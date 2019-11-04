Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
Mineral Resources : Sparking conversations about mental health on site

11/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST
Sustainability | November 05, 2019
Sparking conversations about mental health on site

Did you know that suicide is the leading cause of death for Western Australian aged between 15 and 44, and that Western Australia has the third highest rate of suicide in the country?

These statistics are as alarming as they are heartbreaking and, as a company, we want to do all that we can to stop this trend.

As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our employees and those working in the mining industry, we were delighted to host representatives from Lifeline WA and the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) at our Mt Marion site recently.

L-R: Daniel Parker (Safety Advisor, MRL), Elysha Millard (CME), Laura Brennan (Health Services Manager, MRL) and Lorna Macgregor (CEO, Lifeline WA)

Lifeline WA and CME have partnered to produce industry-leading, FIFO-specific reference material and resources focussed on mental health and wellbeing.

During the visit, our team participated in focus groups to discuss existing wellbeing strategies, areas for improvement and the best way our FIFO peers can safeguard their mental health.

Chief Executive Officer of Lifeline WA, Lorna Macgregor, commented that she was impressed with the level of valuable and honest feedback that was provided by our employees across all areas of site, and that insights like these are key to the success of the project.

We are proud to facilitate conversations about mental health and wellbeing between members of our workforce because our people are important to us.

Thank you to all Lifeline WA, CME and all those involved in bringing this important mental health awareness initiative to Mt Marion.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:34:04 UTC
