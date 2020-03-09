Mineral Resources : Welcome to our new Entry Level Operators!

At the start of March, we welcomed our very first intake for the Entry Level Operator Training Programme for 2020, with 14 new operators joining our mining team.

Our operators ready to commence the programme!

To ensure the future growth and sustainability of our business, we are committed to building a second-generation workforce, targeting specific skills that could fill future talent gaps. To do this, we reached out to our employees to provide family members with the opportunity to commence a long and prosperous career with MRL. Due to the overwhelming response from applicants, we filled all spots internally and we will be sure to do another intake.

Operators commenced the programme with a two day training and corporate induction at our Applecross office, where they received a foundational introduction to the mining industry with insights into MRL, FIFO life, and the key fundamental safety awareness required prior to commencing work.

Over the coming weeks, our new operators will mobilise to our operations at Iron Valley, Mt Marion or Koolyanobbing where they will continue their learning journey in a three month structured programme.

The team gained an insight into MRL at their training and corporate induction

As our business grows, we are committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce and strive to provide equal opportunities to all our employees. Of the 14 operators in this intake, we are pleased to welcome eight female participants.