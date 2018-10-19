Mineral Resources : Correction to Annual Report (Synthetic Graphite Project)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 October 2018

Correction to 2018 Annual Report to Shareholders (Synthetic Graphite Project)

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) refers to its Annual Report to Shareholders dated 18 October 2018. The reference to "Q4 FY19" in the first sentence of the second paragraph under the section "Synthetic Graphite Production (Hazer)" on page 22 of the report is to be replaced with "Q2 FY19".

The sentence should read:

"The design and construction of the continuous feed pilot plant is under way with an aim to commence commissioning during Q2 FY19".

The Company apologises for any inconvenience that this typographical error may have caused readers.

