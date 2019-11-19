Mineral Resources : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Ore Reserve Statement
11/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
20 November 2019
YILGARN - ORE RESERVE STATEMENT
HIGHLIGHTS
Maiden combined Ore Reserve statement for MRL's Yilgarn deposits: Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
Total combined Yilgarn Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt (dry) at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO2, 1.95% Al2O3, 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI.
Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN; MRL) is pleased to announce an inaugural combined Ore Reserve for its Yilgarn Operations that includes its deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range.
Following a review of MRL's Yilgarn Deposits at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range and the updating of the Mineral Resources (by Mr. Matthew Watson of Mineral Resources Limited, Mr Clint Ward formally of Cliffs APIO & Mr David Allmark of RPM Global), Mr Ross Jaine of Mineral Resources Limited has reviewed and compiled the Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2019.
The Yilgarn Total Ore Reserves, using a 54% Fe cut-off, now stands at:
Proven 13.8Mt at 57.1% Fe, 5.2% SiO2, 2.3% Al2O3, 0.02% P and 9.0% LOI and;
Probable 27.0Mt at 58.8% Fe, 4.8% SiO2, 1.8% Al2O3, 0.14% P and 7.8% LOI.
YILGARN ORE RESERVE COMMENTARY
The Ore Reserve of 40.8Mt at 58.2% Fe, 4.9% SiO2, 2.0% Al2O3, 0.097% P and 8.2% LOI is based on:
The combined Yilgarn Mineral Resources announced on 20 November 2019 of 108.6 million tonnes at 56.8% Fe, 6.3% SiO2, 2.2% Al2O3, 0.11% P and 8.2% LOI using a nominal cut-off grade of 50% Fe.
Results from production to date with the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception sites operational since re-commencement of mining and crushing in November 2018 and shipping in December 2018; and
Feasibility level studies undertaken internally by MRL using its in-house design, engineering and metallurgy teams drawing upon their operational experiences at Koolyanobbing as well as other Iron Ore projects operated by MRL in Western Australia - these studies are not for release to the market due to them containing commercially and technically sensitive information.
Due to the deposit integration inherent in the Ore Reserve, the following supporting data is comprehensive and addresses the Reserve generation process collectively for all deposits.
All tonnes are reported on a dry basis.
Mining models with ore loss and dilution have been generated by regularisation of the sub-celled geological Mineral Resource models using a selective mining unit block size of 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (width) by 6.0m (depth) for all deposits with the exception of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) regularised at 15.0m (length) by 6.25m (width) by 5.0m (depth). The larger volume chosen for Parker Range addresses uncertainty given mining has not yet commenced there.
This was followed by:
Pit optimisation using Whittle 4X software using Measured and Indicated Resource category material only;
Detailed open pit stage designs with a minimum mining width of 30 metres; and
Mine scheduling and costing.
Operational waste dump and stockpile designs were in place when MRL commenced production in 2018. These have since been refined to suit MRL's operating model.
The Ore Reserves have been classified based on their Mineral Resource category, are within the final pit designs and have been scheduled to achieve marketing product specifications. No other modifying factors have been used in the classification of Ore Reserves.
The cut-off grade (54% Fe) was chosen following strategic mine planning analysis which sought to optimise ore extraction against the current marketing plan for MRL, considering the Fe content as well as the levels of contaminants.
Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the mine plans. While no Inferred Mineral Resources are reported in the Ore Reserves these have the potential to increase the mining inventory with further drilling and metallurgical testing. The Ore Reserve is a subset of the Mineral Resources.
All required environmental approvals are in place for the currently operating Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception pits with final approvals being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
All required native title and heritage agreements are in place for the current operations with additional agreements similarly being sought for Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
Current and planned mining is by use of conventional open pit drill and blast, load and haul methods. The current primary mine production fleet comprises Hitachi EX1900, EX2600, EX3600 excavators and matching haul trucks with required infrastructure for all mining operations in place with the exception of the undeveloped Parker Range.
The following additional infrastructure will be required for the development of the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit and is included in the capital estimates. Additional Infrastructure for Development of Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes:
Road construction for road train haulage to the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including highway crossing upgrades
Site access road upgradeo ROM pad construction
HV & LV workshopso Warehouse o Fuel storage and dispensing o Magazines o Wash down pad o Power plant o Potable water o Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions
Waste rock characterisation studies have been completed and indicate minimal quantities of Potentially Acid Forming material.
The key parameters used for conversion of the Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves include (but are not limited to) the following:
Pricing
US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe
0.74 AUD/USD exchange rate
A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines for deleterious elements in the product
Price Sensitivity
Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in revenue.
Costs
Ore haulage and rail costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and include fixed and variable cost components.
Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts based on current actual costs and current third party contracts.
Government and third party royalties have been included in the costs.
Treatment and processing costs have been estimated based on existing MRL crushing and screening operations.
Geotechnical / Hydrogeology
Overall pit slopes of 36° to 41° as estimated from Geotechnical studies provided by external consultants and past and present mining practices.
Groundwater management is based on advice provided by external consultants. Dewatering, where required, is conducted using ex-pit bores and sumps.
Ore Recovery
An ore recovery of 95% supported by reconciliation of actual production against the mining model for Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception.
An ore recovery of 100% for Parker Range with a larger selective mining unit block size providing a higher degree of dilution than the Koolyanobbing, Windarling and Deception models. The SMU and recovery will be monitored once mining has commenced.
Reconciliation
Reconciliation has been conducted on MRL production to the end of October 2019 on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations
≥ 54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%; 95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI.
Processing
Processing is via the existing crushing and screening plant.
The plant uses dry processing methods to size and separate Iron Ore lump and fines products for direct shipping. No beneficiation is required and there is no yield loss.
An 11M wet tonne per annum ore processing rate is assumed in generation of the Ore Reserves. The existing plant was reported by Cliffs to have produced 11.8Mt in 2016.
Yilgarn Iron Ore Reserves (as at 30 June 2019)
Iron Mineralisation
Proved Reserves
Deposit
Type
Cut-off
Tonnes
Fe
SiO2
Al2O3
P
LOI
(Fe %)
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Parker Range
Open Pit
54
13.8
57.1
5.18
2.25
0.020
9.02
Sub-Total
54
13.8
57.1
5.18
2.25
0.020
9.02
Iron Mineralisation
Probable Reserves
Deposit
Type
Cut-off
Tonnes
Fe
SiO2
Al2O3
P
LOI
(Fe %)
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Deception
Open Pit
54
9.3
59.9
4.84
1.96
0.118
6.13
F Pits
Open Pit
54
4.9
57.4
6.23
1.44
0.058
9.23
Windarling
Open Pit
54
9.9
58.7
4.09
1.59
0.224
8.32
Parker Range
Open Pit
54
2.8
57.9
4.27
2.59
0.024
9.18
Sub-Total
54
27.0
58.8
4.76
1.80
0.136
7.83
Iron Mineralisation
Total Reserves
Deposit
Type
Cut-off
Tonnes
Fe
SiO2
Al2O3
P
LOI
(Fe %)
(Mt)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Grand Total
54
40.8
58.2
4.90
1.95
0.097
8.23
All tonnages reported on a dry basis. Note that small discrepancies may occur due to rounding.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to the Ore Reserve estimates at Koolyanobbing, Windarling, Deception and Parker Range (Mt Caudan) is based on, and fairly represents, information that has been compiled by Mr Ross Jaine, who is a full time employee of Mineral Resources Limited and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Jaine has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Jaine consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
Forward Looking Statement
This ASX announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with iron ore exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.
Forward-looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Mineral Resource Ltd. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.
ENDS
APPENDIX 1: JORC COMPLIANT IRON ORE RESERVES
The following information is provided in accordance with Table 1 of Appendix 5A of the JORC Code 2012 - Section 4 (Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves)
Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data), Section 2 (Reporting of Exploration Results) and Section 3 (Estimation and Reporting) is not being reported in this document.
TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - KOOLYANOBBING
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3 also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Koolyanobbing Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.
Site visits
∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken
∙
The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine,
by the Competent Person and the
MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL.
outcome of those visits.
∙
Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed
If no site visits have been undertaken operating assumptions used for estimation of the
indicate why this is the case.
Ore Reserves.
Study status
∙ The type and level of study undertaken
∙
The Koolyanobbing mining operations are located
to enable Mineral Resources to be
in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia
converted to Ore Reserves.
approximately 10km east by road from the
∙ The Code requires that a study to at least
∙
Koolyanobbing ore processing facility.
Pre-Feasibility Study level has been
The Koolyanobbing Ore Reserves are comprised of
undertaken
to
convert
Mineral
three pit stages across three deposits F1, F2 and
Resources to Ore Reserves. Such
F3
studies will have been carried out and
∙
Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the
will have determined a mine plan that is
Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron
technically achievable and economically
Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron
viable, and that material Modifying
ore shipment sailing in February 2018.
Factors have been considered.
∙
MRL recommenced mining and crushing in
November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.
∙
The conversion of Mineral Resources to Ore
Reserves is based on current and forecast on-
going production and operating costs.
Cut-off
∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or
parameters
quality parameters applied.
A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.
Mining factors
∙ The method and assumptions used as
or assumptions
reported in the Pre-Feasibility or
Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral
General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves
Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre- strip, access, etc.
The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre- production drilling.
The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
The mining dilution factors used.
The mining recovery factors used.
Any minimum mining widths used.
The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.
diluted mining model;
Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.
Mining Method
Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX2600 excavator and 4x 150t capacity dump trucks.
Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation per the geotechnical design.
Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
An ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with mining operations at Koolyanobbing currently underway.
Metallurgical
factors or assumptions
The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the
Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
metallurgical domaining applied and the
Resources.
corresponding metallurgical recovery
∙ The element grades of the products are based on
factors applied.
regression and mass balancing from both
Any assumptions or allowances made production data and geo-metallurgical test work
for deleterious elements.
results.
The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which
such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications?
Environmental
∙ The
status of studies
of potential
∙ All required environmental approvals are in place
environmental impacts of the mining and
for current ore and waste mining operations at
processing operation. Details of waste
Koolyanobbing.
rock
characterisation
and
the
∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low
consideration of potential sites, status of
potential for acid rock drainage with less than 1%
design options considered and, where
of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.
applicable, the status of approvals for
∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in
process residue storage and waste
accordance with operational PAF management
dumps should be reported.
procedures.
∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit,
waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and
associated infrastructure.
Infrastructure∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.
All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing.
The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.3M wet tonnes of ore from Koolyanobbing.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Costs
∙
The derivation of, or assumptions made,
regarding projected capital costs in the
study.
∙
The methodology used to estimate
operating costs.
∙
Allowances made for the content of
deleterious elements.
∙ The derivation of assumptions made of
metal or commodity price(s), for the
principal minerals and co- products.
∙ The source of exchange rates used in
the study.
∙ Derivation of transportation charges.
∙ The basis for forecasting or source of
treatment and refining charges,
penalties for failure to meet specification,
etc.
∙
The allowances made for royalties
payable, both Government and private.
With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Koolyanobbing, no additional major capital items are required for the Project
Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Revenue factors
∙
The derivation of, or assumptions made
∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for
regarding
revenue
factors including
the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR
head grade, metal or commodity price(s)
62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent
exchange
rates, transportation
and
to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.
treatment
charges,
penalties,
net
∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and
smelter returns, etc.
fines has been applied to provide for deleterious
∙ The derivation of assumptions made of
elements in the product.
metal or commodity price(s), for the
principal metals, minerals and co-
products.
Market
∙
The demand, supply and stock situation
∙
The
Lump and Fines products are currently
assessment
for
the
particular
commodity,
exported by MRL and their current relative values
consumption trends and factors likely to
are well understood.
∙
affect supply and demand into the future.
∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in
A customer and competitor analysis
house iron ore marketing expertise.
along with the identification of likely
∙ There have been no (external):
∙
market windows for the product.
o
Market assessment investigations;
Price and volume forecasts and the
o Customer or competitor analyses; or
∙
basis for these forecasts.
o Price and Volume forecasts.
For industrial minerals the customer
specification, testing
and
acceptance
requirements prior to a supply contract.
Economic
∙
The inputs to the economic analysis to
∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned
produce the net present value (NPV) in
operation based on the revenue and cost
the study, the source and confidence of
assumptions outlined above supports the Ore
these
economic
inputs
including
Reserve estimate.
estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.
∙
Mine
Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing
NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no
in the significant assumptions and
change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15%
inputs.
reduction in revenue
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Social
∙
The status of agreements with key
∙ All required native title and heritage agreements
stakeholders and matters leading to
are in place for the current operation underway.
social licence to operate.
Other
∙
To the extent relevant, the impact of the
∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.
following on the project and/or on the
∙ Project currently operating with Mining Proposal
estimation and classification of the Ore
approval received from DMIRS.
Reserves:
∙
Any
identified
material
naturally
occurring risks.
∙ The status of material legal agreements
and marketing arrangements.
∙ The status of governmental agreements
and approvals critical to the viability of
the project, such as mineral tenement
status, and government and statutory
approvals. There must be reasonable
grounds to expect that all necessary
Government approvals will be received
within the timeframes anticipated in the
Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study.
Highlight and discuss the materiality of
any unresolved matter that is dependent
on a third party on which extraction of the
reserve is contingent.
Classification
∙
The basis for the classification of the Ore
∙ All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit
Reserves into
varying
confidence
designs and scheduled to achieve marketing
categories.
specifications have been converted to Probable
∙ Whether the result appropriately reflects
Ore Reserves.
the Competent Person's view of the
∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit
deposit.
designs and scheduled to achieve marketing
∙ The
proportion
of Probable Ore
specifications have been converted to Proved Ore
Reserves that have been derived from
Reserves.
Measured Mineral Resources (if any).
∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the
view of the competent person.
Audits
or∙ The results of any audits or reviews of
reviews
Ore Reserve estimates.
There have been no external audits or reviews of the Ore Reserve estimates.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Discussion of ∙
Where appropriate a statement of the
relative
relative accuracy and confidence level in
accuracy/
the Ore Reserve estimate using an
confidence
approach
or
procedure
deemed
appropriate by the Competent Person.
For example, the application of statistical
or geostatistical procedures to quantify
the relative accuracy of the reserve
within stated confidence limits, or, if such
an approach is not deemed appropriate,
a qualitative discussion of the factors
which could affect the relative accuracy
and confidence of the estimate.
∙ The statement should specify whether it
relates to global or local estimates, and,
if local, state the relevant tonnages,
which should be relevant to technical
and
economic
evaluation.
Documentation
should
include
assumptions made and the procedures
used.
∙
Accuracy
and
confidence
discussions
should extend to specific discussions of
any applied Modifying Factors that may
have a material impact on Ore Reserve
viability, or for which there are remaining
areas of uncertainty at the current study
stage.
∙ It is recognised that this
may
not
be
possible
or
appropriate
in
all
circumstances.
These statements
of
relative accuracy and confidence of the
estimate should be compared with
production data, where available.
Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.
Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of October 2019 have been carried out on production of 7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The actual combined production reconciliations ≥
54% Fe across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes; 100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101% of P% and 96% of LOI.
No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken.
TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - WINDARLING
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
The Windarling Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Windarling Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.
Site visits
∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken
∙
The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM
by the Competent Person and the
a full-time employee of MRL.
outcome of those visits.
∙
Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating
If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore
indicate why this is the case.
Reserves.
Study status
∙ The type and level of study undertaken
∙ The Windarling mining operations are located in the
to enable Mineral Resources to be
Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately
converted to Ore Reserves.
100km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore
∙ The Code requires that a study to at
processing facility.
least Pre-Feasibility Study level has
∙ The Windarling Ore Reserves are comprised of four
been undertaken to convert Mineral
pit stages across four deposits W1, W3, W7 and W10
Resources to Ore Reserves. Such
∙
Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the
studies will have been carried out and
Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron
will have determined a mine plan that
Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron
is
technically
achievable
and
ore shipment sailing in February 2018.
economically viable, and that material
∙ MRL
recommenced
mining
and crushing
in
Modifying
Factors
have
been
November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.
considered.
∙
The
conversion of
Mineral
Resources to
Ore
Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs.
Cut-off
∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or
parameters
quality parameters applied.
A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.
Mining factors or assumptions
The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining
method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.
The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control
General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves
Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;
Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
and pre-production drilling.
The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
The mining dilution factors used.
The mining recovery factors used.
Any minimum mining widths used.
The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.
Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.
Mining Method
Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX1900 excavator and 3x 150t capacity dump trucks.
Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
Overall wall angles of 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% was applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Windarling currently underway.
Metallurgical factors or assumptions
The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and
the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.
Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.
The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the
Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.
The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.
The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
appropriate mineralogy to meet the
specifications?
Environmental
∙ The status of studies of potential
∙ All required environmental approvals are in place for
environmental impacts of the mining
current ore and waste Mining operations at
and processing operation. Details of
Windarling.
waste rock characterisation and the
∙
Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low
consideration of potential sites, status
potential for acid rock drainage with less than 4% of
of design options considered and,
all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.
where applicable, the status of
∙
Any PAF material identified will be managed in
approvals for process residue storage
accordance with operational PAF management
and waste dumps should be reported.
procedures.
∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit,
waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and
associated infrastructure.
Infrastructure∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.
All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling.
The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled, to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant, over 2.4M wet tonnes of ore from Windarling.
Costs∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.
The methodology used to estimate operating costs.
Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.
The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.
The source of exchange rates used in the study.
Derivation of transportation charges.
The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.
The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private.
With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste Mining operations at Windarling, no additional major capital items are required for the Project.
Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Revenue factors ∙The
derivation of,
or assumptions
made
regarding
revenue
factors
including head grade, metal or
commodity price(s)
exchange
rates,
transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc.
The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co- products.
The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR 62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.
A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines has been applied to provide for deleterious elements in the product.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Market
∙
The demand, supply and stock
∙ The Lump and Fines products are currently exported
assessment
situation for the particular commodity,
by MRL and their current relative values are well
consumption trends and factors likely
understood.
to affect supply and demand into the
∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house
future.
iron ore marketing expertise.
∙ A customer
and
competitor
analysis
∙ There have been no (external):
along with the identification of likely
o
Market assessment investigations;
market windows for the product.
o Customer or competitor analyses; or
∙ Price
and
volume
forecasts
and the
o Price and Volume forecasts.
basis for these forecasts.
∙ For industrial minerals
the
customer
specification,
testing and acceptance
requirements prior to a supply contract.
Economic
∙
The inputs to the economic analysis to
∙
Financial modelling of the current and planned
produce the net present value (NPV) in
operation based on the revenue and cost
the study, the source and confidence of
assumptions outlined above supports the Ore
these
economic
inputs
including
Reserve estimate.
estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.
∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports
∙ NPV
ranges
and
sensitivity
to
the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to
variations
in
the
significant
the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in
assumptions and inputs.
revenue
Social
∙
The status of agreements with key
∙ All required native title and heritage agreements are
stakeholders and matters leading to
in place for the operation currently underway.
social licence to operate.
Other
∙
To the extent relevant, the impact of
∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.
the following on the project and/or on
∙
Project currently operating with Mining Proposal
the estimation and classification of the
approval received from DMIRS.
Ore Reserves:
∙ Any
identified
material
naturally
occurring risks.
∙ The
status
of
material
legal
agreements
and
marketing
arrangements.
∙
The
status
of
governmental
agreements and approvals critical to
the viability of the project, such as
mineral
tenement
status,
and
government and
statutory approvals.
There must be reasonable grounds to
expect that all necessary Government
approvals will be received within the
timeframes anticipated in the Pre-
Feasibility
or
Feasibility
study.
Highlight and discuss the materiality of
any unresolved matter that is
dependent on a third party on which
extraction of the reserve is contingent.
Classification
∙
The basis for the classification of the
∙ All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit
Ore Reserves into varying confidence
designs and scheduled to achieve marketing
categories.
specifications have been converted to Probable Ore
∙ Whether
the
result
appropriately
Reserves.
reflects the Competent Person's view
∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit
of the deposit.
designs and
scheduled to achieve marketing
The proportion of Probable Ore specifications have been converted to Proved Ore
Reserves that have been derived from
Reserves.
Measured Mineral Resources (if any).
∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
view of the competent person.
Audits or
∙ The results of any audits or reviews of
∙ There have been no (external) audits or reviews of
appropriate by the Competent Person.∙ Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of
For example, the application of
October 2019 have been carried out on production of
statistical or geostatistical procedures
7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The
to quantify the relative accuracy of the
actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe
reserve within stated confidence limits,
across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes;
or, if such an approach is not deemed
100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101%
appropriate, a qualitative discussion of
of P% and 96% of LOI.
the factors which could affect the
∙ No assessment of the relative accuracy or
relative accuracy and confidence of the
confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been
estimate.
undertaken.
∙ The statement should specify whether
it relates to global or local estimates,
and, if local, state the relevant
tonnages, which should be relevant to
technical
and
economic
evaluation.
Documentation
should
include
assumptions made and the procedures
used.
∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.
∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.
TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - DECEPTION
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
The Deception Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Deception Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate.
The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.
Site visits
∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken
∙
The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine, MAusIMM
by the Competent Person and the
a full-time employee of MRL.
outcome of those visits.
∙
Mr Jaine has visited the site and confirmed operating
If no site visits have been undertaken assumptions used for estimation of the Ore
indicate why this is the case.
Reserves.
Study status
∙ The type and level of study undertaken
∙ The Deception mining operations are located in the
to enable Mineral Resources to be
Yilgarn region of Western Australia approximately
converted to Ore Reserves.
122km north by road from the Koolyanobbing ore
∙ The Code requires that a study to at
processing facility.
least Pre-Feasibility Study level has
∙ The Deception Ore Reserves are comprised of two
been undertaken to convert Mineral
pit stages across one deposit.
Resources to Ore Reserves. Such
∙
Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) acquired the
studies will have been carried out and
Koolyanobbing Project from Cliffs Asia Pacific Iron
will have determined a mine plan that
Ore Limited (Cliffs) in July 2018 with Cliffs final iron
is
technically
achievable
and
ore shipment sailing in February 2018.
economically viable, and that material
∙ MRL
recommenced
mining
and crushing
in
Modifying
Factors
have
been
November 2018 and shipping in December 2018.
considered.
∙
The
conversion of
Mineral
Resources to
Ore
Reserves is based on current and forecast on-going production and operating costs.
Cut-off
∙ The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or
parameters
quality parameters applied.
A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore within the optimisation.
The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of achieving product specifications suitable for marketing.
All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit designs have been scheduled.
Mining factors or assumptions
The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining
method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.
The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes, stope sizes, etc), grade control
General Method for Conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves
Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a diluted mining model;
Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X Optimisation software including Measured and Indicated categories only and using input net price, cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall angle assumptions;
Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell results;
Life-of-Minescenario analysis and scheduling of pit design inventory to achieve marketing product specifications; and
Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
and pre-production drilling.
The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
The mining dilution factors used.
The mining recovery factors used.
Any minimum mining widths used.
The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.
Mineral Resource category and classification to corresponding Ore Reserve category.
Mining Method
Current and planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
The current primary mine production fleet comprises 1x Hitachi EX3600 excavator and 4x 180t capacity dump trucks.
Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 39° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Dilution has been applied by regularisation of the Resource model using a selective mining unit of 6.0m (width) by 12.0m (length) by 6.0m (depth).
In addition to regularisation, an ore mining recovery factor of 95% has been applied in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
All infrastructure requirements for the selected mining method are in place with Mining Operations at Deception currently underway.
Metallurgical factors or assumptions
The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and
the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.
Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.
The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve
Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of conventional dry crushing and screening to produce
Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines products.
The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant has been in its current configuration since 2012.
Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant in 2016.
The deleterious element grades in the Ore Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral Resources.
The element grades of the products are based on regression and mass balancing from both production data and geo-metallurgical test work results.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
estimation been based on the
appropriate mineralogy to meet the
specifications?
Environmental
∙ The status of studies of potential
∙ All required environmental approvals are in place for
environmental impacts of the mining
current ore and waste mining operations at
and processing operation. Details of
Deception.
waste rock characterisation and the
∙
Waste rock
characterisation
studies
indicate low
consideration of potential sites, status
potential for potentially acid forming (PAF) drainage
of design options considered and,
with less than 4% of total waste material reporting a
where applicable, the status of
sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.
approvals for process residue storage
∙
Any PAF material
identified
will be
managed in
and waste dumps should be reported.
accordance
with
operational
PAF
management
procedures.
∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure.
Infrastructure∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.
All Infrastructure requirements are in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception.
The Ore processing facility and supporting infrastructure in place has historically supported production rates of 11M wet tonnes per annum.
Since closure by Cliffs in February 2018 MRL has hauled to and crushed at the Koolyanobbing ore processing plant over 1.5M wet tonnes of ore from Deception.
Costs∙ The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.
The methodology used to estimate operating costs.
Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.
The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal minerals and co- products.
The source of exchange rates used in the study.
Derivation of transportation charges.
The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.
The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private.
With all Infrastructure requirements in place for current ore and waste mining operations at Deception, no additional major capital items are required for the Project
Sustaining capital is provided for in the unit rates used in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Revenue factors
∙
The derivation of, or assumptions
∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for
made
regarding
revenue
factors
the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR
including head grade, metal or
62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent
commodity price(s) exchange rates,
to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.
transportation and treatment charges,
∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and fines
penalties, net smelter returns, etc.
has been applied to provide for deleterious elements
∙ The derivation of assumptions made of
in the product.
metal or commodity price(s), for the
principal metals, minerals and co-
products.
Market
∙
The demand, supply and stock
∙ The Lump and Fines products are currently exported
assessment
situation for the particular commodity,
by MRL and their current relative values are well
consumption trends and factors likely
understood.
to affect supply and demand into the
∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in house
future.
iron ore marketing expertise.
∙ A customer and competitor
analysis
∙ There have been no (external):
along with the identification of likely
o Market assessment investigations;
∙
market windows for the product.
o Customer or competitor analyses; or
Price
and volume
forecasts
and the
o Price and Volume forecasts.
basis for these forecasts.
∙ For
industrial
minerals the customer
specification,
testing
and acceptance
requirements prior to a supply contract.
Economic
∙
The inputs to the economic analysis to
∙
Financial modelling of the current and planned
produce the net present value (NPV) in
operation based on the revenue and cost
the study, the source and confidence of
assumptions outlined above supports the Ore
these
economic
inputs
including
Reserve estimate.
estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.
∙ Mine Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing supports
∙ NPV
ranges
and sensitivity to
the Ore Reserves with no impact and no change to
variations
in
the
significant
the reported Ore Reserves with a 15% reduction in
assumptions and inputs.
revenue
Social
∙
The
status
of
agreements
with key
∙ All required native title and heritage agreements are
stakeholders and matters leading to
in place for the current operation underway.
social licence to operate.
Other
∙
To the extent relevant, the impact of
∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.
the following on the project and/or on
∙
Project currently operating with Mining Proposal
the estimation and classification of the
approval received from DMIRS.
Ore Reserves:
∙ Any
identified
material naturally
occurring risks.
∙ The
status
of material legal
agreements
and
marketing
arrangements.
∙
The
status
of
governmental
agreements and approvals critical to
the viability of the project, such as
mineral
tenement
status,
and
government
and
statutory
approvals.
There must be reasonable grounds to
expect that all necessary Government
approvals will be received within the
timeframes anticipated in the Pre-
Feasibility
or
Feasibility
study.
Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Classification
∙ The basis for the classification of the
Ore Reserves into varying confidence
categories.
∙ Whether the result appropriately
reflects the Competent Person's view
of the deposit.
∙ The proportion of Probable Ore
Reserves that have been derived from
Measured Mineral Resources (if any).
All Indicated Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves.
All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit designs and scheduled to achieve marketing specifications have been converted to Proved Ore Reserves.
This classification is considered appropriate in the view of the competent person.
Audits or
∙ The results of any audits or reviews of
∙ There have been no (external) audits or reviews of
appropriate by the Competent Person.∙ Global reconciliations of MRL production to end of
For example, the application of
October 2019 have been carried out on production of
statistical or geostatistical procedures
7.5Mt blended feed from all Yilgarn operations. The
to quantify the relative accuracy of the
actual combined production reconciliations ≥ 54% Fe
reserve within stated confidence limits,
across the deposits combined are: 102% of tonnes;
or, if such an approach is not deemed
100% of Fe%;95% of SiO2%; 94% of Al2O3; 101%
appropriate, a qualitative discussion of
of P% and 96% of LOI.
the factors which could affect the
∙ No assessment of the relative accuracy or
relative accuracy and confidence of the
confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been
estimate.
undertaken.
∙ The statement should specify whether
it relates to global or local estimates,
and, if local, state the relevant
tonnages, which should be relevant to
technical
and
economic
evaluation.
Documentation
should
include
assumptions made and the procedures
used.
∙ Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.
∙ It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.
TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES - PARKER RANGE (MT CAUDAN)
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
The Mt Parker Ore Reserves are based on the corresponding Mt Parker Mineral Resource as announced in the Mineral Resource Statement - Koolyanobbing, Mt Dimer & Parker Range dated 20 November 2019.
The Mineral Resource estimate is not additional to the Ore Reserve estimate..
The Ore Reserve estimate is a sub-set of the Mineral Resource estimate.
Site visits
∙ Comment on any site visits undertaken
∙
The Competent Person is Mr Ross Jaine,
by the Competent Person and the
MAusIMM a full-time employee of MRL.
outcome of those visits.
∙
Mr Jaine has visited the Parker Range site
If no site visits have been undertaken informing access requirements and site layout
indicate why this is the case.
details for the Parker Range pit and stage designs.
Study status
∙ The type and level of study undertaken
∙
A Definitive Feasibilty Study (DFS) was completed
to enable Mineral Resources to be
by RPM (formally Runge) in 2009.
converted to Ore Reserves.
∙
An updated Resource model was completed by
∙ The Code requires that a study to at least
RPM in June 2019.
Pre-Feasibility Study level has been
∙
MRL have updated the previous study to integrate
undertaken
to
convert
Mineral
and blend the Parker Range (Mt Caudan) deposit
Resources to Ore Reserves. Such
into existing MRL Operations with processing
studies will have been carried out and
through the Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility.
will have determined a mine plan that is
technically achievable and economically
viable, and that material Modifying
Factors have been considered.
Cut-off
∙ The basis
of the cut-off grade(s) or
∙
A cut-off of 54% Fe has been used to define ore
parameters
quality parameters applied.
within the optimisation.
∙ The cut-off grade has been selected on the basis of
achieving product specifications suitable for
marketing.
∙
All Mineral Resources ≥54% Fe within the pit
designs have been scheduled.
Mining factors or assumptions
The method and assumptions used asGeneral Method for Conversion of Mineral reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Resources to Reserves
Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral
∙ Regularisation of the Mineral Resource model to a
Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either
diluted mining model;
by application of appropriate factors by
∙ Optimisation of the mining model using Whittle 4X
optimisation or by preliminary or detailed
Optimisation software including Measured and
design).
Indicated categories only and using input net price,
∙
The choice, nature and appropriateness
cost, cut-off grade, ore-recovery and overall pit wall
of the selected
mining method(s)
and
angle assumptions;
other
mining
parameters
including
∙ Detailed pit and stage designs completed based on
associated design issues such as pre-
the selected Whittle 4X Optimisation pit shell
strip, access, etc.
results;
∙
The
assumptions made
regarding
∙ Life-of-Mine scenario analysis and scheduling of pit
geotechnical parameters (eg pit slopes,
design inventory to achieve marketing product
stope sizes, etc), grade control and pre-
specifications; and
production drilling.
∙ Reporting of pit inventory above Fe% cut-off by
∙
The
major assumptions made
and
Mineral Resource category and classification to
Mineral Resource model used for pit and
stope optimisation (if appropriate).
corresponding Ore Reserve category.
Page 22 of 27
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
The mining dilution factors used.
The mining recovery factors used.
Any minimum mining widths used.
The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.
Mining Method
Planned mining of the resource is by use of conventional drill and blast, haul truck and excavator open pit methods.
Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump and stockpile designs.
Overall wall angles ranging from 36° to 41° have been used in the 4X Whittle Optimisation.
Minimum mining widths have been incorporated into pit designs consistent with current mining equipment operating parameters.
Minimum mining widths have not been included in the optimisation.
Final pit designs are based on Measured and Indicated Resource classifications only and exclude any Inferred Mineral Resources.
All Inferred material contained within the detailed pit design has been included in the scheduling process.
No Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the Ore Reserve Statement.
Additional Infrastructure for Development of
Parker Range (Mt Caudan) includes:
∙ Road construction for road train haulage to the
Koolyanobbing Ore processing facility including
highway crossing upgrades
∙ Site access road upgrade
∙
ROM pad construction
∙ HV & LV workshops
∙
Warehouse
∙ Fuel storage and dispensing
∙
Magazines
∙
Wash down pad
∙
Power
∙
Potable water
∙ Office facilities including crib hut and ablutions.
Metallurgical
∙ The metallurgical process proposed and ∙
Ore processing at Koolyanobbing consists of
factors
or
the appropriateness of that process to
conventional dry crushing and screening to
assumptions
the style of mineralisation.
produce Direct Ship Ore ("DSO") lump and fines
Whether the metallurgical process is products. The Koolyanobbing ore processing plant
well-tested technology or novel in
has been in its current configuration since 2012.
nature.
∙ Cliffs produced 11.8Mt from the Koolyanobbing ore
∙
The
nature,
amount
and
processing plant in 2016.
representativeness of metallurgical test
∙ The deleterious element grades in the Ore
work undertaken, the nature of the
Reserves have been estimated using the Mineral
metallurgical domaining applied and the
Resources.
corresponding metallurgical
recovery
∙ The element grades of the products are based on
∙
factors applied.
estimated regression and mass balancing from
Any assumptions or allowances made
similar type Iron Ore deposits.
for deleterious elements.
The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which
such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
whole.
For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications?
Environmental
∙ The
status of studies
of potential
∙ Required environmental approvals were previously
environmental impacts of the mining and
sought and approved but have now lapsed. MRL
processing operation. Details of waste
is currently renewing these approvals and is
rock
characterisation
and
the
preparing a mining proposal for the planned
consideration of potential sites, status of
operation at Parker Range (Mt Caudan).
design options considered and, where
∙ Waste rock characterisation studies indicate low
applicable, the status of approvals for
potential for acid rock drainage with less than 0.1%
process residue storage and waste
of all waste material with a sulphur content ≥ 0.3%.
dumps should be reported.
∙ Any PAF material identified will be managed in
accordance with operational PAF management
procedures.
∙ Mine designs consist of detailed Life-of-Mine pit, waste dump, stockpile designs, haul-roads and associated infrastructure.
Infrastructure∙ The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or accessed.
Works to include
Site access road
Haul roads
Offices / workshops / ablutions including septics
Water pipeline
Power plant
Topsoil stockpiling
ROM pad
Waste dump construction
Evaporation ponds.
Costs
∙
The derivation of, or assumptions made,
regarding projected capital costs in the
study.
∙
The methodology used to estimate
operating costs.
∙
Allowances made for the content of
deleterious elements.
∙ The derivation of assumptions made of
metal or commodity price(s), for the
principal minerals and co- products.
∙ The source of exchange rates used in
the study.
∙ Derivation of transportation charges.
∙ The basis for forecasting or source of
treatment and refining charges,
penalties for failure to meet specification,
etc.
∙
The allowances made for royalties
payable, both Government and private.
Capital costs for development have been estimated in-house through the MRL group's internal specialist engineering capability.
Operating costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable for crushing, maintenance, mining, ore haulage, labour, administration, accommodation, railing and shipping.
An average 15% price discount has been applied as provision for deleterious elements in the lump and fines products and is based on projected estimates from current actuals.
The cost estimates are in AUD with an exchange rate of 0.74 AUD/USD as provided by MRL corporate.
Ore haulage costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and include fixed and variable.
Railing and shipping costs are based on budget forecasts of current actual costs and current third party contracts.
An allowance of 7.5% for the WA State Government royalty is included in the Whittle 4X Optimisation.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Revenue factors
∙
The derivation of, or assumptions made
∙ The undiscounted price and exchange rate used for
regarding
revenue
factors including
the calculation of Ore Reserves is US$80/dmt CFR
head grade, metal or commodity price(s)
62% Fe and 0.74 AUD/USD respectively equivalent
exchange
rates, transportation
and
to A$108.11/dmt CFR 62% Fe.
treatment
charges,
penalties,
net
∙ A 15% average price discount for both lump and
smelter returns, etc.
fines has been applied to provide for deleterious
∙ The derivation of assumptions made of
elements in the product.
metal or commodity price(s), for the
principal metals, minerals and co-
products.
Market
∙
The demand, supply and stock situation
∙ Lump and Fines yields and regression parameters
assessment
for
the
particular
commodity,
have been estimated from similar style deposits.
consumption trends and factors likely to
∙ MRL markets the iron ore products utilising in
∙
affect supply and demand into the future.
house iron ore marketing expertise.
A customer and competitor analysis
∙ There have been no (external):
along with the identification of likely
o
Market assessment investigations;
∙
market windows for the product.
o Customer or competitor analyses; or
Price and volume forecasts and the
o Price and Volume forecasts.
basis for these forecasts.
∙
For industrial minerals the customer
specification, testing
and
acceptance
requirements prior to a supply contract.
Economic
∙
The inputs to the economic analysis to
∙ Financial modelling of the current and planned
produce the net present value (NPV) in
operation based on the revenue and cost
the study, the source and confidence of
assumptions outlined above supports the Ore
these
economic
inputs
including
Reserve estimate.
estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.
∙ Mine
Scheduling scenarios at lower pricing
NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations supports the Ore Reserves with no impact and no in the significant assumptions and change to the reported Ore Reserves with a 15%
inputs.
reduction in revenue
Social
∙ The status of agreements with key
∙ Agreements with stakeholders are still in the
stakeholders and matters leading to
process of being negotiated with stakeholders
social licence to operate.
following the acquisition of the project by MRL from
Cazaly.
∙ Arrangements are in place for the undertaking of
additional heritage surveys as required.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Other
∙
To the extent relevant, the impact of the
∙ Granted Mining Lease tenure held by MRL.
following on the project and/or on the
∙ There are no unresolved matters which are
estimation and classification of the Ore
dependent on third parties on which extraction of
∙
Reserves:
the reserve is contingent.
Any
identified
material
naturally
∙ It is anticipated that all necessary Government
occurring risks.
approvals will be received within expected
∙ The status of material legal agreements
timeframes.
and marketing arrangements.
∙ The status of governmental agreements
and approvals critical to the viability of
the project, such as mineral tenement
status, and government and statutory
approvals. There must be reasonable
grounds to expect that all necessary
Government approvals will be received
within the timeframes anticipated in the
Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study.
Highlight and discuss the materiality of
any unresolved matter that is dependent
on a third party on which extraction of the
reserve is contingent.
Classification
∙
The basis for the classification of the Ore
∙ All Measured Mineral Resources within detailed pit
Reserves into
varying
confidence
designs and scheduled to achieve marketing
categories.
specifications have been converted to Proved Ore
∙ Whether the result appropriately reflects
Reserves.
the Competent Person's view of the
∙ This classification is considered appropriate in the
deposit.
view of the competent person.
∙ The
proportion
of Probable Ore
Reserves that have been derived from
Measured Mineral Resources (if any).
Audits
or
∙
The results of any audits or reviews of
∙ There have been no external audits or reviews of
reviews
Ore Reserve estimates.
the Ore Reserve estimates.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Discussion of ∙
Where appropriate a statement of the
relative
relative accuracy and confidence level in
accuracy/
the Ore Reserve estimate using an
confidence
approach
or
procedure
deemed
appropriate by the Competent Person.
For example, the application of statistical
or geostatistical procedures to quantify
the relative accuracy of the reserve
within stated confidence limits, or, if such
an approach is not deemed appropriate,
a qualitative discussion of the factors
which could affect the relative accuracy
and confidence of the estimate.
∙ The statement should specify whether it
relates to global or local estimates, and,
if local, state the relevant tonnages,
which should be relevant to technical
and
economic
evaluation.
Documentation
should
include
assumptions made and the procedures
used.
∙
Accuracy
and
confidence
discussions
should extend to specific discussions of
any applied Modifying Factors that may
have a material impact on Ore Reserve
viability, or for which there are remaining
areas of uncertainty at the current study
stage.
∙ It is recognised that this
may
not
be
possible
or
appropriate
in
all
circumstances.
These statements
of
relative accuracy and confidence of the
estimate should be compared with
production data, where available.
Factors that may affect the global tonnages and grade estimates may include: geological interpretation; mining ore recovery; mining dilution; and processing performance.
No assessment of the relative accuracy or confidence limits of the Ore Reserve have been undertaken.
