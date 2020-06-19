Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Ninth Debentures Issuance

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef export, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it successfully concluded the offering of the 9th issuance of debentures (local notes), in the amount of R$600 million maturing in June 2025, with remuneration of 5.30% p.a., restated by the IPCA inflation index. The Company chose to do the index swap, thus the instrument final cost will be approximately 160% CDI.

The proceeds will be designated to improve the Company's capital structure, amortizing high-cost short-term debt in foreign currency, specifically ACC's.

The operation reinforces Minerva's financial discipline as well as the pursuit for lengthening and reducing its liabilities.

Barretos, June 19, 2020

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer