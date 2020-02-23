Log in
Mineral Resources Limited

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
Mineral Resources : Welcome to our new apprentices!

02/23/2020
Sustainability | February 24, 2020
Welcome to our new apprentices!

We're delighted to announce the commencement of our 2020 apprenticeship programme at our Kwinana Workshop.

This year we have taken on 15 apprentices, a significant increase on last year's intake of 11 which was the largest of its kind across the Kwinana industrial strip. Pleasingly, the intake includes three female apprentices.

Mike Grey, Chief Operating Officer and Darren Hardy, General Manager - Kwinana Facilities pictured with 15 new MRL apprentices

This year's apprenticeships comprise:
- 2 electricians;
- 4 mechanical fitters;
- 4 boilermakers;
- 3 Heavy Duty (HD) fitters; and
- 2 auto-electricians.

Apprentice Mechanical Fitter, Tyler, with his family

We invited the apprentices and their families to a welcome lunch at its Kwinana Workshop on Sunday, 2 February. The lunch was hosted by key members of the Company's leadership team, including co-founder and Managing Director, Chris Ellison, and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Grey.

Mr Ellison welcomed the apprentices to MRL and presented them with their new toolkits to ensure they were prepared for their first day on the job.

Managing Director, Chris Ellison, welcomes Apprentice Auto Electrician, Simone, to the team

The new MRL employees and their families were also introduced to their supervisors and taken on a tour of the Workshop to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and workstations prior to starting work this week.

We are proud to welcome the next generation of passionate and talented workers to Mineral Resources and are confident they will help drive the continued success of our Company.

To best support the Company's growth plans and the broader Western Australian mining industry, we identified and targeted specific skill sets that we anticipate will be in high demand in the coming years. Engaging with young people who are keen to learn and apply their skills across our operations will help ensure the sustainability of our business.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 02:48:04 UTC
