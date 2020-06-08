Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Bonds Buyback and Cancellation

Log in
06/08/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), beef exports leader in South America, informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date, the Company's management, in line with the strategy of improving the capital structure, concluded the following events:

The Company concluded the buyback and cancellation process of the following Bonds:

Bond

Coupon

Total Repurchased

Average Price

2026

6.500%

US$85,668,000.00

95.98%

2028

5.875%

US$11,005,000.00

93.64%

Total

US$96,673,000.00

In addition, Minerva successfully concluded the offering of a local notes (Debentures), in the amount of R$600 million. The issuance was divided in two series: (i) R$400 million in the 1st series, of 5.75% p.a. interest payment, updated by the IPCA variation (Brazilian consumer index prices) and maturity in May 2025; and (ii) R$200 million in the 2nd series, paid by DI rate + 5.40% p.a., with maturity in May 2026. The Debentures were linked to the CRA covered by ISEC Securitizadora S.A.

These operations reinforce management's commitment to financial discipline, deleveraging and maintaining the Company's liquidity at quite satisfactory levels.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general informed about the progress of this and any other matter of market interest.

Barretos, June 08, 2020

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 21:27:09 UTC
