Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mineral Resources : ACQUISITION OF KOOLYANOBBING IRON ORE ASSETS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:52am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 August 2018

MRL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF KOOLYANOBBING IRON ORE ASSETS

Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN, MRL, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Cliffs) of the assets that were used to run Cliffs' Koolyanobbing iron ore operations (Koolyanobbing Operation).

Late yesterday, MRL finalised access arrangements with the State Government in respect of the Port of Esperance, which was the final outstanding matter required to complete the Company's acquisition from Cliffs.

The Koolyanobbing Operation, located about 50km north of Southern Cross in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, includes fixed iron ore mine infrastructure assets and mining tenements. In addition, MRL has acquired ownership of Cliffs' fixed infrastructure assets at the Port of Esperance, which include the rail car dumper and two large storage sheds (for further details, see MRL ASX Announcement on 13 June 2018).

Over the past 6 weeks, MRL has been progressively employing people in preparation for the recommencement of its Yilgarn iron ore operations. Earlier today, after receiving the necessary approvals, MRL recommenced its Yilgarn iron ore operations using assets at both its Carina mine as well as at its newly acquired Koolyanobbing Operation.

The capacity of the Company's owned and operated rail rolling stock will enable between 6.0 and 6.25Mtpa of iron ore to be transported from the Koolyanobbing Operation to the Port of Esperance.

The Company intends to start moving Yilgarn iron ore by rail to the Port of Esperance in October 2018 and commence shipping activities in November 2018.

Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison said:

"We are extremely pleased to have resumed iron ore operations in the Yilgarn and look forward to shortly beginning to export our iron ore from Esperance and, in the process of doing so, preserving hundreds of jobs and creating economic benefits for regional Western Australia.

"I would like to thank Premier Mark McGowan and his Government for their support in ensuring the successful completion of this transaction. I would also like to thank Paul Larsen and the Arc Infrastructure team for helping make this happen."

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Simon Rushton

Peter Klinger

Company Secretary

Media Relations

Mineral Resources Limited

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3600

T: +61 (0)411 251 540

E: Simon.Rushton@mineralresources.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources is one of the ASX's best-performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mineralresources.com.au.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 22:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
12:52aMINERAL RESOURCES : Acquisition of koolyanobbing iron ore assets
PU
08/29HZR : Mineral Resources Project Update
PU
08/21PEA : 17MW MIN Variation and Horizon Power Microgrid Contract
PU
08/15MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/15MINERAL RESOURCES : Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
08/15MINERAL RESOURCES : 2018 Financial Results - Media Release
PU
08/10MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/01MINERAL RESOURCES : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/27MINERAL RESOURCES : 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call Details
PU
07/27MINERAL RESOURCES : Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement with Brockman Mining Ltd
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
01/12Three Brine Lithium Developers Picked Following A Relative Value Analysis 
2017Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 578 M
EBIT 2019 387 M
Net income 2019 236 M
Debt 2019 277 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
P/E ratio 2020 9,39
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 3 061 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Danny McCarthy Chief Operating Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-22.85%2 238
HARSCO CORPORATION46.38%2 231
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-8.51%1 437
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD59.43%1 066
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%942
FAMUR SA-8.31%891
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.