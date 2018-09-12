Log in
Minerva : Material Fact - Private Capital Increase

09/12/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), leader in South America in the sale of fresh beef, with operations also in the beef processing segment, selling its products for more than 100 countries, pursuant to the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law no. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ('ICVM 358/02'), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

In the meeting held on September 11th, 2018, the Board of Directors resolved, among other matters, the proposal, to be submitted to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, to increase the capital stock of the Company ('Capital Increase'), with the issuance of subscription bonus as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the shares issued within the scope of the capital increase ('Subscription Bonus').

The proposed Capital Increase anticipates an increase in the Company's capital stock in the amount of up to one billion, fifty-nine million and three hundred thousand Reais (R$ 1,059,300,000.00), with the particular subscription of up to one hundred and sixty-five million (165,000,000) new registered common shares with no par value, at the issue price of six Reais and forty-two cents (R$ 6.42) per share, determined without undue dilution of the current shareholders' interest, in accordance with Article 170, Paragraph 1, item III, of Brazilian Corporate Law based on the average weighted price of the Company's shares in the last thirty (30) trading sessions of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('B3') prior to September 11th, 2018.

The approval of the capital increase partially subscribed will be allowed, as long as at least eighty-two million, one hundred and forty-seven thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven (82,147,887) new registered common shares with no par value are subscribed, corresponding to an increase of at least five hundred and twenty-seven million, three hundred and eighty-nine thousand and four hundred and thirty-four Reais and fifty-four cents (R$ 527,389,434.54) ('Minimum Subscription').

Click here to access the full document

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 22:01:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 816 M
EBIT 2018 932 M
Net income 2018 95,2 M
Debt 2018 6 094 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 1 317 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 91%
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Iain Anderson Mars Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Toledo Chief Financial Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA SA-44.69%323
TYSON FOODS-21.81%23 196
HORMEL FOODS14.10%22 135
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 498
WH GROUP LTD-36.82%10 488
JBS SA-5.10%6 300
