Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
14.85 AUD   +2.48%
04:45aMINERAL RESOURCES : MRL team conquers the MACA Cancer200 Ride
PU
11/06Indonesia may decide on Thursday whether to resume nickel ore exports
RE
11/06Somalia to announce plans for first oil licensing round in December
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mineral Resources : MRL team conquers the MACA Cancer200 Ride

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:45am EST
Community | Sustainability | November 08, 2019
MRL team conquers the MACA Cancer200 Ride

A team of 21 MRL employees joined forces to participate in the 8th Annual MACA Cancer200 Ride on the weekend of 26-27 October to raise more than $113,00 for important research at Perth's Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.

It was a massive effort by the team, who covered a gruelling 200-kilometre round trip in just two days, including two of our employees deciding to ride tandem!

The MRL team raised a final total of $113,596 - a figure that exceeded their goal of $100,000 - and these funds will go directly to the Perkins Institute to benefit cancer research.

Team Captain and Engineering Manager Asset Management Group, John Moralee commented,

'The weekend was extremely well-organised and we all had a great ride and were able to ride the final 15kms together to cross the finish line at Optus Stadium as a team.'

'For many, the ride was a deeply personal experience due to the cause, and knowing we had been a part of something much bigger than each of us as individuals made crossing the finish line all the more special,' he said.

After a long first day, riders met at the Mandurah halfway mark where they received recovery massages and yoga classes before heading to Saturday night dinner, complete with an 80s band and presentations.

The majority of our team stayed in the event tents provided on the Mandurah foreshore to be close to the action, ready to jump back into gear early Sunday morning.

MRL also proudly provided the cyclists' outfits for the team to wear during the event.

'There is nothing as powerful as a group of people mobilised behind a deeply personal cause that drives them to achieve things they thought impossible,' John said.

The MRL team are extremely grateful to the following companies for their support in helping them achieve their fundraising goal:

  • Gold sponsors: WesTrac, ILD Sinopec, Ozland
  • Silver sponsors: Orica, Austin Engineering, Axis Hire, Bridgestone, Caltex, OTR Tyres, Powins, and Pedal Mafia.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
04:45aMINERAL RESOURCES : MRL team conquers the MACA Cancer200 Ride
PU
11/06Indonesia may decide on Thursday whether to resume nickel ore exports
RE
11/06Somalia to announce plans for first oil licensing round in December
RE
11/05South Africa's PetroSA eyes Russia for $359 mln farmout deal
RE
11/04MINERAL RESOURCES : Sparking conversations about mental health on site
PU
11/01Cadence Minerals Plc - Macarthur Minerals Joint Venture Partner FE Limited Ex..
AQ
10/31MINERAL RESOURCES : 01/11/2019 Completion of Wodgina Lithium Project Transaction
PU
10/29BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/29MINERAL RESOURCES : Acknowledging our local Newman police force
PU
10/28MINERAL RESOURCES : 28/10/2019 FIRB Approval for Wodgina Transaction
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 079 M
EBIT 2020 489 M
Net income 2020 277 M
Finance 2020 484 M
Yield 2020 5,80%
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 2 718 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,43  AUD
Last Close Price 14,66  AUD
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.27%1 873
CENTAMIN PLC7.26%1 735
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED53.82%1 612
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED98.32%984
FAMUR S.A.-31.11%551
IMDEX LIMITED45.33%413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group