Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Minerva Neurosciences Inc    NERV

MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC

(NERV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-117, in clinical development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC
08:31aMinerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Confere..
GL
05/16MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/14MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : Announces Positive Top Line Results in Phase 2b Clinical..
AQ
05/13MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : Announces Positive Top Line Results in Phase 2b Clinical..
AQ
05/06MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Busines..
AQ
04/29Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Busi..
GL
04/11Minerva Neurosciences Presents Pre-Clinical Data Suggesting a Mechanistic Rol..
GL
03/19MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : to Host Webcast Event on Schizophrenia
AQ
03/18MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES : to Host Webcast Event on Schizophrenia
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -60,3 M
Net income 2019 -58,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 201 M
Chart MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Minerva Neurosciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rémy Luthringer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Russell President
Joseph Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Geoffrey Race Secretary, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Michael Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC-23.44%201
GILEAD SCIENCES2.27%81 341
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.25%44 248
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.56%33 173
GENMAB13.96%11 225
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC12.44%9 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About