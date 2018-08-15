Log in
Mineral Resources : 2018 Financial Results - Media Release

08/15/2018 | 05:16am CEST

Wednesday 15 August 2018

MEDIA RELEASE

Full Year Profit Announcement

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ('MRL' or 'the Company') today announced its financial results for the Full Year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18).

Financial highlights:

  • Revenues of A$1.71 billion, a 16% increase on FY17

  • EBITDA (normalised) of A$507 million, a 9% increase on FY17 EBITDA and in line with financial guidance

  • Net profit after tax of $272 million, an increase of 35% on FY17 earnings

  • Fully franked final dividend of 40.0 cents per share declared, bringing the total dividend for the year to 65.0 cents per share.

FY17

FY18

Revenue

$1,470m

$1,707m

EBITDA (normalised)

$464m

$507m

NPAT

$201m

$272m

Fully Franked Dividends (Interim and Final)

54.0cps

65.0cps

Operational highlights:

  • Sale of 3.5 million tonnes of lithium direct ship ore (DSO) from Wodgina (up 2.8 million tonnes on FY17)

  • Sale of 382,000 tonnes of lithium spodumene from Mount Marion (up 266,000 tonnes on FY17)

  • Mining Services & Processing continues to perform strongly with year on year crushing and processing revenue growth.

Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison said, "Our financial results continue to reflect the financial strength and stability of the Group's core mining services business together with its ability to successfully bring new services and commodity projects online in record time. The impact of the growth delivered this year will be seen in FY19 and beyond as we create long term earnings capacity through the development of world class resources assets."

Capital / Financial Management:

The Group maintained its disciplined approach to capital management while continuing to meet the ongoing capital requirements and development investment targets. The balance sheet at year-end remained in a very strong position with A$240 million in cash and cash equivalents, and substantial available debt facilities. This outcome ensures that the Group is well placed to continue to pursue development opportunities, irrespective of market conditions.

The directors have resolved to maintain the strong historical dividend distribution policy, with close to 50% of net profit after tax to be distributed to shareholders as dividends for FY18. A fully franked final dividend of 40.0 cents per share has therefore been declared for shareholders on the MRL register as at 3 September 2018. The final dividend, together with the interim dividend of 25.0 cents per share, makes a total fully franked dividend for FY18 of 65.0 cents per ordinary share, an 20% increase on FY17.

