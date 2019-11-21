Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/21
13.92 AUD   -5.50%
03:06aMINERAL RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting Webcast 2019
PU
11/20MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mineral Resources : Annual General Meeting Webcast 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 03:06am EST
Investors | November 21, 2019
Annual General Meeting Webcast 2019

On 20 November 2019, we held our Annual General Meeting at Mineral Resources Park.

As part of our commitment to maintain strong investor relations with our shareholders and members, the meeting was webcast live.

You can view the webcast here

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
03:06aMINERAL RESOURCES : Annual General Meeting Webcast 2019
PU
11/20MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Exploration Target Statement
PU
11/19MINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Ore Reserve Statement
PU
11/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 18/11/2019 Becoming a substantial holder
PU
11/14MINERAL RESOURCES : 15/11/2019 Annual General Meeting - webcast details
PU
11/14Ecuador opens first large-scale gold mine with Canada's Lundin
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 030 M
EBIT 2020 464 M
Net income 2020 242 M
Finance 2020 361 M
Yield 2020 5,46%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 2 611 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,69  AUD
Last Close Price 14,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.78%1 880
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED63.36%1 695
CENTAMIN PLC3.22%1 676
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED66.39%924
FAMUR S.A.-30.93%552
IMDEX LIMITED42.06%401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group