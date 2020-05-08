Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/07
16.91 AUD   +1.93%
MINERAL RESOURCES : acquires Mining Wears Parts
PU
12:34aMINERAL RESOURCES : West Coast Eagles go FIFO
PU
04/24BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
Mineral Resources : acquires Mining Wears Parts

05/08/2020 | 12:34am EDT
Mining Services | April 17, 2020
Mineral Resources acquires Mining Wears Parts

We are pleased to announce that MRL have completed the acquisition of Mining Wear Parts (MWP), a privately owned company that provides specialist parts to the mining, quarrying and recycling industries throughout Australia.

Established by David Macfarlane in 2016, MWP will form part of MRL's CSI Mining Services business (CSI) and will have access to CSI's financial, strategic and operational capabilities to execute the next step-up in its national growth plans.

Commenting on the MWP acquisition, Mineral Resources Chief Operating Officer Mike Grey said:

'As a leading provider in the mining services sector with our significant footprint in crushing, in particular, the acquisition of Mining Wear Parts, is a logical addition to the Mineral Resources Group of Companies and will allow us to further vertically integrate our supply chain'.

'MRL, through CSI Mining Services, will be a significant client of Mining Wear Parts but we also look forward to introducing and expanding Mining Wear Parts and its quality service offering to our client base to deliver value-adding opportunities for all. Jason O'Rourke, our Executive General Manager, Crushing and Processing, has been instrumental in growing CSI's crushing and processing business, both internally and externally, and Mining Wear Parts will be a key part of this growth going forward. '

Mining Wear Parts' workshop in Yatala, Queensland.

Mr Macfarlane will continue to lead MWP and is excited for what the future holds with new partner, MRL, saying, 'This is very exciting news for the Mining Wear Parts team and our clients. With the support of Mineral Resources, Mining Wear Parts will be able to morph very quickly into a larger business with the ability to significantly increase our range of stocked parts and products and build a large technical and experienced base to better support and service our national client base'.

'Importantly, Mineral Resources aligns with the culture we have established at Mining Wear Parts of being innovative and delivering value-adding solutions for our clients,' said Mr Macfarlane.

Read the full media release here

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 04:33:05 UTC
