Minerva : Notice to Shareholders - Date Rectification

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.620.377/0001-14

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.344.022 - CVM Code: 02093-1

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS HOLDERS OF SUBSCRIPTION BONUS

MINERVA S.A., a corporation headquartered in the city of Barretos, State of São Paulo at the extension of the Avenida Antônio Manço Bernardes, without number, Rotatória Família Vilela de Queiroz, Chácara Minerva, zip code (CEP) No. 14.781-545, whose articles of incorporation are filed with the Commercial Registry of the State of São Paulo under Company Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.344.022, enrolled with the corporate taxpayers (CNPJ/MF) under No. 67.620.377/0001-14, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") as a category "A" publicly-held company under the code No. 02093-1 ("Company" or "Minerva"), hereby, in addition to the information already disclosed to the market regarding Company's capital increase, approved in the Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 20Th, 2019, in the amount of nine hundred and sixty-four million, seven hundred and twenty-five thousand, forty- one reais and sixteen cents (R$ 964,725,041.16), with the issuance of one hundred and fifty million, two hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-eight (150,268,698) new common shares, nominative, book-entry and with no par value and the consequent issuance of one hundred and fifty million, two hundred and sixty-eight thousand, six hundred and ninety-eight (150,268,698) subscription bonus, attributed as additional advantage to the subscribers of each new share issued by the Company ("Subscription Bonus" and "Capital Increase"), exclusively due to the change in the homologation schedule described in the item 2.6 below, informs to the shareholders holders of Subscription Bonus and to the market in general the following:

1. SUBSCRIPTION BONUS CHARACTERISTICS