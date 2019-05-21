Log in
MINERVA SA

(BEEF3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/21
7.84 BRL   -1.38%
06:13pMINERVA : Notice to the Market - Athena Results April19
05:28pMINERVA : Notice to the Market - Athena´s Results April/19
05/06MINERVA : Material Fact – 1Q19 Results - Athena Foods
Minerva : Notice to the Market - Athena Results April19

05/21/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), leading company in South America in the export of beef, discloses to its shareholders and market in general the results from its subsidiary Athena Foods S.A. ('Athena') in April, 2019:

See below more detailed info about Athena income statement:

The Company emphasizes that this notice has only an information purpose and the numbers presented has not been audited. This and other relevant information are available in Athena's website at http://ri.athfoods.com.

Click here, to access the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 16 366 M
EBIT 2019 1 352 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 5 293 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,56
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 2 995 M
Chart MINERVA SA
Duration : Period :
Minerva SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,08  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Iain Anderson Mars Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Toledo Chief Financial Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA SA57.72%731
TYSON FOODS54.48%29 867
HORMEL FOODS-6.94%21 277
JBS SA107.16%15 995
WH GROUP LTD19.60%13 379
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 893
