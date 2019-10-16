Mineral Resources : Offering comprehensive traineeships

Our traineeship program offers people comprehensive, on-the-job experience to develop their skills in a safe and supportive working environment.

L-R: Latahn Wilkinson, Melanie Leadbitter, Michael Laing (Apprenticeship Support Australia), Isabella Atkin and Judith Taylor

We recently welcomed Isabella Atkin to the business as a Payroll Trainee. Isabella is completing a Certificate III in Business through Trainwest, and will be based at our Applecross office for 12 months.

Our traineeship program has been tailored specifically to her role within our Payroll department to ensure Isabella receives excellent, practical experience during her time with us.

Over the course of her traineeship, Isabella will receive one on one training and mentorship by our Payroll Officer, Latahn Wilkinson.

'I am a hands-on learner and I'm able to apply my studies to MRL's fast-paced work environment,' said Isabella. 'The support from my team has been great - everyone is so helpful - and I'm learning a lot. I would recommend those looking to do a traineeship to consider MRL.'

We wish Isabella all the best in her studies!