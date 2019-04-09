Log in
MINERVA SA    BEEF3   BRBEEFACNOR6

MINERVA SA

(BEEF3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/09
7.45 BRL   -0.27%
07:13pMINERVA : Notice to the Market - Consent Solicitation
PU
04/03MINERVA : Notice to the Market - Perpetual Redemption
PU
03/13MINERVA : Notice to Shareholders - Bonus Exercise - Capital Increase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Minerva : Notice to the Market - Consent Solicitation

0
04/09/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 67.620.377/0001-14

NIRE 35.300.344.022

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading company in South America in the beef exports, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, as of the date hereof, received the consent of the Bondholders of the Notes 2026 and 2028, issued by Minerva Luxembourg S.A., to exclude Athena Foods ("Athena") as the guarantor of such debt instruments, optimizing and simplifying its structure of guarantees. The Company obtained approximately 85% of the adhesion and paid the fee of U$7.50 for each US$1,000.00 of principal.

Barretos, April 9, 2019

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Minerva SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:17:13 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 16 121 M
EBIT 2019 1 352 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 5 303 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,29
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 2 818 M
Chart MINERVA SA
Duration : Period :
Minerva SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERVA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,91  BRL
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Galletti de Queiroz Chief Executive Officer
Edivar Vilela de Queiroz Chairman
Iain Anderson Mars Chief Operating Officer
Eduardo de Toledo Chief Financial Officer
Ibar Vilela de Queiroz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERVA SA49.90%733
TYSON FOODS30.71%25 496
HORMEL FOODS-0.84%22 461
WH GROUP LTD45.80%16 951
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%13 127
JBS SA48.84%11 782
