MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/17
14.15 AUD   -0.70%
10:27pMINERAL RESOURCES : Providing development opportunities for future talent
PU
11:28aS.Africa's Transnet signs manganese export deal with Kalagadi
RE
09/15MINERAL RESOURCES : A celebration of Coolgardie's mining past and present
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Mineral Resources : Providing development opportunities for future talent

09/17/2019 | 10:27pm EDT
Sustainability | September 18, 2019
Providing development opportunities for future talent

We pride ourselves on our ability to provide opportunities for the future generation of talent to learn new skills in a safe and supportive work environment.

Olivia (L) with Learning & Development Advisor, Emily Pettitt

Our Human Resources (HR) department recently hosted University of Notre Dame student, Olivia, as part of an internship program with us.

Olivia is in her final year of studies towards a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management and spent four weeks working through a structured learning program with us, which saw her rotate through a number of core HR functions.

Olivia said our program had given her an excellent overview of all aspects of HR in the mining industry and provided her with invaluable practical experience. After graduation, she would like to pursue a career in mining and hopes to find herself at MRL one day.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:26:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 352 M
EBIT 2020 523 M
Net income 2020 292 M
Finance 2020 276 M
Yield 2020 6,71%
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,59x
Capitalization 2 650 M
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,89  AUD
Last Close Price 14,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
James Timothy McClements Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.43%1 832
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD27.10%1 355
AUSDRILL LIMITED93.28%1 083
FAMUR SA-27.41%572
BAUER AG69.41%388
IMDEX LIMITED28.97%364
Categories
