MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
Mineral Resources : A celebration of Coolgardie's mining past and present

09/15/2019 | 11:12pm EDT
Sustainability | September 16, 2019
A celebration of Coolgardie's mining past and present

We had a great time at Coolgardie Day showcasing our career opportunities available

With more than 20,000 attendees, comprising members of the local community and visitors to the region, the event showcased a range of activities including free entertainment, food and market stalls along with a street parade celebrating Coolgardie's history and culture.

Members of our human resources, health and wellbeing and recruitment teams set up a stall, and enjoyed engaging with people from the local community on the activities and employment opportunities that are available with MRL in the region.

They also offered professional career advice to those looking to enter the resources industry.

For more than 25 years, the annual event has celebrated Coolgardie's history which includes the discovery of gold in 1892 that prompted many to descend on the town.

The local mining industry has endured the test of time, and the town continues to thrive, with a raft of major gold and iron ore mines operating in the region, including our two major projects at Mount Marion and Koolyanobbing.

We are proud to be a major sponsor of this popular event each year.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:11:01 UTC
