Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Minerva S.A.    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA S.A.

(BEEF3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerva S A : Notice to the Market - Ninth Debentures Issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), the South American leader in beef export, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it successfully concluded the offering of the 9th issuance of debentures (local notes), in the amount of R$600 million maturing in June 2025, with remuneration of 5.30% p.a., restated by the IPCA inflation index. The Company chose to do the index swap, thus the instrument final cost will be approximately 160% CDI.

The proceeds will be designated to improve the Company's capital structure, amortizing high-cost short-term debt in foreign currency, specifically ACC's.

The operation reinforces Minerva's financial discipline as well as the pursuit for lengthening and reducing its liabilities.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keeping shareholders and the market in general informed on the development of this and any topic of interest to the market.

Barretos, June 19, 2020

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 21:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MINERVA S.A.
05:47pMINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Ninth Debentures Issuance
PU
07:10aEXCLUSIVE : European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation
RE
06/08MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Bonds Buyback and Cancellation
PU
05/26MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Opening of the Thaliand Market
PU
05/19MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Capital Reduction Athena Foods
PU
03/10MINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
02/26MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Reopening USA
PU
02/18MINERVA S A : Material Fact – Income Allocation Policy
PU
02/10MINERVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase
PU
01/30MINERVA S A : Notice to the Market - Delisting CMF Athena Foods
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 177 M 3 609 M 3 609 M
Net income 2020 737 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2020 5 188 M 976 M 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 494 M 1 215 M 1 222 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart MINERVA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Minerva S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,09 BRL
Last Close Price 13,46 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Luis Ricardo Alves Luz Chief Operating Officer
Edison Ticle Melo e Souza Filho Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Alexandre Lahoz Mendonça de Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA S.A.4.83%1 212
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.74%25 951
TYSON FOODS, INC.-29.68%23 324
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.46.57%19 521
WH GROUP LIMITED-14.16%12 954
JBS SA-12.98%11 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group