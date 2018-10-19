Mineral Resources : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Friday, 19 October 2018
Resignation and Appointments of Joint Company Secretary
Mineral Resources Limited ('the Company') announces the following changes to the role of Company Secretary effective today:
- Simon Rushton has resigned from his position as Company Secretary, a position which he has held since 26 May 2017, to enable him to concentrate on his role as Executive General Manager - Corporate Development for the Company
- Bruce Goulds, who has taken a leave of absence from the Company to focus on his recovery from health related issues1, has resigned from his position of joint Company Secretary
- Mark Wilson, who recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer2, has been appointed Company Secretary
-Derek Oelofse will continue in the role as joint Company Secretary3.
Chris Ellison Managing Director
1 Refer to the Company's ASX Market Announcement 1 August 2018
2 Refer to the Company's ASX Market Announcement 1 August 2018
3 Refer to the Company's ASX Market Announcement 4 October 2018
