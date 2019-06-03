Minerva : Notice to the Market - EBB Confirmation

MINERVA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

National Corporate Taxpayer's Register of the Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under

No. 67.620.377/0001-14

State Registration Number (NIRE) 35.300.344.022 - CVM No 02093-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Minerva S.A. ("Minerva" or "Company"), leading company in South America in the beef exports, discloses to its shareholders and market in general that, as of the date hereof, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento - "MAPA"), through its Department of Inspection of Animal Origin Products, had notified the temporary suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China.

The suspension was made after a case of atypicalBovine Spongiform Encephalopathy - (BSE) has been confirmed in Mato Grosso state and is based on sanitary protocol settled between MAPA and the Chinese General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The Company informs that, through its Brazilian operation, exports to Chinese market occurs only via Barretos plant, in São Paulo state, which has a daily slaughtering capacity of 840 head. However, Minerva's capacity to export to China via its subsidiary Athena Foods is 6.7 times higher than in Brazil, counting with 3 slaughter units in Uruguay which has a total daily slaughtering of 3,200 head and Rosario' plant in Argentina, that has a daily slaughtering capacity of 2,400 head.

Finally, it is important to highlight that since 2015, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) exclude atypical BSE for countries' risk status purposes, once the disease is a condition believed to occur spontaneously in all cattle populations all over the world. Therefore, Minerva believes that the suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China will be temporary and expects it to be recovered soon.

The Company reiterates its commitment to keeping its shareholders and the market, in general informed about the developments regarding this and any other matters of interest.

Barretos, June 03, 2019.

Minerva S.A.

Edison Ticle de Andrade Melo e Souza Filho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer