Minerva : Notice to the Market - Consent Solicitation

MINERVA S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 67.620.377/0001-14
NIRE 35.300.344.022
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading company in South America in the beef exports, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, as of the date hereof, received the consent of the Bondholders of the Notes 2026 and 2028, issued by Minerva Luxembourg S.A., to exclude Athena Foods ("Athena") as the guarantor of such debt instruments, optimizing and simplifying its structure of guarantees. The Company obtained approximately 85% of the adhesion and paid the fee of U$7.50 for each US$1,000.00 of principal.
Barretos, April 9, 2019
Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
