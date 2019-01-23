Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 7, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2019.



About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The Company reported sales of $1.676 billion in 2017. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:

Cindi Buckwalter

212-878-1831

Media Contact:

Michael Landau

212-878-1840