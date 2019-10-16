Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/16
12.81 AUD   -0.77%
MINERAL RESOURCES : Offering comprehensive traineeships
PU
10/09MINERAL RESOURCES : 10/10/2019 Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/08MINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2019 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
Mineral Resources : Offering comprehensive traineeships

10/16/2019 | 11:24pm EDT
October 17, 2019
Offering comprehensive traineeships

Our traineeship program offers people comprehensive, on-the-job experience to develop their skills in a safe and supportive working environment.

L-R: Latahn Wilkinson, Melanie Leadbitter, Michael Laing (Apprenticeship Support Australia), Isabella Atkin and Judith Taylor

We recently welcomed Isabella Atkin to the business as a Payroll Trainee. Isabella is completing a Certificate III in Business through Trainwest, and will be based at our Applecross office for 12 months.

Our traineeship program has been tailored specifically to her role within our Payroll department to ensure Isabella receives excellent, practical experience during her time with us.

Over the course of her traineeship, Isabella will receive one on one training and mentorship by our Payroll Officer, Latahn Wilkinson.

'I am a hands-on learner and I'm able to apply my studies to MRL's fast-paced work environment,' said Isabella. 'The support from my team has been great - everyone is so helpful - and I'm learning a lot. I would recommend those looking to do a traineeship to consider MRL.'

We wish Isabella all the best in her studies!

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 03:23:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 180 M
EBIT 2020 490 M
Net income 2020 292 M
Finance 2020 485 M
Yield 2020 6,65%
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 2 399 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,19  AUD
Last Close Price 12,81  AUD
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-16.55%1 635
CENTAMIN PLC2.16%1 647
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED33.21%1 379
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED77.31%979
FAMUR S.A.-36.30%509
IMDEX LIMITED35.98%382
