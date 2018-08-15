Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED (MIN)
End-of-day quote  - 08/14
15.13 AUD   -1.11%
Mineral Resources : Dividend/Distribution - MIN

08/15/2018 | 05:41am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MIN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.40000000

Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

DRP election date

Tuesday September 4, 2018 14:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

MIN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

MIN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.40000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.40000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.40000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday September 4, 2018 14:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

  • 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

    Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)

    End Date

    Tuesday September 11, 2018

  • 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Monday October 1, 2018

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

Refer to Mineral Resources Ltd's web site

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 03:40:01 UTC
