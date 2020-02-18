Minerva S A : Material Fact – Income Allocation Policy

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 | CVM Code: 02093-1

MATERIAL FACT

Minerva S.A., ("Minerva" or "Company"), leader in the sale of fresh beef in South America, with operations also in the beef processing segment, pursuant to the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law no. 6,404, dated as December 15th, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358, dated as January 3rd, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358/02"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general what follows:

The Board of Directors of the Company, at a meeting held on this date, approved, among other matters, the amendment to the Company's Income Allocation Policy ("Policy"), approved on December 6th, 2018, to, among other changes, provide that, in the fiscal year in which the Company's leverage ratio is 2.5x or less, the Board of Directors must propose to the general shareholders' meeting the payment of dividends, as mandatory dividends and as additional dividends, in an amount corresponding to, at least, 50% of the net income adjusted by the deductions and additions provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law, in the Company's Bylaws and in the Policy.

Thus, in the fiscal year in which the leverage ratio is equal to or less than 2.5x, the Company will distribute 25% of the adjusted net income as a mandatory dividend and, if the general shareholders' meeting approves the management's proposal, an additional dividend in an amount corresponding to at least another 25% of the adjusted net income.

According to the Policy, the Company's "leverage ratio" will be calculated, at the end of each fiscal year, by dividing the amount of the Company's Net Debt by the Company's EBITDA, calculated based on the consolidated financial statements at the end of the fiscal year, being that:

" Net Debt " means: the sum of all debts incurred by the Company and its subsidiaries, resulting from:

