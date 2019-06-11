Minerva : Notice to the Market - Collective Vacation

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Corporate Taxpayer's Register of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under

No. 67.620.377/0001-14

State Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.344.022 - CVM No 02093-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading company in South America in the beef exports, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, from June 17th to June 30th, 2019, will implement collective vacation on Barretos plant, located in Sao Paulo state, for preventive maintenance purposes, in order to increase its efficiency and reach high levels of productivity.

The initiative occurs simultaneously to the suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China due to the confirmation of an atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy - (BSE) case in Mato Grosso state.

From its Brazilian Division, the Company exports to China only via Barretos plant, which has a daily slaughtering capacity of 840 head. However, Minerva informs that its capacity to export to China via its subsidiary Athena Foods is 6.7 times higher than in Brazil, counting with 3 slaughter units in Uruguay which has a total daily slaughtering of 3,200 head and Rosario' plant in Argentina, that has a daily slaughtering capacity of 2,400 head.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keeping its shareholders and the market, in general informed about the developments regarding this and any other matters of interest.

Barretos, June 11, 2019.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer