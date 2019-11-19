Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
14.67 AUD   +0.14%
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Ore Reserve Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 November 2019

YILGARN - ORE RESERVE STATEMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maiden combined Ore Reserve statement for MRL's Yilgarn deposits: Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
  • Total combined Yilgarn Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt (dry) at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO2, 1.95% Al2O3, 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI.

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN; MRL) is pleased to announce an inaugural combined Ore Reserve for its Yilgarn Operations that includes its deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range.

Following a review of MRL's Yilgarn Deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range and the updating of the Mineral Resources (by Mr. Matthew Watson of Mineral Resources Limited, Mr Clint Ward formally of Cliffs APIO & Mr David Allmark of RPM Global), Mr Ross Jaine of Mineral Resources Limited has reviewed and compiled the Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2019.

The Yilgarn Total Ore Reserves, using a 54% Fe cut-off, now stands at:

  • Proven 13.8Mt at 57.1% Fe, 5.2% SiO2, 2.3% Al2O3, 0.02% P and 9.0% LOI and;
  • Probable 27.0Mt at 58.8% Fe, 4.8% SiO2, 1.8% Al2O3, 0.14% P and 7.8% LOI.

YILGARN ORE RESERVE COMMENTARY

The Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO2, 2.0% Al2O3, 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI is based on:

  • The combined Yilgarn Mineral Resources announced on 20 November 2019 of 108.6 million tonnes at 56.8% Fe, 6.3% SiO2, 2.2% Al2O3, 0.11% P and 8.2% LOI using a nominal cut-off grade of 50% Fe.
  • Results from production to date with the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception sites operational since re-commencement of mining and crushing in November 2018 and shipping in December 2018; and
  • Feasibility level studies undertaken internally by MRL using its in-house design, engineering and metallurgy teams drawing upon their operational experiences at Koolyanobbing as well as other Iron Ore projects operated by MRL in Western Australia - these studies are not for release to the market due to them containing commercially and technically sensitive information.

Due to the deposit integration inherent in the Ore Reserve, the following supporting data is comprehensive and addresses the Reserve generation process collectively for all deposits.

  • All tonnes are reported on a dry basis.

Page 1 of 27

  • Mining models with ore loss and dilution have been generated by regularisation of the sub-celled geological Mineral Resource models using a selective mining unit block size of 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (width) by 6.0m (depth) for all deposits with the exception of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) regularised at 15.0m (length) by 6.25m (width) by 5.0m (depth). The larger volume chosen for Parker Range addresses uncertainty given mining has not yet commenced there.
  • This was followed by:
  1. Pit optimisation using Whittle 4X software using Measured and Indicated Resource category material only;
    1. Detailed open pit stage designs with a minimum mining width of 30 metres; and
    1. Mine scheduling and costing.
  • Operational waste dump and stockpile designs were in place when MRL commenced production in 2018. These have since been refined to suit MRL's operating model.
  • The Ore Reserves have been classified based on their Mineral Resource category, are within the final pit designs and have been scheduled to achieve marketing product specifications. No other modifying factors have been used in the classification of Ore Reserves.
  • The cut-off grade (54% Fe) was chosen following strategic mine planning analysis which sought to optimise ore extraction against the current marketing plan for MRL, considering the Fe content as well as the levels of contaminants.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the mine plans. While no Inferred Mineral Resources are reported in the Ore Reserves these have the potential to increase the mining inventory with further drilling and metallurgical testing. The Ore Reserve is a subset of the Mineral Resources.
  • All required environmental approvals are in place for the currently operating Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception pits with final approvals being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
  • All required native title and heritage agreements are in place for the current operations with additional agreements similarly being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
  • Current and planned mining is by use of conventional open pit drill and blast, load and haul methods. The current primary mine production fleet comprises Hitachi EX1900, EX2600, EX3600 excavators and matching haul trucks with required infrastructure for all mining operations in place with the exception of the undeveloped Parker Range.
  • The following additional infrastructure will be required for the development of the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit and is included in the capital estimates. Additional Infrastructure for Development of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes:
    1. Road construction for road train haulage to the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including highway crossing upgrades
  1. Site access road upgrade o ROM pad construction

Page 2 of 27

    1. HV & LV workshops o Warehouse
      o Fuel storage and dispensing o Magazines
      o Wash down pad o Power plant
      o Potable water
      o Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions
  • Waste rock characterisation studies have been completed and indicate minimal quantities of Potentially Acid Forming material.

The key parameters used for conversion of the Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves include (but are not limited to) the following:

Pricing

  • US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe
  • 0.74 AUD/USD exchange rate
  • A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines for deleterious elements in the product

Price Sensitivity

  • Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in revenue.

Costs

  • Ore haulage and rail costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and include fixed and variable cost components.
  • Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and current third party contracts.
  • Government and third party royalties have been included in the costs.
  • Treatment and processing costs have been estimated based on existing MRL crushing and screening operations.

Geotechnical / Hydrogeology

  • Overall pit slopes of 36° to 41° as estimated from Geotechnical studies provided by external consultants and past and present mining practices.
  • Groundwater management is based on advice provided by external consultants. Dewatering, where required, is conducted using ex-pit bores and sumps.

Ore Recovery

  • An ore recovery of 95% supported by reconciliation of actual production against the mining model for Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception.

Page 3 of 27

  • An ore recovery of 100% for Parker Range with a larger selective mining unit block size providing a higher degree of dilution than the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception models. The SMU and recovery will be monitored once mining has commenced.

Reconciliation

  • Reconciliation has been conducted on MRL production to the end of October 2019 on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations
    ≥ 54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%; 95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI.

Processing

  • Processing is via the existing crushing and screening plant.
  • The plant uses dry processing methods to size and separate Iron Ore lump and fines products for direct shipping. No beneficiation is required and there is no yield loss.
  • An 11M wet tonne per annum ore processing rate is assumed in generation of the Ore Reserves. The existing plant was reported by Cliffs to have produced 11.8Mt in 2016.

Yilgarn Iron Ore Reserves (as at 30 June 2019)

Iron Mineralisation

Proved Reserves

Deposit

Type

Cut-off

Tonnes

Fe

SiO2

Al2O3

P

LOI

(Fe %)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Parker Range

Open Pit

54

13.8

57.1

5.18

2.25

0.020

9.02

Sub-Total

54

13.8

57.1

5.18

2.25

0.020

9.02

Iron Mineralisation

Probable Reserves

Deposit

Type

Cut-off

Tonnes

Fe

SiO2

Al2O3

P

LOI

(Fe %)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Deception

Open Pit

54

9.3

59.9

4.84

1.96

0.118

6.13

F Pits

Open Pit

54

4.9

57.4

6.23

1.44

0.058

9.23

Windarling

Open Pit

54

9.9

58.7

4.09

1.59

0.224

8.32

Parker Range

Open Pit

54

2.8

57.9

4.27

2.59

0.024

9.18

Sub-Total

54

27.0

58.8

4.76

1.80

0.136

7.83

Iron Mineralisation

Total Reserves

Deposit

Type

Cut-off

Tonnes

Fe

SiO2

Al2O3

P

LOI

(Fe %)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Grand Total

54

40.8

58.2

4.90

1.95

0.097

8.23

Page 4 of 27

All tonnages reported on a dry basis. Note that small discrepancies may occur due to rounding.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimates at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan) is based on, and fairly represents, information that has been compiled by Mr Ross Jaine, who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Jaine has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Jaine consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Forward Looking Statement

This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with iron ore exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Mineral Resource Ltd. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.

ENDS

Page 5 of 27

APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT IRON ORE RESERVES

The following information is provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves)

Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting) is not being reported in this document.

TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - KOOLYANOBBING

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3 also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves

  • Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
  • Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
  • The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Koolyanobbing Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
  • The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken

The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine,

by the Competent Person and the

MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL.

outcome of those visits.

Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed

  • If no site visits have been undertaken operating assumptions used for estimation of the

indicate why this is the case.

Ore Reserves.

Study status

The type and level of study undertaken

The Koolyanobbing mining operations are located

to enable Mineral Resources to be

in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia

converted to Ore Reserves.

approximately 10km east by road from the

The Code requires that a study to at least

Koolyanobbing ore processing facility.

Pre-Feasibility Study level has been

The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are comprised of

undertaken

to

convert

Mineral

three pit stages across three deposits F1, F2 and

Resources to Ore Reserves. Such

F3

studies will have been carried out and

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the

will have determined a mine plan that is

Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron

technically achievable and economically

Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron

viable, and that material Modifying

ore shipment sailing in February 2018.

Factors have been considered.

MRL recommenced mining and crushing in

November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.

The conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore

Reserves is based on current and forecast on-

going production and operating costs.

Cut-off

The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or

parameters

quality parameters applied.

  • A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
  • The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
  • All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.

Mining factors

The method and assumptions used as

or assumptions

reported in the Pre-Feasibility or

Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral

General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves

  • Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a

Page 6 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).

  • The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre- strip, access, etc.
  • The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre- production drilling.
  • The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
  • The mining dilution factors used.
  • The mining recovery factors used.
  • Any minimum mining widths used.
  • The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
  • The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.

diluted mining model;

  • Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
  • Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
  • Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
  • Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.

Mining Method

  • Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
  • The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX2600 excavator and 4x 150t capacity dump trucks.
  • Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
  • Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation per the geotechnical design.
  • Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
  • An ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
  • Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
  • Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
  • All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
  • No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
  • All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with mining operations at Koolyanobbing currently underway.

Metallurgical

factors or assumptions

  • The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
  • Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
  • The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the
  • Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
  • Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
  • The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral

Page 7 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

metallurgical domaining applied and the

Resources.

corresponding metallurgical recovery

The element grades of the products are based on

factors applied.

regression and mass balancing from both

  • Any assumptions or allowances made production data and geo-metallurgical test work

for deleterious elements.

results.

  • The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which
    such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
  • For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications?

Environmental

The

status of studies

of potential

All required environmental approvals are in place

environmental impacts of the mining and

for current ore and waste mining operations at

processing operation. Details of waste

Koolyanobbing.

rock

characterisation

and

the

Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low

consideration of potential sites, status of

potential for acid rock drainage with less than 1%

design options considered and, where

of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.

applicable, the status of approvals for

Any PAF material identified will be managed in

process residue storage and waste

accordance with operational PAF management

dumps should be reported.

procedures.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit,

waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and

associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.

  • All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing.
  • The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
  • Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.3M wet tonnes of ore from Koolyanobbing.

Page 8 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Costs

The derivation of, or assumptions made,

regarding projected capital costs in the

study.

The methodology used to estimate

operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of

deleterious elements.

The derivation of assumptions made of

metal or commodity price(s), for the

principal minerals and co- products.

The source of exchange rates used in

the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of

treatment and refining charges,

penalties for failure to meet specification,

etc.

The allowances made for royalties

payable, both Government and private.

  • With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing, no additional major capital items are required for the Project
  • Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
  • Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
  • An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
  • Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
  • Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
  • An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Revenue factors

The derivation of, or assumptions made

The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for

regarding

revenue

factors including

the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR

head grade, metal or commodity price(s)

62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent

exchange

rates, transportation

and

to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.

treatment

charges,

penalties,

net

A 15% average price discount for both lump and

smelter returns, etc.

fines has been applied to provide for deleterious

The derivation of assumptions made of

elements in the product.

metal or commodity price(s), for the

principal metals, minerals and co-

products.

Market

The demand, supply and stock situation

The

Lump and Fines products are currently

assessment

for

the

particular

commodity,

exported by MRL and their current relative values

consumption trends and factors likely to

are well understood.

affect supply and demand into the future.

MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in

A customer and competitor analysis

house iron ore marketing expertise.

along with the identification of likely

There have been no (external):

market windows for the product.

o

Market assessment investigations;

Price and volume forecasts and the

o Customer or competitor analyses; or

basis for these forecasts.

o Price and Volume forecasts.

For industrial minerals the customer

specification, testing

and

acceptance

requirements prior to a supply contract.

Economic

The inputs to the economic analysis to

Financial modelling of the current and planned

produce the net present value (NPV) in

operation based on the revenue and cost

the study, the source and confidence of

assumptions outlined above supports the Ore

these

economic

inputs

including

Reserve estimate.

estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

Mine

Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing

  • NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no

in the significant assumptions and

change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15%

inputs.

reduction in revenue

Page 9 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Social

The status of agreements with key

All required native title and heritage agreements

stakeholders and matters leading to

are in place for the current operation underway.

social licence to operate.

Other

To the extent relevant, the impact of the

Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.

following on the project and/or on the

Project currently operating with Mining Proposal

estimation and classification of the Ore

approval received from DMIRS.

Reserves:

Any

identified

material

naturally

occurring risks.

The status of material legal agreements

and marketing arrangements.

The status of governmental agreements

and approvals critical to the viability of

the project, such as mineral tenement

status, and government and statutory

approvals. There must be reasonable

grounds to expect that all necessary

Government approvals will be received

within the timeframes anticipated in the

Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study.

Highlight and discuss the materiality of

any unresolved matter that is dependent

on a third party on which extraction of the

reserve is contingent.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Ore

All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit

Reserves into

varying

confidence

designs and scheduled to achieve marketing

categories.

specifications have been converted to Probable

Whether the result appropriately reflects

Ore Reserves.

the Competent Person's view of the

All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit

deposit.

designs and scheduled to achieve marketing

The

proportion

of Probable Ore

specifications have been converted to Proved Ore

Reserves that have been derived from

Reserves.

Measured Mineral Resources (if any).

This classification is considered appropriate in the

view of the competent person.

Audits

or The results of any audits or reviews of

reviews

Ore Reserve estimates.

  • There have been no external audits or reviews of the Ore Reserve estimates.

Page 10 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level in

accuracy/

the Ore Reserve estimate using an

confidence

approach

or

procedure

deemed

appropriate by the Competent Person.

For example, the application of statistical

or geostatistical procedures to quantify

the relative accuracy of the reserve

within stated confidence limits, or, if such

an approach is not deemed appropriate,

a qualitative discussion of the factors

which could affect the relative accuracy

and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and,

if local, state the relevant tonnages,

which should be relevant to technical

and

economic

evaluation.

Documentation

should

include

assumptions made and the procedures

used.

Accuracy

and

confidence

discussions

should extend to specific discussions of

any applied Modifying Factors that may

have a material impact on Ore Reserve

viability, or for which there are remaining

areas of uncertainty at the current study

stage.

It is recognised that this

may

not

be

possible

or

appropriate

in

all

circumstances.

These statements

of

relative accuracy and confidence of the

estimate should be compared with

production data, where available.

  • Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.
  • Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of October 2019 have been carried out on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations ≥
    54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI.
  • No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken.

Page 11 of 27

TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - WINDARLING

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves

  • Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
  • Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
  • The Windarling Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Windarling Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
  • The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken

The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM

by the Competent Person and the

a full-time employee of MRL.

outcome of those visits.

Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating

  • If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore

indicate why this is the case.

Reserves.

Study status

The type and level of study undertaken

The Windarling mining operations are located in the

to enable Mineral Resources to be

Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately

converted to Ore Reserves.

100km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore

The Code requires that a study to at

processing facility.

least Pre-Feasibility Study level has

The Windarling Ore Reserves are comprised of four

been undertaken to convert Mineral

pit stages across four deposits W1, W3, W7 and W10

Resources to Ore Reserves. Such

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the

studies will have been carried out and

Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron

will have determined a mine plan that

Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron

is

technically

achievable

and

ore shipment sailing in February 2018.

economically viable, and that material

MRL

recommenced

mining

and crushing

in

Modifying

Factors

have

been

November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.

considered.

The

conversion of

Mineral

Resources to

Ore

Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs.

Cut-off

The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or

parameters

quality parameters applied.

  • A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
  • The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
  • All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.

Mining factors or assumptions

  • The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
  • The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining
    method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.
  • The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control

General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves

  • Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;
  • Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
  • Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
  • Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
  • Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by

Page 12 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

and pre-production drilling.

  • The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
  • The mining dilution factors used.
  • The mining recovery factors used.
  • Any minimum mining widths used.
  • The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
  • The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.

Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.

Mining Method

  • Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
  • The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX1900 excavator and 3x 150t capacity dump trucks.
  • Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
  • Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
  • In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
  • Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
  • Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
  • All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
  • No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
  • All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Windarling currently underway.

Metallurgical factors or assumptions

  • The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
  • Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
  • The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and
    the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.
  • Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.
  • The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
  • For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the
  • Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.
    The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
  • Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
  • The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.
  • The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results

Page 13 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

appropriate mineralogy to meet the

specifications?

Environmental

The status of studies of potential

All required environmental approvals are in place for

environmental impacts of the mining

current ore and waste Mining operations at

and processing operation. Details of

Windarling.

waste rock characterisation and the

Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low

consideration of potential sites, status

potential for acid rock drainage with less than 4% of

of design options considered and,

all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.

where applicable, the status of

Any PAF material identified will be managed in

approvals for process residue storage

accordance with operational PAF management

and waste dumps should be reported.

procedures.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit,

waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and

associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.

  • All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling.
  • The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
  • Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled, to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant, over 2.4M wet tonnes of ore from Windarling.

Costs The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.

  • The methodology used to estimate operating costs.
  • Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.
  • The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.
  • The source of exchange rates used in the study.
  • Derivation of transportation charges.
  • The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.
  • The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private.
  • With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling, no additional major capital items are required for the Project.
  • Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
  • Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
  • An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
  • The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
  • Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
  • Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
  • An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Revenue factors The

derivation of,

or assumptions

made

regarding

revenue

factors

including head grade, metal or

commodity price(s)

exchange

rates,

transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc.

  • The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products.
  • The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.
  • A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines has been applied to provide for deleterious elements in the product.

Page 14 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Market

The demand, supply and stock

The Lump and Fines products are currently exported

assessment

situation for the particular commodity,

by MRL and their current relative values are well

consumption trends and factors likely

understood.

to affect supply and demand into the

MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house

future.

iron ore marketing expertise.

A customer

and

competitor

analysis

There have been no (external):

along with the identification of likely

o

Market assessment investigations;

market windows for the product.

o Customer or competitor analyses; or

Price

and

volume

forecasts

and the

o Price and Volume forecasts.

basis for these forecasts.

For industrial minerals

the

customer

specification,

testing and acceptance

requirements prior to a supply contract.

Economic

The inputs to the economic analysis to

Financial modelling of the current and planned

produce the net present value (NPV) in

operation based on the revenue and cost

the study, the source and confidence of

assumptions outlined above supports the Ore

these

economic

inputs

including

Reserve estimate.

estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports

NPV

ranges

and

sensitivity

to

the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to

variations

in

the

significant

the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in

assumptions and inputs.

revenue

Social

The status of agreements with key

All required native title and heritage agreements are

stakeholders and matters leading to

in place for the operation currently underway.

social licence to operate.

Other

To the extent relevant, the impact of

Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.

the following on the project and/or on

Project currently operating with Mining Proposal

the estimation and classification of the

approval received from DMIRS.

Ore Reserves:

Any

identified

material

naturally

occurring risks.

The

status

of

material

legal

agreements

and

marketing

arrangements.

The

status

of

governmental

agreements and approvals critical to

the viability of the project, such as

mineral

tenement

status,

and

government and

statutory approvals.

There must be reasonable grounds to

expect that all necessary Government

approvals will be received within the

timeframes anticipated in the Pre-

Feasibility

or

Feasibility

study.

Highlight and discuss the materiality of

any unresolved matter that is

dependent on a third party on which

extraction of the reserve is contingent.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the

All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit

Ore Reserves into varying confidence

designs and scheduled to achieve marketing

categories.

specifications have been converted to Probable Ore

Whether

the

result

appropriately

Reserves.

reflects the Competent Person's view

All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit

of the deposit.

designs and

scheduled to achieve marketing

  • The proportion of Probable Ore specifications have been converted to Proved Ore

Reserves that have been derived from

Reserves.

Measured Mineral Resources (if any).

This classification is considered appropriate in the

Page 15 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

view of the competent person.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

There have been no (external) audits or reviews of

reviews

Ore Reserve estimates.

the Ore Reserve estimates.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

Factors that may affect the global tonnages and

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level

grade estimates may include: geological

accuracy/

in the Ore Reserve estimate using an

interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution;

confidence

approach

or

procedure

deemed

and processing performance.

appropriate by the Competent Person. Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of

For example, the application of

October 2019 have been carried out on production of

statistical or geostatistical procedures

7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The

to quantify the relative accuracy of the

actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe

reserve within stated confidence limits,

across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes;

or, if such an approach is not deemed

100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101%

appropriate, a qualitative discussion of

of P% and 96% of LOI.

the factors which could affect the

No assessment of the relative accuracy or

relative accuracy and confidence of the

confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been

estimate.

undertaken.

The statement should specify whether

it relates to global or local estimates,

and, if local, state the relevant

tonnages, which should be relevant to

technical

and

economic

evaluation.

Documentation

should

include

assumptions made and the procedures

used.

Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.

It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.

Page 16 of 27

TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - DECEPTION

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves

  • Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
  • Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
  • The Deception Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Deception Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
  • The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken

The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM

by the Competent Person and the

a full-time employee of MRL.

outcome of those visits.

Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating

  • If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore

indicate why this is the case.

Reserves.

Study status

The type and level of study undertaken

The Deception mining operations are located in the

to enable Mineral Resources to be

Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately

converted to Ore Reserves.

122km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore

The Code requires that a study to at

processing facility.

least Pre-Feasibility Study level has

The Deception Ore Reserves are comprised of two

been undertaken to convert Mineral

pit stages across one deposit.

Resources to Ore Reserves. Such

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the

studies will have been carried out and

Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron

will have determined a mine plan that

Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron

is

technically

achievable

and

ore shipment sailing in February 2018.

economically viable, and that material

MRL

recommenced

mining

and crushing

in

Modifying

Factors

have

been

November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.

considered.

The

conversion of

Mineral

Resources to

Ore

Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs.

Cut-off

The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or

parameters

quality parameters applied.

  • A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
  • The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
  • All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.

Mining factors or assumptions

  • The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
  • The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining
    method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.
  • The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control

General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves

  • Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;
  • Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
  • Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
  • Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
  • Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by

Page 17 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

and pre-production drilling.

  • The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
  • The mining dilution factors used.
  • The mining recovery factors used.
  • Any minimum mining widths used.
  • The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
  • The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.

Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.

Mining Method

  • Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
  • The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX3600 excavator and 4x 180t capacity dump trucks.
  • Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
  • Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 39° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
  • In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% has been applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
  • Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
  • Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
  • All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
  • No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
  • All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Deception currently underway.

Metallurgical factors or assumptions

  • The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
  • Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
  • The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and
    the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.
  • Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.
  • The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
  • For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve
  • Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce
    Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.
    The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
  • Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
  • The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.
  • The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results.

Page 18 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

estimation been based on the

appropriate mineralogy to meet the

specifications?

Environmental

The status of studies of potential

All required environmental approvals are in place for

environmental impacts of the mining

current ore and waste mining operations at

and processing operation. Details of

Deception.

waste rock characterisation and the

Waste rock

characterisation

studies

indicate low

consideration of potential sites, status

potential for potentially acid forming (PAF) drainage

of design options considered and,

with less than 4% of total waste material reporting a

where applicable, the status of

sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.

approvals for process residue storage

Any PAF material

identified

will be

managed in

and waste dumps should be reported.

accordance

with

operational

PAF

management

procedures.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.

  • All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception.
  • The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
  • Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.5M wet tonnes of ore from Deception.

Costs The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.

  • The methodology used to estimate operating costs.
  • Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.
  • The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.
  • The source of exchange rates used in the study.
  • Derivation of transportation charges.
  • The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.
  • The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private.
  • With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception, no additional major capital items are required for the Project
  • Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
  • Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
  • An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
  • The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
  • Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
  • Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
  • An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Page 19 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Revenue factors

The derivation of, or assumptions

The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for

made

regarding

revenue

factors

the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR

including head grade, metal or

62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent

commodity price(s) exchange rates,

to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.

transportation and treatment charges,

A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines

penalties, net smelter returns, etc.

has been applied to provide for deleterious elements

The derivation of assumptions made of

in the product.

metal or commodity price(s), for the

principal metals, minerals and co-

products.

Market

The demand, supply and stock

The Lump and Fines products are currently exported

assessment

situation for the particular commodity,

by MRL and their current relative values are well

consumption trends and factors likely

understood.

to affect supply and demand into the

MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house

future.

iron ore marketing expertise.

A customer and competitor

analysis

There have been no (external):

along with the identification of likely

o Market assessment investigations;

market windows for the product.

o Customer or competitor analyses; or

Price

and volume

forecasts

and the

o Price and Volume forecasts.

basis for these forecasts.

For

industrial

minerals the customer

specification,

testing

and acceptance

requirements prior to a supply contract.

Economic

The inputs to the economic analysis to

Financial modelling of the current and planned

produce the net present value (NPV) in

operation based on the revenue and cost

the study, the source and confidence of

assumptions outlined above supports the Ore

these

economic

inputs

including

Reserve estimate.

estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports

NPV

ranges

and sensitivity to

the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to

variations

in

the

significant

the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in

assumptions and inputs.

revenue

Social

The

status

of

agreements

with key

All required native title and heritage agreements are

stakeholders and matters leading to

in place for the current operation underway.

social licence to operate.

Other

To the extent relevant, the impact of

Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.

the following on the project and/or on

Project currently operating with Mining Proposal

the estimation and classification of the

approval received from DMIRS.

Ore Reserves:

Any

identified

material naturally

occurring risks.

The

status

of material legal

agreements

and

marketing

arrangements.

The

status

of

governmental

agreements and approvals critical to

the viability of the project, such as

mineral

tenement

status,

and

government

and

statutory

approvals.

There must be reasonable grounds to

expect that all necessary Government

approvals will be received within the

timeframes anticipated in the Pre-

Feasibility

or

Feasibility

study.

Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent.

Page 20 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Classification

The basis for the classification of the

Ore Reserves into varying confidence

categories.

Whether the result appropriately

reflects the Competent Person's view

of the deposit.

The proportion of Probable Ore

Reserves that have been derived from

Measured Mineral Resources (if any).

  • All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves.
  • All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Proved Ore Reserves.
  • This classification is considered appropriate in the view of the competent person.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

There have been no (external) audits or reviews of

reviews

Ore Reserve estimates.

the Ore Reserve estimates.

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

Factors that may affect the global tonnages and

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level

grade estimates may include: geological

accuracy/

in the Ore Reserve estimate using an

interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution;

confidence

approach

or

procedure

deemed

and processing performance.

appropriate by the Competent Person. Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of

For example, the application of

October 2019 have been carried out on production of

statistical or geostatistical procedures

7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The

to quantify the relative accuracy of the

actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe

reserve within stated confidence limits,

across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes;

or, if such an approach is not deemed

100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101%

appropriate, a qualitative discussion of

of P% and 96% of LOI.

the factors which could affect the

No assessment of the relative accuracy or

relative accuracy and confidence of the

confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been

estimate.

undertaken.

The statement should specify whether

it relates to global or local estimates,

and, if local, state the relevant

tonnages, which should be relevant to

technical

and

economic

evaluation.

Documentation

should

include

assumptions made and the procedures

used.

Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.

It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.

Page 21 of 27

TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - PARKER RANGE (MT CAUDAN)

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves

  • Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
  • Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
  • The Mt Parker Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Mt Parker Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate..
  • The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken

The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine,

by the Competent Person and the

MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL.

outcome of those visits.

Mr Jaine has visited the Parker Range site

  • If no site visits have been undertaken informing access requirements and site layout

indicate why this is the case.

details for the Parker Range pit and stage designs.

Study status

The type and level of study undertaken

A Definitive Feasibilty Study (DFS) was completed

to enable Mineral Resources to be

by RPM (formally Runge) in 2009.

converted to Ore Reserves.

An updated Resource model was completed by

The Code requires that a study to at least

RPM in June 2019.

Pre-Feasibility Study level has been

MRL have updated the previous study to integrate

undertaken

to

convert

Mineral

and blend the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit

Resources to Ore Reserves. Such

into existing MRL Operations with processing

studies will have been carried out and

through the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility.

will have determined a mine plan that is

technically achievable and economically

viable, and that material Modifying

Factors have been considered.

Cut-off

The basis

of the cut-off grade(s) or

A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore

parameters

quality parameters applied.

within the optimisation.

The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of

achieving product specifications suitable for

marketing.

All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit

designs have been scheduled.

Mining factors or assumptions

  • The method and assumptions used as General Method for Conversion of Mineral reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Resources to Reserves

Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral

Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a

Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either

diluted mining model;

by application of appropriate factors by

Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X

optimisation or by preliminary or detailed

Optimisation software including Measured and

design).

Indicated categories only and using input net price,

The choice, nature and appropriateness

cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall

of the selected

mining method(s)

and

angle assumptions;

other

mining

parameters

including

Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on

associated design issues such as pre-

the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell

strip, access, etc.

results;

The

assumptions made

regarding

Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit

geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes,

design inventory to achieve marketing product

stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre-

specifications; and

production drilling.

Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by

The

major assumptions made

and

Mineral Resource category and classification to

Mineral Resource model used for pit and

stope optimisation (if appropriate).

corresponding Ore Reserve category.

Page 22 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

  • The mining dilution factors used.
  • The mining recovery factors used.
  • Any minimum mining widths used.
  • The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
  • The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.

Mining Method

  • Planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
  • Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
  • Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
  • Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
  • Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
  • Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
  • All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
  • No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.

Additional Infrastructure for Development of

Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes:

Road construction for road train haulage to the

Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including

highway crossing upgrades

Site access road upgrade

ROM pad construction

HV & LV workshops

Warehouse

Fuel storage and dispensing

Magazines

Wash down pad

Power

Potable water

Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions.

Metallurgical

The metallurgical process proposed and

Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of

factors

or

the appropriateness of that process to

conventional dry crushing and screening to

assumptions

the style of mineralisation.

produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines

  • Whether the metallurgical process is products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant

well-tested technology or novel in

has been in its current configuration since 2012.

nature.

Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore

The

nature,

amount

and

processing plant in 2016.

representativeness of metallurgical test

The deleterious element grades in the Ore

work undertaken, the nature of the

Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral

metallurgical domaining applied and the

Resources.

corresponding metallurgical

recovery

The element grades of the products are based on

factors applied.

estimated regression and mass balancing from

Any assumptions or allowances made

similar type Iron Ore deposits.

for deleterious elements.

  • The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which
    such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a

Page 23 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

whole.

  • For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications?

Environmental

The

status of studies

of potential

Required environmental approvals were previously

environmental impacts of the mining and

sought and approved but have now lapsed. MRL

processing operation. Details of waste

is currently renewing these approvals and is

rock

characterisation

and

the

preparing a mining proposal for the planned

consideration of potential sites, status of

operation at Parker Range (Mt Caudan).

design options considered and, where

Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low

applicable, the status of approvals for

potential for acid rock drainage with less than 0.1%

process residue storage and waste

of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.

dumps should be reported.

Any PAF material identified will be managed in

accordance with operational PAF management

procedures.

Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.

Works to include

  • Site access road
  • Haul roads
  • Offices / workshops / ablutions including septics
  • Water pipeline
  • Power plant
  • Topsoil stockpiling
  • ROM pad
  • Waste dump construction
  • Evaporation ponds.

Costs

The derivation of, or assumptions made,

regarding projected capital costs in the

study.

The methodology used to estimate

operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of

deleterious elements.

The derivation of assumptions made of

metal or commodity price(s), for the

principal minerals and co- products.

The source of exchange rates used in

the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of

treatment and refining charges,

penalties for failure to meet specification,

etc.

The allowances made for royalties

payable, both Government and private.

  • Capital costs for development have been estimated in-house through the MRL group's internal specialist engineering capability.
  • Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
  • An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
  • The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
  • Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
  • Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
  • An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.

Page 24 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Revenue factors

The derivation of, or assumptions made

The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for

regarding

revenue

factors including

the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR

head grade, metal or commodity price(s)

62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent

exchange

rates, transportation

and

to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.

treatment

charges,

penalties,

net

A 15% average price discount for both lump and

smelter returns, etc.

fines has been applied to provide for deleterious

The derivation of assumptions made of

elements in the product.

metal or commodity price(s), for the

principal metals, minerals and co-

products.

Market

The demand, supply and stock situation

Lump and Fines yields and regression parameters

assessment

for

the

particular

commodity,

have been estimated from similar style deposits.

consumption trends and factors likely to

MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in

affect supply and demand into the future.

house iron ore marketing expertise.

A customer and competitor analysis

There have been no (external):

along with the identification of likely

o

Market assessment investigations;

market windows for the product.

o Customer or competitor analyses; or

Price and volume forecasts and the

o Price and Volume forecasts.

basis for these forecasts.

For industrial minerals the customer

specification, testing

and

acceptance

requirements prior to a supply contract.

Economic

The inputs to the economic analysis to

Financial modelling of the current and planned

produce the net present value (NPV) in

operation based on the revenue and cost

the study, the source and confidence of

assumptions outlined above supports the Ore

these

economic

inputs

including

Reserve estimate.

estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

Mine

Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing

  • NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no
    in the significant assumptions and change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15%

inputs.

reduction in revenue

Social

The status of agreements with key

Agreements with stakeholders are still in the

stakeholders and matters leading to

process of being negotiated with stakeholders

social licence to operate.

following the acquisition of the project by MRL from

Cazaly.

Arrangements are in place for the undertaking of

additional heritage surveys as required.

Page 25 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Other

To the extent relevant, the impact of the

Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.

following on the project and/or on the

There are no unresolved matters which are

estimation and classification of the Ore

dependent on third parties on which extraction of

Reserves:

the reserve is contingent.

Any

identified

material

naturally

It is anticipated that all necessary Government

occurring risks.

approvals will be received within expected

The status of material legal agreements

timeframes.

and marketing arrangements.

The status of governmental agreements

and approvals critical to the viability of

the project, such as mineral tenement

status, and government and statutory

approvals. There must be reasonable

grounds to expect that all necessary

Government approvals will be received

within the timeframes anticipated in the

Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study.

Highlight and discuss the materiality of

any unresolved matter that is dependent

on a third party on which extraction of the

reserve is contingent.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Ore

All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit

Reserves into

varying

confidence

designs and scheduled to achieve marketing

categories.

specifications have been converted to Proved Ore

Whether the result appropriately reflects

Reserves.

the Competent Person's view of the

This classification is considered appropriate in the

deposit.

view of the competent person.

The

proportion

of Probable Ore

Reserves that have been derived from

Measured Mineral Resources (if any).

Audits

or

The results of any audits or reviews of

There have been no external audits or reviews of

reviews

Ore Reserve estimates.

the Ore Reserve estimates.

Page 26 of 27

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the

relative

relative accuracy and confidence level in

accuracy/

the Ore Reserve estimate using an

confidence

approach

or

procedure

deemed

appropriate by the Competent Person.

For example, the application of statistical

or geostatistical procedures to quantify

the relative accuracy of the reserve

within stated confidence limits, or, if such

an approach is not deemed appropriate,

a qualitative discussion of the factors

which could affect the relative accuracy

and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and,

if local, state the relevant tonnages,

which should be relevant to technical

and

economic

evaluation.

Documentation

should

include

assumptions made and the procedures

used.

Accuracy

and

confidence

discussions

should extend to specific discussions of

any applied Modifying Factors that may

have a material impact on Ore Reserve

viability, or for which there are remaining

areas of uncertainty at the current study

stage.

It is recognised that this

may

not

be

possible

or

appropriate

in

all

circumstances.

These statements

of

relative accuracy and confidence of the

estimate should be compared with

production data, where available.

  • Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.
  • No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken.

Page 27 of 27

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Exploration Target Statement
PU
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Ore Reserve Statement
PU
11/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 18/11/2019 Becoming a substantial holder
PU
11/14MINERAL RESOURCES : 15/11/2019 Annual General Meeting - webcast details
PU
11/14Ecuador opens first large-scale gold mine with Canada's Lundin
RE
11/12MINERAL RESOURCES : 13/11/2019 Change in substantial holding for BAR
PU
11/11MINERAL RESOURCES : Growing a mo to support our ‘bros'
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 079 M
EBIT 2020 489 M
Net income 2020 277 M
Finance 2020 484 M
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 2 752 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,43  AUD
Last Close Price 14,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.24%1 874
CENTAMIN PLC4.41%1 702
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED54.20%1 600
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED66.81%934
FAMUR S.A.-29.63%564
IMDEX LIMITED41.59%394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group