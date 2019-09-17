Mineral Resources : Providing development opportunities for future talent

We pride ourselves on our ability to provide opportunities for the future generation of talent to learn new skills in a safe and supportive work environment.

Olivia (L) with Learning & Development Advisor, Emily Pettitt

Our Human Resources (HR) department recently hosted University of Notre Dame student, Olivia, as part of an internship program with us.

Olivia is in her final year of studies towards a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources Management and spent four weeks working through a structured learning program with us, which saw her rotate through a number of core HR functions.

Olivia said our program had given her an excellent overview of all aspects of HR in the mining industry and provided her with invaluable practical experience. After graduation, she would like to pursue a career in mining and hopes to find herself at MRL one day.