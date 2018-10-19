Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mineral Resources : Correction to Annual Report (Synthetic Graphite Project)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:28am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 October 2018

Correction to 2018 Annual Report to Shareholders (Synthetic Graphite Project)

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) refers to its Annual Report to Shareholders dated 18 October 2018. The reference to "Q4 FY19" in the first sentence of the second paragraph under the section "Synthetic Graphite Production (Hazer)" on page 22 of the report is to be replaced with "Q2 FY19".

The sentence should read:

"The design and construction of the continuous feed pilot plant is under way with an aim to commence commissioning during Q2 FY19".

The Company apologises for any inconvenience that this typographical error may have caused readers.

ENDS

For further information, please contact: Mark Wilson

Company Secretary Mineral Resources Limited T: +61 8 9329 3600

E: mark.wilson@mineralresources.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 01:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
03:28aMINERAL RESOURCES : Correction to Annual Report (Synthetic Graphite Project)
PU
03:28aMINERAL RESOURCES : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
10/18MINERAL RESOURCES : Environmental, Governance and Social (ESG) Report
PU
10/18MINERAL RESOURCES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
10/10HEXAGON RESOURCES : Positive Early Drilling Outcomes, McIntosh JV Update
AQ
10/04MINERAL RESOURCES : Joint Company Secretary Appointment
PU
10/01MACARTHUR MINERALS : Update on the Development and Exploration of Its Iron Ore, ..
AQ
09/21MINERAL RESOURCES : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
09/17BCK : Delay in Despatch of Circular
PU
09/14Macarthur Minerals appoints Capstan Capital Partners as Exclusive Advisers to..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/09Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
01/12Three Brine Lithium Developers Picked Following A Relative Value Analysis 
2017Mineral Resources Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 585 M
EBIT 2019 393 M
Net income 2019 245 M
Debt 2019 279 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 11,56
P/E ratio 2020 8,80
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capitalization 2 885 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Danny McCarthy Chief Operating Officer
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.06%2 056
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO3.04%1 579
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%1 044
FAMUR SA-10.86%857
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD29.71%812
AUSDRILL LIMITED-27.61%616
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.