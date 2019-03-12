Minerva : Material Fact - Guidance

Material Fact

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), one of the leaders in South America in the production and sale of fresh beef, live cattle and cattle byproducts, with operations also in the beef, pork and poultry processing segments, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and with CVM Instruction 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the following:

Its current Net Revenue estimate for 2019, is in the range of R$16.5 billion and R$17.5 billion, based on the exchange rate (US$/R$) = 3.80.

We reiterate our commitment to transparence by following the best corporate governance practices, to always provide accurate information on the events related to our operations.



Click here to access the full document.