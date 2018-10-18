Mineral Resources : Environmental, Governance and Social (ESG) Report

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
2018
Table of Contents
Introducon
1
Who we are
Our Key Issues
Health and Safety
3 6 7
People
Climate Change
Environment
Community and Indigenous Engagement
11 14 17 19
About this report
This Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report presents a summary of the ESG performance of Mineral Resources Limited's operaons for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018.
All references to 'MRL', 'the Company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Mineral Resources Limited (ABN 33 118 549 910) and the enes it controls, unless otherwise stated.
References in this report to a 'year' are to the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018 unless otherwise stated. All dollar ﬁgures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.
All references to 'Indigenous' people are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
Environmental, Social and Governance at MRL
In response to investor interest, and in alignment with broader industry trends, we are pleased to release MRL's ﬁrst stand-alone Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report presents a summary of our key ESG issues in advance of a more comprehensive report to be released next year. The report, which should be read in conjuncon with our annual report, aims to provide investors and all interested pares with an understanding of the ESG risks and opportunies that inform our strategy and shape our future, as well as an understanding of our performance across these issues.
ESG performance and associated risk management have always been core to the mining services and extracve industries, and in many respects these industries have been at the forefront of the corporate ESG agenda. We understand that to be considered as one of the great Australian companies, we have a duty to operate responsibly and minimise the impact of our operaons on the environment and communies.
We recognise that we are at the start of our journey in formalising our approach to ESG reporng. While we have provided a snapshot of our sustainability performance in previous annual reports, this report provides MRL with an opportunity to have an honest and accountable conversaon with our stakeholders. This report discusses our successes and challenges across our key issues, avoiding overly corporased language, to plainly set out where we have succeeded and where we need to work harder.
We believe that sound ESG performance is parcularly important given the mistrust of mining companies' ESG performance and, in parcular, the broad mistrust with which many large corporaons are currently being viewed. We understand that our stakeholders, in parcular our investors, are interested in the extent to which a company is openly aware of its major ESG risks and the extent to which it can adequately describe the mechanisms to eﬀecvely manage and respond to its major and emerging risks and opportunies; including being able to deliver long-term value.
At MRL, we connually seek opportunies to add value to 'business as usual' pracces, both for our own business and for our customers in the mining sector. In our primary role as a mining services provider, and through our research and development programmes, we seek to develop innovave, low cost soluons across the enre mining value chain; thereby reducing processing costs and improving the eﬃciency, eﬀecveness and ﬁnancial viability of resource recovery.
Our focus on adding long term value to the Australian mining industry is demonstrated by our investments in commodies with growing importance and demand such as lithium, as well as the development of downstream processing within Australia, to ensure the domesc retenon of more of the wealth derived from Australia's resources. Even though our investment decisions are sll subject to a number of regulatory approvals, we believe that development of downstream processing will posion Australia, and Western Australia in parcular, to be a key player in the broader segment of the global energy storage value chain; supporng a greater diversity of employment opportunies and providing environmental beneﬁts by lowering carbon emissions, while doing so. This demonstrates the strategic nexus between our industry and ESG performance generally, and underscores our interest in this important area of performance and disclosure.
As I remarked in my opening leer in our Annual Report, the global economic and polical climate is entering a sustained period of volality that must be front of mind for all business leaders. What is remarked upon less oﬅen, but which is increasingly clear to many, is that the drivers of this volality are disproporonally environmental, social and governance-related in nature. From changes to the global energy landscape, import restricons to curb industrial emissions, or geo-polical upheaval driven by resentment of unequal wealth distribuon - these are all ESG issues of central relevance to our sector and many others.
It is therefore mely that we are publishing our inaugural ESG report, a ﬁrst step in what will become the plaorm for driving forward our ESG strategy and performance. While the big picture of ESG is important, so too are the basics. In this report we set out in detail the state of our safety performance and our approach to the stewardship of the land on which we have the privilege to operate. We seek to be clear on those areas that demonstrate our genuineness of intent and also those areas where signiﬁcant improvement is needed.
As always we welcome your feedback, and I encourage you to contact us with any queries.
MRL is an innovave and leading mining services company, with a growing world-class porolio of mining operaons across mulple commodies.
With decades of experience in the mining services sector, we look for opportunies to expand and diversify our core business through our mining operaons and our innovaon in the mining services sphere.
Our aim is to be recognised as one of the great Australian companies and a leading provider of innovave and sustainable mining services.
We understand that this can be achieved only by operang with integrity and respect, focussing on the safety and wellbeing of our people, working in partnership with our stakeholders and challenging the status quo by acvely exploring new ideas and opportunies.
P
Gr
o
wn
-
- Port Operaons
-
- Site Services
-
- Energy
-
- Markeng and Shipping
Our Porolio
MRL oﬀer a wide range of general mining services, including contract crushing, processing, site services, mine-to-port logiscs, ship loading and markeng and export of resource products.
In addion, we are a producer of commodies, owning and operang several mine sites, including iron ore and lithium.
To remain compeve, we recognise the importance of innovaon in providing sustainable and low cost soluons across the mining infrastructure value chain and are currently developing:
-
• A light-weight rail system, a low cost mine-to-port transport soluon for bulk commodies and freight with possible worldwide applicaons
-
• Manufacture of carbon ﬁber equipment speciﬁcally designed to produce structural components for the mining industry
-
• The design and construcon of a connuous feed pilot plant for producing synthec graphite from natural gas and iron ore.
-
• Brockman Mining - Marillana
-
• Cleveland Cliﬀs - Kooyanobbing
-
• Wodgina Lithium Pty Ltd
-
• Hexagon Resources JV McIntosh Flake Graphite Project
-
• Carbon Art
-
• NextGen Crushing
-
• Synthec Graphite Producon
-
• Pilbara Infrastructure Project
-
- Bulk Ore System (BOS)
-
- Port Stockyard
-
- South West Creek