Minerva : Notice to the Market - Athena Results April19

Notice to the Market

Minerva S.A. ('Minerva' or 'Company'), leading company in South America in the export of beef, discloses to its shareholders and market in general the results from its subsidiary Athena Foods S.A. ('Athena') in April, 2019:

See below more detailed info about Athena income statement:

The Company emphasizes that this notice has only an information purpose and the numbers presented has not been audited. This and other relevant information are available in Athena's website at http://ri.athfoods.com.

Click here, to access the Notice to the Market.