistical or geostatistical procedures 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The to quantify the relative accuracy of the actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe reserve within stated confidence limits, across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; or, if such an approach is not deemed 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% appropriate, a qualitative discussion of of P% and 96% of LOI. the factors which could affect the ∙ No assessment of the relative accuracy or relative accuracy and confidence of the confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been estimate. undertaken. ∙ The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. ∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage. ∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Page 16 of 27 TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - DECEPTION (Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. The Deception Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Deception Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.

The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.

The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate. Site visits ∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken ∙ The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM by the Competent Person and the a full-time employee of MRL. outcome of those visits. ∙ Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore indicate why this is the case. Reserves. Study status ∙ The type and level of study undertaken ∙ The Deception mining operations are located in the to enable Mineral Resources to be Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately converted to Ore Reserves. 122km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore ∙ The Code requires that a study to at processing facility. least Pre-Feasibility Study level has ∙ The Deception Ore Reserves are comprised of two been undertaken to convert Mineral pit stages across one deposit. Resources to Ore Reserves. Such ∙ Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the studies will have been carried out and Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron will have determined a mine plan that Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron is technically achievable and ore shipment sailing in February 2018. economically viable, and that material ∙ MRL recommenced mining and crushing in Modifying Factors have been November 2018 and shipping in December 2018. considered. ∙ The conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs. Cut-off ∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or parameters quality parameters applied. A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.

cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation. The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.

cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing. All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled. Mining factors or assumptions The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).

Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design). The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining

method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.

method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc. The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;

Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;

cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions; Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;

Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and

scenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by Page 17 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary and pre-production drilling. The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).

The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category. Mining Method Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.

The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX3600 excavator and 4x 180t capacity dump trucks.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.

Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs. Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 39° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).

In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% has been applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.

Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.

Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.

All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.

No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.

All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Deception currently underway. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.

Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.

well-tested technology or novel in nature. The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and

the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.

the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied. Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.

The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.

For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce

Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.

The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.

Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012. Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.

The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.

The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results. Page 18 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? Environmental ∙ The status of studies of potential ∙ All required environmental approvals are in place for environmental impacts of the mining current ore and waste mining operations at and processing operation. Details of Deception. waste rock characterisation and the ∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low consideration of potential sites, status potential for potentially acid forming (PAF) drainage of design options considered and, with less than 4% of total waste material reporting a where applicable, the status of sulphur content ≥ 0.3%. approvals for process residue storage ∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in and waste dumps should be reported. accordance with operational PAF management procedures. ∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure. Infrastructure ∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed. All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception.

The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.

Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.5M wet tonnes of ore from Deception. Costs∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study. The methodology used to estimate operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.

The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.

The source of exchange rates used in the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.

The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception, no additional major capital items are required for the Project

Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.

An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.

The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.

Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.

Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.

An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation. Page 19 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Revenue factors ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions ∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for made regarding revenue factors the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR including head grade, metal or 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent commodity price(s) exchange rates, to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe. transportation and treatment charges, ∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines penalties, net smelter returns, etc. has been applied to provide for deleterious elements ∙ The derivation of assumptions made of in the product. metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products. Market ∙ The demand, supply and stock ∙ The Lump and Fines products are currently exported assessment situation for the particular commodity, by MRL and their current relative values are well consumption trends and factors likely understood. to affect supply and demand into the ∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house future. iron ore marketing expertise. ∙ A customer and competitor analysis ∙ There have been no (external): along with the identification of likely o Market assessment investigations; ∙ market windows for the product. o Customer or competitor analyses; or Price and volume forecasts and the o Price and Volume forecasts. basis for these forecasts. ∙ For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Economic ∙ The inputs to the economic analysis to ∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned produce the net present value (NPV) in operation based on the revenue and cost the study, the source and confidence of assumptions outlined above supports the Ore these economic inputs including Reserve estimate. estimated inflation, discount rate, etc. ∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports ∙ NPV ranges and sensitivity to the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to variations in the significant the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in assumptions and inputs. revenue Social ∙ The status of agreements with key ∙ All required native title and heritage agreements are stakeholders and matters leading to in place for the current operation underway. social licence to operate. Other ∙ To the extent relevant, the impact of ∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL. the following on the project and/or on ∙ Project currently operating with Mining Proposal the estimation and classification of the approval received from DMIRS. Ore Reserves: ∙ Any identified material naturally occurring risks. ∙ The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements. ∙ The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre- Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. Page 20 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Classification ∙ The basis for the classification of the Ore Reserves into varying confidence categories. ∙ Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. ∙ The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any). All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves.

All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Proved Ore Reserves.

This classification is considered appropriate in the view of the competent person. Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of ∙ There have been no (external) audits or reviews of reviews Ore Reserve estimates. the Ore Reserve estimates. Discussion of ∙ Where appropriate a statement of the ∙ Factors that may affect the global tonnages and relative relative accuracy and confidence level grade estimates may include: geological accuracy/ in the Ore Reserve estimate using an interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; confidence approach or procedure deemed and processing performance. appropriate by the Competent Person. ∙ Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of For example, the application of October 2019 have been carried out on production of statistical or geostatistical procedures 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The to quantify the relative accuracy of the actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe reserve within stated confidence limits, across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; or, if such an approach is not deemed 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% appropriate, a qualitative discussion of of P% and 96% of LOI. the factors which could affect the ∙ No assessment of the relative accuracy or relative accuracy and confidence of the confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been estimate. undertaken. ∙ The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. ∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage. ∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Page 21 of 27 TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - PARKER RANGE (MT CAUDAN) (Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. The Mt Parker Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Mt Parker Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.

The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate..

The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate. Site visits ∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken ∙ The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, by the Competent Person and the MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL. outcome of those visits. ∙ Mr Jaine has visited the Parker Range site If no site visits have been undertaken informing access requirements and site layout indicate why this is the case. details for the Parker Range pit and stage designs. Study status ∙ The type and level of study undertaken ∙ A Definitive Feasibilty Study (DFS) was completed to enable Mineral Resources to be by RPM (formally Runge) in 2009. converted to Ore Reserves. ∙ An updated Resource model was completed by ∙ The Code requires that a study to at least RPM in June 2019. Pre-Feasibility Study level has been ∙ MRL have updated the previous study to integrate undertaken to convert Mineral and blend the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit Resources to Ore Reserves. Such into existing MRL Operations with processing studies will have been carried out and through the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility. will have determined a mine plan that is technically achievable and economically viable, and that material Modifying Factors have been considered. Cut-off ∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or ∙ A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore parameters quality parameters applied. within the optimisation. ∙ The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing. ∙ All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled. Mining factors or assumptions The method and assumptions used as General Method for Conversion of Mineral reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Resources to Reserves Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral ∙ Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either diluted mining model; by application of appropriate factors by ∙ Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X optimisation or by preliminary or detailed Optimisation software including Measured and design). Indicated categories only and using input net price, ∙ The choice, nature and appropriateness cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall of the selected mining method(s) and angle assumptions; other mining parameters including ∙ Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on associated design issues such as pre- the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell strip, access, etc. results; ∙ The assumptions made regarding ∙ Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, design inventory to achieve marketing product stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre- specifications; and production drilling. ∙ Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by ∙ The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource category and classification to Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate). corresponding Ore Reserve category. Page 22 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. Mining Method Planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.

Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs. Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.

Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.

Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.

Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.

All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.

No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement. Additional Infrastructure for Development of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes: ∙ Road construction for road train haulage to the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including highway crossing upgrades ∙ Site access road upgrade ∙ ROM pad construction ∙ HV & LV workshops ∙ Warehouse ∙ Fuel storage and dispensing ∙ Magazines ∙ Wash down pad ∙ Power ∙ Potable water ∙ Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions. Metallurgical ∙ The metallurgical process proposed and ∙ Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of factors or the appropriateness of that process to conventional dry crushing and screening to assumptions the style of mineralisation. produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines Whether the metallurgical process is products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant well-tested technology or novel in has been in its current configuration since 2012. nature. ∙ Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore ∙ The nature, amount and processing plant in 2016. representativeness of metallurgical test ∙ The deleterious element grades in the Ore work undertaken, the nature of the Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral metallurgical domaining applied and the Resources. corresponding metallurgical recovery ∙ The element grades of the products are based on ∙ factors applied. estimated regression and mass balancing from Any assumptions or allowances made similar type Iron Ore deposits. for deleterious elements. The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which

such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a Page 23 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary whole. For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? Environmental ∙ The status of studies of potential ∙ Required environmental approvals were previously environmental impacts of the mining and sought and approved but have now lapsed. MRL processing operation. Details of waste is currently renewing these approvals and is rock characterisation and the preparing a mining proposal for the planned consideration of potential sites, status of operation at Parker Range (Mt Caudan). design options considered and, where ∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low applicable, the status of approvals for potential for acid rock drainage with less than 0.1% process residue storage and waste of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%. dumps should be reported. ∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in accordance with operational PAF management procedures. ∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure. Infrastructure ∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed. Works to include Site access road

Haul roads

Offices / workshops / ablutions including septics

Water pipeline

Power plant

Topsoil stockpiling

ROM pad

Waste dump construction

Evaporation ponds. Costs ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study. ∙ The methodology used to estimate operating costs. ∙ Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements. ∙ The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products. ∙ The source of exchange rates used in the study. ∙ Derivation of transportation charges. ∙ The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc. ∙ The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. Capital costs for development have been estimated in-house through the MRL group's internal specialist engineering capability.

in-house through the MRL group's internal specialist engineering capability. Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.

An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.

The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.

Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.

Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.

An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation. Page 24 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Revenue factors ∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made ∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for regarding revenue factors including the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR head grade, metal or commodity price(s) 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent exchange rates, transportation and to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe. treatment charges, penalties, net ∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and smelter returns, etc. fines has been applied to provide for deleterious ∙ The derivation of assumptions made of elements in the product. metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products. Market ∙ The demand, supply and stock situation ∙ Lump and Fines yields and regression parameters assessment for the particular commodity, have been estimated from similar style deposits. consumption trends and factors likely to ∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in ∙ affect supply and demand into the future. house iron ore marketing expertise. A customer and competitor analysis ∙ There have been no (external): along with the identification of likely o Market assessment investigations; ∙ market windows for the product. o Customer or competitor analyses; or Price and volume forecasts and the o Price and Volume forecasts. basis for these forecasts. ∙ For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Economic ∙ The inputs to the economic analysis to ∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned produce the net present value (NPV) in operation based on the revenue and cost the study, the source and confidence of assumptions outlined above supports the Ore these economic inputs including Reserve estimate. estimated inflation, discount rate, etc. ∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no

in the significant assumptions and change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% inputs. reduction in revenue Social ∙ The status of agreements with key ∙ Agreements with stakeholders are still in the stakeholders and matters leading to process of being negotiated with stakeholders social licence to operate. following the acquisition of the project by MRL from Cazaly. ∙ Arrangements are in place for the undertaking of additional heritage surveys as required. Page 25 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Other ∙ To the extent relevant, the impact of the ∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL. following on the project and/or on the ∙ There are no unresolved matters which are estimation and classification of the Ore dependent on third parties on which extraction of ∙ Reserves: the reserve is contingent. Any identified material naturally ∙ It is anticipated that all necessary Government occurring risks. approvals will be received within expected ∙ The status of material legal agreements timeframes. and marketing arrangements. ∙ The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. Classification ∙ The basis for the classification of the Ore ∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit Reserves into varying confidence designs and scheduled to achieve marketing categories. specifications have been converted to Proved Ore ∙ Whether the result appropriately reflects Reserves. the Competent Person's view of the ∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the deposit. view of the competent person. ∙ The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any). Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of ∙ There have been no external audits or reviews of reviews Ore Reserve estimates. the Ore Reserve estimates. Page 26 of 27 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Discussion of ∙ Where appropriate a statement of the relative relative accuracy and confidence level in accuracy/ the Ore Reserve estimate using an confidence approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the reserve within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors which could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. ∙ The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. ∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage. ∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.

No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken. Page 27 of 27 Attachments Original document

